Betrayal’s Painful Sting: Who Suffers Most, the Married or Unmarried?

Cheating is a painful reality that knows no boundaries. But when it comes to the pain and the devastation it causes, does one’s marital status make a difference? Although there’s significant emotional and psychological impact on both married and unmarried partners, the nature and extent of the impact may differ in these ways:

For a married partner , the commitment and expectations associated with marriage make the impact of infidelity even more profound. The discovery of an affair can shatter the trust and sense of security that are foundational to marriage and replace them with feelings of betrayal, anger, self-blame and grief.

Again, though adultery is no longer a crime in western countries, the legal and financial implications of a divorce can add another layer of stress to an already difficult situation.

, the commitment and expectations associated with marriage make the impact of infidelity even more profound. The discovery of an affair can shatter the trust and sense of security that are foundational to marriage and replace them with feelings of betrayal, anger, self-blame and grief. Again, though adultery is no longer a crime in western countries, the legal and financial implications of a divorce can add another layer of stress to an already difficult situation. The unmarried partner being cheated on can also result in significant emotional pain and betrayal, however, the lack of legal and social expectations that marriage usually brings may make it, at least, easier for the betrayed to end the relationship and move on, than from a marriage that established a sense of permanence but now has to go through divorce.

It’s important to note that the impact of infidelity can vary depending on the individuals involved and the specific circumstances of the relationship. Each person’s experience is unique, and there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to how infidelity will affect a person, whether they’re married or not.

…

The Best Ways A Relationship Can Survive Cheating

My Cheating Ex’s New Relationship Was Doomed From the Start

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Aleksandra Sapozhnikova on Unsplash