Beyond Friendship: 8 Signs It’s Love, Not Just a Friendship

Having fun together, being open with one another, spending a lot of time with one another, and sharing a deep emotional connection with someone — does that sound more like a close friendship or a romantic relationship? The answer could easily be both, and for many of us, the lines between love and friendship can become blurry. Sometimes, adding romantic feelings to the mix can make things even more complicated. If you need help figuring out where to draw the line between love and friendship, here are eight signs that indicate things between you and your friend are starting to become much more romantic than platonic.

1. You daydream about them

Do you often jokingly say that you and your friend should just date each other instead? Or do you daydream about what it might be like to end up with them romantically? While it might seem like playful banter or lighthearted fun, these romantic fantasies might mean more than you think, especially if you feel butterflies fluttering in your stomach every time you think about it.

2. You get jealous of their partners

It’s understandable to have jealous feelings towards your best friend’s other friends from time to time. However, there is a clear difference between platonic jealousy and romantic jealousy. The former stems from a fear of your friend leaving you behind, while the latter comes from the disappointment of having your romantic hopes dashed. If you find yourself feeling jealous of the romantic partners and love interests of your friend for more than a platonic reason, it’s time to take a good long look at why.

3. You can’t wait to see them

To be honest, do you enjoy spending time with your best friend more than you do with your crushes? Is your friend your favorite person to hang out with and make plans with by far? While enjoying your friend’s company and looking forward to seeing them is one thing, eagerly counting down the moments until you see each other is another thing entirely. If you’re constantly dying to see this person at all hours of the day, then it might be more than just friendship.

4. You want to be more intimate with them

While emotional intimacy is common in close, meaningful friendships, wanting to be more intimate with a person is a sure sign that romantic feelings are starting to blossom. Are you becoming more physically affectionate with them? Do you immediately turn to them for comfort, even when other people can offer it to you? Do you have deep, meaningful talks with them almost every day? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then what you want might already be more than just friendship.

5. You’re overly affectionate

If you find yourself acting more flirty than friendly around this person, it’s probably because your feelings for them are starting to show, even if you don’t realize it yet. More than ever before, you want to be close to them all the time — to hold their hand, to act sweet with them, to hug and kiss them as much as you can get away with. You take just about any excuse to get to touch them and show them affection.

6. You talk about them constantly

One of the reasons why everyone else seems to raise their eyebrows at your so-called friendship with this person is because they seem to be your favorite topic to talk about. You can’t say enough good things about them, and you’re always sharing funny stories or fond memories you have with them. If you find yourself constantly finding ways to incorporate them into any conversation, it doesn’t take a dating expert to see that you’re already falling in love with your friend.

7. You’re not interested in anyone else

Another telltale sign that it’s not just friendship, but love, is if your friend becomes the reason you’re not interested in anyone else. You’re no longer interested in dating around or pursuing anything with anyone else because deep down inside, you know this person is already everything you want in a partner. The tricky part is whether you’ve already admitted it to yourself or not.

8. It’s never enough

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, if you find that no matter how much time you spend with your friend, it’s never enough to make you stop missing them and wanting to see them, then you are definitely catching feelings for them. The fluttery feeling in your heart every time you’re near them, the desire to see them and talk to them all the time, and the certainty that you won’t ever be sick of them — those are all signs of newly found love. Though you might still think of them as a friend, you’re definitely smitten with them more than you’d like to admit.

…

If you relate to any of the signs mentioned here and think your friendship with someone is turning into something more romantic, opening up about it to this person would be a good first step to take, especially if you suspect they might feel the same way. Ponder on the true meaning of your feelings and think about what it is you really want and where you’d like to go from here. Once you’re sure that this is something worth pursuing, don’t be afraid to make your intentions clear.

…

Photo credit: Adarsh Kummur on Unsplash