Beyond Crayola Colors: Black and Latino Culture in Books and Babytainment

When I was a wee thing my Mom bought me a black baby doll. And some of the family laughed. It was the 1980s; we were a very white family (with the exception of one Samoan step-grandpa) — Mom was ahead of her time. Little did she know she’d be foretelling the future. Fast-forward 35 years and I have a living breathing biracial ‘black’ baby.

Fortunately, recognition and inclusivity of People of Color has made some advancements in the United States since the 1980s. While not naive to the ongoing and extensive social issues that still run rampant and deep, and the injustices and inequalities still experienced by People of Color in this country, I am grateful things are at least a little more balanced than when I was a child and my mother probably had to hunt through multiple stores to find the black baby doll that she brought home for me. Awareness is growing, and producers are responding to meet the need and desire for toys, dolls, books and shows that reflect the skin tones and life experiences of a diverse audience. It’s not just white girls on the baby doll shelves anymore.

In these initial months of raising our little one, it’s been a conscious priority to include and expose her to reflections of herself — she inherited pretty much none of my Nordic looks — and reflecting her cocoa skin tone, her broad nose, curly hair, and other African features has been important to us.

I’m of German-Norwegian descent, raised in a small town in NW Washington State. Her Dad is of Cuban-Jamaican descent, first-generation American, raised in New York City in mostly mixed Latino-Black neighborhoods, and thoroughly steeped in black American street culture. We are currently living in rural New Mexico where both of us are minorities and the majority is Hispanic, Catholic and Spanish-speaking.

Valuing diversity at large and wanting to honor our divergent family roots and experiences, we’re seeking a mix of Black, Caribbean, and White influences, as well as Spanish and Hispanic to incorporate our current home turf and her Spanish-speaking grandparents. It’s been a practice in mindfulness and discernment and has given me a new and different eye for viewing entertainment, and social and cultural surroundings and influences. To that end, I’ve been on the hunt.

I’ve rounded up a list of black-inclusive children’s and board books, and online baby shows that tick the diversity box. Our baby girl is only 9 months old and my search will continue and evolve for many years yet. Calling on diverse, inclusive educational, cultural, and social content to help steward a robust, healthy sense of self-respect, self-love, and self-confidence as well as a compassionate and welcoming heart towards others — that is my great aspiration.

For curious parents, here are a few of our current favorites. I would love to hear in the comments what other books, shows, and resources you’ve come across that fit a similar bill:

Internet-based Baby Learning Shows

Ms. Rachel has been a good find. She has a cast that includes a Latino guy and a couple of Black women. I love that she incorporates baby sign language in her lessons, that she uses simple sets and activities, and also that her stock footage includes families and babies of color.

has been a good find. She has a cast that includes a Latino guy and a couple of Black women. I love that she incorporates baby sign language in her lessons, that she uses simple sets and activities, and also that her stock footage includes families and babies of color. Akili and Me is set in Tanzania and has different (African) cultural references, accents, and images, including cartoon characters as well as live-action African children. I love the different approach to familiar subjects like colors, shapes, and numbers.

and Me is set in Tanzania and has different (African) cultural references, accents, and images, including cartoon characters as well as live-action African children. I love the different approach to familiar subjects like colors, shapes, and numbers. Gracie’s Corner is also on our go-to list. Gracie is a young Black girl and lives in an inner-city setting. It offers diverse music, characters, and content aligned with the experiences of being a Child of Color in a big city.

Current Favorite Books

Te Amo Bebe, Little One, by Lisa Wheeler — a sing-songy, culturally Hispanic story of a mama and baby’s first year

Island in the Sun, by Harry Belafonte and Lord Burgess — a beautifully-illustrated Caribbean story put to Belafonte’s famous song lyrics

Please Baby Please, by Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee — features a lively black baby doing baby things

I Like Myself, by Karen Beaumont — stars a confident, self-assured black character with a fantastical imagination

Say Hello, by Rachel Isadora — offers an inner-city setting, a Latina girl and mama greeting their diverse neighbors

Kindness Makes Us Strong, by Sophie Beer — full of colorful, playful scenes with diverse characters performing kind acts

I know that our journey ahead as a biracial family will have its challenges. I’m concerned for the future moments when I won’t understand or know the right thing to say, won’t have the insight, knowledge, or experience of being in her brown skin to comfort, assure, or champion her as a black child in a biased society. But I’m determined to give her a strong, healthy foundation and confident sense of self, paired with empathy and appreciation for diversity. We’re starting with baby steps, and while I’m sure I will make plenty of mistakes, I think and pray we’re off to a good start.

