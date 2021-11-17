Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Biden’s Spending Bill, American Infrastructure, 2021 Elections, and More

Biden’s Spending Bill, American Infrastructure, 2021 Elections, and More

The Dr. Vibe Show™: Aisha K. Staggers & Jill Jones “State Of Things With Aisha & Jill – November 6, 2021″

by Leave a Comment

The topics Jill & Aisha discuss on this episode are:

– American House of Representatives pass Joe Biden’s spending bill and his infrastructure bill
– Takeaways from the 2021 US elections
– Travis Scott pauses Astroworld performance after seeing ambulance in crowd
– The Ahmad Arbery case

Watch the full conversation (transcript below):

Listen to the audio-only version:

Trasncript provided by YouTube (unedited):

01:10
what is up everybody it’s dr vibe here
01:13
host and producer of the award winning
01:14
doctor vibe show the home of epic
01:16
conversations on the host of epic
01:18
conversations 2020 best podcast news
01:21
award winner 2018 innovation award
01:23
winner given out by the canadian ethnic
01:25
media association and i host the only
01:27
online show in the world for dads and
01:29
fathers that’s sponsored by dove men
01:31
care it’s also co-sponsored by dad
01:33
central canada’s national fathered
01:35
organization and i am the board chair
01:37
for the global food and drinking
01:38
initiative sorry which is a multimedia
01:40
not-for-profit that amplifies blacks in
01:43
the diaspora that are doing their thing
01:45
in food
01:46
drink and travel as always i like to say
01:48
you’re blessed highly favored a magnet
01:50
for miracles and a solution for
01:51
someone’s problem it’s saturday night on
01:54
the east coast november 6th tomorrow
01:56
well tomorrow morning 2 a.m the clocks
01:59
go back so we get sleep back
02:01
and i’ve been up since 6 o’clock this
02:02
morning so i’m gonna need that extra
02:04
hour of sleep
02:06
after this but i’ve got my energy ready
02:09
because it is state of things with jill
02:11
and aisha they weren’t here last week we
02:13
did a repeat so you know when two weeks
02:15
go by
02:16
double for your trouble if you’re
02:18
watching this live
02:19
or watching on replay or you’re going to
02:22
be listening to the replay so let me
02:23
bring out the wonderful two ladies aisha
02:26
and jill how are we doing
02:28
great good
02:30
how’s the
02:31
how’s the week been
02:34
it went by quick actually it was a
02:36
pretty quick week
02:38
nice nice it’s been you know active
02:41
always changing there’s always i think
02:43
that’s why the week goes so fast because
02:45
there’s always some kind of movement
02:47
yes yes daily so fast oh my gosh it went
02:51
from like 70 to like
02:53
30
02:54
40. wow
02:55
wow
02:56
wow
02:57
i telling you ladies time is we’re
02:59
almost here at the end of the year
03:01
i know
03:05
yeah the end of the year already it’s
03:08
just like
03:11
gone by gone by well
03:14
we got a lot to chat about today
03:20
we got a lot to chat about tonight so uh
03:23
i guess
03:24
i guess i guess for both of you ladies
03:26
you got
03:28
this news
03:30
that the american house of
03:32
representatives passed joe biden’s
03:33
spending bill and his infrastructure
03:36
bill
03:37
that time
03:41
something
03:43
well so well do you think that like
03:47
the spending bill got cut back so much
03:50
though
03:53
they scrimped and like pinched and it
03:57
hinged and hard about you know
04:00
excuse me um
04:02
i i just i tweeted this yesterday that
04:05
the democratic party is going to be its
04:06
own downfall
04:08
um
04:09
because
04:11
the thing of it is is that
04:14
as a whole the party agrees about
04:17
certain
04:18
certain things
04:19
general things like health care
04:21
education
04:23
but it’s the nuts and bolts of things
04:26
that um they disagree on and it’s those
04:30
it’s those disagreements when they
04:31
become public
04:33
that really make the
04:36
the public
04:37
um
04:39
alarmed about you know what’s going on
04:41
with the party those are things that i
04:44
think that should stay private in those
04:46
caucus meetings that they have that
04:48
aren’t privy to the public those are
04:50
things that they should keep quiet
04:52
because the republicans do it
04:54
and they they stay
04:56
they move in solidarity and they always
04:59
look like they’re together so when you
05:01
have a
05:03
for example the democrat the democrats
05:05
having a progressive caucus and then all
05:07
these other caucuses
05:09
that have these voices that then come
05:11
out and say oh we’re not going to do
05:12
this we’re not going to do this and this
05:14
this this vote this like oh
05:17
you didn’t you didn’t see the you knew
05:19
the republicans weren’t voting on any of
05:20
this okay
05:22
the it was the democrats the different
05:24
levels of democrats that kind of held
05:26
the bill back
05:27
from being voted on
05:30
at um this last
05:32
this last time and i think that
05:37
everyone agreed that it needed to be
05:38
passed i think the nuts and bolts of it
05:41
were
05:42
um
05:43
what really got people stuck on and the
05:45
fact that
05:47
they allowed two people to hold it back
05:50
um
05:51
particularly in the senate
05:54
is
05:55
it’s
05:56
nerve-wracking because it means that
05:59
our government is so fragile
06:02
that
06:03
it that
06:05
two people two people can literally stop
06:08
progress yeah what is what does that say
06:10
about what does that say about it’s not
06:12
just to
06:13
our public but to the rest of the world
06:16
and we try and go to other countries and
06:18
say oh no you should be like us you
06:20
should govern like we do
06:23
you know you shouldn’t have a
06:24
dictatorship
06:26
what is it when we have two people
06:28
holding up a government that that that
06:31
is a dictatorship
06:35
well for me there’s a a part of it that
06:38
um
06:39
with what’s happening because it’s kind
06:41
of like we have three parties
06:43
essentially happening like there’s you
06:45
know the third one that wants what it
06:47
wants and then the independents or the
06:50
democratic socialists want one thing and
06:53
then you have
06:55
x y and z and
06:56
um and the republicans and the democrats
06:59
and so we have that whole extension
07:02
underneath our arms
07:03
and you know after a while i agree with
07:06
aisha that for me you know i just start
07:09
to think that this is just ludicrous
07:12
that two hemorrhoids can be causing all
07:14
of this problem cinema and mansion and
07:18
that’s only the tip of the hemorrhoid
07:22
i think that
07:23
these people are incredibly disruptive
07:26
but i also feel that the enabling
07:30
of them is
07:32
kind of
07:33
what’s kept this going and the fear that
07:36
one is going to flip or switch i mean
07:38
mansion doesn’t have to switch over to
07:41
to in name to be a official republican
07:44
he is actually acting like one and
07:46
acting on their behalf
07:48
so we have a a serious problem with that
07:51
it’s it’s like you know that’s a problem
07:54
and so you know and i’m not gonna slag
07:58
off the administration too much but i
08:01
will i mean
08:03
i don’t looking at the way some people
08:06
manage their families
08:08
and their children
08:09
is such an indicative clear thing of uh
08:14
how
08:14
biden and them are running the party on
08:17
a certain level and it’s really
08:19
frustrating because
08:21
did he not ever hear of like tough love
08:23
i mean it’s like to to a point
08:27
i get really frustrated with them and
08:30
i’ve you know i have been dismayed for a
08:32
while with the democrats
08:34
um and at some point it’s like the
08:36
telenovela that you just keep watching
08:38
and at some point i i question
08:43
what they’re trying to do it’s not clear
08:45
the messaging is not clear and it’s like
08:48
are they trying to keep one foot over
08:50
here with their toe in another place
08:53
if the objective was to capture more
08:55
republicans
08:56
that’s not really how this should have
08:59
been going down
09:00
or their hearts to agree somewhere with
09:03
the moderate republican concept so for
09:07
me it starts to look very orchestrated
09:09
that we have these two foils you know uh
09:12
cinema and mansion that are actually
09:15
protecting the corporate interests for
09:17
them and they’ve gone out on a line and
09:19
that it’s all been agreed and i don’t
09:20
want to create conspiracy theories but i
09:24
know just sitting at home sometimes i’m
09:26
like this is this doesn’t make any damn
09:27
sense it just doesn’t and
09:31
the fact that people are incapable of
09:33
finding a law uh
09:35
enforcing a law
09:37
is is something my brain
09:40
cannot take in anymore because i’m
09:42
wondering how we got along all these
09:44
years and you know with i just don’t
09:47
know how this is possible that now all
09:49
of a sudden
09:50
everybody is impotent and can’t do
09:52
anything and i’m not buying it i’m just
09:55
like saying wow they’re all trying to
09:56
keep their interests
09:59
accommodate them as well as trying to
10:01
push the progressive
10:03
the progressive concept because they
10:05
want the young people because the gap
10:07
between these groups is so huge so
10:10
but the democrats always try to wedge
10:13
in between so they can have everybody
10:16
and that’s that’s why they can’t
10:19
straddle the fence they’ve got to make a
10:20
decision
10:21
and so
10:23
that’s my problem with it and i’m not
10:25
impressed with any of them at the moment
10:28
not any of them i’m glad they passed it
10:30
but it’s a lot less than we wanted yeah
10:32
then you know yeah yeah and this this is
10:35
my question and i know what later on
10:37
folks will talk about the the results of
10:40
the elections last week so we’ll we’ll
10:42
sort of start with it here but we’ll get
10:43
