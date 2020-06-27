Benefits of Warm Lemon Water: Immune System Boost

Ayurvedic medicine has touted the benefits of warm lemon water for many years. Drinking warm lemon dates back to as early as 1747.

My morning routine goes through phases and warm lemon water is often my go to drink to start my day. Sometimes it’s because of needing a break from coffee and other times because it feels like it heals my body from the inside out. In an effort to do everything possible to support my health and boost my immune system during the current Coronavirus crisis. Therefore, the benefits of warm lemon water every morning is a big deal for me.

Warm Lemon Water has many benefits, Improved digestion and detoxification, and also a good source of vitamin C

In the morning before food, warm lemon water can help improve digestion and the regulation of bowel movements.

Ayurvedic medicine believes the lemon and the heat of the water help to stimulate your Agni. This jump-starts the digestive system helping to digest food and preventing the buildup of toxins.

Warm lemon water (WLW) may also aid the detoxification process in the liver, and leave you with an energetic feeling to start your day. It’s also a great source of Vitamin C and bioflavonoids.

Drinking warm or hot lemon water helps to balance PH in the body making it more Alkaline. This environment can help counteract the typical American diet which can be acidic, making it more able to fight viruses and bacteria.

Consuming WLW each morning may help to prevent the proliferation of the coronavirus. When our immune system is functioning well and bodies are healthy and strong we have a good chance of coming in contact and fighting off the effects of the coronavirus. Please everyone be safe and take care of your health during this difficult time.

