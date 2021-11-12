Biggest Flirting Mistake(s) And the #1 Must-Do…

.

In this video, my brother Stephen and I get highly practical on how you can use this power in simple ways that will transform the electricity on your dates. Pay close attention and take lots of notes . . .

You’ll learn:

• The key factor that can either kill sexual tension during a date or heighten it. (It’s incredibly easy to apply once you’re aware of it.)

• What you can do while listening to your date talk that will naturally and wordlessly make them excited.

• A practical technique to up your flirting game on your next date so the momentum after the date takes care of itself.

Lastly, be sure to stay until the end of the video for your free gift!

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 what is the reason that so many people

00:02 struggle to turn date one into date two

00:05 because a lot of people go on a date

00:07 feels like it went well but then the

00:09 person doesn’t call afterwards

00:11 how do you

00:12 look you can’t ever say that you can

00:14 make it inevitable that someone’s going

00:16 to call after a date

00:18 but how do you nudge things in that

00:20 direction how do you make such an impact

00:24 on the date

00:25 that afterwards this person feels

00:27 compelled to want to see you again in

00:30 this video we discuss the thing that so

00:32 many people fail to do that means they

00:35 never get the call

00:37 check it out and i will see you at the

00:38 end of the video for a special little

00:40 gift

00:41 how do you create chemistry in addition

00:44 to connection

00:45 a lot of people who are who go on a

00:47 first date

00:48 finish the date think that it went well

00:50 we had great conversation

00:53 it all seemed to be going well and then

00:54 i never got the call

00:56 after the date

00:57 what in your opinion are the things that

01:00 you can say or do on a date to create

01:02 chemistry

01:04 so that you can actually

01:06 secure a second date instead of just

01:08 having a date where there was great

01:09 conversation and perhaps connection but

01:12 not the fire

01:14 that makes it that gives it the momentum

01:16 to take it to that second or third date

01:18 well it’s well observed that there is a

01:20 difference there and that’s already

01:23 astute to note that the connection is

01:26 different to chemistry and

01:27 some people are great talkers and

01:29 they’re great at

01:31 opening up and being fun and just

01:34 talking all night like hey like

01:36 especially people who go to business

01:37 networking and stuff they’re like talk

01:39 talk talk chat chat chat i’ve got loads

01:41 of thoughts and ideas and opinions but

01:43 thoughts and ideas and opinions are not

01:46 what create sexual tension they’re not

01:49 what create a spark a frisson the little

01:52 the little magic where you feel

01:55 something and i’ve had this i’ve had

01:56 this where i’ve gone on dates with

01:58 people and been like

01:59 that was fun or i had a nice time

02:02 but there was never a moment

02:05 there was never a moment where i had

02:06 felt like oh like

02:08 oh that that’s exciting or you know i’m

02:11 really intrigued by her or i feel

02:13 physically you know physical pull

02:15 towards her now and which which it

02:17 should be noted is not simply to do with

02:21 chemistry isn’t even to do with how good

02:22 looking

02:23 someone is someone you could be sitting

02:25 opposite someone you think objectively

02:28 is really good looking or really

02:30 beautiful

02:31 but

02:33 there’s some there’s some like if you

02:35 see chemistry as

02:37 electricity that joins the two of you

02:40 there’s no electricity joining the two

02:43 of you there’s just them objectively

02:46 looking attractive

02:48 so what is it what’s that what do you

02:51 what in your i’ve got a couple of things

02:52 steve’s to throw in the mix here but

02:54 what are the things that you think

02:56 create that electricity so that it’s not

02:59 just two attractive people sitting

03:01 opposite each other having nice

03:03 conversation

03:04 i think one thing

03:06 is there is an undeniable

03:09 there’s an element of risk involved in

03:12 creating chemistry

03:14 there’s always an element of

03:16 it doesn’t take it doesn’t take much to

03:18 put yourself on the line to give an idea

03:20 or an opinion a thought

03:23 oh i’ve got this goal and this is what i

03:25 love but

03:26 but maybe if you

03:28 take a risk and notice something about

03:30 them or

03:32 you

03:33 uh

03:34 give

03:35 a little

03:36 you know

03:37 like even if you said

03:39 um

03:40 you have really cute dimples when you

03:43 smile even that is a risk it’s a moment

03:46 of risk

03:48 or

03:49 you you say

03:51 um

03:52 you know it’s uh i don’t know it sounds

03:55 you sound really cute when you laugh

03:57 like that or

03:58 that shirt looks really good on you like

04:00 even as small as that as just being like

04:04 um

04:05 like no i think that shirt looks great

04:06 on you it’s like you know shows your big

04:08 shoulders like i like it

04:10 that you do have big shoulders steve

