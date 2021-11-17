Biden’s Spending Bill, American Infrastructure, 2021 Elections, and More

The topics Jill & Aisha discuss on this episode are:

– American House of Representatives pass Joe Biden’s spending bill and his infrastructure bill

– Takeaways from the 2021 US elections

– Travis Scott pauses Astroworld performance after seeing ambulance in crowd

– The Ahmad Arbery case

Watch the full conversation (transcript below):

Listen to the audio-only version:

Trasncript provided by YouTube (unedited):

01:10

what is up everybody it’s dr vibe here

01:13

host and producer of the award winning

01:14

doctor vibe show the home of epic

01:16

conversations on the host of epic

01:18

conversations 2020 best podcast news

01:21

award winner 2018 innovation award

01:23

winner given out by the canadian ethnic

01:25

media association and i host the only

01:27

online show in the world for dads and

01:29

fathers that’s sponsored by dove men

01:31

care it’s also co-sponsored by dad

01:33

central canada’s national fathered

01:35

organization and i am the board chair

01:37

for the global food and drinking

01:38

initiative sorry which is a multimedia

01:40

not-for-profit that amplifies blacks in

01:43

the diaspora that are doing their thing

01:45

in food

01:46

drink and travel as always i like to say

01:48

you’re blessed highly favored a magnet

01:50

for miracles and a solution for

01:51

someone’s problem it’s saturday night on

01:54

the east coast november 6th tomorrow

01:56

well tomorrow morning 2 a.m the clocks

01:59

go back so we get sleep back

02:01

and i’ve been up since 6 o’clock this

02:02

morning so i’m gonna need that extra

02:04

hour of sleep

02:06

after this but i’ve got my energy ready

02:09

it is state of things with jill and aisha

02:11

and aisha they weren’t here last week we

02:13

did a repeat so you know when two weeks

02:15

go by

02:16

double for your trouble if you’re

02:18

watching this live

02:19

or watching on replay or you’re going to

02:22

be listening to the replay so let me

02:23

bring out the wonderful two ladies aisha

02:26

and jill how are we doing

02:28

great good

02:30

how’s the

02:31

how’s the week been

02:34

it went by quick actually it was a

02:36

pretty quick week

02:38

nice nice it’s been you know active

02:41

always changing there’s always i think

02:43

that’s why the week goes so fast because

02:45

there’s always some kind of movement

02:47

yes yes daily so fast oh my gosh it went

02:51

from like 70 to like

02:53

30

02:54

40. wow

02:55

wow

02:56

wow

02:57

i telling you ladies time is we’re

02:59

almost here at the end of the year

03:01

i know

03:05

yeah the end of the year already it’s

03:08

just like

03:11

gone by gone by well

03:14

we got a lot to chat about today

03:20

we got a lot to chat about tonight so uh

03:23

i guess

03:24

i guess i guess for both of you ladies

03:26

you got

03:28

this news

03:30

that the american house of

03:32

representatives passed joe biden’s

03:33

spending bill and his infrastructure

03:36

bill

03:37

that time

03:41

something

03:43

well so well do you think that like

03:47

the spending bill got cut back so much

03:50

though

03:53

they scrimped and like pinched and it

03:57

hinged and hard about you know

04:00

excuse me um

04:02

i i just i tweeted this yesterday that

04:05

the democratic party is going to be its

04:06

own downfall

04:08

um

04:09

because

04:11

the thing of it is is that

04:14

as a whole the party agrees about

04:17

certain

04:18

certain things

04:19

general things like health care

04:21

education

04:23

but it’s the nuts and bolts of things

04:26

that um they disagree on and it’s those

04:30

it’s those disagreements when they

04:31

become public

04:33

that really make the

04:36

the public

04:37

um

04:39

alarmed about you know what’s going on

04:41

with the party those are things that i

04:44

think that should stay private in those

04:46

caucus meetings that they have that

04:48

aren’t privy to the public those are

04:50

things that they should keep quiet

04:52

because the republicans do it

04:54

and they they stay

04:56

they move in solidarity and they always

04:59

look like they’re together so when you

05:01

have a

05:03

for example the democrat the democrats

05:05

having a progressive caucus and then all

05:07

these other caucuses

05:09

that have these voices that then come

05:11

out and say oh we’re not going to do

05:12

this we’re not going to do this and this

05:14

this this vote this like oh

05:17

you didn’t you didn’t see the you knew

05:19

the republicans weren’t voting on any of

05:20

this okay

05:22

the it was the democrats the different

05:24

levels of democrats that kind of held

05:26

the bill back

05:27

from being voted on

05:30

at um this last

05:32

this last time and i think that

05:37

everyone agreed that it needed to be

05:38

passed i think the nuts and bolts of it

05:41

were

05:42

um

05:43

what really got people stuck on and the

05:45

fact that

05:47

they allowed two people to hold it back

05:50

um

05:51

particularly in the senate

05:54

is

05:55

it’s

05:56

nerve-wracking because it means that

05:59

our government is so fragile

06:02

that

06:03

it that

06:05

two people two people can literally stop

06:08

progress yeah what is what does that say

06:10

about what does that say about it’s not

06:12

just to

06:13

our public but to the rest of the world

06:16

and we try and go to other countries and

06:18

say oh no you should be like us you

06:20

should govern like we do

06:23

you know you shouldn’t have a

06:24

dictatorship

06:26

what is it when we have two people

06:28

holding up a government that that that

06:31

is a dictatorship

06:35

well for me there’s a a part of it that

06:38

um

06:39

with what’s happening because it’s kind

06:41

of like we have three parties

06:43

essentially happening like there’s you

06:45

know the third one that wants what it

06:47

wants and then the independents or the

06:50

democratic socialists want one thing and

06:53

then you have

06:55

x y and z and

06:56

um and the republicans and the democrats

06:59

and so we have that whole extension

07:02

underneath our arms

07:03

and you know after a while i agree with

07:06

aisha that for me you know i just start

07:09

to think that this is just ludicrous

07:12

that two hemorrhoids can be causing all

07:14

of this problem cinema and mansion and

07:18

that’s only the tip of the hemorrhoid

07:22

i think that

07:23

these people are incredibly disruptive

07:26

but i also feel that the enabling

07:30

of them is

07:32

kind of

07:33

what’s kept this going and the fear that

07:36

one is going to flip or switch i mean

07:38

mansion doesn’t have to switch over to

07:41

to in name to be a official republican

07:44

he is actually acting like one and

07:46

acting on their behalf

07:48

so we have a a serious problem with that

07:51

it’s it’s like you know that’s a problem

07:54

and so you know and i’m not gonna slag

07:58

off the administration too much but i

08:01

will i mean

08:03

i don’t looking at the way some people

08:06

manage their families

08:08

and their children

08:09

is such an indicative clear thing of uh

08:14

how

08:14

biden and them are running the party on

08:17

a certain level and it’s really

08:19

frustrating because

08:21

did he not ever hear of like tough love

08:23

i mean it’s like to to a point

08:27

i get really frustrated with them and

08:30

i’ve you know i have been dismayed for a

08:32

while with the democrats

08:34

um and at some point it’s like the

08:36

telenovela that you just keep watching

08:38

and at some point i i question

08:43

what they’re trying to do it’s not clear

08:45

the messaging is not clear and it’s like

08:48

are they trying to keep one foot over

08:50

here with their toe in another place

08:53

if the objective was to capture more

08:55

republicans

08:56

that’s not really how this should have

08:59

been going down

09:00

or their hearts to agree somewhere with

09:03

the moderate republican concept so for

09:07

me it starts to look very orchestrated

09:09

that we have these two foils you know uh

09:12

cinema and mansion that are actually

09:15

protecting the corporate interests for

09:17

them and they’ve gone out on a line and

09:19

that it’s all been agreed and i don’t

09:20

want to create conspiracy theories but i

09:24

know just sitting at home sometimes i’m

09:26

like this is this doesn’t make any damn

09:27

sense it just doesn’t and

09:31

the fact that people are incapable of

09:33

finding a law uh

09:35

enforcing a law

09:37

is is something my brain

09:40

cannot take in anymore because i’m

09:42

wondering how we got along all these

09:44

years and you know with i just don’t

09:47

know how this is possible that now all

09:49

of a sudden

09:50

everybody is impotent and can’t do

09:52

anything and i’m not buying it i’m just

09:55

like saying wow they’re all trying to

09:56

keep their interests

09:59

accommodate them as well as trying to

10:01

push the progressive

10:03

the progressive concept because they

10:05

want the young people because the gap

10:07

between these groups is so huge so

10:10

but the democrats always try to wedge

10:13

in between so they can have everybody

10:16

and that’s that’s why they can’t

10:19

straddle the fence they’ve got to make a

10:20

decision

10:21

and so

10:23

that’s my problem with it and i’m not

10:25

impressed with any of them at the moment

10:28

not any of them i’m glad they passed it

10:30

but it’s a lot less than we wanted yeah

10:32

then you know yeah yeah and this this is

10:35

my question and i know what later on

10:37

folks will talk about the the results of

10:40

the elections last week so we’ll we’ll

10:42

sort of start with it here but we’ll get

10:43

deeper dive in a few in a few moments

10:45

but

10:46

how much bike does this bill have left

10:48

was this just become a symbiotic

10:51

