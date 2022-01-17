Ben Carter on How To Write an Op-ed [Podcast]

Ben Carter is a lawyer here in Louisville who practices consumer law. He’s also an op-ed columnist at the Louisville Courier Journal, and his columns have appeared in USA Today. Between 2008–2010, Ben worked at the Legal Aid Society and helped Jefferson County build an innovative, county-wide response to its foreclosure crisis. As a litigator, he has defended homeowners from foreclosure with novel, emerging, and bold advocacy. Ben has just taken a position with the Kentucky Equal Justice Center as Senior Litigator.

Full disclosure, Ben is a member of the congregation I serve. So, I’ve known Ben for about 10 years or so. I’m really excited to talk to him about how to write an op-ed. He is one of the sharpest guys I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with.

Here are a couple of examples of Ben’s Op-eds (including the now infamous “jackassery” piece): here and here.

This post was previously published on Derekpenwell.net.

Photo credit: iStock