deeper dive in a few in a few moments
10:45
but
10:46
how much bike does this bill have left
10:48
was this just become a symbiotic
10:51
symbolic symbiotic thing now because
10:53
it’s been watered down so much
10:55
well at this point it really is just
10:58
symbolic it it’s just they passed it
11:01
because it was something that they said
11:03
that they were going to do but just to
11:05
pass the bill it’s not about what’s in
11:07
it because the truth of the matter is
11:09
they don’t even know what’s in the bill
11:11
what’s all in it um i think
11:15
what the politicians are dragging their
11:17
feet on realizing is because if they
11:20
realize this one point a lot of them are
11:22
out of a job um and this is the thing
11:24
about dave
11:25
um dave carville that uh really got
11:28
really irritated me the other day too
11:30
was what he said about this whole
11:33
culture thing
11:34
americans are actually more progressive
11:37
than what politicians give them credit
11:39
for
11:41
just because we see the people if if we
11:43
weren’t as progressive
11:46
as what politicians don’t think we are
11:48
there wouldn’t be the proud boys there
11:50
wouldn’t be all this make america great
11:52
again
11:53
talk there wouldn’t be this whole crt
11:56
thing
11:56
um it’s the fear of
12:00
us being a progressive country that has
12:02
stirred up all of this stuff
12:05
it’s the fear that we are we are
12:07
becoming a browner country and with a
12:10
browning of america becomes
12:12
progress becomes progressive a
12:14
progressive spirit and so because of
12:17
that um
12:19
you have a lot of people in particularly
12:22
white people white males especially who
12:24
are fearful of that and so what do they
12:27
do they stand in the way of that
12:28
progress and with that they stand in
12:31
that progress is in our legislation and
12:34
so they’re like oh it’s too much money
12:36
let’s you know let’s let’s pull back on
12:39
the money let’s pull back on this let’s
12:41
do this let’s do this and so then you
12:43
have these watered-down bills like this
12:45
that really stand in the way of progress
12:47
like for example
12:48
i don’t understand
12:51
why um child care was in an
12:53
infrastructure bill
12:55
it makes no sense why
12:58
prescription drugs were in an
12:59
infrastructure bill the infrastructure
13:01
bill should have been a clean bill
13:03
um
13:04
building roads building um all these
13:08
bridges all those kinds pipes water
13:11
um even even just helping with um carbon
13:15
emissions and all of that stuff and
13:17
climate should have been in the
13:19
infrastructure bill it should have been
13:20
a clean bill
13:22
um the spending bill should have gone
13:24
should have included those other things
13:26
but i guess they they figured that they
13:28
wouldn’t be able to get
13:31
those things passed unless they stuck it
13:32
in the infrastructure bill
13:34
um
13:35
and i think
13:37
we convolute our bills so much that um
13:40
the american people can’t get behind
13:42
them because they don’t understand
13:43
what’s in it
13:48
so
13:49
then
13:50
go ahead go ahead though sorry i mean my
13:52
my one issue is that i used to always
13:56
feel that
13:57
americans were afraid of this i was
14:00
believing in that whole it’s they’re
14:02
afraid of
14:03
the black and brown happening in their
14:06
nation but
14:07
i’m not really a hundred percent on that
14:09
anymore i think that that’s the talking
14:11
point of the republicans and somewhere
14:14
they ginned up their base to
14:17
to actually follow and really believe
14:19
that there’s that threat
14:21
because we’re talking about many white
14:24
people in this country now who
14:26
definitely have biracial grandchildren
14:29
or biracial somebody in their family or
14:32
or
14:33
so
14:34
what happened is why i think trump was
14:36
so clever
14:38
because he knew that the one thing that
14:40
no one was really talking about where
14:43
all of the american people come together
14:46
is that
14:47
people are miserable here they are
14:50
suffering and
14:52
misery they just didn’t want everybody
14:54
to look at each other and go are you
14:55
miserable i’m miserable we’re all
14:57
miserable so
14:59
what what happens by creating the divide
15:03
with race and what that creates
15:06
is it divides and prevents people from
15:08
getting together like let’s say in the
15:10
french revolution when they were
15:13
furious with the elites and said the
15:15
hell with it
15:16
but
15:18
that reveals that there’s a fear with
15:20
the elites in this country because
15:23
they’re really pushing home this divide
15:26
and what happens is that
15:29
the key that that we were experiencing
15:32
this is when you look at the um what the
15:35
religions are pushing
15:37
and um
15:39
they’re a pushing pushing apocalyptic
15:42
uh ends of the world and and all of that
15:45
so when you have a group of people
15:47
that are sitting around waiting on a
15:49
messiah or a relig somebody to come
15:52
along and this was seen very early on in
15:55
america people were always talking about
15:57
the it’s coming we’re in the last days
16:01
when people are sitting there waiting on
16:03
this messiah they’re going to project it
16:05
on to someone
16:07
so trump and his
16:09
crafters were very very
16:12
on point about what was happening but
16:14
the bottom line in america is that
16:17
people haven’t been happy for quite some
16:19
time financially the child care all of
16:22
these things that are quality of life
16:24
issues that aisha mentioned
16:26
prescriptions they have now been
16:29
overshadowed and glossed over and
16:31
they’ve got people so ginned up on race
16:34
that they’re not even thinking about
16:35
their own interests for themselves like
16:38
do you want grandma or great grandma on
16:40
the appalachians to go and pay 400 or
16:43
600 for her insulin because
16:46
realistically if you put all those
16:47
people in a focus group black white
16:50
green yellow blue
16:51
everybody would say and in agreement
16:54
that this is wrong but somewhere
16:58
they’ve changed that tide because they
17:00
don’t ever want
17:02
poor people to look at them i mean it’s
17:05
kind of bizarre to see nancy pelosi
17:07
sitting up there talking about the rich
17:09
elites in this country when she’s pretty
17:11
rich
17:12
you know i find it
17:15
a little bit makes me kind of cringe and
17:17
it’s not just her
17:18
it’s all of them even on the republican
17:20
side mitch mcconnell telling and mansion
17:22
and what poor people don’t want
17:25
these dudes haven’t been poor in a long
17:27
time if ever
17:28
so
17:29
i don’t think leadership you know ava
17:31
peron said when the rich have ideas
17:34
about the poor they have poor ideas
17:37
and she was right
17:39
she see everybody wants the eva peron
17:42
i’m one of you
17:43
but no they aren’t
17:45
they really aren’t
17:47
okay let’s catch up with some earl some
17:49
comments early on here chris is saying
17:51
agreed ladies and i have been saying for
17:53
months now the democrats in power need
17:55
to cleverly strap on a pair stop playing
17:57
quote good cop unquote and get tough
18:00
before the fast approaching midterms or
18:02
we are doomed
18:04
real django says there are so many
18:06
problems with the biden administration
18:08
so many nonsensical things going on it
18:10
almost seems like they’re suffering from
18:12
45 brain
18:15
chris says cinema and mansion just
18:17
defect already they’re just pimples on
18:21
the backside of democracy
18:23
uh
18:24
let’s see blue rains
18:27
hey all it’s the fear of the rising
18:28
majority and they will stop it nothing
18:30
to keep their pro power sure
18:33
jen saying aisha you’re totally correct
18:36
blue reigns is saying right jill i will
18:38
never understand the poor and middle
18:39
class white conservatives in particular
18:41
who continue to vote against their
18:43
interests
18:44
yeah
18:45
because that’s how they know that the
18:47
kkk worked
18:49
ages ago it was one of the points um
18:53
that
18:54
they had to make them feel well we’re a
18:55
little bit better than they are and they
18:57
also have a lot of that machismo and
19:00
they push that will muddle through and
19:03
you don’t need a handout but
19:05
actually
19:06
it’s all so inaccurate because there
19:08
were people actually upset about this
19:10
infrastructure bill being passed because
19:13
they think it’s socialism
19:15
that there are roads being put up i mean
19:18
what are you paying your taxes for i
19:19
mean if if the republicans and the
19:22
democrats do not get it together it will
19:25
rear its ugly head later on trust me
19:28
for both of them and you know heads will
19:31
be rolling because
19:32
you can only do this type of glossing
19:35
with people for so long before they
19:37
finally catch on that
19:39
it’s not us it’s you
19:45
so
19:45
as we
19:47
look at this are these bills going to
19:48
make any significance like i know
19:50
president biden needed them at any cost
19:52
like he needed a win
19:54
well they won’t make it here’s the thing
19:56
too is is that
19:58
they won’t
20:00
make any
20:01
immediate difference because remember
20:04
they pass um
20:06
the house
20:08
we see what happens in the senate
20:10
we see we’ll wait and see what goes
20:13
across his desk when he signs and then
20:16
the
20:17
um
20:18
um real um
20:20
[Music]
20:21
outcome is when does implementation take
20:24
place
20:25
because you know are they immediate or
20:28
are they like you know does
20:30
implementation start in 2024
20:32
right
20:33
you know and that’s always the case with
20:36
with a lot of the the legislation that
20:38
gets passed is that people are like how
20:39
come we’re not seeing this immediately
20:41
how can we’re not seeing the immediate
20:43
results well that’s because a bill that
20:45
was signed in 2008 didn’t start being
20:47
implemented until 2012.