symbolic symbiotic thing now because

10:53

it’s been watered down so much

10:55

well at this point it really is just

10:58

symbolic it it’s just they passed it

11:01

because it was something that they said

11:03

that they were going to do but just to

11:05

pass the bill it’s not about what’s in

11:07

it because the truth of the matter is

11:09

they don’t even know what’s in the bill

11:11

what’s all in it um i think

11:15

what the politicians are dragging their

11:17

feet on realizing is because if they

11:20

realize this one point a lot of them are

11:22

out of a job um and this is the thing

11:24

about dave

11:25

um dave carville that uh really got

11:28

really irritated me the other day too

11:30

was what he said about this whole

11:33

culture thing

11:34

americans are actually more progressive

11:37

than what politicians give them credit

11:39

for

11:41

just because we see the people if if we

11:43

weren’t as progressive

11:46

as what politicians don’t think we are

11:48

there wouldn’t be the proud boys there

11:50

wouldn’t be all this make america great

11:52

again

11:53

talk there wouldn’t be this whole crt

11:56

thing

11:56

um it’s the fear of

12:00

us being a progressive country that has

12:02

stirred up all of this stuff

12:05

it’s the fear that we are we are

12:07

becoming a browner country and with a

12:10

browning of america becomes

12:12

progress becomes progressive a

12:14

progressive spirit and so because of

12:17

that um

12:19

you have a lot of people in particularly

12:22

white people white males especially who

12:24

are fearful of that and so what do they

12:27

do they stand in the way of that

12:28

progress and with that they stand in

12:31

that progress is in our legislation and

12:34

so they’re like oh it’s too much money

12:36

let’s you know let’s let’s pull back on

12:39

the money let’s pull back on this let’s

12:41

do this let’s do this and so then you

12:43

have these watered-down bills like this

12:45

that really stand in the way of progress

12:47

like for example

12:48

i don’t understand

12:51

why um child care was in an

12:53

infrastructure bill

12:55

it makes no sense why

12:58

prescription drugs were in an

12:59

infrastructure bill the infrastructure

13:01

bill should have been a clean bill

13:03

um

13:04

building roads building um all these

13:08

bridges all those kinds pipes water

13:11

um even even just helping with um carbon

13:15

emissions and all of that stuff and

13:17

climate should have been in the

13:19

infrastructure bill it should have been

13:20

a clean bill

13:22

um the spending bill should have gone

13:24

should have included those other things

13:26

but i guess they they figured that they

13:28

wouldn’t be able to get

13:31

those things passed unless they stuck it

13:32

in the infrastructure bill

13:34

um

13:35

and i think

13:37

we convolute our bills so much that um

13:40

the american people can’t get behind

13:42

them because they don’t understand

13:43

what’s in it

13:48

so

13:49

then

13:50

go ahead go ahead though sorry i mean my

13:52

my one issue is that i used to always

13:56

feel that

13:57

americans were afraid of this i was

14:00

believing in that whole it’s they’re

14:02

afraid of

14:03

the black and brown happening in their

14:06

nation but

14:07

i’m not really a hundred percent on that

14:09

anymore i think that that’s the talking

14:11

point of the republicans and somewhere

14:14

they ginned up their base to

14:17

to actually follow and really believe

14:19

that there’s that threat

14:21

because we’re talking about many white

14:24

people in this country now who

14:26

definitely have biracial grandchildren

14:29

or biracial somebody in their family or

14:32

or

14:33

so

14:34

what happened is why i think trump was

14:36

so clever

14:38

because he knew that the one thing that

14:40

no one was really talking about where

14:43

all of the american people come together

14:46

is that

14:47

people are miserable here they are

14:50

suffering and

14:52

misery they just didn’t want everybody

14:54

to look at each other and go are you

14:55

miserable i’m miserable we’re all

14:57

miserable so

14:59

what what happens by creating the divide

15:03

with race and what that creates

15:06

is it divides and prevents people from

15:08

getting together like let’s say in the

15:10

french revolution when they were

15:13

furious with the elites and said the

15:15

hell with it

15:16

but

15:18

that reveals that there’s a fear with

15:20

the elites in this country because

15:23

they’re really pushing home this divide

15:26

and what happens is that

15:29

the key that that we were experiencing

15:32

this is when you look at the um what the

15:35

religions are pushing

15:37

and um

15:39

they’re a pushing pushing apocalyptic

15:42

uh ends of the world and and all of that

15:45

so when you have a group of people

15:47

that are sitting around waiting on a

15:49

messiah or a relig somebody to come

15:52

along and this was seen very early on in

15:55

america people were always talking about

15:57

the it’s coming we’re in the last days

16:01

when people are sitting there waiting on

16:03

this messiah they’re going to project it

16:05

on to someone

16:07

so trump and his

16:09

crafters were very very

16:12

on point about what was happening but

16:14

the bottom line in america is that

16:17

people haven’t been happy for quite some

16:19

time financially the child care all of

16:22

these things that are quality of life

16:24

issues that aisha mentioned

16:26

prescriptions they have now been

16:29

overshadowed and glossed over and

16:31

they’ve got people so ginned up on race

16:34

that they’re not even thinking about

16:35

their own interests for themselves like

16:38

do you want grandma or great grandma on

16:40

the appalachians to go and pay 400 or

16:43

600 for her insulin because

16:46

realistically if you put all those

16:47

people in a focus group black white

16:50

green yellow blue

16:51

everybody would say and in agreement

16:54

that this is wrong but somewhere

16:58

they’ve changed that tide because they

17:00

don’t ever want

17:02

poor people to look at them i mean it’s

17:05

kind of bizarre to see nancy pelosi

17:07

sitting up there talking about the rich

17:09

elites in this country when she’s pretty

17:11

rich

17:12

you know i find it

17:15

a little bit makes me kind of cringe and

17:17

it’s not just her

17:18

it’s all of them even on the republican

17:20

side mitch mcconnell telling and mansion

17:22

and what poor people don’t want

17:25

these dudes haven’t been poor in a long

17:27

time if ever

17:28

so

17:29

i don’t think leadership you know ava

17:31

peron said when the rich have ideas

17:34

about the poor they have poor ideas

17:37

and she was right

17:39

she see everybody wants the eva peron

17:42

i’m one of you

17:43

but no they aren’t

17:45

they really aren’t

17:47

okay let’s catch up with some earl some

17:49

comments early on here chris is saying

17:51

agreed ladies and i have been saying for

17:53

months now the democrats in power need

17:55

to cleverly strap on a pair stop playing

17:57

quote good cop unquote and get tough

18:00

before the fast approaching midterms or

18:02

we are doomed

18:04

real django says there are so many

18:06

problems with the biden administration

18:08

so many nonsensical things going on it

18:10

almost seems like they’re suffering from

18:12

45 brain

18:15

chris says cinema and mansion just

18:17

defect already they’re just pimples on

18:21

the backside of democracy

18:23

uh

18:24

let’s see blue rains

18:27

hey all it’s the fear of the rising

18:28

majority and they will stop it nothing

18:30

to keep their pro power sure

18:33

jen saying aisha you’re totally correct

18:36

blue reigns is saying right jill i will

18:38

never understand the poor and middle

18:39

class white conservatives in particular

18:41

who continue to vote against their

18:43

interests

18:44

yeah

18:45

because that’s how they know that the

18:47

kkk worked

18:49

ages ago it was one of the points um

18:53

that

18:54

they had to make them feel well we’re a

18:55

little bit better than they are and they

18:57

also have a lot of that machismo and

19:00

they push that will muddle through and

19:03

you don’t need a handout but

19:05

actually

19:06

it’s all so inaccurate because there

19:08

were people actually upset about this

19:10

infrastructure bill being passed because

19:13

they think it’s socialism

19:15

that there are roads being put up i mean

19:18

what are you paying your taxes for i

19:19

mean if if the republicans and the

19:22

democrats do not get it together it will

19:25

rear its ugly head later on trust me

19:28

for both of them and you know heads will

19:31

be rolling because

19:32

you can only do this type of glossing

19:35

with people for so long before they

19:37

finally catch on that

19:39

it’s not us it’s you

19:45

so

19:45

as we

19:47

look at this are these bills going to

19:48

make any significance like i know

19:50

president biden needed them at any cost

19:52

like he needed a win

19:54

well they won’t make it here’s the thing

19:56

too is is that

19:58

they won’t

20:00

make any

20:01

immediate difference because remember

20:04

they pass um

20:06

the house

20:08

we see what happens in the senate

20:10

we see we’ll wait and see what goes

20:13

across his desk when he signs and then

20:16

the

20:17

um

20:18

um real um

20:20

[Music]

20:21

outcome is when does implementation take

20:24

place

20:25

because you know are they immediate or

20:28

are they like you know does

20:30

implementation start in 2024

20:32

right

20:33

you know and that’s always the case with

20:36

with a lot of the the legislation that

20:38

gets passed is that people are like how

20:39

come we’re not seeing this immediately

20:41

how can we’re not seeing the immediate

20:43

results well that’s because a bill that

20:45

was signed in 2008 didn’t start being

20:47

implemented until 2012.