04:12 thank you matt so do you um

04:15 so

04:16 family

04:17 i think i think like a moment like that

04:19 registers especially like

04:22 in a guy’s brain a lot of i think we’ve

04:24 talked about this before but i think men

04:26 as a whole are less used to getting like

04:29 a physical compliment or something that

04:31 just says oh i noticed that about you

04:33 and i think it’s attractive

04:35 they’re less used to getting that and i

04:36 think men register that a lot and they

04:38 remember it and they remember something

04:40 you’re attracted to about them but that

04:43 always takes a moment of

04:45 you know you’re like oh they noticed me

04:46 they are thinking in that way it’s not

04:49 that you have to be thinking dirty

04:50 thoughts but they are thinking in that

04:53 way they’re thinking like this is a date

04:55 that that’s what we’re here for we’re

04:58 not just like

04:59 we’re not just messing around being pals

05:01 here we’re thinking oh i i’m actually

05:03 into you i’m kind of kind of interested

05:05 in you and so there’s vulnerability

05:08 there’s intrigue there’s

05:10 you know a little bit of vulnera a

05:12 little bit of risk

05:14 those are the the seeds

05:16 that start creating chemistry beyond

05:19 just we’re connecting with either now i

05:21 want to add

05:23 i want to add a layer to that because

05:25 here’s i actually as you said

05:28 you know notice something about someone

05:30 give a compliment there are

05:33 two things there’s something that came

05:34 up for me there was two scenarios that i

05:36 imagined one

05:39 was a person who was saying that in a

05:42 relaxed

05:44 calm confident way

05:46 and the other was someone who

05:49 really quickly said

05:50 the compliment like if you imagine steve

05:54 any chemistry coming from this scenario

05:56 um hey how are you oh my god you look so

05:59 great in that shirt um how are you doing

06:01 tonight yes exactly there’s no chemistry

06:04 now steve there is a thing i have

06:06 noticed over and over again

06:08 over the years that we’ve been doing

06:10 this

06:12 and it doesn’t get mentioned enough when

06:14 flirting is talked about

06:16 because of course we’re talking about

06:17 flirting right as a way to create

06:18 chemistry that’s really if you want to

06:21 say how do you get it’s kind of you

06:23 could look at it like this

06:24 how do you get someone to call you for a

06:26 second date

06:27 you have to create chemistry

06:30 right that if you have connection with

06:33 no chemistry

06:35 you may not get the call in fact it’s

06:37 possibly even likely you won’t get the

06:39 call if you have chemistry without

06:40 connection you’ll still get the call

06:42 yeah yeah right chemistry in the

06:45 beginning can get you through a lot even

06:47 by the way chemistry has lots and lots

06:49 of people

06:50 going on dates and getting closer and

06:52 closer and closer that shouldn’t be yeah

06:54 that are ultimately going to absolutely

06:56 destroy each other’s hearts right but

06:59 lack of connection will you’ll suffer

07:01 later on lack of chemistry you’ll suffer

07:03 early on

07:04 yes exactly that’s exact that’s a nice

07:06 way of putting it yeah so if you want a

07:08 second date

07:10 you have to create chemistry how do you

07:12 create chemistry

07:14 you flirt and then you get into okay

07:16 what are all the ways that that you can

07:18 flirt by the way um for anyone who wants

07:20 to go deeper on flirting we actually

07:22 have a free chapter from our program how

07:25 to talk to men that you can go and

07:26 download that is specifically on

07:28 flirting so if you want a kind of taste

07:30 of the whole program how to talk to men

07:33 through via a chapter that literally

07:35 gives you specific things to say and do

07:37 to flirt go to

07:40 getthefreechapter.com that’s completely

07:42 free you can just go and enjoy that

07:45 here’s what i’ve noticed stephen

07:48 that doesn’t get talked about enough

07:51 pace

07:53 pace

07:54 is

07:55 huge

07:58 are you

08:01 if you look at the pace of flirting

08:04 it’s not fast

08:06 yeah

08:09 if you if you take what is sexy and

08:11 speed it up it’s no longer sexy

08:14 that’s so true if you imagine any sexy

08:17 situation on fast forward it’s no longer

08:19 sexy

08:20 it immediately loses its sex appeal and

08:23 actually the more it speeds up the more

08:25 it goes to comical

08:27 so on a date what i notice universally

08:31 in people who aren’t good at flirting

08:34 is that their speed is too high

08:37 and their speed is too high because of

08:40 something that’s going on internally

08:42 when you’re trying to

08:44 if you imagine when you’re trying to

08:46 even forget flirting for a moment if

08:47 you’re telling a story and you rush the

08:49 story

08:51 the story can easily lose emphasis

08:53 but when you ask yourself why am i

08:55 rushing through this story right now at

08:56 this dinner table

08:58 it’s because you’re afraid

09:00 it’s because you’re afraid that this

09:02 story isn’t going to land

09:04 you’re afraid that people are going to

09:06 think it’s too boring you’re afraid that

09:08 people aren’t going to listen