20:51
and then
20:52
that’s the person that’s in leadership
20:54
at that point then takes credit for it
20:56
you know and i think the timing of this
20:58
administration
21:00
is so bad because
21:02
they passed something and it was like a
21:04
okay
21:06
see what happens is they don’t know how
21:07
to read the room
21:09
and nobody really cares today it it is
21:12
it has been elevated and we’re all like
21:15
okay and
21:16
it’s like especially coming off of what
21:19
just happened i do think that they need
21:22
to keep the momentum going and deliver
21:24
the goods it’s it’s a lot of delayed
21:27
gratification here if they’ll get any
21:30
because people until they see it they
21:32
really won’t believe it and i think that
21:35
we also have to be careful um
21:40
and kind of even though we want we want
21:43
what we want and we want it now
21:45
um we also have to be careful and give
21:48
this administration a little bit of
21:49
grace because
21:51
we came off four years of really of a
21:54
really really difficult regime and that
21:57
all you can do is call it a regime not
21:59
an administration it was a regime and um
22:02
we want to see some immediate results
22:04
but we do have to take into
22:05
consideration that
22:07
it has been just nine nine months really
22:11
that joe biden’s been in office and it
22:13
it’s gonna take more than nine months to
22:15
undo the damage of four years
22:18
and i would also add that we should
22:21
really be suspect of the 13 republicans
22:24
that did chime in to do it because i
22:26
believe they were orchestrated and told
22:28
to do it
22:29
because i believe that we know this
22:31
money is going to hit all these
22:33
districts and all these places and
22:35
they’re going to steal money this is
22:37
what they always do there won’t be a ton
22:38
of bridges built
22:40
it won’t happen and if it does it’s
22:42
going to be half-assed because that’s
22:45
why they wanted it but they couldn’t
22:47
show
22:48
that much bipartisanship
22:50
i believe if we really put our heads
22:53
together and look at the 13
22:55
and go what do they have to benefit and
22:58
how
22:59
many side deals are going to be made
23:01
with different states
23:03
with contractors coming in from
23:05
somewhere else that will supplement and
23:08
start to feed the rest of the gop the
23:11
congress that’s how they do it they’re
23:13
not doing it just for their state
23:16
they’re doing it for the party but they
23:18
could be there in real fragile races
23:20
coming up right well yeah we’ll see
23:24
they’re still going to take their money
23:25
yeah
23:27
all right well let’s catch up on some
23:29
comments here
23:30
uh real django
23:33
every politician in america needs to be
23:35
straightened out i wish that reporters
23:37
would ask most the politicians what’s
23:39
wrong with you
23:42
right
23:43
chris says
23:45
for god’s sake there are a number of
23:46
people out there who actually believe
23:47
that jfk jr is going to return for the
23:50
co coronation of 45 unquote as the
23:54
arcanist king soon yes jill the passing
23:56
of this bull bill is truthfully
23:59
anti-climactic perfect word
24:02
blue reigns and how long will this
24:04
legislation stay in place can a future
24:06
majority republican house senate roll
24:08
back the legislation yes
24:11
tim frey from uh toronto area here
24:14
infrastructure bill is set to be
24:16
implemented in two to three months
24:17
according to the white house
24:20
and then
24:21
finally i’m going to rio django says i’m
24:24
gonna have to switch back to being a
24:25
republican just kidding
24:27
but the full implementation how long how
24:30
long will it take that that’s the
24:32
question
24:33
they might start implementing part of it
24:35
but the full implementation will take
24:37
how long because when you think about
24:39
think back about the um infrastructure
24:41
bill under obama
24:43
that one took a full what was it like
24:46
two years two three years and they’re
24:48
kind of just still doing some of the
24:50
projects can i just say something about
24:52
pete but a judge it’s off topic but i
24:54
really want to get this out there
24:58
we as women have worked in corporate
25:00
america
25:01
we we sit up there and we slave away for
25:04
less money than our male counterparts
25:08
and
25:09
i honestly think it was bad timing of
25:12
him to take his
25:14
time out
25:16
to be in parental leave or whatever he
25:18
was doing just like the rest of us we
25:21
get our periods every month we had to
25:23
schedule things and try to have our
25:25
children within reason
25:27
two men
25:29
one of which is not carrying it and i’ve
25:31
seen women work until their ninth month
25:33
just the physical biology of that i
25:36
think it was really bad timing
25:39
i don’t know that’s off topic but i’m
25:42
gonna say that we need him to be present
25:46
and you know there’s a little bit to be
25:48
said for i disagree with both sides
25:51
sometimes and i sometimes agree with the
25:53
other side but
25:55
we’re trying to run a nation here and
25:58
there’s some things that need to get
25:59
done shelves are starting to empty out
26:01
here in la
26:02
it’s it’s really not cool
26:05
we have a problem
26:06
and frankly
26:08
you know
26:10
that’s just how i feel
26:12
i i personally think it was a bad time
26:14
to take your parental leave
26:16
and because that
26:18
that is a situation that could have been
26:21
managed
26:22
and
26:22
arranged so there i said it well and you
26:26
know i’m sure the republicans will use
26:28
that
26:29
but it’s they’ve talked about you know
26:31
maybe not to the degree that i am but i
26:33
thought about it and i’ve worked with
26:35
women who have gone all the way to their
26:37
ninth month if there was a crisis going
26:39
on
26:40
in their ninth month from home
26:42
you know like getting down busy we’re
26:45
always
26:46
being forced to because of the fear
26:50
of losing our jobs you keep doing it and
26:54
i get it and that’s wonderful but
26:57
he just got his job and normally he has
27:01
more adequate planning mechanisms than
27:04
most women biologically do
27:07
okay we don’t often plan our pregnancies
27:10
but two men can
27:14
okay
27:15
jen says
27:17
jill yes 100 correct totally bad timing
27:22
chris says
27:23
oh yes jill
27:26
blue reigns says
27:28
people are lined up today waiting for
27:30
jfk jr
27:32
it’s so sad
27:35
having met him it’s really sad
27:38
just like oh my god he couldn’t have
27:40
been anything more against crap like
27:43
this
27:46
aisha you have anything to say i see
27:47
you’re shaking your head and exhaling
27:48
you want to add anything i just can’t
27:50
believe that they think that they would
27:55
the fact that they think that he would
27:57
fake his own death i i mean first of all
28:00
this has got to be painful for
28:02
the kennedy and the bessette families
28:04
okay
28:07
think that he would fake his own death
28:09
and then want to come back to support
28:12
donald trump of all people it’s
28:14
horrifying you know it’s horrifying
28:16
because he was a lovely person
28:18
and
28:19
really he was exactly that guy
28:22
that all of us think he was who could
28:24
sit down with anybody
28:27
and
28:28
you know
28:29
this is just what’s it’s just unreal to
28:32
me unreal
28:37
wow
28:39
yeah when i started started reading
28:40
about that jfk stuff i’m going really
28:43
yeah again these are the pizzagate
28:45
people and they even pulled up robin
28:47
williams that they saw him in the crowd
28:49
and
28:50
it’s that’s awful for his family as well
28:52
too i mean we’ve really
28:54
lost the plot on just human decency
28:57
there’s i i uh
29:01
yeah that him too he you know it’s just
29:05
these are this is what i’m talking about
29:07
this apocalyptic return
29:10
and where the attachments lie and
29:13
particularly with the boomer generation
29:16
when you look at the boomers because we
29:19
i’m a boomer but like the bidens and the
29:22
mansions in them they’re the silent
29:23
generation by the way they’re because
29:25
they’re a lot older than me but the
29:28
thing is with boomers
29:29
everything was a little bit hunky-dory
29:31
or whatever but what they’re kind of
29:33
noticing psychologically is that people
29:35
are having a really hard time with
29:38
change and the shift in in what is
29:40
actually happening i mean look at all
29:42
these reboots of tv shows that people
29:44
want
29:45
again
29:46
and that’s really strange and all that
29:49
is is about having an attachment to
29:51
something that is no longer in existence
29:55
so
29:56
we have a mental crisis going on here
29:59
and people cannot handle it they don’t
30:01
know how they’re going to live they
30:02
haven’t saved enough money there’s
30:04
that’s what i’m saying this has been
30:06
going on for a while it doesn’t just
30:08
come up people are miserable and they’re
30:10
angry
30:11
that life is not what they were told it
30:14
was supposed to be because you got to
30:16
remember as we age we look at our
30:18
parents
30:20
and we see what they have so you
30:22
automatically assume you’re going to
30:24
have that
30:25
and unfortunately
30:27
generations it always changes but we are
30:30
not
30:31
it a lot of people checked out for good
30:36
real dango is saying
30:38
maybe group therapy maybe
30:40
[Laughter]
30:42
national everyday
30:45
national group therapy national group
30:48
therapy
30:49
well folks and uh thanks everyone who’s
30:51
watching live you know thank you we have
30:53
some new people on actually two
30:55
individuals from canada christopher and
30:57
tim so thank you for chiming in very
30:59
much great and thank you for
31:00
contributing with your comments you’re
31:03
watching or listening to state of the
31:05
things aisha and jill and uh we’re
31:07
rocking it
31:08
next uh conversation piece is gonna
31:10
we’re gonna spend a little deep dive on
31:12
this one because last week there were
31:13
some elections in america
31:18
and we want aisha and jill to give some
31:21
of their takes
31:23
on the these elections that were held
31:25
last week and what we’re going to do uh
31:27
you can’t see this if you’re
31:29
not listening to this but i’m pulling up
31:31
an article from cnn it’s like takeaways
31:34
from
31:35
the 2021 elections and they’re gonna go
31:37
through each one of the points
31:39
and have the ladies give their take
31:41
so first up
31:45
virginia had trended blue and then
31:47
tuesday happened
31:49
comments
31:52
well
31:53
um
31:54
you and i were talking about this before
31:55
um
31:58
before we went on on air and one of the
32:00
things i was seeing is that people
32:01
forget that virginia is still a southern
32:04
state
32:05
so i think the whole crt make america
32:08
great again thing it plays well in
32:10
virginia and um also terry mcauliffe was
32:15
just the wrong candidate um let’s be
32:18
honest it’s like
32:20
it was like hillary clinton being the
32:21
wrong candidate for 2016. you know it
32:24
was the oh it was her turn so let’s you
32:27
know
32:28
let’s run her terry mcauliffe was
32:30
governor already of virginia at one time
32:33
people don’t forget they don’t have
32:35
short memories he was governor when 2013
32:38
was like the last time he was governor
32:40
and so people don’t forget um
32:45
people don’t forget
32:48
that uh you know he was governor and so
32:51
they needed some they needed somebody
32:53
new and fresh if democrats were trying
32:55
to hold on to
32:58
that governorship they were gonna have
33:00
to get somebody who was young
33:02
