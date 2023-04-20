Beyond the Honeymoon: Cultivate Your Long-Lasting Love

We always say love is pure and simple. But love is also complex. It is often misunderstood emotion that evolves as we grow older. When we were young, we had a romanticized view of love, hoping to find our soulmate and experience a passionate, intense relationship. However, as we grow up and become mature, we realize that love is not just about the initial attraction and infatuation. Beyond simple and pure, it also requires effort, communication, compromise, and more.

There is so much more consideration to make it last. Here are my 4 rules for managing a mature love that will only understand when growing up.

Being true to ourselves

Always remember, be brave enough to be ourselves. In our school years, we may want to please the person we like and change ourselves to fit their preferences and type. However, as we grow up, we realize that we should be the ones in charge of our own lives and appearance.

Being true to ourselves means embracing our identity and personality, instead of changing ourselves to fit someone else’s ideal. This requires a level of self-awareness and self-confidence to resist the social pressure to conform. Maintain our interests, hobbies, and goals, while also supporting our partner in theirs. By being authentic, we attract someone who loves us for who we are, rather than someone who loves a façade.

Even if we change initially because of love, how long can we continue to compromise ourselves? Maintaining our own identity in a relationship is the key to being able to love freely without sacrificing ourselves.

Maintaining our independence

In childhood relationships, we always want to occupy our partner’s life and know what they are doing or why they are not responding to messages.

Love make help us go through everything, but maintaining the ability to live independently is the strength to support that. Balancing our relationship with our individuality. While it’s natural to share everything with our partner, it’s important to have our own lives, passions, and friends. Even when we love someone, we should not surround ourselves solely with our partner.

A healthy relationship is one where both partners can rely on and support each other, while also respecting each other’s individuality and space, keeping each other in mind while working independently. We should not give up our dreams and aspirations for the sake of our relationship, and neither should our partner.

Setting boundaries

Many people in relationships tend to judge whether their partner loves them based on their standards, such as “wanting access to their partner’s phone password” or “wanting to know all their secrets.”

But no matter how compatible we are, if we want stable and long-lasting love, we should respect each other’s space. Boundaries are the limits that we set for ourselves and our partners to ensure that our needs and values are respected. Respecting each other’s privacy, avoiding controlling behavior, and recognizing that both partners have the right to make their own choices.

We need to know where our boundaries and our partner’s boundaries are, set boundaries, and allow both parties to be respectful of each other’s privacy, to establish a stable foundation for our relationship. By setting clear boundaries, we can build trust and ensure our relationship is built on mutual respect.

Putting ourselves in our partner’s shoes

Many times, arguments between couples arise because one person’s behavior does not meet the other’s expectations. We think, or order them to do something but is rejected, and therefore leads to disputes. It is easy to blame someone, but have we ever thought about the reason behind their behavior or their struggles? If the other person was as critical and demanding of us, how would we feel? Before we blame or argue, we should first calm down, and think about whether we are being unreasonable.

By doing so, we can avoid misunderstandings and build a deeper connection. This not only allows us to be more understanding of the other’s feelings but also allows us to remain calm and avoid saying hurtful words, which can help our relationship mature and become more stable.

Putting ourselves in the other person’s shoes is essential for healthy communication and conflict resolution. Empathizing with our partner’s perspective and trying to understand their point of view.

As we grow up, we realize that love is not just a feeling, but a choice and a commitment. A lasting love requires careful cultivation, and we must go through a lot of communication and adjustment and have mature relationship skills to keep our lover.

By mastering the above four principles of mature love, we can build strong, lasting, and fulfilling relationships that stand the test of time.

What do you think? Let me know in the comments!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Jamez Picard on Unsplash