20:51

and then

20:52

that’s the person that’s in leadership

20:54

at that point then takes credit for it

20:56

you know and i think the timing of this

20:58

administration

21:00

is so bad because

21:02

they passed something and it was like a

21:04

okay

21:06

see what happens is they don’t know how

21:07

to read the room

21:09

and nobody really cares today it it is

21:12

it has been elevated and we’re all like

21:15

okay and

21:16

it’s like especially coming off of what

21:19

just happened i do think that they need

21:22

to keep the momentum going and deliver

21:24

the goods it’s it’s a lot of delayed

21:27

gratification here if they’ll get any

21:30

because people until they see it they

21:32

really won’t believe it and i think that

21:35

we also have to be careful um

21:40

and kind of even though we want we want

21:43

what we want and we want it now

21:45

um we also have to be careful and give

21:48

this administration a little bit of

21:49

grace because

21:51

we came off four years of really of a

21:54

really really difficult regime and that

21:57

all you can do is call it a regime not

21:59

an administration it was a regime and um

22:02

we want to see some immediate results

22:04

but we do have to take into

22:05

consideration that

22:07

it has been just nine nine months really

22:11

that joe biden’s been in office and it

22:13

it’s gonna take more than nine months to

22:15

undo the damage of four years

22:18

and i would also add that we should

22:21

really be suspect of the 13 republicans

22:24

that did chime in to do it because i

22:26

believe they were orchestrated and told

22:28

to do it

22:29

because i believe that we know this

22:31

money is going to hit all these

22:33

districts and all these places and

22:35

they’re going to steal money this is

22:37

what they always do there won’t be a ton

22:38

of bridges built

22:40

it won’t happen and if it does it’s

22:42

going to be half-assed because that’s

22:45

why they wanted it but they couldn’t

22:47

show

22:48

that much bipartisanship

22:50

i believe if we really put our heads

22:53

together and look at the 13

22:55

and go what do they have to benefit and

22:58

how

22:59

many side deals are going to be made

23:01

with different states

23:03

with contractors coming in from

23:05

somewhere else that will supplement and

23:08

start to feed the rest of the gop the

23:11

congress that’s how they do it they’re

23:13

not doing it just for their state

23:16

they’re doing it for the party but they

23:18

could be there in real fragile races

23:20

coming up right well yeah we’ll see

23:24

they’re still going to take their money

23:25

yeah

23:27

all right well let’s catch up on some

23:29

comments here

23:30

uh real django

23:33

every politician in america needs to be

23:35

straightened out i wish that reporters

23:37

would ask most the politicians what’s

23:39

wrong with you

23:42

right

23:43

chris says

23:45

for god’s sake there are a number of

23:46

people out there who actually believe

23:47

that jfk jr is going to return for the

23:50

co coronation of 45 unquote as the

23:54

arcanist king soon yes jill the passing

23:56

of this bull bill is truthfully

23:59

anti-climactic perfect word

24:02

blue reigns and how long will this

24:04

legislation stay in place can a future

24:06

majority republican house senate roll

24:08

back the legislation yes

24:11

tim frey from uh toronto area here

24:14

infrastructure bill is set to be

24:16

implemented in two to three months

24:17

according to the white house

24:20

and then

24:21

finally i’m going to rio django says i’m

24:24

gonna have to switch back to being a

24:25

republican just kidding

24:27

but the full implementation how long how

24:30

long will it take that that’s the

24:32

question

24:33

they might start implementing part of it

24:35

but the full implementation will take

24:37

how long because when you think about

24:39

think back about the um infrastructure

24:41

bill under obama

24:43

that one took a full what was it like

24:46

two years two three years and they’re

24:48

kind of just still doing some of the

24:50

projects can i just say something about

24:52

pete but a judge it’s off topic but i

24:54

really want to get this out there

24:58

we as women have worked in corporate

25:00

america

25:01

we we sit up there and we slave away for

25:04

less money than our male counterparts

25:08

and

25:09

i honestly think it was bad timing of

25:12

him to take his

25:14

time out

25:16

to be in parental leave or whatever he

25:18

was doing just like the rest of us we

25:21

get our periods every month we had to

25:23

schedule things and try to have our

25:25

children within reason

25:27

two men

25:29

one of which is not carrying it and i’ve

25:31

seen women work until their ninth month

25:33

just the physical biology of that i

25:36

think it was really bad timing

25:39

i don’t know that’s off topic but i’m

25:42

gonna say that we need him to be present

25:46

and you know there’s a little bit to be

25:48

said for i disagree with both sides

25:51

sometimes and i sometimes agree with the

25:53

other side but

25:55

we’re trying to run a nation here and

25:58

there’s some things that need to get

25:59

done shelves are starting to empty out

26:01

here in la

26:02

it’s it’s really not cool

26:05

we have a problem

26:06

and frankly

26:08

you know

26:10

that’s just how i feel

26:12

i i personally think it was a bad time

26:14

to take your parental leave

26:16

and because that

26:18

that is a situation that could have been

26:21

managed

26:22

and

26:22

arranged so there i said it well and you

26:26

know i’m sure the republicans will use

26:28

that

26:29

but it’s they’ve talked about you know

26:31

maybe not to the degree that i am but i

26:33

thought about it and i’ve worked with

26:35

women who have gone all the way to their

26:37

ninth month if there was a crisis going

26:39

on

26:40

in their ninth month from home

26:42

you know like getting down busy we’re

26:45

always

26:46

being forced to because of the fear

26:50

of losing our jobs you keep doing it and

26:54

i get it and that’s wonderful but

26:57

he just got his job and normally he has

27:01

more adequate planning mechanisms than

27:04

most women biologically do

27:07

okay we don’t often plan our pregnancies

27:10

but two men can

27:14

okay

27:15

jen says

27:17

jill yes 100 correct totally bad timing

27:22

chris says

27:23

oh yes jill

27:26

blue reigns says

27:28

people are lined up today waiting for

27:30

jfk jr

27:32

it’s so sad

27:35

having met him it’s really sad

27:38

just like oh my god he couldn’t have

27:40

been anything more against crap like

27:43

this

27:46

aisha you have anything to say i see

27:47

you’re shaking your head and exhaling

27:48

you want to add anything i just can’t

27:50

believe that they think that they would

27:55

the fact that they think that he would

27:57

fake his own death i i mean first of all

28:00

this has got to be painful for

28:02

the kennedy and the bessette families

28:04

okay

28:07

think that he would fake his own death

28:09

and then want to come back to support

28:12

donald trump of all people it’s

28:14

horrifying you know it’s horrifying

28:16

because he was a lovely person

28:18

and

28:19

really he was exactly that guy

28:22

that all of us think he was who could

28:24

sit down with anybody

28:27

and

28:28

you know

28:29

this is just what’s it’s just unreal to

28:32

me unreal

28:37

wow

28:39

yeah when i started started reading

28:40

about that jfk stuff i’m going really

28:43

yeah again these are the pizzagate

28:45

people and they even pulled up robin

28:47

williams that they saw him in the crowd

28:49

and

28:50

it’s that’s awful for his family as well

28:52

too i mean we’ve really

28:54

lost the plot on just human decency

28:57

there’s i i uh

29:01

yeah that him too he you know it’s just

29:05

these are this is what i’m talking about

29:07

this apocalyptic return

29:10

and where the attachments lie and

29:13

particularly with the boomer generation

29:16

when you look at the boomers because we

29:19

i’m a boomer but like the bidens and the

29:22

mansions in them they’re the silent

29:23

generation by the way they’re because

29:25

they’re a lot older than me but the

29:28

thing is with boomers

29:29

everything was a little bit hunky-dory

29:31

or whatever but what they’re kind of

29:33

noticing psychologically is that people

29:35

are having a really hard time with

29:38

change and the shift in in what is

29:40

actually happening i mean look at all

29:42

these reboots of tv shows that people

29:44

want

29:45

again

29:46

and that’s really strange and all that

29:49

is is about having an attachment to

29:51

something that is no longer in existence

29:55

so

29:56

we have a mental crisis going on here

29:59

and people cannot handle it they don’t

30:01

know how they’re going to live they

30:02

haven’t saved enough money there’s

30:04

that’s what i’m saying this has been

30:06

going on for a while it doesn’t just

30:08

come up people are miserable and they’re

30:10

angry

30:11

that life is not what they were told it

30:14

was supposed to be because you got to

30:16

remember as we age we look at our

30:18

parents

30:20

and we see what they have so you

30:22

automatically assume you’re going to

30:24

have that

30:25

and unfortunately

30:27

generations it always changes but we are

30:30

not

30:31

it a lot of people checked out for good

30:36

real dango is saying

30:38

maybe group therapy maybe

30:40

[Laughter]

