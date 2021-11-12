Get Daily Email
Biggest Flirting Mistake(s) And the #1 Must-Do…

Biggest Flirting Mistake(s) And the #1 Must-Do…

In this video, my brother Stephen and I get highly practical on how you can use this power in simple ways that will transform the electricity on your dates.

by

 

.

.

In this video, my brother Stephen and I get highly practical on how you can use this power in simple ways that will transform the electricity on your dates. Pay close attention and take lots of notes . . .

You’ll learn:

• The key factor that can either kill sexual tension during a date or heighten it. (It’s incredibly easy to apply once you’re aware of it.)

• What you can do while listening to your date talk that will naturally and wordlessly make them excited.

• A practical technique to up your flirting game on your next date so the momentum after the date takes care of itself.

Lastly, be sure to stay until the end of the video for your free gift!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
what is the reason that so many people
00:02
struggle to turn date one into date two
00:05
because a lot of people go on a date
00:07
feels like it went well but then the
00:09
person doesn’t call afterwards
00:11
how do you
00:12
look you can’t ever say that you can
00:14
make it inevitable that someone’s going
00:16
to call after a date
00:18
but how do you nudge things in that
00:20
direction how do you make such an impact
00:24
on the date
00:25
that afterwards this person feels
00:27
compelled to want to see you again in
00:30
this video we discuss the thing that so
00:32
many people fail to do that means they
00:35
never get the call
00:37
check it out and i will see you at the
00:38
end of the video for a special little
00:40
gift
00:41
how do you create chemistry in addition
00:44
to connection
00:45
a lot of people who are who go on a
00:47
first date
00:48
finish the date think that it went well
00:50
we had great conversation
00:53
it all seemed to be going well and then
00:54
i never got the call
00:56
after the date
00:57
what in your opinion are the things that
01:00
you can say or do on a date to create
01:02
chemistry
01:04
so that you can actually
01:06
secure a second date instead of just
01:08
having a date where there was great
01:09
conversation and perhaps connection but
01:12
not the fire
01:14
that makes it that gives it the momentum
01:16
to take it to that second or third date
01:18
well it’s well observed that there is a
01:20
difference there and that’s already
01:23
astute to note that the connection is
01:26
different to chemistry and
01:27
some people are great talkers and
01:29
they’re great at
01:31
opening up and being fun and just
01:34
talking all night like hey like
01:36
especially people who go to business
01:37
networking and stuff they’re like talk
01:39
talk talk chat chat chat i’ve got loads
01:41
of thoughts and ideas and opinions but
01:43
thoughts and ideas and opinions are not
01:46
what create sexual tension they’re not
01:49
what create a spark a frisson the little
01:52
the little magic where you feel
01:55
something and i’ve had this i’ve had
01:56
this where i’ve gone on dates with
01:58
people and been like
01:59
that was fun or i had a nice time
02:02
but there was never a moment
02:05
there was never a moment where i had
02:06
felt like oh like
02:08
oh that that’s exciting or you know i’m
02:11
really intrigued by her or i feel
02:13
physically you know physical pull
02:15
towards her now and which which it
02:17
should be noted is not simply to do with
02:21
chemistry isn’t even to do with how good
02:22
looking
02:23
someone is someone you could be sitting
02:25
opposite someone you think objectively
02:28
is really good looking or really
02:30
beautiful
02:31
but
02:33
there’s some there’s some like if you
02:35
see chemistry as
02:37
electricity that joins the two of you
02:40
there’s no electricity joining the two
02:43
of you there’s just them objectively
02:46
looking attractive
02:48
so what is it what’s that what do you
02:51
what in your i’ve got a couple of things
02:52
steve’s to throw in the mix here but
02:54
what are the things that you think
02:56
create that electricity so that it’s not
02:59
just two attractive people sitting
03:01
opposite each other having nice
03:03
conversation
03:04
i think one thing
03:06
is there is an undeniable
03:09
there’s an element of risk involved in
03:12
creating chemistry
03:14
there’s always an element of
03:16
it doesn’t take it doesn’t take much to
03:18
put yourself on the line to give an idea
03:20
or an opinion a thought
03:23
oh i’ve got this goal and this is what i
03:25
love but
03:26
but maybe if you
03:28
take a risk and notice something about
03:30
them or
03:32
you
03:33
uh
03:34
give
03:35
a little
03:36
you know
03:37
like even if you said
03:39
um
03:40
you have really cute dimples when you
03:43
smile even that is a risk it’s a moment
03:46
of risk
03:48
or
03:49
you you say
03:51
um
03:52
you know it’s uh i don’t know it sounds
03:55
you sound really cute when you laugh
03:57
like that or
03:58
that shirt looks really good on you like
04:00
even as small as that as just being like
04:04
um
04:05
