Best Practices For Training a Third Party Sales Agent To Combat the Need for Control in Business

Outsourcing is the future of business and agencies. However, many men cite difficulty in letting go of control within their business and allowing certain parts of the operation to be outsourced — including the sales.

There’s a sense of ownership to represent one’s own company, and giving over the reigns to a sales agent can be hard to do. However, hiring a thirty party sales agent can help to systemize and scale all aspects of an agency.

A third party sales agent steps in on the selling front for the business, as it’s no secret that sales calls and cold emails can take up a decent amount of time. According to Pro Sales Connection, the average salesperson can only make about eight cold calls per hour.

When agency owners are experienced and skilled enough to handle other aspects of running the agency — such as the creative work or general management — the cost-benefit analysis of eight cold calls per hour vs. another activity that takes an hour has a clear result. Outsourcing is necessary, as uncomfortable as it may be.

One way that many business owners have let go of the need to control every aspect of their business is by ensuring that the sales agents they outsource to are provided with the proper training. When this is done well, outsourcing can be the most time-efficient and highest ROI change that you’ve made in your business.

Many agency owners get tricked into believing they should do everything for their agency, but it’s impossible to be good at everything, and it hinders the ability to scale. To train a third party sales agent well, consider the following practices.

1. Have them listen in on a few of your calls first.

They need to understand how you, or your current sales team, handles sales calls. What’s the tone like? What are the subtleties in the way you talk about your business to prospective customers?

Some make the mistake of just handing over a script and calling it good. While a script should undoubtedly be involved, the best way for them to learn how to nail the sales call is to hear your most experienced salesperson talk about the product.

If you’re training a large group of sales agents at once, record your calls on technology like UberConference (let prospects know calls may be monitored for quality assurance) and have them listen to the recordings. This way, you only have to record just a few calls, and you have those recordings for all training moving forward.

2. Test them with FAQ’s.

You know what questions are asked most frequently by prospects — and it’s usually during the questions and comments that new salespeople can clammer up. So, after their training is almost complete, do a ‘test run’ with customer role-play to see if you can trip them up with questions. (By the way, this is also good to do in the hiring process to make sure they can handle objections calmly and with grace).

Gather the most frequent questions that you and your team get asked — including some oddballs — and see how they reply.

This is also a great way to find blind spots in their understanding of your product or your business. If you ask a FAQ and they genuinely don’t know the answer, you’ll be glad you practiced ahead of time — because that sort of ambiguity on a prospect call never ends in a closed sale.

Even if they do know the answer, pay close attention to how they word the answer. There may be some subtleties in how they answer that aren’t quite accurate or on-brand.

3. Make sure they know the script by heart.

This one seems obvious, but bear with me — rather than just making sure they know the script and everything about your company, make sure they know it well enough that they can take a call without even glancing at the script.

Especially on those first few calls, it’s human nature to stick to the script and turn into a robot, reading through the script in a monotone voice. This will almost certainly result in a lost sale. Prospects want to feel like they’re part of a conversation — not being read to. It’s easy to lose attention span quickly when script reading happens.

Instead, a conversation that flows and is rooted in what they already know feels considerably more natural. The idea is that the prospect will feel like they’re talking to someone who knows the product like the back of their hand. Of course, this takes practice but is worth the time investment.

4. Help them to believe in what you’re selling.

Finally, make sure to explain, in intricate detail, why what you’re selling is of value when you train the agent. The more that the third party agent understands the value, the more this will come across on sales calls.

It will also make them slightly more emotionally invested in landing sales. Prospects can tell if someone believes in a product or is just working for their commission. Make sure your third party agents are doing both.

One practice for this is to have them recite to you why they would want to purchase it for themselves. If they’re not in your target market, have them explain why a friend or family member of theirs’ who is in your target market would want it. If they can’t understand why someone would be interested in the product or service, the prospect won’t be either.

Learning to let go of control in business can be hard at first, but once the ROI is proven, you won’t look back. Circumvent any concern of letting go of this control by building a robust training system for all third party sales agents.

Photo Credit: @sctgrhm on Unsplash