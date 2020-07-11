Believing in the Power of Your Subconscious Mind Can Change Your Life

Whether you like it or not, your subconscious mind is the boss of you. Even when you make a conscious decision to go after something you want, it’s your subconscious that determines whether you’ll take consistent action to get it or not. Only when you start believing in the power of your subconscious mind, can you change your life. In this post, I will give you a few ideas on how you can tap into the power of your own subconscious mind and avoid stepping into some of the same traps of last year.

Once you understand how your subconscious works, you can be in touch with yourself on a deep level.

You’ll have the keys to living an abundant, fulfilling life, and all you’ll need to do is unlock that door.

What is the Subconscious Mind?

You’ve probably heard this before but your mind is similar to an iceberg.

The conscious mind is like the part of the iceberg that you can see above the surface (blue).

But the bulk of the mind – the subconscious – is below the surface where you can’t see (orange).

There are certain thoughts and processes that go on inside your mind that you may not be aware of on a conscious level, such as beliefs, instincts, and memories.

Everything you’ve ever seen or heard is sitting somewhere in your subconscious, affecting your current thoughts, decisions, and actions.

Communicating with the subconscious mind is a popular topic and has been for quite some time in the realms of self-help and psychoanalysis.

This is because getting to the core of your beliefs by tapping into the subconscious is the fastest way to implement desired changes in your life.

But with that being said, the vast majority of people I know have no idea just how much their lives are being directed by the subconscious mind and also how to tap into it to make the necessary changes.

That’s something I will address in this post.

The Power of Beliefs

Your subconscious mind contains a vast amount of information. It’s more than your conscious mind could ever handle.

Sometimes you might just have a “feeling” about something and then find out that the “feeling” was right on target.

In many cases, it’s your subconscious mind that sends you such signals.

Surely you’ve heard, “If you believe it, you can do it.”

This truism is a fact because of the great power of your subconscious.

A belief can light a fire under you and enable you to do things that you never consciously thought were possible.

This is why just believing in the power of the subconscious mind can allow you to better communicate with it.

The alternative is to continue following base instincts. Following your instincts can be a good thing, but what if one of your instincts is a fear of public places?

It would be in your best interest to learn how to communicate with yourself.

Beyond Belief

Believing in the power of your subconscious is the first step to living the life you desire.

When you do, you can move on with your self-help ventures and personal development plans.

Surely you have talents you’d like to further develop, positive qualities you’d like to strengthen, and challenges you’d like to overcome.

You can do all these things by tapping into your subconscious.

You can even use your communications with the subconscious mind to correct larger issues, like fears, or eliminate negative habits, like smoking or emotional eating.

When you get to the core of an issue in your subconscious, you can change it.

The possibilities are endless!

How Do You Communicate With Your Subconscious Mind?



There are several techniques you can use to effectively communicate with your subconscious mind and enable the changes you desire.

One popular method is the use of hypnosis.

You can either employ the services of a counsellor trained in hypnosis or use self-hypnosis techniques.

You can even find CDs and videos that will guide you completely through a hypnosis session.

There are thousands on YouTube alone these days.

I’m aware that many people still have misconceptions about what hypnosis is and some hold a view that it’s dangerous or a form of mind control.

In reality, under hypnosis, rather than being asleep, you’re in a state of heightened awareness.

It’s a state where you are relaxed and the critical faculty in your mind which “regulates” what information comes in or not (kind of like a filter) eases a bit to allow for more direct communication with your subconscious mind.

Many of the inhibitions of your conscious mind will subside while the subconscious comes to the forefront.

When you’re in this state, you’re open to suggestions.

If you give yourself positive suggestions, you’ll make positive progress.

You can also communicate with the subconscious by consistently reading, listening to recordings of positive mantras, and repeating affirmations.

Not only can you use these positive statements to affirm and bring out the best in you, but you can also replace negative thinking and doubt with positive images and beliefs.

Check your local bookstore and online for a plethora of affirmation resources.

Again, YouTube has wealth of material.

Ultimately when it comes to our subconscious mind, developing your awareness and paying attention to your “inner” world (feelings, sense, little voice, gut etc) will help you heaps to discern whether you are aligned or not.

Just remain aware of your innermost thoughts and you’ll be better able to keep in touch with your subconscious.

Always be truthful with yourself, follow your heart, and most important of all, have a firm belief in yourself!

And ultimately, develop the courage to act on what you sense.

That is how you develop your intuition according to some experts.

This post was previously published on The Relationship Guy and is republished here with permission from the author.

