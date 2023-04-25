Beyond Flowers and Gifts: How Men Can Show Love in Everyday Ways

Talking about relationships, men and women often have different perspectives on what constitutes love. What men may view as small and unimportant details, women may perceive as essential to a relationship. Men may not always understand the little things that women appreciate, such as remembering what their girlfriend likes to eat, what they said in conversation, or celebrating holidays. However, these details are crucial to women, and failing to pay attention to them can lead to relationship problems.

So, if you want to learn how to treat your girlfriend right, you should start by listening to what she has to say. When your girlfriend mentions something casually, and you remember it, it can make her feel deeply touched.

Here are some other things that women appreciate in a relationship:

Holding hands

When walking together, holding hands is an intimate and romantic gesture that can make a woman feel loved and secure.

Even though it may seem like a small matter to some men, holding hands can give women a sense of happiness and warmth, especially during cold weather when the boyfriend puts the girlfriend’s hand in his pocket to keep it warm. Holding your girlfriend’s hand tightly can also make her feel loved and happy.

Paying attention to what she says

When a woman speaks, her words can reveal her desires and dreams. Remembering what she said and acting on it, even if it’s something as simple as taking her to see the aurora borealis someday, can make her feel deeply touched.

Men may view these things as unimportant, but they can mean the world to a woman.

Remembering her likes and dislikes

Many men think that buying flowers or gifts during special occasions is enough to show their love.

While these gestures can make a woman happy, remembering what she likes and dislikes during daily activities can show her that you care about her on a deeper level. Remembering her favorite foods, drinks, or activities can make her feel more appreciated and loved.

Loving her for who she is

women want to be loved for who they are, not just for their appearance. Loving your girlfriend regardless of her physical appearance can make her feel secure and valued.

When a woman knows that her boyfriend loves her for her inner qualities, she can feel confident and happy in the relationship.

Treating her family well

Women appreciate when their boyfriend not only treats them well but also treats their family well. Showing concern for her family’s health or offering to drive her mother to the hospital can make her feel that you care about her as well as her loved ones.

When a man can treat his girlfriend’s family as if they are his own, it can show her that she has found the right person!

Men can learn how to treat their girlfriends right by paying attention to the small details that matter to women.

When a woman feels loved and appreciated, she can feel secure and happy in the relationship. So what are you waiting for, let’s take action men!

Any thoughts about this? Let me know in the comments!

—

Photo credit: Candice Picard on Unsplash