30:42

national everyday

30:45

national group therapy national group

30:48

therapy

30:49

well folks and uh thanks everyone who’s

30:51

watching live you know thank you we have

30:53

some new people on actually two

30:55

individuals from canada christopher and

30:57

tim so thank you for chiming in very

30:59

much great and thank you for

31:00

contributing with your comments you’re

31:03

watching or listening to state of the

31:05

things aisha and jill and uh we’re

31:07

rocking it

31:08

next uh conversation piece is gonna

31:10

we’re gonna spend a little deep dive on

31:12

this one because last week there were

31:13

some elections in america

31:18

and we want aisha and jill to give some

31:21

of their takes

31:23

on the these elections that were held

31:25

last week and what we’re going to do uh

31:27

you can’t see this if you’re

31:29

not listening to this but i’m pulling up

31:31

an article from cnn it’s like takeaways

31:34

from

31:35

the 2021 elections and they’re gonna go

31:37

through each one of the points

31:39

and have the ladies give their take

31:41

so first up

31:45

virginia had trended blue and then

31:47

tuesday happened

31:49

comments

31:52

well

31:53

um

31:54

you and i were talking about this before

31:55

um

31:58

before we went on on air and one of the

32:00

things i was seeing is that people

32:01

forget that virginia is still a southern

32:04

state

32:05

so i think the whole crt make america

32:08

great again thing it plays well in

32:10

virginia and um also terry mcauliffe was

32:15

just the wrong candidate um let’s be

32:18

honest it’s like

32:20

it was like hillary clinton being the

32:21

wrong candidate for 2016. you know it

32:24

was the oh it was her turn so let’s you

32:27

know

32:28

let’s run her terry mcauliffe was

32:30

governor already of virginia at one time

32:33

people don’t forget they don’t have

32:35

short memories he was governor when 2013

32:38

was like the last time he was governor

32:40

and so people don’t forget um

32:45

people don’t forget

32:48

that uh you know he was governor and so

32:51

they needed some they needed somebody

32:53

new and fresh if democrats were trying

32:55

to hold on to

32:58

that governorship they were gonna have

33:00

to get somebody who was young

33:02

somebody probably a little bit more

33:03

progressive um to really energize the

33:07

base in virginia who’s going to show up

33:10

who are going to be young who are going

33:12

to be more minorities who are going to

33:14

be the college students that are there

33:16

who are going to who are going to show

33:18

up to the polls

33:20

they trotted out old dried up terry

33:22

mcauliffe who had been there before and

33:26

you know it’s like

33:27

whatever

33:28

so young king comes out and he he made

33:32

the culture war his platform

33:35

he made crt his platform he promised

33:38

something

33:39

that he could deliver

33:41

because

33:43

it didn’t exist

33:45

he said from day one i can guarantee

33:48

that we will end teaching crt in the

33:51

classrooms well guess what

33:53

they don’t teach crt at all he can

33:55

deliver that

33:57

and and that was all he campaigned on

34:00

and then he was also able to hold trump

34:03

at a distance here’s the thing

34:07

white women

34:10

are voting these people in

34:14

white women overwhelmingly

34:16

voted for yunkan the same way that they

34:19

overwhelmingly voted for donald trump

34:21

in 2016

34:23

and in 2020

34:25

keep that in mind

34:26

that is that is something to keep to

34:29

really pay attention to

34:31

and in new jersey let’s not peop don’t

34:34

get

34:34

your nose out of whack because you know

34:37

um

34:39

what’s his name almost lost new jersey

34:41

because new jersey’s had republican

34:43

governors before like i told you before

34:45

they had chris christie what you need to

34:47

watch out in new jersey is how their

34:50

state house looks because remember chris

34:52

christie always had a democratic

34:55

majority in the house and in the state

34:57

senate and he had to work with them

35:00

and so the governorship really didn’t

35:03

make a a big difference

35:05

um with new jersey there um

35:09

i think rachel maddow broke it down

35:11

really well this week when she said that

35:13

um

35:15

you know

35:16

what joe biden had here was

35:19

something that hadn’t happened since

35:20

reagan where

35:22

usually

35:23

uh

35:24

when a new president comes in the year

35:28

after he has lost

35:30

both

35:31

new jersey and virginia

35:34

every year since reagan

35:36

joe biden was the first president since

35:38

reagan to have not lost both

35:43

and so that people were probably um

35:46

getting more upset and excited than they

35:49

needed to

35:52

jill your thoughts about the virginia

35:54

results

35:55

okay a couple of things for me yes they

35:58

did try to reboot mcauliffe

36:00

and that didn’t work and you see that’s

36:03

where they played the cards wrong

36:05

because they needed to calculate how

36:09

many new

36:10

citizens had moved in during the

36:12

pandemic there was a new influx of

36:14

people who’ve moved to these regions

36:16

they didn’t calculate that there were a

36:18

lot of young mothers

36:20

that existed that uh

36:22

don’t that just fall for you know when

36:24

you’re a young mom you’re like oh my god

36:26

they’re doing what in school

36:29

uh and so crt went over great because

36:33

you know that’s what they all wanted to

36:35

believe that it was going to be taught

36:37

in their schools considering in these

36:38

rich areas that voted for younken uh

36:42

most of them send their kids to private

36:44

schools which is really bizarre you know

36:46

so you have to really evaluate that too

36:49

if it’s a real in dis how disingenuous

36:52

these these uh

36:54

excuses of why this happened they might

36:56

be

36:57

because then there could be a race issue

36:59

about that because basically

37:02

you’re saying crt to some of these

37:04

people

37:05

and they’re thinking crt is just when we

37:08

sit and talk about the civil rights of

37:10

martin luther king

37:12

so they’re equating that

37:14

so basically what they don’t want from

37:17

what i’m gathering they don’t want black

37:19

history taught at all

37:20

period and i really wish that if if

37:24

if mcauliffe saw that going down with

37:27

crt i wished he would have said well

37:29

what does that constitute because they

37:32

that virginia group had been passing out

37:36

class

37:37

um class projects from teachers that

37:40

were they’re using crt and it was things

37:43

like how many diverse people do you know

37:46

what jobs do they have and whatever and

37:48

it was like a kid’s project it was

37:50

really like

37:52

it was just

37:53

it wasn’t crt

37:56

but for some reason everybody

37:59

responding to this thought it was

38:01

outrageous and this was all on

38:03

facebook’s facebook is still doing its

38:05

thing

38:06

um and they know how to work it because

38:08

they were this was every kid has to

38:10

bring how many people who are diverse do

38:12

you know

38:14

so but it really wasn’t crt and that

38:17

needed to be said mind you a lot of

38:19

these people have made up their minds

38:22

but the reality is they don’t want their

38:24

kids to feel bad about being white

38:26

and here’s the thing

38:30

you know black kids have dealt with it

38:31

for a hundred years on 200 i i don’t

38:34

know it’s not that bad it might build a

38:36

little character to feel a little bad

38:38

about yourself for a little bit

38:40

but

38:41

the other thing that went on that was

38:44

strange with mcauliffe was that

38:47

he just was out of touch and he kept

38:49

hammering home trump and you got to

38:51

remember people had already experienced

38:53

him and they’d forgotten him and what

38:56

they did remember wasn’t favorable and

38:59

and it’s true he was uh

39:01

he was not the one and they made a bad

39:04

mistake and this is when

39:06

the establishment democrats

39:09

and the old silent generation need to

39:11

stop

39:12

putting these oldies in

39:14

because

39:16

they don’t have the judge to get people

39:18

motivated and it’s over

39:21

and you know that that’s just what it is

39:23

we know that people are swayed by

39:25

businessmen which is crazy because

39:27

businessmen are very corrupt in this

39:29

country and they put a guy from the

39:31

carlisle group in but that’s because

39:34

republicans vote with their money so do

39:36

democrats too but most people do vote

39:38

with their money and that’s it

39:41

they don’t care they don’t have a

39:42

conscience about what donald trump did

39:45

to actually

39:46

hurt people and maybe the media should

39:48

spend more time

39:50

showing

39:51

the

39:53

sad stories from that and not

39:56

just the immigrants by people in this

39:58

country

39:59

what democrats really didn’t do which

40:01

was horrible was go after the black

40:05

women running for lieutenant governor

40:07

they should have i mean they didn’t even

40:09

really support the black woman that they

40:11

had running against her and that was

40:14

surprising yeah you heard nothing about

40:17

the black woman running against her

40:19

because this is the problem with

40:20

liberals and you’re absolutely right it

40:22

was like two black people and then all

40:24

the liberals were like well do we what

40:26

do we do uh we can attack them both how

40:30

do we attack them because you know

40:32

here’s the thing sometimes you do lose

40:35

jobs not because of your color but

40:37

because you’re incompetent

40:39

and

40:40

that i’ve said it before

40:42

we can’t you know

40:44

we have great liberals out here in san

40:47

francisco who wouldn’t be caught dead

40:50

having a homeless

40:52

group encampment uh of tiny houses being

40:55

built within their zip code

40:58

so what does that mean

41:00

i mean really so there’s a lot of

41:02

hypocrisy and the democrats will eat

41:05

themselves if they keep trying to

41:07

appease to

41:09

oh i might offend this one i might

41:11

offend that one you know it’s like

41:13

this that’s got to stop or you’ll

41:16

keep putting yourself in a trick bag and

41:18

then you sound crazy but they put their

41:20

money behind the wrong candidate if they

41:22

put their money behind that black woman

41:24

that was running and really amplif you

41:26

know amplified her they would have at

41:28

least won the vice the um the lieutenant

41:30

governor’s seat because there’s no

41:33

reason as to why the republican one

41:37

won

41:37

i mean

41:38

the she was seeing more off the wall

41:41

stuff than yunkan

41:43

in buffalo they didn’t support the

41:45

progressive there we’ll get to that part

41:47

we’re going to get that because we got

41:49

seven more to go so

41:51

we got some we got some more to go so

41:52

what we’re gonna do because we got seven

41:54

more to go we’re gonna take a break

41:56

folks

41:56

so we back in a few a short moment and

41:59

we’re gonna talk more about the election

42:02

results and what does that mean for the

42:04

future of america period so keep it

42:07

locked we’ll be right back oh so ladies

42:09

what is going on

42:12

just that he needs to get it together

42:13

sick of that i am sick of it something

42:16

is seriously wrong with you

42:17

is that i mean why is he still there

42:21

shouldn’t she shouldn’t be near congress

42:23

you need an exorcism because i don’t

42:26

know

42:27

what

42:28

yeah is wrong with you people it was so

42:31

powerful and i really wish everybody

42:33

would stop bowing down to this

42:36

what is he talking about

42:38

this makes no sense they know they are

42:40

not the oppressed party but they love

42:43

being the superior ones and they want to

42:45

flaunt it so it was always made

42:47

political particularly for people of

42:49

color

42:50

um and the lgbtq

42:53

population we end off every episode

42:56

with the cockroach this afro episode’s

42:59

cockroach

43:00

ah

43:02

everything

43:03

everything all the things are going on

43:05

all the things

43:12

we are back

43:14

state of things my eastern jail

43:16

in the house

43:18

november 6th

43:20

clocks go

43:21

back

43:22

clocks go back we get an extra hour

43:28

clocks go back so

43:30

continuing on in regards to uh the

43:32

results of last week’s some of the

43:35

elections last week in america

43:38

our next focus point because we’re going

43:40

to go through this cnn article

43:43

uh we’re going to pull it up right now

43:45

sorry you can’t see this if you’re

43:46

listening but hey you’re going to get

43:48

the benefit of of what listening to the

43:50

great stuff if you’re listening

43:52

next point republicans can focus on the

43:55

economy and education

43:57

thoughts

44:02

i don’t know um are they really focusing

44:04

on education

44:06

right and they’re they’re focusing on um

44:10

it’s it’s not really education because

44:12

crt isn’t

44:14

really taught

44:16

in it you know what i mean it’s not

44:18

taught

44:19

they’re just targeting something

44:23

they’re they’re making it seem like

44:25

education but it’s not

44:29

yeah i i i this is just filler for me

44:33

it’s what we hear all the time all the

44:35

time

44:36

all right same old same old blue rain

44:39

says the majority can’t even explain

44:41

what crt is

44:43

yeah

44:45

you know it’s weak it’s but the

44:47

republicans are really this is their

44:49

their power issue

44:51

well education has always been

44:53

it has always been

44:55

their thing whether they were

44:58

democrats or republicans whichever one

45:00

whichever party they flipped to because

45:02

going back to segregation

45:04

it was education was always their thing

45:06

and it wasn’t really it wasn’t so much

45:08

education as it was miscegenation

45:13

okay

45:14

i think we’re down on that one so let’s

45:16

move to the next one but actually

45:19

i’ll i’ll save comments to the end i’ll

45:22

save so we’ll continue on here voters

45:24

may have moved from

45:26

on from covet 19.