09:10 you’re afraid that

09:12 it’s

09:13 you’re going to look silly as you’re

09:14 telling it and so what you do

09:16 to compensate for all of that is you

09:18 speed up and by speeding up you’re kind

09:20 of saying the the indirect messages my

09:22 story’s not worth your time so i’m just

09:24 going to rush through it the great irony

09:26 of course is that in rushing through a

09:27 story the story loses all of its effect

09:29 anyway

09:30 because certain jokes certain moments in

09:33 a story need to breathe need that

09:35 pregnant pause before the punch line

09:38 need people to be able to imagine need

09:39 people to be able to invest the more you

09:42 rush through it the more it doesn’t even

09:43 feel like a story anymore it just feels

09:44 like information you’re throwing at

09:47 somebody

09:48 that’s the kind of kind of a lesson for

09:49 impact

09:50 but

09:51 but if you translate that to flirting

09:53 the same thing happens there’s a subtle

09:55 message we’re telling ourselves and then

09:57 indirectly communicating to somebody

09:59 else

10:00 that

10:01 i don’t feel

10:03 comfortable in myself or my own skin

10:06 i don’t feel sexy

10:08 and so anything

10:10 that could create tension

10:12 i’m not gonna allow to breathe long

10:15 enough to create tension because i don’t

10:16 believe in my ability to create tension

10:19 yeah so i’m going to rush through

10:21 these moments it’s a nervous energy

10:24 yeah and and you can literally you can

10:26 think about it on dates you’ve been on

10:28 you can think about it just

10:29 hypothetically that anytime someone is

10:32 not creating chemistry and not good at

10:35 flirting

10:36 it’s because there’s a there’s a hi how

10:40 are you there’s a you know uh oh you

10:42 look really great tonight so what have

10:43 you what have you been up to oh that’s

10:45 so cool even even when they answer your

10:47 question even when they’re reacting to

10:49 what you’re saying it’s very quick

10:52 you know before before you’ve even

10:54 finished a sentence that person is

10:55 jumping in oh my god they’re so cool

10:57 have you ever been telling have you ever

10:59 been saying something

11:00 where you’re excited about letting it

11:02 breathe

11:03 and you’re telling a story and halfway

11:06 through a sentence someone says that’s

11:07 so cool oh nice oh cool so and you’re

11:09 like wait i didn’t even

11:12 i don’t even i’m not even there yet like

11:14 i haven’t even got through this sentence

11:16 yet

11:17 and they’re already eager to keep

11:19 because there’s a there’s a pace that

11:21 they’re trying to go at

11:23 that’s driven by their

11:25 uncomfortableness with the situations

11:27 their discomfort in the situation their

11:29 insecurity their awkwardness their lack

11:30 of belief in their ability to be sexy

11:33 reverse that now and look at every

11:36 situation

11:38 that

11:40 tension real sexual tension occurs

11:45 there is a pace there is a slower

11:50 more

11:51 it’s heightened

11:53 it’s someone it can be you know

11:55 sometimes we get preoccupied with what

11:57 you say to create

11:59 tension and and chemistry but actually

12:01 it’s more about just

12:03 observing someone

12:06 you know when you’re telling a story and

12:07 you can see that someone’s half

12:09 listening to your story but they’re half

12:10 observing you

12:13 they’re half just looking at you

12:15 we’ve all had that look from someone

12:17 where it’s you feel turned on by the

12:18 fact that

12:20 it’s quite clear from someone’s eyes

12:22 that they are both listening to you and

12:24 not listening

12:26 and the not listening part in any other

12:29 context

12:31 would be

12:32 insulting

12:34 but in this context it’s not because you

12:36 know they’re observing you from a place

12:38 of

12:39 admiring how hot they think you are in

12:41 this moment yeah yeah they’re gonna see

12:44 you talk especially they can see you

12:45 talking about something passionately

12:47 and that’s a great time to do it by the

12:49 way when someone’s talking about

12:50 something passionately or saying

12:52 something insightful

12:54 watching them and listening them but

12:56 watching just a little harder for a few

12:59 seconds than you’re listening

13:01 and letting them feel

13:03 that you’re watching them

13:05 and then it’s sometimes that

13:07 moment where they finish speaking and

13:09 you laugh a little bit to yourself

13:12 and look away

13:13 you know it’s that moment where you’re

13:15 communicating something you just did

13:20 did something to me well i hope you

13:22 enjoyed that i’ve got something i wanted

13:24 to give to you before you go it’s a free

13:26 chapter on flirting from my best-selling

13:30 program how to talk to men and it’s just

13:32 a really great

13:34 chapter filled with practical advice on

13:36 how you can flirt of course we talked

13:39 about the issues of creating connection

13:41 with someone but no chemistry well this

13:43 chapter is all about how to create that

13:45 chemistry if you want to download it now

13:47 go to getthefreechapter.com

13:51 and it’s yours absolutely free

13:54 thank you so much i will see you next

13:56 week

14:14 you