like no i think that shirt looks great
04:06
on you it’s like you know shows your big
04:08
shoulders like i like it
04:10
that you do have big shoulders steve
04:12
thank you matt so do you um
04:15
so
04:16
family
04:17
i think i think like a moment like that
04:19
registers especially like
04:22
in a guy’s brain a lot of i think we’ve
04:24
talked about this before but i think men
04:26
as a whole are less used to getting like
04:29
a physical compliment or something that
04:31
just says oh i noticed that about you
04:33
and i think it’s attractive
04:35
they’re less used to getting that and i
04:36
think men register that a lot and they
04:38
remember it and they remember something
04:40
you’re attracted to about them but that
04:43
always takes a moment of
04:45
you know you’re like oh they noticed me
04:46
they are thinking in that way it’s not
04:49
that you have to be thinking dirty
04:50
thoughts but they are thinking in that
04:53
way they’re thinking like this is a date
04:55
that that’s what we’re here for we’re
04:58
not just like
04:59
we’re not just messing around being pals
05:01
here we’re thinking oh i i’m actually
05:03
into you i’m kind of kind of interested
05:05
in you and so there’s vulnerability
05:08
there’s intrigue there’s
05:10
you know a little bit of vulnera a
05:12
little bit of risk
05:14
those are the the seeds
05:16
that start creating chemistry beyond
05:19
just we’re connecting with either now i
05:21
want to add
05:23
i want to add a layer to that because
05:25
here’s i actually as you said
05:28
you know notice something about someone
05:30
give a compliment there are
05:33
two things there’s something that came
05:34
up for me there was two scenarios that i
05:36
imagined one
05:39
was a person who was saying that in a
05:42
relaxed
05:44
calm confident way
05:46
and the other was someone who
05:49
really quickly said
05:50
the compliment like if you imagine steve
05:54
any chemistry coming from this scenario
05:56
um hey how are you oh my god you look so
05:59
great in that shirt um how are you doing
06:01
tonight yes exactly there’s no chemistry
06:04
now steve there is a thing i have
06:06
noticed over and over again
06:08
over the years that we’ve been doing
06:10
this
06:12
and it doesn’t get mentioned enough when
06:14
flirting is talked about
06:16
because of course we’re talking about
06:17
flirting right as a way to create
06:18
chemistry that’s really if you want to
06:21
say how do you get it’s kind of you
06:23
could look at it like this
06:24
how do you get someone to call you for a
06:26
second date
06:27
you have to create chemistry
06:30
right that if you have connection with
06:33
no chemistry
06:35
you may not get the call in fact it’s
06:37
possibly even likely you won’t get the
06:39
call if you have chemistry without
06:40
connection you’ll still get the call
06:42
yeah yeah right chemistry in the
06:45
beginning can get you through a lot even
06:47
by the way chemistry has lots and lots
06:49
of people
06:50
going on dates and getting closer and
06:52
closer and closer that shouldn’t be yeah
06:54
that are ultimately going to absolutely
06:56
destroy each other’s hearts right but
06:59
lack of connection will you’ll suffer
07:01
later on lack of chemistry you’ll suffer
07:03
early on
07:04
yes exactly that’s exact that’s a nice
07:06
way of putting it yeah so if you want a
07:08
second date
07:10
you have to create chemistry how do you
07:12
create chemistry
07:14
you flirt and then you get into okay
07:16
what are all the ways that that you can
07:18
flirt by the way um for anyone who wants
07:20
to go deeper on flirting we actually
07:22
have a free chapter from our program how
07:25
to talk to men that you can go and
07:26
download that is specifically on
07:28
flirting so if you want a kind of taste
07:30
of the whole program how to talk to men
07:33
through via a chapter that literally
07:35
gives you specific things to say and do
07:37
to flirt go to
07:40
getthefreechapter.com that’s completely
07:42
free you can just go and enjoy that
07:45
here’s what i’ve noticed stephen
07:48
that doesn’t get talked about enough
07:51
pace
07:53
pace
07:54
is
07:55
huge
07:58
are you
08:01
if you look at the pace of flirting
08:04
it’s not fast
08:06
yeah
08:09
if you if you take what is sexy and
08:11
speed it up it’s no longer sexy
08:14
that’s so true if you imagine any sexy
08:17
situation on fast forward it’s no longer
08:19
sexy
08:20
it immediately loses its sex appeal and
08:23
actually the more it speeds up the more
08:25
it goes to comical
08:27
so on a date what i notice universally
08:31
in people who aren’t good at flirting
08:34
is that their speed is too high
08:37
and their speed is too high because of
08:40
something that’s going on internally
08:42
when you’re trying to
08:44
if you imagine when you’re trying to
08:46
even forget flirting for a moment if
08:47
you’re telling a story and you rush the
08:49
story
08:51
the story can easily lose emphasis
08:53
but when you ask yourself why am i
08:55
rushing through this story right now at
08:56
this dinner table
08:58
it’s because you’re afraid
09:00
it’s because you’re afraid that this
09:02
story isn’t going to land
09:04
you’re afraid that people are going to
09:06
think it’s too boring you’re afraid that