45:28

thoughts

45:30

i don’t think so because you see how

45:32

they’re still acting in school board um

45:35

in school board meetings they don’t want

45:37

the mandates

45:38

i think um

45:40

i think that covet 19 wasn’t an issue

45:44

this um this go around because it wasn’t

45:47

on the ballot

45:49

but i don’t think voters have moved away

45:51

from it

45:52

i think they want it gone i think they

45:55

want their mandates gone

45:56

and um i don’t think they think it’s a

45:59

serious threat to them

46:01

okay

46:03

next up

46:04

making it all about 45 didn’t work

46:07

someone one of you two mentioned that

46:09

about mentioned that earlier on do you

46:10

want to give a little deeper dive either

46:12

one of you

46:15

because i think that

46:16

you know

46:19

they have forgotten i mean if you’re

46:21

going to talk about trump then you need

46:24

to bring it and what he brought just

46:26

wasn’t enough and

46:29

what he brought was he was shaming them

46:31

for liking him because reminding him of

46:34

them reminding them of him

46:37

only further and if he talked about his

46:39

dirty deeds and all the things that he

46:41

did they don’t give two

46:44

two farts about it and so it’s kind of

46:47

like know your audience these people

46:50

deep down supported 45 somewhere they do

46:54

but they think they’re above it all and

46:56

think that they that that no that’s not

46:58

me but it is them

47:00

so that was maybe not the wisest move on

47:03

how to lure people i mean we have to

47:04

really

47:05

look at the character of this country

47:07

and the people who really live here

47:09

they’re not as nice as people want you

47:11

to believe they’re absolutely horrible

47:13

atrocious human beings

47:16

and they are not

47:17

going through this shift very well

47:20

and they are the lowest grade of human

47:24

beings

47:25

on the in this country

47:27

they only think about money they only

47:30

think about themselves they give to

47:31

charity every now and then blah blah

47:33

blah it’s the same old same old and

47:37

they’re not willing to make any

47:38

sacrifices so talking about him the guy

47:41

that they can look in the mirror and see

47:43

themselves

47:45

maybe wasn’t a good thing and it’s

47:46

different unless you bring it it’s not

47:48

and really yeah exactly but but i don’t

47:51

even think that was it it was like i

47:53

don’t see what he did that was so bad

47:54

anymore

47:56

you know

47:57

i i mean because otherwise they wouldn’t

47:59

have fallen for the crt thing so that

48:02

says everything about them because like

48:04

i said before i’m not convinced that it

48:07

isn’t just american history black

48:09

history that they want to get rid of

48:11

let’s just go down to the basics here

48:13

that they know it isn’t

48:15

crt is not taught there i do not buy

48:18

that they don’t know it

48:20

i think they rode that wave the best way

48:23

they could they don’t want you talking

48:26

about

48:27

black folks being lynched

48:29

emmett till they don’t even want that

48:33

they don’t and they played everybody

48:35

making everybody pretend

48:37

that they don’t know it and the media

48:40

allowed it they knew they weren’t that

48:42

stupid

48:44

they don’t want talk like that

48:48

they are still

48:49

a confederate old

48:51

racist and they are and racism has its

48:55

degrees

48:57

that’s what it is not in my house

49:04

anything else you want to add are you

49:05

sure before we move on to the next point

49:08

um

49:09

no i think jill jill’s right that um

49:13

you know

49:14

they’re gonna act like they they don’t

49:16

know what um

49:18

what they mean but they they mean what

49:20

they say and that the whole thing with

49:22

45 is is that again

49:25

he’s not president right now right and

49:28

so he’s not really doing anything

49:31

um

49:32

that people can point to at the moment

49:34

and say look what he did look what he

49:36

just said on tv look what he just did

49:38

you know um

49:40

to um kind of point to and say this is

49:43

why we need to you know denounce that

49:45

that worked last year

49:47

last year’s election it’s not right like

49:50

right now there’s nothing that anyone

49:52

can point to and that’s just how you

49:54

know politics work

49:56

yeah

49:58

okay uh second last point in the article

50:01

new jersey’s tight race is a bad omen

50:03

for democrats and i know i issue

50:05

mentioned that i’ve talked about a few

50:07

times before anything you want to add

50:09

either one of you about the new jersey

50:10

tight race being a bad omen for

50:12

democratic party no like i said it’s

50:15

like that’s that’s new jersey politics

50:17

new jersey has been here before where

50:19

they’ve had a republican governor with a

50:23

state majority with a statewide majority

50:26

of democrats in their house in their in

50:28

their senate i mean

50:30

like he said they they just went from

50:32

having chris christie to having murphy

50:33

so

50:34

it’s not like they have like

50:37

this is unfamiliar territory for them

50:39

right

50:40

i agree with her

50:42

okay

50:43

and the final part point in the article

50:45

elections still work

50:48

actually two more that’s the second last

50:50

one elections still work so an election

50:52

do still elections to work in america

50:54

well young consul was caught trying to

50:56

vote twice

50:57

and he said they tried to

50:59

understood that he wasn’t old enough

51:02

but but the real horror of that is that

51:05

we have people who are black people who

51:08

are going to jail for five years for

51:10

even doing those attempts

51:13

and

51:14

you know

51:15

when is everybody black white brown blue

51:18

gonna say this isn’t fair i mean it just

51:20

isn’t fair even if you just put the

51:23

cases on the table

51:24

without color

51:26

in this but everybody’s so color struck

51:28

in this country and yeah he did it twice

51:31

which means he was emboldened this isn’t

51:34

a bold child so

51:36

you know and that kid what’s wrong with

51:38

all these politicians kids dance

51:40

election looks like you know stay at

51:41

home this is the proof that they need

51:44

term limits so you can get home

51:46

and spend some time with your crazy ass

51:48

kids because clearly all of them got

51:50

some freaking problems elections work

51:53

and they wanted to voting right it’s

51:55

relatable but voting rights laws need to

51:58

be

51:59

enhanced because clearly the the fraud

52:03

is not on the left

52:05

right yeah right

52:08

yeah

52:09

okay

52:11

uh and i’m bad at counting here we have

52:13

a few more so next up

52:15

is uh

52:16

voters rejected ambitious police reform

52:19

in minneapolis

52:21

well again here here’s the bad talking

52:24

point that we talked before it was the

52:26

uh what was it um

52:29

uh before the police

52:31

was just a bad phrase yeah he said that

52:34

remember we were all i said this before

52:37

it was a bad phrase and that is what

52:41

it was

52:42

you know reformed police reform defund

52:45

police they they’ve got to get a better

52:47

talking point okay and that’s why it

52:50

just did not

52:51

it just did not go the way that people

52:54

had hoped but yet again they’re going to

52:56

hold them when it comes to messages

52:58

they’re gonna play that too this is yet

53:01

again

53:03

everybody knew they weren’t talking

53:04

about defunding them it’s backed like

53:06

crt they knew but

53:09

they

53:10

hold it hold you to those little

53:12

slip-ups you know

53:14

and that’s the thing but i’m not going

53:17

to give the people that voted it down a

53:18

pass either because they just

53:20

you know they know they know what this

53:22

is about and they know that it’s

53:24

something that’s sorely needed i mean

53:26

unless they’re okay with their

53:28

authoritarian police running

53:31

through the streets doing whatever they

53:33

want nobody said

53:35

that every police officer is you know

53:39

crazy or racist

53:41

but you have to admit that we do need a

53:43

solution to figure out how we can clean

53:46

that little system up and make it run

53:48

like a swell oiled machine

53:51

because it doesn’t and we’re dealing

53:53

with human beings who have biases and

53:55

all this we need a better solution and i

53:58

can’t believe that they wouldn’t be down

54:00

for there’s got to be some people in

54:02

these communities that have great ideas

54:04

that are not thinking on a political

54:06

thing just

54:07

just a solution we’ve got to stop

54:10

taking some of our our things that are

54:13

valid structural problems and making

54:16

them political because if we all sit

54:18

back and look at it we go hmm

54:20

we pay x amount of millions every year

54:24

for lawsuits or that the police are

54:27

having with people

54:28

and you know an impotent justice system

54:31

and you know they spend money like no

54:33

tomorrow so we we got to see we have to

54:37

just get real with each other because

54:38

it’s not real i mean at these town halls

54:41

and stuff they need to go do you think

54:42

it’s okay i mean

54:44

ask a question back to somebody asking

54:46

you do you think it’s okay what should

54:49

we do

54:50

you’re gonna criticize me what’s the

54:51

solution

54:54

okay

54:55

and then the last point there are mixed

54:57

messages for democrats in mayoral races

55:00

as moderates triumph in new new jersey i

55:03

mean new york sorry new york

55:05

but progressive notch historic wins so

55:08

yes eric adams in new york

55:10

is a moderate but then we have

55:12

um michelle

55:14

wu

55:16

mayor now of boston

55:19

but it’s not a mixed message i mean

55:20

people think people tend to think that

55:22

new york is a really

55:25

progressive city

55:27

when you got to remember new york city

55:30

is five boroughs

55:33

and they’re um

55:35

not all five boroughs are

55:38

as progressive as manhattan not at all

55:42

so

55:43

um the fact that there is a moderate

55:45

remember rudy giuliani was mayor of new

55:48

york city right yeah

55:50

okay

55:52

um so uh

55:54

you know

55:55

it it makes sense that there is a

55:58

moderate

56:00

there but boston however

56:02

is a very progressive city

56:05

so it makes sense that they have a

56:07

progressive mayor

56:09

so you know and let’s not forget that

56:11

pittsburgh got its first black mayor

56:14

ever um

56:16

yes

56:17

yes correct well there were a lot there

56:19

were a lot of surprises in mayoral races

56:22

oh and i do have to say my my aunt did

56:26

win her

56:27

race in school board norwalk connecticut

56:30

oh great congratulations

56:31

my friend nakimi

56:33

um hayes is awaiting her recount

56:36

automatic recount because it was just 17

56:38

votes school board in marion

56:42

so you know there were a lot there were

56:44

a lot of um down ballot races that were

56:47

important which were you know that

56:50

really went in favor of democrats that