somebody probably a little bit more
33:03
progressive um to really energize the
33:07
base in virginia who’s going to show up
33:10
who are going to be young who are going
33:12
to be more minorities who are going to
33:14
be the college students that are there
33:16
who are going to who are going to show
33:18
up to the polls
33:20
they trotted out old dried up terry
33:22
mcauliffe who had been there before and
33:26
you know it’s like
33:27
whatever
33:28
so young king comes out and he he made
33:32
the culture war his platform
33:35
he made crt his platform he promised
33:38
something
33:39
that he could deliver
33:41
because
33:43
it didn’t exist
33:45
he said from day one i can guarantee
33:48
that we will end teaching crt in the
33:51
classrooms well guess what
33:53
they don’t teach crt at all he can
33:55
deliver that
33:57
and and that was all he campaigned on
34:00
and then he was also able to hold trump
34:03
at a distance here’s the thing
34:07
white women
34:10
are voting these people in
34:14
white women overwhelmingly
34:16
voted for yunkan the same way that they
34:19
overwhelmingly voted for donald trump
34:21
in 2016
34:23
and in 2020
34:25
keep that in mind
34:26
that is that is something to keep to
34:29
really pay attention to
34:31
and in new jersey let’s not peop don’t
34:34
get
34:34
your nose out of whack because you know
34:37
um
34:39
what’s his name almost lost new jersey
34:41
because new jersey’s had republican
34:43
governors before like i told you before
34:45
they had chris christie what you need to
34:47
watch out in new jersey is how their
34:50
state house looks because remember chris
34:52
christie always had a democratic
34:55
majority in the house and in the state
34:57
senate and he had to work with them
35:00
and so the governorship really didn’t
35:03
make a a big difference
35:05
um with new jersey there um
35:09
i think rachel maddow broke it down
35:11
really well this week when she said that
35:13
um
35:15
you know
35:16
what joe biden had here was
35:19
something that hadn’t happened since
35:20
reagan where
35:22
usually
35:23
uh
35:24
when a new president comes in the year
35:28
after he has lost
35:30
both
35:31
new jersey and virginia
35:34
every year since reagan
35:36
joe biden was the first president since
35:38
reagan to have not lost both
35:43
and so that people were probably um
35:46
getting more upset and excited than they
35:49
needed to
35:52
jill your thoughts about the virginia
35:54
results
35:55
okay a couple of things for me yes they
35:58
did try to reboot mcauliffe
36:00
and that didn’t work and you see that’s
36:03
where they played the cards wrong
36:05
because they needed to calculate how
36:09
many new
36:10
citizens had moved in during the
36:12
pandemic there was a new influx of
36:14
people who’ve moved to these regions
36:16
they didn’t calculate that there were a
36:18
lot of young mothers
36:20
that existed that uh
36:22
don’t that just fall for you know when
36:24
you’re a young mom you’re like oh my god
36:26
they’re doing what in school
36:29
uh and so crt went over great because
36:33
you know that’s what they all wanted to
36:35
believe that it was going to be taught
36:37
in their schools considering in these
36:38
rich areas that voted for younken uh
36:42
most of them send their kids to private
36:44
schools which is really bizarre you know
36:46
so you have to really evaluate that too
36:49
if it’s a real in dis how disingenuous
36:52
these these uh
36:54
excuses of why this happened they might
36:56
be
36:57
because then there could be a race issue
36:59
about that because basically
37:02
you’re saying crt to some of these
37:04
people
37:05
and they’re thinking crt is just when we
37:08
sit and talk about the civil rights of
37:10
martin luther king
37:12
so they’re equating that
37:14
so basically what they don’t want from
37:17
what i’m gathering they don’t want black
37:19
history taught at all
37:20
period and i really wish that if if
37:24
if mcauliffe saw that going down with
37:27
crt i wished he would have said well
37:29
what does that constitute because they
37:32
that virginia group had been passing out
37:36
class
37:37
um class projects from teachers that
37:40
were they’re using crt and it was things
37:43
like how many diverse people do you know
37:46
what jobs do they have and whatever and
37:48
it was like a kid’s project it was
37:50
really like
37:52
it was just
37:53
it wasn’t crt
37:56
but for some reason everybody
37:59
responding to this thought it was
38:01
outrageous and this was all on
38:03
facebook’s facebook is still doing its
38:05
thing
38:06
um and they know how to work it because
38:08
they were this was every kid has to
38:10
bring how many people who are diverse do
38:12
you know
38:14
so but it really wasn’t crt and that
38:17
needed to be said mind you a lot of
38:19
these people have made up their minds
38:22
but the reality is they don’t want their
38:24
kids to feel bad about being white
38:26
and here’s the thing
38:30
you know black kids have dealt with it
38:31
for a hundred years on 200 i i don’t
38:34
know it’s not that bad it might build a
38:36
little character to feel a little bad
38:38
about yourself for a little bit
38:40
but
38:41
the other thing that went on that was
38:44
strange with mcauliffe was that
38:47
he just was out of touch and he kept
38:49
hammering home trump and you got to
38:51
remember people had already experienced
38:53
him and they’d forgotten him and what
38:56
they did remember wasn’t favorable and
38:59
and it’s true he was uh
39:01
he was not the one and they made a bad
39:04
mistake and this is when
39:06
the establishment democrats
39:09
and the old silent generation need to
39:11
stop
39:12
putting these oldies in
39:14
because
39:16
they don’t have the judge to get people
39:18
motivated and it’s over
39:21
and you know that that’s just what it is
39:23
we know that people are swayed by
39:25
businessmen which is crazy because
39:27
businessmen are very corrupt in this
39:29
country and they put a guy from the
39:31
carlisle group in but that’s because
39:34
republicans vote with their money so do
39:36
democrats too but most people do vote
39:38
with their money and that’s it
39:41
they don’t care they don’t have a
39:42
conscience about what donald trump did
39:45
to actually
39:46
hurt people and maybe the media should
39:48
spend more time
39:50
showing
39:51
the
39:53
sad stories from that and not
39:56
just the immigrants by people in this
39:58
country
39:59
what democrats really didn’t do which
40:01
was horrible was go after the black
40:05
women running for lieutenant governor
40:07
they should have i mean they didn’t even
40:09
really support the black woman that they
40:11
had running against her and that was
40:14
surprising yeah you heard nothing about
40:17
the black woman running against her
40:19
because this is the problem with
40:20
liberals and you’re absolutely right it
40:22
was like two black people and then all
40:24
the liberals were like well do we what
40:26
do we do uh we can attack them both how
40:30
do we attack them because you know
40:32
here’s the thing sometimes you do lose
40:35
jobs not because of your color but
40:37
because you’re incompetent
40:39
and
40:40
that i’ve said it before
40:42
we can’t you know
40:44
we have great liberals out here in san
40:47
francisco who wouldn’t be caught dead
40:50
having a homeless
40:52
group encampment uh of tiny houses being
40:55
built within their zip code
40:58
so what does that mean
41:00
i mean really so there’s a lot of
41:02
hypocrisy and the democrats will eat
41:05
themselves if they keep trying to
41:07
appease to
41:09
oh i might offend this one i might
41:11
offend that one you know it’s like
41:13
this that’s got to stop or you’ll
41:16
keep putting yourself in a trick bag and
41:18
then you sound crazy but they put their
41:20
money behind the wrong candidate if they
41:22
put their money behind that black woman
41:24
that was running and really amplif you
41:26
know amplified her they would have at
41:28
least won the vice the um the lieutenant
41:30
governor’s seat because there’s no
41:33
reason as to why the republican one
41:37
won
41:37
i mean
41:38
the she was seeing more off the wall
41:41
stuff than yunkan
41:43
in buffalo they didn’t support the
41:45
progressive there we’ll get to that part
41:47
we’re going to get that because we got
41:49
seven more to go so
41:51
we got some we got some more to go so
41:52
what we’re gonna do because we got seven
41:54
more to go we’re gonna take a break
41:56
folks
41:56
so we back in a few a short moment and
41:59
we’re gonna talk more about the election
42:02
results and what does that mean for the
42:04
future of america period so keep it
42:07
locked we’ll be right back oh so ladies
42:09
what is going on
42:12
just that he needs to get it together
42:13
sick of that i am sick of it something
42:16
is seriously wrong with you
42:17
is that i mean why is he still there
42:21
shouldn’t she shouldn’t be near congress
42:23
you need an exorcism because i don’t
42:26
know
42:27
what
42:28
yeah is wrong with you people it was so
42:31
powerful and i really wish everybody
42:33
would stop bowing down to this
42:36
what is he talking about
42:38
this makes no sense they know they are
42:40
not the oppressed party but they love
42:43
being the superior ones and they want to
42:45
flaunt it so it was always made
42:47
political particularly for people of
42:49
color
42:50
um and the lgbtq
42:53
population we end off every episode
42:56
with the cockroach this afro episode’s
42:59
cockroach
43:00
ah
43:02
everything
43:03
everything all the things are going on
43:05
all the things
43:12
we are back
43:14
state of things my eastern jail
43:16
in the house
43:18
november 6th
43:20
clocks go
43:21
back
43:22
clocks go back we get an extra hour
43:28
clocks go back so
43:30
continuing on in regards to uh the
43:32
results of last week’s some of the
43:35
elections last week in america
43:38
our next focus point because we’re going
43:40
to go through this cnn article
43:43
uh we’re going to pull it up right now
43:45
sorry you can’t see this if you’re
43:46
listening but hey you’re going to get
43:48
the benefit of of what listening to the
43:50
great stuff if you’re listening
43:52
next point republicans can focus on the
43:55
economy and education
43:57
thoughts
44:02
i don’t know um are they really focusing
44:04
on education
44:06
right and they’re they’re focusing on um
44:10
it’s it’s not really education because
44:12
crt isn’t
44:14
really taught
44:16
in it you know what i mean it’s not
44:18
taught
44:19
they’re just targeting something
44:23
they’re they’re making it seem like
44:25
education but it’s not
44:29
yeah i i i this is just filler for me
44:33
it’s what we hear all the time all the
44:35
time
44:36
all right same old same old blue rain
44:39
says the majority can’t even explain
44:41
what crt is
44:43
yeah
44:45
you know it’s weak it’s but the
44:47
republicans are really this is their
44:49
their power issue
44:51
well education has always been
44:53
it has always been
44:55
their thing whether they were
44:58
democrats or republicans whichever one
45:00
whichever party they flipped to because
45:02
going back to segregation
45:04
it was education was always their thing
45:06
and it wasn’t really it wasn’t so much
45:08
education as it was miscegenation
45:13
okay
45:14
i think we’re down on that one so let’s
45:16
move to the next one but actually
45:19
i’ll i’ll save comments to the end i’ll
45:22
save so we’ll continue on here voters
45:24
may have moved from
45:26
on from covet 19.
