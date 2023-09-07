Best Tzatziki Sauce: You Will Crave the Refreshing Taste of this Recipe

I was first introduced to tzatziki sauce in my early 20s during a trip to Amsterdam. I’ve craved the refreshing taste of this sauce ever since!
Tzatziki is simply one of the best recipe creations in existence. The flavors are tangy, bright, and refreshing, yet rich and complex at the same time. It suits a wide variety of dishes and is nutrient-dense to boot! What’s not to love?
🥒 What is Tzatziki?
Tzatziki is a light and creamy yogurt-based condiment used as a sauce or a dip. It has both Mediterranean and Middle Eastern roots and different variations can be found in many cultures. It’s typically served alongside appetizers or as a side dish itself.
🧂 How-to Use Tzatziki
- Alongside your favorite Mediterranean dishes.
- As a dip for fries.
- Serve with a charcuterie spread alongside crisp veggies, crackers, cheeses and olives.
- Slathered on your favorite veggie burgers or sandwiches.
- Use as a salad dressing for a Greek salad.
- Serve as a side to vegan moussaka.
- Dip this air fryer falafel or Lebanese falafel recipe into it.
- As a side for pita chips, pita bread, or sliced bell peppers.
- Drizzle onto fresh vegetables or roasted vegetables.
- +MORE!
🔪 How-to Make Tzatziki
💭 Frequently Asked Questions
Can this be made vegan or dairy-free?
Most certainly! I prefer cashew-based yogurts with this recipe, but oat milk-based and coconut-based yogurts work well, too.
How do I store Tzatziki?
This tzatziki recipe keeps well for up to one week in airtight containers in the refrigerator.
My tzatziki usually comes out watered down-tasting. Any tips for preventing this?
Yes! Excess moisture is usually the result of using grated cucumber that hasn’t been drained well enough. To prevent this, ensure your cucumber is well drained by squeezing it until no liquid drains out. This is a must for the best possible results!
🍳 More Condiments You Will Love
📖 Recipe
Easy Tzatziki Sauce