56:53

didn’t get the kind of reporting that

56:55

they um

56:57

they really should have so should

56:58

democrats be worried

57:00

i think

57:01

you know we’re talking people are really

57:03

concerned about the big races but

57:05

on down ballot races democrats did very

57:07

well

57:09

but one thing i did forget to say about

57:11

glenn younkin

57:13

was

57:14

that

57:15

his strategy

57:18

was

57:19

he sort of beefed up the

57:21

latina vote and the

57:25

asian vote

57:26

so we know that there were

57:29

um

57:30

about two-thirds

57:32

separated from those who had voted for

57:35

biden

57:36

sway took a sway and a dip over with

57:38

glenn younkin and that

57:41

is see if since that strategy worked

57:44

then i do believe that they will use it

57:47

in other races and that’s something we

57:49

have to ponder because even i

57:52

was not pleased about that

57:54

because at that day

57:56

if i tweeted something it was like

57:58

uh

57:59

we use this people of color umbrella for

58:02

everybody but everybody’s not evenly

58:04

distributed even within that

58:06

and um it’s great about michelle wu but

58:10

i really will observe what she does

58:12

because

58:15

because

58:18

like i said

58:19

not all people of people of color are

58:21

equal

58:22

in that world and we need to

58:25

not let it derail

58:27

some of what the

58:28

african-american struggle has been

58:30

there’s still systemic racism and i have

58:34

seen asian communities come here and

58:37

fall right in line with the white

58:39

supremacist order and structure of black

58:42

people not allowed in my store basically

58:44

or being incredibly racist and rude i’m

58:47

not trying to incite anything but it’s

58:49

definitely it’s definitely an issue and

58:53

i think these areas of people of color

58:56

since we lack such leadership they need

58:59

to come together and

59:01

build some kind of

59:03

coalition in these communities because

59:05

you’re looking at somewhere like compton

59:06

right now with an influx of asians

59:08

coming in and buying out the community

59:10

and displacing tons of african americans

59:13

you have you can’t walk into an asian

59:15

bank and most likely as a black person

59:17

get a loan

59:18

but if you live in orange county you

59:20

could go and you’re asian you can go to

59:22

one of the asian banks and get your

59:24

loans and that’s how they have funded

59:26

such a stronghold in their own

59:28

communities and republicans knew that

59:31

and decided hmm

59:33

we’re going to attack them so what they

59:34

did was they went after a school in

59:37

northern virginia which had an issue

59:40

with crt

59:42

and they targeted them again and i’d

59:44

just be curious from the data how old

59:46

were those people were they older asian

59:48

and latinos or were they

59:51

were they um younger because that’s very

59:54

very critical to know and if they do a

59:56

post-mortem they need to find out what

59:58

that is yeah well if

60:00

they don’t do it before boston um

60:03

remember boston is just coming off of

60:05

having a black female mayor

60:09

yes they are she’s she is the outgoing

60:12

mayor she’s an interim mayor now she’s

60:13

the outgoing mayor so boston is ready

60:16

for a change so she was the first

60:19

black and female mayor so now they’re

60:21

having another

60:23

female mayor this one asian so

60:25

boston is ready for some change and

60:27

remember boston had that long history

60:30

of

60:32

racism and we did with the busing um

60:35

issue in the 70s

60:37

so um for for boston this is a major

60:40

milestone

60:42

well definitely it sets up for an

60:44

interesting next year when it comes to

60:46

midterms

60:48

very very interesting and stay tuned in

60:50

here because these two ladies will give

60:51

you the takes that most people ain’t

60:53

even thinking about when it comes to

60:55

what’s going on with the midterms i i’ve

60:57

had a number of comments i’ve held back

60:59

so we could get through all these eight

61:01

so let’s catch up on these points

61:04

uh django saying runoff election for

61:06

lisa moore and andre dickens for the

61:07

mayor of atlanta i’m happy

61:09

and the jersey governor’s election and

61:11

just uh what

61:13

our w-2-h with the virginia governor’s

61:16

election

61:18

real dango saying also republicans are

61:20

all about mis-educating and bamboozling

61:22

people

61:24

uh

61:25

chris is saying here

61:27

i was very happy to see eric adams take

61:29

the new and new york city mayoral race

61:31

by a landslide seriously curtis suila

61:34

yet another

61:36

yet another animated buffoon making

61:38

attempt to infiltrate politics at least

61:40

he is back on the streets where he

61:41

belongs

61:43

and this time he should issue the beret

61:46

he would be better

61:48

he he would be better suited out there

61:50

with

61:50

oh

61:54

okay i didn’t say that the ladies i

61:56

didn’t want to go there but there you go

61:59

oh my goodness what else we got here

62:02

grinder

62:03

oh let’s see let’s see we got some more

62:06

comments here

62:08

uh cinnamon canela

62:11

minneapolis has a history that has just

62:13

been unfold it’s just been unfold okay

62:18

and oh green eyed baby green eyed baby

62:22

yes elections are stolen not working

62:26

and then finally chris says yes re

62:29

michelle

62:30

mayor of my hometown

62:33

we are caught up with comments let’s

62:37

talk to our next uh

62:39

conversation piece

62:41

travis scott pauses actual performance

62:43

after seeing ambulance in the crowd jill

62:46

you wanted to talk about this it was

62:47

about a concert that happened last night

62:50

he didn’t pause his performance

62:52

um it was actually the police that

62:55

paused it 40 minutes after they came to

62:57

collect all the dead bodies

62:59

um he kept singing through as they were

63:02

raising them out and lifting them from

63:04

the crowd and i guess there was some

63:06

kind of situation where

63:08

he was performing and the crowd

63:10

was squished into the

63:13

into this festival up against the

63:16

barricades and uh there’s

63:18

footage you know everywhere of some kids

63:21

running to the sound guy because apple

63:23

was streaming the show

63:24

and um

63:26

kids ran up and were trying to tell the

63:28

guy

63:29

who had a camera and he told him to get

63:31

lost basically so there were a lot of

63:34

big mistakes

63:36

and

63:37

some deaths of kids getting crushed to

63:39

death

63:40

14 year old

63:42

so far eight people but out at hundreds

63:45

that went to the hospital

63:47

but there’s the damaging footage that

63:49

they’re showing is travis scott

63:51

throughout his performance with

63:53

a ambulance in the middle driving in the

63:56

middle of this crowd to come and pick up

63:58

these kids from the festival because

63:59

somehow

64:01

somebody i wonder who it was that called

64:03

9-1-1 it eventually they got there

64:06

but kids were

64:08

jumping on the police cars

64:11

it was

64:12

oh yeah and there are there’s footage of

64:14

kids saying i don’t care i know you guys

64:17

are sad but

64:18

i did what i effing wanted to do i had

64:21

fun i like to rage

64:23

and you know it it really was like

64:26

watching a bunch of demon possessed

64:30

uh monsters

64:31

i really um

64:33

fear for our nation when i see things

64:36

like that i i think it’s a wrap when i

64:39

see gen z

64:41

because i know a lot of people think a

64:42

lot of them but

64:44

you know in the middle of them picking

64:46

up a kid’s dead body and

64:49

you know like when you’re surfing

64:51

through they’re surfing the body through

64:53

he was dead you could see he

64:55

i don’t know how long he’d been dead

64:57

because riga mortis had already started

64:59

to set in in his arms

65:01

um

65:02

people got trampled

65:04

it was it was terrific or jill let me

65:07

ask sergeant trump did he did he perfor

65:09

like i don’t know who travis scott is

65:11

right so he started to hum when they

65:14

were lifting the body and then he picked

65:16

up and kicked into a new song

65:18

you’re kidding

65:20

one of the um

65:22

you’re kidding me he continued his

65:24

performance while all this was going on

65:25

it was an inhuman response in my opinion

65:29

i

65:30

don’t

65:31

even know what to say and the reason i

65:33

wanted to talk about it is because it

65:35

was not human how he responded during

65:38

his show that is not a it was not a

65:41

human

65:42

reaction

65:43

to see that and yes some will say well

65:46

maybe he thought they passed out

65:49

even still then you could see that he

65:52

tried to get another friend to introduce

65:54

somebody else and so give him a hand

65:56

right

65:57

and the crowd didn’t give him a hand

65:59

they were all

66:00

you’re talking 50 000 people were there

66:03

this one pocket of where it happened it

66:05

had already reverberated

66:07

the the energy had already reverberated

66:10

to where nobody clapped so everybody was

66:14

aware

66:15

except travis scott

66:17

either that or he’s just not the

66:19

brightest bulb in the bunch but

66:21

what that was was

66:23

just

66:24

just really

66:26

the energy you have to see it i just

66:29

really don’t know what to say it was an

66:31

inhuman

66:33

response

66:34

it just wasn’t a human person who would

66:36

respond like that yeah travis scott has

66:38

what children with kylie jenner or is

66:41

about to have a second oh and she was

66:42

filming too it was on her story as well

66:45

you know but not not the

66:48

not the bodies just the fun parts

66:51

you see

66:52

we

66:54

have a big problem here and i’ve always

66:56

said this words are powerful oh wait

66:58

what was it he said let’s raise some now

67:01

i want you all to raise some hell

67:03

so that even more just played into it

67:06

and i’ll tell you words have power

67:08

and the energy

67:10

that you know when they say

67:12

two or more people come together in

67:14

prayer

67:15

let’s put 50 000 people together in a

67:18

mantra a chant

67:19

what do you have but what energy are you

67:22

creating and it it’s evil

67:25

those songs

67:27

have a mantra

67:29

feeling that is saying

67:31

some i don’t know it’s dark it’s just

67:34

darkness and anybody who’s spiritually

67:37

connected somehow on any level

67:40

knows that it is there it’s dark

67:44

and uh

67:46

you’re engaging in some real darkness

67:48

that was darkness but watch it you’ll

67:50

see i’m not crazy

67:53

are you sure anything you want to add i

67:55

don’t know if there is anything you can

67:56

add

67:58

no just um

68:00

no i um i remember in the 90s that uh

68:04

you know when puffy had that concert

68:07

and um

68:09

that uh a few people had gotten stomped

68:12

to death

68:14

and um he got sued

68:17

he got sued because the doors were

68:19

locked yeah and the doors were locked

68:21

and i think it was a fire wasn’t it

68:25