45:28
thoughts
45:30
i don’t think so because you see how
45:32
they’re still acting in school board um
45:35
in school board meetings they don’t want
45:37
the mandates
45:38
i think um
45:40
i think that covet 19 wasn’t an issue
45:44
this um this go around because it wasn’t
45:47
on the ballot
45:49
but i don’t think voters have moved away
45:51
from it
45:52
i think they want it gone i think they
45:55
want their mandates gone
45:56
and um i don’t think they think it’s a
45:59
serious threat to them
46:01
okay
46:03
next up
46:04
making it all about 45 didn’t work
46:07
someone one of you two mentioned that
46:09
about mentioned that earlier on do you
46:10
want to give a little deeper dive either
46:12
one of you
46:15
because i think that
46:16
you know
46:19
they have forgotten i mean if you’re
46:21
going to talk about trump then you need
46:24
to bring it and what he brought just
46:26
wasn’t enough and
46:29
what he brought was he was shaming them
46:31
for liking him because reminding him of
46:34
them reminding them of him
46:37
only further and if he talked about his
46:39
dirty deeds and all the things that he
46:41
did they don’t give two
46:44
two farts about it and so it’s kind of
46:47
like know your audience these people
46:50
deep down supported 45 somewhere they do
46:54
but they think they’re above it all and
46:56
think that they that that no that’s not
46:58
me but it is them
47:00
so that was maybe not the wisest move on
47:03
how to lure people i mean we have to
47:04
really
47:05
look at the character of this country
47:07
and the people who really live here
47:09
they’re not as nice as people want you
47:11
to believe they’re absolutely horrible
47:13
atrocious human beings
47:16
and they are not
47:17
going through this shift very well
47:20
and they are the lowest grade of human
47:24
beings
47:25
on the in this country
47:27
they only think about money they only
47:30
think about themselves they give to
47:31
charity every now and then blah blah
47:33
blah it’s the same old same old and
47:37
they’re not willing to make any
47:38
sacrifices so talking about him the guy
47:41
that they can look in the mirror and see
47:43
themselves
47:45
maybe wasn’t a good thing and it’s
47:46
different unless you bring it it’s not
47:48
and really yeah exactly but but i don’t
47:51
even think that was it it was like i
47:53
don’t see what he did that was so bad
47:54
anymore
47:56
you know
47:57
i i mean because otherwise they wouldn’t
47:59
have fallen for the crt thing so that
48:02
says everything about them because like
48:04
i said before i’m not convinced that it
48:07
isn’t just american history black
48:09
history that they want to get rid of
48:11
let’s just go down to the basics here
48:13
that they know it isn’t
48:15
crt is not taught there i do not buy
48:18
that they don’t know it
48:20
i think they rode that wave the best way
48:23
they could they don’t want you talking
48:26
about
48:27
black folks being lynched
48:29
emmett till they don’t even want that
48:33
they don’t and they played everybody
48:35
making everybody pretend
48:37
that they don’t know it and the media
48:40
allowed it they knew they weren’t that
48:42
stupid
48:44
they don’t want talk like that
48:48
they are still
48:49
a confederate old
48:51
racist and they are and racism has its
48:55
degrees
48:57
that’s what it is not in my house
49:04
anything else you want to add are you
49:05
sure before we move on to the next point
49:08
um
49:09
no i think jill jill’s right that um
49:13
you know
49:14
they’re gonna act like they they don’t
49:16
know what um
49:18
what they mean but they they mean what
49:20
they say and that the whole thing with
49:22
45 is is that again
49:25
he’s not president right now right and
49:28
so he’s not really doing anything
49:31
um
49:32
that people can point to at the moment
49:34
and say look what he did look what he
49:36
just said on tv look what he just did
49:38
you know um
49:40
to um kind of point to and say this is
49:43
why we need to you know denounce that
49:45
that worked last year
49:47
last year’s election it’s not right like
49:50
right now there’s nothing that anyone
49:52
can point to and that’s just how you
49:54
know politics work
49:56
yeah
49:58
okay uh second last point in the article
50:01
new jersey’s tight race is a bad omen
50:03
for democrats and i know i issue
50:05
mentioned that i’ve talked about a few
50:07
times before anything you want to add
50:09
either one of you about the new jersey
50:10
tight race being a bad omen for
50:12
democratic party no like i said it’s
50:15
like that’s that’s new jersey politics
50:17
new jersey has been here before where
50:19
they’ve had a republican governor with a
50:23
state majority with a statewide majority
50:26
of democrats in their house in their in
50:28
their senate i mean
50:30
like he said they they just went from
50:32
having chris christie to having murphy
50:33
so
50:34
it’s not like they have like
50:37
this is unfamiliar territory for them
50:39
right
50:40
i agree with her
50:42
okay
50:43
and the final part point in the article
50:45
elections still work
50:48
actually two more that’s the second last
50:50
one elections still work so an election
50:52
do still elections to work in america
50:54
well young consul was caught trying to
50:56
vote twice
50:57
and he said they tried to
50:59
understood that he wasn’t old enough
51:02
but but the real horror of that is that
51:05
we have people who are black people who
51:08
are going to jail for five years for
51:10
even doing those attempts
51:13
and
51:14
you know
51:15
when is everybody black white brown blue
51:18
gonna say this isn’t fair i mean it just
51:20
isn’t fair even if you just put the
51:23
cases on the table
51:24
without color
51:26
in this but everybody’s so color struck
51:28
in this country and yeah he did it twice
51:31
which means he was emboldened this isn’t
51:34
a bold child so
51:36
you know and that kid what’s wrong with
51:38
all these politicians kids dance
51:40
election looks like you know stay at
51:41
home this is the proof that they need
51:44
term limits so you can get home
51:46
and spend some time with your crazy ass
51:48
kids because clearly all of them got
51:50
some freaking problems elections work
51:53
and they wanted to voting right it’s
51:55
relatable but voting rights laws need to
51:58
be
51:59
enhanced because clearly the the fraud
52:03
is not on the left
52:05
right yeah right
52:08
yeah
52:09
okay
52:11
uh and i’m bad at counting here we have
52:13
a few more so next up
52:15
is uh
52:16
voters rejected ambitious police reform
52:19
in minneapolis
52:21
well again here here’s the bad talking
52:24
point that we talked before it was the
52:26
uh what was it um
52:29
uh before the police
52:31
was just a bad phrase yeah he said that
52:34
remember we were all i said this before
52:37
it was a bad phrase and that is what
52:41
it was
52:42
you know reformed police reform defund
52:45
police they they’ve got to get a better
52:47
talking point okay and that’s why it
52:50
just did not
52:51
it just did not go the way that people
52:54
had hoped but yet again they’re going to
52:56
hold them when it comes to messages
52:58
they’re gonna play that too this is yet
53:01
again
53:03
everybody knew they weren’t talking
53:04
about defunding them it’s backed like
53:06
crt they knew but
53:09
they
53:10
hold it hold you to those little
53:12
slip-ups you know
53:14
and that’s the thing but i’m not going
53:17
to give the people that voted it down a
53:18
pass either because they just
53:20
you know they know they know what this
53:22
is about and they know that it’s
53:24
something that’s sorely needed i mean
53:26
unless they’re okay with their
53:28
authoritarian police running
53:31
through the streets doing whatever they
53:33
want nobody said
53:35
that every police officer is you know
53:39
crazy or racist
53:41
but you have to admit that we do need a
53:43
solution to figure out how we can clean
53:46
that little system up and make it run
53:48
like a swell oiled machine
53:51
because it doesn’t and we’re dealing
53:53
with human beings who have biases and
53:55
all this we need a better solution and i
53:58
can’t believe that they wouldn’t be down
54:00
for there’s got to be some people in
54:02
these communities that have great ideas
54:04
that are not thinking on a political
54:06
thing just
54:07
just a solution we’ve got to stop
54:10
taking some of our our things that are
54:13
valid structural problems and making
54:16
them political because if we all sit
54:18
back and look at it we go hmm
54:20
we pay x amount of millions every year
54:24
for lawsuits or that the police are
54:27
having with people
54:28
and you know an impotent justice system
54:31
and you know they spend money like no
54:33
tomorrow so we we got to see we have to
54:37
just get real with each other because
54:38
it’s not real i mean at these town halls
54:41
and stuff they need to go do you think
54:42
it’s okay i mean
54:44
ask a question back to somebody asking
54:46
you do you think it’s okay what should
54:49
we do
54:50
you’re gonna criticize me what’s the
54:51
solution
54:54
okay
54:55
and then the last point there are mixed
54:57
messages for democrats in mayoral races
55:00
as moderates triumph in new new jersey i
55:03
mean new york sorry new york
55:05
but progressive notch historic wins so
55:08
yes eric adams in new york
55:10
is a moderate but then we have
55:12
um michelle
55:14
wu
55:16
mayor now of boston
55:19
but it’s not a mixed message i mean
55:20
people think people tend to think that
55:22
new york is a really
55:25
progressive city
55:27
when you got to remember new york city
55:30
is five boroughs
55:33
and they’re um
55:35
not all five boroughs are
55:38
as progressive as manhattan not at all
55:42
so
55:43
um the fact that there is a moderate
55:45
remember rudy giuliani was mayor of new
55:48
york city right yeah
55:50
okay
55:52
um so uh
55:54
you know
55:55
it it makes sense that there is a
55:58
moderate
56:00
there but boston however
56:02
is a very progressive city
56:05
so it makes sense that they have a
56:07
progressive mayor
56:09
so you know and let’s not forget that
56:11
pittsburgh got its first black mayor
56:14
ever um
56:16
yes
56:17
yes correct well there were a lot there
56:19
were a lot of surprises in mayoral races
56:22
oh and i do have to say my my aunt did
56:26
win her
56:27
race in school board norwalk connecticut
56:30
oh great congratulations