09:08
people aren’t going to listen
09:10
you’re afraid that
09:12
it’s
09:13
you’re going to look silly as you’re
09:14
telling it and so what you do
09:16
to compensate for all of that is you
09:18
speed up and by speeding up you’re kind
09:20
of saying the the indirect messages my
09:22
story’s not worth your time so i’m just
09:24
going to rush through it the great irony
09:26
of course is that in rushing through a
09:27
story the story loses all of its effect
09:29
anyway
09:30
because certain jokes certain moments in
09:33
a story need to breathe need that
09:35
pregnant pause before the punch line
09:38
need people to be able to imagine need
09:39
people to be able to invest the more you
09:42
rush through it the more it doesn’t even
09:43
feel like a story anymore it just feels
09:44
like information you’re throwing at
09:47
somebody
09:48
that’s the kind of kind of a lesson for
09:49
impact
09:50
but
09:51
but if you translate that to flirting
09:53
the same thing happens there’s a subtle
09:55
message we’re telling ourselves and then
09:57
indirectly communicating to somebody
09:59
else
10:00
that
10:01
i don’t feel
10:03
comfortable in myself or my own skin
10:06
i don’t feel sexy
10:08
and so anything
10:10
that could create tension
10:12
i’m not gonna allow to breathe long
10:15
enough to create tension because i don’t
10:16
believe in my ability to create tension
10:19
yeah so i’m going to rush through
10:21
these moments it’s a nervous energy
10:24
yeah and and you can literally you can
10:26
think about it on dates you’ve been on
10:28
you can think about it just
10:29
hypothetically that anytime someone is
10:32
not creating chemistry and not good at
10:35
flirting
10:36
it’s because there’s a there’s a hi how
10:40
are you there’s a you know uh oh you
10:42
look really great tonight so what have
10:43
you what have you been up to oh that’s
10:45
so cool even even when they answer your
10:47
question even when they’re reacting to
10:49
what you’re saying it’s very quick
10:52
you know before before you’ve even
10:54
finished a sentence that person is
10:55
jumping in oh my god they’re so cool
10:57
have you ever been telling have you ever
10:59
been saying something
11:00
where you’re excited about letting it
11:02
breathe
11:03
and you’re telling a story and halfway
11:06
through a sentence someone says that’s
11:07
so cool oh nice oh cool so and you’re
11:09
like wait i didn’t even
11:12
i don’t even i’m not even there yet like
11:14
i haven’t even got through this sentence
11:16
yet
11:17
and they’re already eager to keep
11:19
because there’s a there’s a pace that
11:21
they’re trying to go at
11:23
that’s driven by their
11:25
uncomfortableness with the situations
11:27
their discomfort in the situation their
11:29
insecurity their awkwardness their lack
11:30
of belief in their ability to be sexy
11:33
reverse that now and look at every
11:36
situation
11:38
that
11:40
tension real sexual tension occurs
11:45
there is a pace there is a slower
11:50
more
11:51
it’s heightened
11:53
it’s someone it can be you know
11:55
sometimes we get preoccupied with what
11:57
you say to create
11:59
tension and and chemistry but actually
12:01
it’s more about just
12:03
observing someone
12:06
you know when you’re telling a story and
12:07
you can see that someone’s half
12:09
listening to your story but they’re half
12:10
observing you
12:13
they’re half just looking at you
12:15
we’ve all had that look from someone
12:17
where it’s you feel turned on by the
12:18
fact that
12:20
it’s quite clear from someone’s eyes
12:22
that they are both listening to you and
12:24
not listening
12:26
and the not listening part in any other
12:29
context
12:31
would be
12:32
insulting
12:34
but in this context it’s not because you
12:36
know they’re observing you from a place
12:38
of
12:39
admiring how hot they think you are in
12:41
this moment yeah yeah they’re gonna see
12:44
you talk especially they can see you
12:45
talking about something passionately
12:47
and that’s a great time to do it by the
12:49
way when someone’s talking about
12:50
something passionately or saying
12:52
something insightful
12:54
watching them and listening them but
12:56
watching just a little harder for a few
12:59
seconds than you’re listening
13:01
and letting them feel
13:03
that you’re watching them
13:05
and then it’s sometimes that
13:07
moment where they finish speaking and
13:09
you laugh a little bit to yourself
13:12
and look away
13:13
you know it’s that moment where you’re
13:15
communicating something you just did
13:20
did something to me well i hope you
13:22
enjoyed that i’ve got something i wanted
13:24
to give to you before you go it’s a free
13:26
chapter on flirting from my best-selling
13:30
program how to talk to men and it’s just
13:32
a really great
13:34
chapter filled with practical advice on
13:36
how you can flirt of course we talked
13:39
about the issues of creating connection
13:41
with someone but no chemistry well this
13:43
chapter is all about how to create that
13:45
chemistry if you want to download it now
13:47
go to getthefreechapter.com
13:51
and it’s yours absolutely free
13:54
thank you so much i will see you next
13:56
week
14:14
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