um i don’t recall i don’t think there

68:27

was a fire in that one um but i um

68:30

i recall that’s when he was a student at

68:32

howard but i knew people who i remember

68:35

his career

68:36

yeah but i know people from like

68:38

brooklyn who were like i’m not messing

68:40

with him

68:41

because they never they remembered that

68:44

but here’s the thing this is you know if

68:46

you’re going to be too cheap to let’s

68:48

see they say that travis scott always

68:50

likes to break the rafters like uh

68:53

capacity and he encourages his fans to

68:56

jump borders and jump the fences

68:58

and you know if somebody detects that

69:01

there will be lawsuits there’s rumors

69:03

about fentanyl being sold on the on the

69:06

in the actual

69:08

concert don’t know they’ll probably do

69:11

um

69:12

do their autopsies but yeah you’re right

69:15

but at this point like i said it’s all

69:18

still

69:18

darkness all of those guys they don’t

69:21

even sing

69:22

they have mantra songs

69:24

that repeat and repeat and repeat and

69:27

repeat and if you keep saying go f

69:29

yourself all day go f yourself say it

69:31

about a hundred times

69:33

you know there’s this study this

69:35

technique the meisner technique it’s an

69:37

acting school

69:39

and

69:40

when you first start learning acting

69:42

there and i’m not a great actress or

69:43

anything but the people that i watch

69:45

they would give them they do

69:46

improvisation and you would have to say

69:49

something over and over high high

69:52

high high

69:53

you say it for 20 minutes hi to each

69:56

other back and forth

69:58

every intonation of high changes

70:01

and typically it always runs into

70:04

something really aggressive hi

70:07

and

70:08

i kind of am starting to see that with

70:10

some of the music because i do believe

70:12

the words are powerful but when he said

70:15

well i want you all to raise some help

70:17

in here some people were saying this is

70:19

so awful it’s like he’s enjoying this

70:22

and paying back baphomet by standing up

70:25

here and then he was when they were

70:27

carrying the bodies he was gone

70:30

and then they had of course the oh it

70:32

was creepy it was a creepy let’s see

70:36

let’s move on from this it’s a little

70:38

bit dreary here so

70:39

uh

70:41

yeah

70:42

jen is saying they had issues earlier in

70:44

the day also with people running past

70:46

security

70:47

jen is also saying the cell phone

70:49

footage i saw on facebook of him

70:50

continue to perform through the deaths

70:52

was so disturbing

70:54

cinema canelo saying evil got loose

70:56

after pandemic lockdown

70:59

and chris is saying true

71:01

jill very dark and equally dangerous

71:05

so

71:06

yeah i have to say that the reason i

71:08

know it’s dark but i’ll even say that

71:10

knowing prince the way i knew him

71:13

he

71:14

he knew

71:15

took some kind of accountability in his

71:18

later years for some of his earlier

71:19

stuff and a lot of people didn’t

71:21

understand why he refused to play

71:23

certain things but he knew the words

71:25

were power and he knew they were like

71:27

mantras

71:28

and

71:29

he also knew that his stardom not only

71:32

would give you like the power and the

71:33

authority

71:35

for of a lot of stuff and it was

71:37

something that you really needed to

71:38

handle with care

71:40

and

71:41

unfortunately

71:43

we’re in a time where everybody wants

71:45

the power and authority and we know what

71:47

entity wants the power and authority

71:51

so like i said the shift is happening

71:52

whether people realize it or not

71:55

and

71:56

and uh you know this return that america

71:58

is having in astrology i should do

72:00

another page on that but the pluto

72:02

return that’s happening it’s huge pluto

72:05

will actually be in the same alignment

72:07

that it was in 1776

72:09

and february 22nd

72:12

so it’s going to be bumpy people very

72:14

bumpy because pluto is the great reveal

72:18

takes all the panties off

72:22

okay

72:24

let’s have our last conversation piece

72:26

tonight well it’s finally started the

72:28

ahmad aubry case

72:32

oh there’s a lot of stuff to talk about

72:36

i think one of the first things that the

72:38

jury is made up of all white people

72:42

except one person so let’s talk about

72:44

that what are your thoughts about that

72:46

ladies

72:47

well you know the judge he says he he

72:49

recognizes it and he recognizes that it

72:52

is a

72:53

there is a bias there but he’s not

72:56

making any moves to change it

72:58

um

73:01

one of the things i guess that regular

73:03

people should know is that there are

73:05

like nine attorneys for the defense

73:07

because like each each each defendant

73:10

has like three attorneys on record with

73:13

them

73:14

um

73:15

and so it is it is very confusing

73:19

with all those defense attorneys

73:21

there um

73:24

and each one of those attorneys got to

73:27

uh

73:28

pick

73:28

and choose

73:31

you know what um

73:34

jurors they wanted so it you know

73:37

usually when there’s a defendant um

73:40

there’s like one attorney

73:42

representing them or or they have a team

73:44

and then one one there’s one attorney

73:46

that’s speaking and says well you know

73:49

we we questioned juror you know

73:52

one six four and this one that one well

73:55

there were

73:56

uh

73:57

nine

73:58

nine attorneys and three representing

74:02

one of each person so there are three

74:04

different attorneys saying okay we have

74:06

problems with this jury this during this

74:07

sure so the jury selection took

74:10

a lot of time and they ended up

74:12

dismissing all of the black jurors and

74:14

then

74:15

he dismissed another juror for making a

74:19

joke

74:20

about um

74:22

mod arboring

74:28

jill

74:30

well i mean it’s just like the kyle

74:32

rittenhouse uh

74:34

travesty trial that’s going on i mean

74:37

already the judge has set it up where

74:39

it’s definitely going to be appealed

74:45

secondly with ahmed arbory it’s horrific

74:48

it’s really

74:51

expected

74:53

but

74:55

judges by the way don’t always have to

74:58

be 100 years old people whoever is

75:00

appointing them

75:02

you know and our concept of a judge is

75:05

not like anything we’ve seen on tv it’s

75:07

very different

75:09

and what they’re allowed to do and what

75:11

they’re allowed to say and i i think

75:13

that for me i

75:15

it doesn’t surprise me and there’s

75:18

i can’t really say anything at this

75:20

moment until i actually see how this

75:22

trial is going to fare

75:25

it’s it’s uh

75:28

it will probably i hope it isn’t but it

75:30

will probably not be the outcome

75:33

that any of us want

75:37

well i watched the opening arguments um

75:40

right i also say the district attorney

75:41

did a very good job in terms of laying

75:44

out the case and basically saying that

75:46

look this is these are the facts this is

75:49

what happened

75:50

um

75:51

the you know that when it comes to those

75:53

who are charged there’s the father the

75:55

son who actually did the shooting and

75:57

then the neighbor who went along

75:59

videotaped the whole thing and basically

76:01

yes

76:02

cornering

76:03

crazy right right so

76:06

um

76:07

the father’s attorney

76:09

uh

76:10

offered to not give an opening argument

76:14

however

76:15

when his son’s um

76:18

his son’s attorney

76:20

gave a um

76:24

opening argument his was longer

76:27

the father’s attorney got up

76:30

and was

76:31

shifting like

76:33

uh

76:34

visuals and things that the other

76:36

attorney was doing without permission

76:38

the judge had to stop

76:41

twice

76:42

then the jury out and reprimand him for

76:45

doing that

76:46

he’s like look you don’t do that that’s

76:49

not proper etiquette um you make me

76:51

nervous when you do that and you just

76:53

jump about your seat

76:55

you know that’s not scary he had to tell

76:57

him twice

76:59

and he’s like the next time

77:01

he basically was like

77:03

i’m not trying to be a jerk here but the

77:05

next time you do that

77:07

there’s going to be some consequences

77:09

and repercussions okay yeah then the um

77:12

the other guy

77:15

he he gave a small

77:17

uh opening statement but the one that

77:19

was the longer one of course this is the

77:21

one this is the attorney for the for the

77:23

son who actually did the shooting

77:26

he

77:28

here’s where he went wrong is that he

77:30

talked about

77:32

the man who owned the house

77:34

and why he had put up cameras

77:38

and saying that there had been people

77:41

who had been on the property

77:43

um before looking in the house

77:47

and that there had been some break-ins

77:49

in the neighborhood

77:52

before

77:54

but ahmad aubry wasn’t

77:57

he didn’t do those things

77:59

so basically he’d set this up

78:02

but

78:04

the way he described it was it wasn’t a

78:06

mod

78:07

and it wasn’t any of the people who were

78:10

on trial

78:12

who

78:13

whose property had been

78:15

broken into

78:17

or anything

78:18

so basically

78:20

and then he tried to play the race card

78:22

right

78:23

this whole thing is basically you were

78:26

supposed to

78:29

say why your

78:31

client

78:33

was

78:34

you self-defense

78:37

your because you’re claiming

78:38

self-defense

78:39

to shoot this man

78:41

but basically you

78:44

he had no re you basically set it up to

78:46

say he had no reason to because

78:49

it wasn’t this young man

78:52

and

78:53

your client

78:54

had no run-ins with anyone

78:57

it was it was just like pointless it’s

79:00

like okay so the person that whose

79:03

property it was who had reason to defend

79:05

their property was not on trial for

79:08

anything right

79:11

so and and then then

79:15

you also ran the tape back

79:17

of the 911 person asking your client

79:21

what did he do wrong i i’ll send someone

79:23

out but i need to know what he did wrong

79:27

and then you don’t explain why your

79:28

client

79:30

went out

79:31

with a gun

79:35

and then

79:37

he went on to say um

79:40

but all he had to do was answer my

79:42

client my client said

79:46

stop i want to talk to you no he did not

79:50

i’m not going to stop when someone with

79:52

a gun pulls up in a truck to me and says

79:54

hey what are you doing

79:59

especially not a white guy

80:02

but i have to tell you this

80:05

they did a very good job

80:08

at making him look less

80:11

like a hillbilly redneck

80:14

and looking more like a suburban knight

80:18

because if you when they put the picture

80:20

of him sitting in the courtroom

80:22

next to his mug shot side by side

80:25

different people

80:26

they made him lose like 40 pounds

80:30

they put foundation on it

80:32

all the redness was out of his face he

80:34

was clean-shaven hair cut

80:37

had a suit and tie on no dirty t-shirt

80:40

nothing i mean

80:41

totally different person

80:44

totally

80:48

[Music]