56:31
my friend nakimi
56:33
um hayes is awaiting her recount
56:36
automatic recount because it was just 17
56:38
votes school board in marion
56:42
so you know there were a lot there were
56:44
a lot of um down ballot races that were
56:47
important which were you know that
56:50
really went in favor of democrats that
56:53
didn’t get the kind of reporting that
56:55
they um
56:57
they really should have so should
56:58
democrats be worried
57:00
i think
57:01
you know we’re talking people are really
57:03
concerned about the big races but
57:05
on down ballot races democrats did very
57:07
well
57:09
but one thing i did forget to say about
57:11
glenn younkin
57:13
was
57:14
that
57:15
his strategy
57:18
was
57:19
he sort of beefed up the
57:21
latina vote and the
57:25
asian vote
57:26
so we know that there were
57:29
um
57:30
about two-thirds
57:32
separated from those who had voted for
57:35
biden
57:36
sway took a sway and a dip over with
57:38
glenn younkin and that
57:41
is see if since that strategy worked
57:44
then i do believe that they will use it
57:47
in other races and that’s something we
57:49
have to ponder because even i
57:52
was not pleased about that
57:54
because at that day
57:56
if i tweeted something it was like
57:58
uh
57:59
we use this people of color umbrella for
58:02
everybody but everybody’s not evenly
58:04
distributed even within that
58:06
and um it’s great about michelle wu but
58:10
i really will observe what she does
58:12
because
58:15
because
58:18
like i said
58:19
not all people of people of color are
58:21
equal
58:22
in that world and we need to
58:25
not let it derail
58:27
some of what the
58:28
african-american struggle has been
58:30
there’s still systemic racism and i have
58:34
seen asian communities come here and
58:37
fall right in line with the white
58:39
supremacist order and structure of black
58:42
people not allowed in my store basically
58:44
or being incredibly racist and rude i’m
58:47
not trying to incite anything but it’s
58:49
definitely it’s definitely an issue and
58:53
i think these areas of people of color
58:56
since we lack such leadership they need
58:59
to come together and
59:01
build some kind of
59:03
coalition in these communities because
59:05
you’re looking at somewhere like compton
59:06
right now with an influx of asians
59:08
coming in and buying out the community
59:10
and displacing tons of african americans
59:13
you have you can’t walk into an asian
59:15
bank and most likely as a black person
59:17
get a loan
59:18
but if you live in orange county you
59:20
could go and you’re asian you can go to
59:22
one of the asian banks and get your
59:24
loans and that’s how they have funded
59:26
such a stronghold in their own
59:28
communities and republicans knew that
59:31
and decided hmm
59:33
we’re going to attack them so what they
59:34
did was they went after a school in
59:37
northern virginia which had an issue
59:40
with crt
59:42
and they targeted them again and i’d
59:44
just be curious from the data how old
59:46
were those people were they older asian
59:48
and latinos or were they
59:51
were they um younger because that’s very
59:54
very critical to know and if they do a
59:56
post-mortem they need to find out what
59:58
that is yeah well if
60:00
they don’t do it before boston um
60:03
remember boston is just coming off of
60:05
having a black female mayor
60:09
yes they are she’s she is the outgoing
60:12
mayor she’s an interim mayor now she’s
60:13
the outgoing mayor so boston is ready
60:16
for a change so she was the first
60:19
black and female mayor so now they’re
60:21
having another
60:23
female mayor this one asian so
60:25
boston is ready for some change and
60:27
remember boston had that long history
60:30
of
60:32
racism and we did with the busing um
60:35
issue in the 70s
60:37
so um for for boston this is a major
60:40
milestone
60:42
well definitely it sets up for an
60:44
interesting next year when it comes to
60:46
midterms
60:48
very very interesting and stay tuned in
60:50
here because these two ladies will give
60:51
you the takes that most people ain’t
60:53
even thinking about when it comes to
60:55
what’s going on with the midterms i i’ve
60:57
had a number of comments i’ve held back
60:59
so we could get through all these eight
61:01
so let’s catch up on these points
61:04
uh django saying runoff election for
61:06
lisa moore and andre dickens for the
61:07
mayor of atlanta i’m happy
61:09
and the jersey governor’s election and
61:11
just uh what
61:13
our w-2-h with the virginia governor’s
61:16
election
61:18
real dango saying also republicans are
61:20
all about mis-educating and bamboozling
61:22
people
61:24
uh
61:25
chris is saying here
61:27
i was very happy to see eric adams take
61:29
the new and new york city mayoral race
61:31
by a landslide seriously curtis suila
61:34
yet another
61:36
yet another animated buffoon making
61:38
attempt to infiltrate politics at least
61:40
he is back on the streets where he
61:41
belongs
61:43
and this time he should issue the beret
61:46
he would be better
61:48
he he would be better suited out there
61:50
with
61:50
oh
61:54
okay i didn’t say that the ladies i
61:56
didn’t want to go there but there you go
61:59
oh my goodness what else we got here
62:02
grinder
62:03
oh let’s see let’s see we got some more
62:06
comments here
62:08
uh cinnamon canela
62:11
minneapolis has a history that has just
62:13
been unfold it’s just been unfold okay
62:18
and oh green eyed baby green eyed baby
62:22
yes elections are stolen not working
62:26
and then finally chris says yes re
62:29
michelle
62:30
mayor of my hometown
62:33
we are caught up with comments let’s
62:37
talk to our next uh
62:39
conversation piece
62:41
travis scott pauses actual performance
62:43
after seeing ambulance in the crowd jill
62:46
you wanted to talk about this it was
62:47
about a concert that happened last night
62:50
he didn’t pause his performance
62:52
um it was actually the police that
62:55
paused it 40 minutes after they came to
62:57
collect all the dead bodies
62:59
um he kept singing through as they were
63:02
raising them out and lifting them from
63:04
the crowd and i guess there was some
63:06
kind of situation where
63:08
he was performing and the crowd
63:10
was squished into the
63:13
into this festival up against the
63:16
barricades and uh there’s
63:18
footage you know everywhere of some kids
63:21
running to the sound guy because apple
63:23
was streaming the show
63:24
and um
63:26
kids ran up and were trying to tell the
63:28
guy
63:29
who had a camera and he told him to get
63:31
lost basically so there were a lot of
63:34
big mistakes
63:36
and
63:37
some deaths of kids getting crushed to
63:39
death
63:40
14 year old
63:42
so far eight people but out at hundreds
63:45
that went to the hospital
63:47
but there’s the damaging footage that
63:49
they’re showing is travis scott
63:51
throughout his performance with
63:53
a ambulance in the middle driving in the
63:56
middle of this crowd to come and pick up
63:58
these kids from the festival because
63:59
somehow
64:01
somebody i wonder who it was that called
64:03
9-1-1 it eventually they got there
64:06
but kids were
64:08
jumping on the police cars
64:11
it was
64:12
oh yeah and there are there’s footage of
64:14
kids saying i don’t care i know you guys
64:17
are sad but
64:18
i did what i effing wanted to do i had
64:21
fun i like to rage
64:23
and you know it it really was like
64:26
watching a bunch of demon possessed
64:30
uh monsters
64:31
i really um
64:33
fear for our nation when i see things
64:36
like that i i think it’s a wrap when i
64:39
see gen z
64:41
because i know a lot of people think a
64:42
lot of them but
64:44
you know in the middle of them picking
64:46
up a kid’s dead body and
64:49
you know like when you’re surfing
64:51
through they’re surfing the body through
64:53
he was dead you could see he
64:55
i don’t know how long he’d been dead
64:57
because riga mortis had already started
64:59
to set in in his arms
65:01
um
65:02
people got trampled
65:04
it was it was terrific or jill let me
65:07
ask sergeant trump did he did he perfor
65:09
like i don’t know who travis scott is
65:11
right so he started to hum when they
65:14
were lifting the body and then he picked
65:16
up and kicked into a new song
65:18
you’re kidding
65:20
one of the um
65:22
you’re kidding me he continued his
65:24
performance while all this was going on
65:25
it was an inhuman response in my opinion
65:29
i
65:30
don’t
65:31
even know what to say and the reason i
65:33
wanted to talk about it is because it
65:35
was not human how he responded during
65:38
his show that is not a it was not a
65:41
human
65:42
reaction
65:43
to see that and yes some will say well
65:46
maybe he thought they passed out
65:49
even still then you could see that he
65:52
tried to get another friend to introduce
65:54
somebody else and so give him a hand
65:56
right
65:57
and the crowd didn’t give him a hand
65:59
they were all
66:00
you’re talking 50 000 people were there
66:03
this one pocket of where it happened it
66:05
had already reverberated
66:07
the the energy had already reverberated
66:10
to where nobody clapped so everybody was
66:14
aware
66:15
except travis scott
66:17
either that or he’s just not the
66:19
brightest bulb in the bunch but
66:21
what that was was
66:23
just
66:24
just really
66:26
the energy you have to see it i just
66:29
really don’t know what to say it was an
66:31
inhuman
66:33
response
66:34
it just wasn’t a human person who would
66:36
respond like that yeah travis scott has
66:38
what children with kylie jenner or is
66:41
about to have a second oh and she was
66:42
filming too it was on her story as well
66:45
you know but not not the
66:48
not the bodies just the fun parts
66:51
you see
66:52
we
66:54
have a big problem here and i’ve always
66:56
said this words are powerful oh wait
66:58
what was it he said let’s raise some now
67:01
i want you all to raise some hell
67:03
so that even more just played into it
67:06
and i’ll tell you words have power
67:08
and the energy
67:10
that you know when they say
67:12
two or more people come together in
67:14
prayer
67:15
let’s put 50 000 people together in a
67:18
mantra a chant
67:19
what do you have but what energy are you
67:22
creating and it it’s evil
67:25
those songs
67:27
have a mantra
67:29
feeling that is saying
67:31
some i don’t know it’s dark it’s just
67:34
darkness and anybody who’s spiritually
