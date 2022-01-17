Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Ben Carter on How To Write an Op-ed [Podcast]

Ben Carter on How To Write an Op-ed [Podcast]

Ben Carter is a lawyer here in Louisville who practices consumer law.

by Leave a Comment

 

Ben Carter is a lawyer here in Louisville who practices consumer law. He’s also an op-ed columnist at the Louisville Courier Journal, and his columns have appeared in USA Today. Between 2008–2010, Ben worked at the Legal Aid Society and helped Jefferson County build an innovative, county-wide response to its foreclosure crisis. As a litigator, he has defended homeowners from foreclosure with novel, emerging, and bold advocacy.  Ben has just taken a position with the Kentucky Equal Justice Center as Senior Litigator.

Full disclosure, Ben is a member of the congregation I serve. So, I’ve known Ben for about 10 years or so. I’m really excited to talk to him about how to write an op-ed. He is one of the sharpest guys I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with.

Here are a couple of examples of Ben’s Op-eds (including the now infamous “jackassery” piece): here and here.

.

.

This post was previously published on Derekpenwell.net.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Derek Penwell

Derek Penwell is senior pastor of Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, and a lecturer at the University of Louisville in Religious Studies and Comparative Humanities. His newest book, Outlandish, focuses on understanding the political nature of Jesus’ life as a model for forming communities of resistance capable of challenging oppression in the pursuit of peace and justice.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x