80:50

yeah but here’s the other problem in

80:51

america we have a problem with our

80:53

district attorneys i mean what is it we

80:55

just saw that damien williams was put in

80:58

place in this uh

81:00

southern district of new york

81:03

um

81:04

of the us attorneys and he’s only one of

81:06

seven

81:07

of over 240

81:09

or something 300

81:12

across you know so he’s in charge

81:15

and uh

81:17

you know but but i i’m just so uneasy

81:20

with these cases that are going on and

81:22

chipping away

81:24

at uh at the

81:26

i guess our belief in our justice system

81:29

because these are like

81:31

you know

81:32

these are towns that

81:34

where these things are happening they

81:36

were supposedly

81:37

you know people aren’t even hiding their

81:39

racism anymore or where their biases lie

81:42

even in the courts

81:45

so

81:46

hopefully

81:48

we can

81:50

move on

81:52

but until we start really dealing with

81:53

some of the infrastructure in these

81:55

regions it’s not going to change and

81:58

each you know and here’s the other thing

82:00

every time we put a people of color

82:02

people of color or a black person in

82:04

these positions like a damien williams

82:07

they literally they’re walking into no

82:09

different than how obama it was

82:11

cleanup man you know cleaning up

82:14

something and i’m a little bit like okay

82:16

this is really scary that the fact that

82:18

they can’t put white people in who want

82:20

to do good i mean that that don’t want

82:23

to clean things up it’s like merrick

82:25

garland

82:26

dude has a house in like greenwich

82:28

connecticut what are we uh really

82:31

uh this guy’s not gonna do anything

82:34

he’s not

82:35

he won’t jeopardize the where his belief

82:38

systems were or how he’s been voting all

82:40

of his years or his pocketbook hell he

82:43

married up too

82:44

so

82:45

you know

82:46

um the the in this case though is really

82:49

she did a really good job i have to say

82:51

that um

82:53

in watching her

82:54

she did she did a really good job to the

82:57

point that

82:58

when they um

83:00

then the defendants did their opening

83:03

arguments it was kind of like

83:05

where are you all going with this i hope

83:07

so but these people

83:09

it could be a jury

83:11

it would be a hung jury who wants to go

83:14

home knowing you were on the jury that

83:16

actually indicted these white men if you

83:18

live in one of those rural communities

83:20

yeah you know it’s like that there’s a

83:22

lot of stuff to consider and i’m sure

83:24

when they pick those jurors that’s

83:26

exactly what they might be people in

83:29

their community who are like you know

83:32

open and honest and you know not racist

83:35

but they might live in a community where

83:38

they think uh i don’t know if i want to

83:40

put myself personally in the position

83:43

where my whole family turns against me

83:45

right

83:46

and that’s a problem with

83:48

even this jury system i i mean it’s it’s

83:51

really uh it’s crippling because in one

83:54

really weird way

83:56

people are so tuned in now because of

83:58

social media that you really it’s going

84:00

to be difficult to find anybody who

84:02

hasn’t heard about something and be

84:04

unbiased in anything

84:06

it’s really difficult or have cognitive

84:09

skills to i’m sure there’s a few

84:12

dumbas rocks people sitting on that

84:14

juror jury and that’s going to be

84:17

brutal for the ones

84:19

who are trying to

84:21

have justice done there’s there are a

84:24

few that are definitely there i know

84:26

they are

84:28

but whether they can win

84:30

and hold out i’m not so sure

84:34

do you think

84:36

this trial will have an impact on

84:39

well i don’t know how long it’s going to

84:41

run but any impact well the midterms are

84:43

a long way away so i don’t think they

84:45

have a lot of impact but do you think

84:47

this will have any sort of could

84:49

re-energize

84:51

democratic support depending on what the

84:53

outcome is we don’t know what the

84:54

outcome is going to be but obviously

84:56

there’s going to be enough um

84:58

eyes on it

85:00

i don’t think anybody’s flipping a coin

85:03

i don’t think this one will i think the

85:05

kyle britton house one will have more of

85:07

an impact

85:08

um

85:09

and i say that because the

85:12

people who were killed in that one were

85:14

white

85:16

got it and even then he didn’t want the

85:18

people to be charged or spoken as

85:21

victims right dude everybody in america

85:24

is saying they’re a victim so you know

85:26

that was just ridiculous and i’m being

85:28

very sarcastic but

85:30

um that was very telling and he’s

85:32

already made mistakes to judge already

85:35

it’s they’ve already

85:38

somebody sitting in the back like

85:39

writing up what they’re going to do if

85:41

they lose

85:43

both sides both sides what the judge the

85:46

judge’s conduct is very very important

85:49

and you’ve also got to remember

85:52

the amount of celebrity that these

85:54

regular people are getting all of a

85:56

sudden judges they’re very impacted by

85:59

it and you can see the egos and that is

86:01

really another thing we’re dealing with

86:04

that

86:05

some of them really like the stardom

86:06

like a joe mansion he likes it

86:09

he actually enjoys

86:11

being

86:12

the one that kids are actually running

86:14

down the street begging we want to live

86:16

he’s okay with that

86:20

which is why

86:21

yeah

86:22

and kristen cinema

86:24

who i’m sure is having an affair with

86:26

somebody powerful

86:27

[Laughter]

86:29

32 000 a year she made last year

86:32

but she’s sleeping with somebody

86:35

because

86:37

putting herself out like this to be

86:40

nearly egged you know what i’m saying

86:43

there is

86:44

there is a payoff here there’s something

86:47

and it’s going to come out on both of

86:49

them

86:51

okay

86:52

on that note we are finished another

86:54

episode of

86:57

state of things with alicia and jill

86:59

have some final comments here from the

87:02

wonderful audience uh let’s start here

87:05

cinema canelo goes

87:08

ahmad aubry another dark and super sad

87:10

episode this month

87:13

real django this case down here is so

87:16

heated i just don’t get into

87:18

conversations with certain people fully

87:20

understood

87:21

yeah

87:22

i hope mr chris is saying i hope mr

87:24

aubry’s murder does not go unpunished

87:26

enough already i heard his mom on the

87:28

new york news yesterday my heart goes

87:30

out to her awful

87:33

real django

87:35

i’m just uneasy about the ahmad aubry

87:36

case i just hope people down here don’t

87:38

act the fool after the verdict

87:42

uh also those knuckleheads think that

87:44

running up on a black person jogging

87:45

with with a gun pointing at them is not

87:48

responsible for killing him because they

87:50

think it’s okay that say it’s self

87:51

defense

87:53

wth

87:56

chris

87:58

joe mentioned hashtag rat face that’s a

88:01

good one too

88:05

and uh jen says great discussion as

88:07

always chris lankford

88:10

have a great week everybody

88:12

so that’s another episode of stagger

88:15

stay the things stated

88:18

yeah i got it wrong again

88:20

i keep on getting i i do it sorry

88:23

state of things in jail it’s not the

88:26

best name

88:27

no it is it’s just that i’m i’m i just

88:30

bring brain cramp

88:32

brain cramp i was going to say something

88:34

else but brain cramp uh

88:36

state of things aisha and jill right

88:39

is that right yeah thank you i i passed

88:43

all right so folks

88:45

another episode is done but as always

88:47

before we let our wonderful ladies leave

88:51

we ask them to

88:52

tell us

88:53

if i can find it where we can get a hold

88:57

of them so just give me a moment here

88:58

folks just been one of those

89:00

conversations today all right

89:02

first up

89:04

we have

89:06

me

89:08

where can we find

89:09

bill d jones twitter

89:11

wonderful you look so comfortable in

89:13

your orange it’s a little chilly today

89:16

yeah what’s going on there

89:19

next up

89:20

are you shooting staggers

89:22

um at aisha staggers on twitter and ak

89:25

staggers on instagram

89:28

wonderful

89:29

and myself i better know where i can

89:31

find myself sometimes i don’t know best

89:34

place to find me is at the drve

89:38

dot com or

89:40

the next best place twitter at

89:42

d-r-v-i-b-e-s-h-o-w

89:45

that’s the twitter thing i’d like to

89:46

thank everyone who watched this live who

89:49

i catch here chris jen

89:52

uh real django

89:54

cinema canela

89:56

christopher here in canada tim also here

89:58

in canada blue reigns

90:00

green eyed

90:02

baby

90:04

i think i got everybody if i didn’t get

90:07

your name it’s because of my head not my

90:09

heart

90:10

oh more comments coming out i just want

90:12

to make sure

90:13

and cinema says have a great night well

90:15

we will get one extra hour of sleep i

90:17

need it obviously you can tell i need an

90:19

extra hour of sleep so as always like to

90:21

close off with this live your life as a

90:23

dream if you can dream it you can make

90:25

it

90:25

sometimes you have to get smaller to get

90:27

stronger

90:28

block assumptions then aim bigger and

90:31

better aim higher and wider love faith

90:33

and respect and remember to give

90:34

yourselves grace thank you so much

90:36

always touch base with us on any

90:39

subjects you’d like us to have

90:40

conversations about

90:42

all right god bless peace you all keep

90:45

the faith and remember to give

90:46

yourselves grace next week everybody 9

90:48

pm eastern time saturday

90:52

[Music]

91:21

do

91:32

[Music]

91:53

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***