67:37
connected somehow on any level
67:40
knows that it is there it’s dark
67:44
and uh
67:46
you’re engaging in some real darkness
67:48
that was darkness but watch it you’ll
67:50
see i’m not crazy
67:53
are you sure anything you want to add i
67:55
don’t know if there is anything you can
67:56
add
67:58
no just um
68:00
no i um i remember in the 90s that uh
68:04
you know when puffy had that concert
68:07
and um
68:09
that uh a few people had gotten stomped
68:12
to death
68:14
and um he got sued
68:17
he got sued because the doors were
68:19
locked yeah and the doors were locked
68:21
and i think it was a fire wasn’t it
68:25
um i don’t recall i don’t think there
68:27
was a fire in that one um but i um
68:30
i recall that’s when he was a student at
68:32
howard but i knew people who i remember
68:35
his career
68:36
yeah but i know people from like
68:38
brooklyn who were like i’m not messing
68:40
with him
68:41
because they never they remembered that
68:44
but here’s the thing this is you know if
68:46
you’re going to be too cheap to let’s
68:48
see they say that travis scott always
68:50
likes to break the rafters like uh
68:53
capacity and he encourages his fans to
68:56
jump borders and jump the fences
68:58
and you know if somebody detects that
69:01
there will be lawsuits there’s rumors
69:03
about fentanyl being sold on the on the
69:06
in the actual
69:08
concert don’t know they’ll probably do
69:11
um
69:12
do their autopsies but yeah you’re right
69:15
but at this point like i said it’s all
69:18
still
69:18
darkness all of those guys they don’t
69:21
even sing
69:22
they have mantra songs
69:24
that repeat and repeat and repeat and
69:27
repeat and if you keep saying go f
69:29
yourself all day go f yourself say it
69:31
about a hundred times
69:33
you know there’s this study this
69:35
technique the meisner technique it’s an
69:37
acting school
69:39
and
69:40
when you first start learning acting
69:42
there and i’m not a great actress or
69:43
anything but the people that i watch
69:45
they would give them they do
69:46
improvisation and you would have to say
69:49
something over and over high high
69:52
high high
69:53
you say it for 20 minutes hi to each
69:56
other back and forth
69:58
every intonation of high changes
70:01
and typically it always runs into
70:04
something really aggressive hi
70:07
and
70:08
i kind of am starting to see that with
70:10
some of the music because i do believe
70:12
the words are powerful but when he said
70:15
well i want you all to raise some help
70:17
in here some people were saying this is
70:19
so awful it’s like he’s enjoying this
70:22
and paying back baphomet by standing up
70:25
here and then he was when they were
70:27
carrying the bodies he was gone
70:30
and then they had of course the oh it
70:32
was creepy it was a creepy let’s see
70:36
let’s move on from this it’s a little
70:38
bit dreary here so
70:39
uh
70:41
yeah
70:42
jen is saying they had issues earlier in
70:44
the day also with people running past
70:46
security
70:47
jen is also saying the cell phone
70:49
footage i saw on facebook of him
70:50
continue to perform through the deaths
70:52
was so disturbing
70:54
cinema canelo saying evil got loose
70:56
after pandemic lockdown
70:59
and chris is saying true
71:01
jill very dark and equally dangerous
71:05
so
71:06
yeah i have to say that the reason i
71:08
know it’s dark but i’ll even say that
71:10
knowing prince the way i knew him
71:13
he
71:14
he knew
71:15
took some kind of accountability in his
71:18
later years for some of his earlier
71:19
stuff and a lot of people didn’t
71:21
understand why he refused to play
71:23
certain things but he knew the words
71:25
were power and he knew they were like
71:27
mantras
71:28
and
71:29
he also knew that his stardom not only
71:32
would give you like the power and the
71:33
authority
71:35
for of a lot of stuff and it was
71:37
something that you really needed to
71:38
handle with care
71:40
and
71:41
unfortunately
71:43
we’re in a time where everybody wants
71:45
the power and authority and we know what
71:47
entity wants the power and authority
71:51
so like i said the shift is happening
71:52
whether people realize it or not
71:55
and
71:56
and uh you know this return that america
71:58
is having in astrology i should do
72:00
another page on that but the pluto
72:02
return that’s happening it’s huge pluto
72:05
will actually be in the same alignment
72:07
that it was in 1776
72:09
and february 22nd
72:12
so it’s going to be bumpy people very
72:14
bumpy because pluto is the great reveal
72:18
takes all the panties off
72:22
okay
72:24
let’s have our last conversation piece
72:26
tonight well it’s finally started the
72:28
ahmad aubry case
72:32
oh there’s a lot of stuff to talk about
72:36
i think one of the first things that the
72:38
jury is made up of all white people
72:42
except one person so let’s talk about
72:44
that what are your thoughts about that
72:46
ladies
72:47
well you know the judge he says he he
72:49
recognizes it and he recognizes that it
72:52
is a
72:53
there is a bias there but he’s not
72:56
making any moves to change it
72:58
um
73:01
one of the things i guess that regular
73:03
people should know is that there are
73:05
like nine attorneys for the defense
73:07
because like each each each defendant
73:10
has like three attorneys on record with
73:13
them
73:14
um
73:15
and so it is it is very confusing
73:19
with all those defense attorneys
73:21
there um
73:24
and each one of those attorneys got to
73:27
uh
73:28
pick
73:28
and choose
73:31
you know what um
73:34
jurors they wanted so it you know
73:37
usually when there’s a defendant um
73:40
there’s like one attorney
73:42
representing them or or they have a team
73:44
and then one one there’s one attorney
73:46
that’s speaking and says well you know
73:49
we we questioned juror you know
73:52
one six four and this one that one well
73:55
there were
73:56
uh
73:57
nine
73:58
nine attorneys and three representing
74:02
one of each person so there are three
74:04
different attorneys saying okay we have
74:06
problems with this jury this during this
74:07
sure so the jury selection took
74:10
a lot of time and they ended up
74:12
dismissing all of the black jurors and
74:14
then
74:15
he dismissed another juror for making a
74:19
joke
74:20
about um
74:22
mod arboring
74:28
jill
74:30
well i mean it’s just like the kyle
74:32
rittenhouse uh
74:34
travesty trial that’s going on i mean
74:37
already the judge has set it up where
74:39
it’s definitely going to be appealed
74:45
secondly with ahmed arbory it’s horrific
74:48
it’s really
74:51
expected
74:53
but
74:55
judges by the way don’t always have to
74:58
be 100 years old people whoever is
75:00
appointing them
75:02
you know and our concept of a judge is
75:05
not like anything we’ve seen on tv it’s
75:07
very different
75:09
and what they’re allowed to do and what
75:11
they’re allowed to say and i i think
75:13
that for me i
75:15
it doesn’t surprise me and there’s
75:18
i can’t really say anything at this
75:20
moment until i actually see how this
75:22
trial is going to fare
75:25
it’s it’s uh
75:28
it will probably i hope it isn’t but it
75:30
will probably not be the outcome
75:33
that any of us want
75:37
well i watched the opening arguments um
75:40
right i also say the district attorney
75:41
did a very good job in terms of laying
75:44
out the case and basically saying that
75:46
look this is these are the facts this is
75:49
what happened
75:50
um
75:51
the you know that when it comes to those
75:53
who are charged there’s the father the
75:55
son who actually did the shooting and
75:57
then the neighbor who went along
75:59
videotaped the whole thing and basically
76:01
yes
76:02
cornering
76:03
crazy right right so
76:06
um
76:07
the father’s attorney
76:09
uh
76:10
offered to not give an opening argument
76:14
however
76:15
when his son’s um
76:18
his son’s attorney
76:20
gave a um
76:24
opening argument his was longer
76:27
the father’s attorney got up
76:30
and was
76:31
shifting like
76:33
uh
76:34
visuals and things that the other
76:36
attorney was doing without permission
76:38
the judge had to stop
76:41
twice
76:42
then the jury out and reprimand him for
76:45
doing that
76:46
he’s like look you don’t do that that’s
76:49
not proper etiquette um you make me
76:51
nervous when you do that and you just
76:53
jump about your seat
76:55
you know that’s not scary he had to tell
76:57
him twice
76:59
and he’s like the next time
77:01
he basically was like
77:03
i’m not trying to be a jerk here but the
77:05
next time you do that
77:07
there’s going to be some consequences
77:09
and repercussions okay yeah then the um
77:12
the other guy
77:15
he he gave a small
77:17
uh opening statement but the one that
77:19
was the longer one of course this is the
77:21
one this is the attorney for the for the
77:23
son who actually did the shooting
77:26
he
77:28
here’s where he went wrong is that he
77:30
talked about
77:32
the man who owned the house
77:34
and why he had put up cameras
77:38
and saying that there had been people
77:41
who had been on the property
77:43
um before looking in the house
77:47
and that there had been some break-ins
77:49
in the neighborhood
77:52
before
77:54
but ahmad aubry wasn’t
77:57
he didn’t do those things
77:59
so basically he’d set this up
78:02
but
78:04
the way he described it was it wasn’t a
78:06
mod
78:07
and it wasn’t any of the people who were
78:10
on trial
78:12
who
78:13
whose property had been
78:15
broken into
78:17
or anything
78:18
so basically
78:20
and then he tried to play the race card
78:22
right
78:23
this whole thing is basically you were
78:26
supposed to
78:29
say why your
78:31
client
78:33
was
78:34
you self-defense
78:37
your because you’re claiming
78:38
self-defense
78:39
to shoot this man
78:41
but basically you
78:44
he had no re you basically set it up to
78:46
say he had no reason to because
78:49
it wasn’t this young man
78:52
and
78:53
your client
78:54
had no run-ins with anyone
78:57
it was it was just like pointless it’s
79:00
like okay so the person that whose
79:03
property it was who had reason to defend
79:05
their property was not on trial for
79:08
anything right
79:11
so and and then then
79:15
you also ran the tape back
79:17
of the 911 person asking your client
79:21
what did he do wrong i i’ll send someone
79:23
out but i need to know what he did wrong
79:27
and then you don’t explain why your
79:28
client
79:30
went out
79:31
with a gun
79:35
and then
79:37
he went on to say um
79:40
but all he had to do was answer my
79:42
client my client said
79:46
stop i want to talk to you no he did not
79:50
i’m not going to stop when someone with
79:52
a gun pulls up in a truck to me and says
79:54
hey what are you doing
79:59
especially not a white guy
80:02
but i have to tell you this
80:05
they did a very good job
80:08
at making him look less
80:11
like a hillbilly redneck
80:14
and looking more like a suburban knight
80:18
because if you when they put the picture
80:20
of him sitting in the courtroom
80:22
next to his mug shot side by side
80:25
different people
80:26
they made him lose like 40 pounds
80:30
they put foundation on it
80:32
all the redness was out of his face he
80:34
was clean-shaven hair cut
80:37
had a suit and tie on no dirty t-shirt
80:40
nothing i mean
80:41
totally different person
80:44
totally
80:48
[Music]
80:50
yeah but here’s the other problem in
80:51
america we have a problem with our
80:53
district attorneys i mean what is it we
80:55
just saw that damien williams was put in
80:58
place in this uh
81:00
southern district of new york
81:03
um
81:04
of the us attorneys and he’s only one of
81:06
seven
81:07
of over 240
81:09
or something 300
81:12
across you know so he’s in charge
81:15
and uh
81:17
you know but but i i’m just so uneasy
81:20
with these cases that are going on and
81:22
chipping away
81:24
at uh at the
81:26
i guess our belief in our justice system
81:29
because these are like
81:31
you know
81:32
these are towns that
81:34
where these things are happening they
81:36
were supposedly
81:37
you know people aren’t even hiding their
81:39
racism anymore or where their biases lie
81:42
even in the courts
81:45
so
81:46
hopefully
81:48
we can
81:50
move on
81:52
but until we start really dealing with
81:53
some of the infrastructure in these
81:55
regions it’s not going to change and
81:58
each you know and here’s the other thing
82:00
every time we put a people of color
82:02
people of color or a black person in
82:04
these positions like a damien williams
82:07
they literally they’re walking into no
82:09
different than how obama it was
82:11
cleanup man you know cleaning up
82:14
something and i’m a little bit like okay
82:16
this is really scary that the fact that
82:18
they can’t put white people in who want
82:20
to do good i mean that that don’t want
82:23
to clean things up it’s like merrick
82:25
garland
82:26
dude has a house in like greenwich
82:28
connecticut what are we uh really
82:31
uh this guy’s not gonna do anything
82:34
he’s not
82:35
he won’t jeopardize the where his belief
82:38
systems were or how he’s been voting all
82:40
of his years or his pocketbook hell he
82:43
married up too
82:44
so
82:45
you know
82:46
um the the in this case though is really
82:49
she did a really good job i have to say
82:51
that um
82:53
in watching her
82:54
she did she did a really good job to the
82:57
point that
82:58
when they um
83:00
then the defendants did their opening
83:03
arguments it was kind of like
83:05
where are you all going with this i hope
83:07
so but these people
83:09
it could be a jury
83:11
it would be a hung jury who wants to go
83:14
home knowing you were on the jury that
83:16
actually indicted these white men if you
83:18
live in one of those rural communities
83:20
yeah you know it’s like that there’s a
83:22
lot of stuff to consider and i’m sure
83:24
when they pick those jurors that’s
83:26
exactly what they might be people in
83:29
their community who are like you know
83:32
open and honest and you know not racist
83:35
but they might live in a community where
83:38
they think uh i don’t know if i want to
83:40
put myself personally in the position
83:43
where my whole family turns against me
83:45
right
83:46
and that’s a problem with
83:48
even this jury system i i mean it’s it’s
83:51
really uh it’s crippling because in one
83:54
really weird way
83:56
people are so tuned in now because of
83:58
social media that you really it’s going
84:00
to be difficult to find anybody who
84:02
hasn’t heard about something and be
84:04
unbiased in anything
84:06
it’s really difficult or have cognitive
84:09
skills to i’m sure there’s a few
84:12
dumbas rocks people sitting on that
84:14
juror jury and that’s going to be
84:17
brutal for the ones
84:19
who are trying to
84:21
have justice done there’s there are a
84:24
few that are definitely there i know
84:26
they are
84:28
but whether they can win
84:30
and hold out i’m not so sure
84:34
do you think
84:36
this trial will have an impact on
84:39
well i don’t know how long it’s going to
84:41
run but any impact well the midterms are
84:43
a long way away so i don’t think they
84:45
have a lot of impact but do you think
84:47
this will have any sort of could
84:49
re-energize
84:51
democratic support depending on what the
84:53
outcome is we don’t know what the
84:54
outcome is going to be but obviously
84:56
there’s going to be enough um
84:58
eyes on it
85:00
i don’t think anybody’s flipping a coin
85:03
i don’t think this one will i think the
85:05
kyle britton house one will have more of
85:07
an impact
85:08
um
85:09
and i say that because the
85:12
people who were killed in that one were
85:14
white
85:16
got it and even then he didn’t want the
85:18
people to be charged or spoken as
85:21
victims right dude everybody in america
85:24
is saying they’re a victim so you know
85:26
that was just ridiculous and i’m being
85:28
very sarcastic but
85:30
um that was very telling and he’s
85:32
already made mistakes to judge already
85:35
it’s they’ve already
85:38
somebody sitting in the back like
85:39
writing up what they’re going to do if
85:41
they lose
85:43
both sides both sides what the judge the
85:46
judge’s conduct is very very important
85:49
and you’ve also got to remember
85:52
the amount of celebrity that these
85:54
regular people are getting all of a
85:56
sudden judges they’re very impacted by
85:59
it and you can see the egos and that is
86:01
really another thing we’re dealing with
86:04
that
86:05
some of them really like the stardom
86:06
like a joe mansion he likes it
86:09
he actually enjoys
86:11
being
86:12
the one that kids are actually running
86:14
down the street begging we want to live
86:16
he’s okay with that
86:20
which is why
86:21
yeah
86:22
and kristen cinema
86:24
who i’m sure is having an affair with
86:26
somebody powerful
86:27
[Laughter]
86:29
32 000 a year she made last year
86:32
but she’s sleeping with somebody
86:35
because
86:37
putting herself out like this to be
86:40
nearly egged you know what i’m saying
86:43
there is
86:44
there is a payoff here there’s something
86:47
and it’s going to come out on both of
86:49
them
86:51
okay
86:52
on that note we are finished another
86:54
episode of
86:57
state of things with alicia and jill
86:59
have some final comments here from the
87:02
wonderful audience uh let’s start here
87:05
cinema canelo goes
87:08
ahmad aubry another dark and super sad
87:10
episode this month
87:13
real django this case down here is so
87:16
heated i just don’t get into
87:18
conversations with certain people fully
87:20
understood
87:21
yeah
87:22
i hope mr chris is saying i hope mr
87:24
aubry’s murder does not go unpunished
87:26
enough already i heard his mom on the
87:28
new york news yesterday my heart goes
87:30
out to her awful
87:33
real django
87:35
i’m just uneasy about the ahmad aubry
87:36
case i just hope people down here don’t
87:38
act the fool after the verdict
87:42
uh also those knuckleheads think that
87:44
running up on a black person jogging
87:45
with with a gun pointing at them is not
87:48
responsible for killing him because they
87:50
think it’s okay that say it’s self
87:51
defense
87:53
wth
87:56
chris
87:58
joe mentioned hashtag rat face that’s a
88:01
good one too
88:05
and uh jen says great discussion as
88:07
always chris lankford
88:10
have a great week everybody
88:12
so that’s another episode of stagger
88:15
stay the things stated
88:18
yeah i got it wrong again
88:20
i keep on getting i i do it sorry
88:23
state of things in jail it’s not the
88:26
best name
88:27
no it is it’s just that i’m i’m i just
88:30
bring brain cramp
88:32
brain cramp i was going to say something
88:34
else but brain cramp uh
88:36
state of things aisha and jill right
88:39
is that right yeah thank you i i passed
88:43
all right so folks
88:45
another episode is done but as always
88:47
before we let our wonderful ladies leave
88:51
we ask them to
88:52
tell us
88:53
if i can find it where we can get a hold
88:57
of them so just give me a moment here
88:58
folks just been one of those
89:00
conversations today all right
89:02
first up
89:04
we have
89:06
me
89:08
where can we find
89:09
bill d jones twitter
89:11
wonderful you look so comfortable in
89:13
your orange it’s a little chilly today
89:16
yeah what’s going on there
89:19
next up
89:20
are you shooting staggers
89:22
um at aisha staggers on twitter and ak
89:25
staggers on instagram
89:28
wonderful
89:29
and myself i better know where i can
89:31
find myself sometimes i don’t know best
89:34
place to find me is at the drve
89:38
dot com or
89:40
the next best place twitter at
89:42
d-r-v-i-b-e-s-h-o-w
89:45
that’s the twitter thing i’d like to
89:46
thank everyone who watched this live who
89:49
i catch here chris jen
89:52
uh real django
89:54
cinema canela
89:56
christopher here in canada tim also here
89:58
in canada blue reigns
90:00
green eyed
90:02
baby
90:04
i think i got everybody if i didn’t get
90:07
your name it’s because of my head not my
90:09
heart
90:10
oh more comments coming out i just want
90:12
to make sure
90:13
and cinema says have a great night well
90:15
we will get one extra hour of sleep i
90:17
need it obviously you can tell i need an
90:19
extra hour of sleep so as always like to
90:21
close off with this live your life as a
90:23
dream if you can dream it you can make
90:25
it
90:25
sometimes you have to get smaller to get
90:27
stronger
90:28
block assumptions then aim bigger and
90:31
better aim higher and wider love faith
90:33
and respect and remember to give
90:34
yourselves grace thank you so much
90:36
always touch base with us on any
90:39
subjects you’d like us to have
90:40
conversations about
90:42
all right god bless peace you all keep
90:45
the faith and remember to give
90:46
yourselves grace next week everybody 9
90:48
pm eastern time saturday
90:52
[Music]
91:21
do
91:32
[Music]
91:53
you

