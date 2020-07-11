Get Daily Email
Bird Symbolism in Psycho: Women as Prey

Bird Symbolism in Psycho: Women as Prey

We take a look at the bird imagery in Hitchcock's Psycho and how the stuffed birds reveal Norman Bates's attitude toward women.

by

We take a look at the bird imagery in Hitchcock’s Psycho and how the stuffed birds reveal Norman Bates’s attitude toward women.

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:01
in Hitchcock’s Psycho the recurring bird
00:05
motif sends us clues about the
00:07
personalities of the two main characters
00:09
Marion crane and Norman Bates throughout
00:12
the film bird images illustrate the
00:14
male-female relationship as one of
00:16
predator and prey and reveal Norman’s
00:18
hatred of women stemming from his
00:20
twisted relationship with his mother
00:22
psycho begins with a bird’s-eye view of
00:25
Phoenix Arizona named after the
00:27
mythological bird that rises from the
00:28
ashes we meet Marian whose surname comes
00:31
from a long-legged long-necked crane
00:33
Norman’s surname Bates is also a verb
00:36
for when a bird flutters its wings and
00:37
tries to escape the perch something
00:39
Norman has struggled to do or the name
00:41
could elude to baiting a trap for a bird
00:43
when Marian eats with Norman at the
00:45
Bates Motel
00:46
Norman’s stuffed birds express the
00:48
nature’s of the characters Marian sits
00:50
next to songbirds and Norman tells her
00:53
you eat like a bird comparing her to a
00:55
small helpless bird when Norman is
00:57
relaxed and light he rests his hand on a
00:59
small docile bird the shot is level or
01:02
only slightly low ankle giving the
01:04
impression that he’s stable and on
01:05
threatening but when the agitated Norman
01:07
lets out his hostility towards his
01:09
mother he’s framed with the intimidating
01:11
owl which casts a long shadow just as
01:13
Norman’s mother continues to torture his
01:15
mind this murderous version of Norman is
01:18
shot from below the extreme low angle
01:20
making him appear powerful and
01:21
threatening the scene returns to a level
01:24
shock but it’s a close-up maintaining
01:26
the intensity the small previously on
01:28
threatening bird is now close to
01:29
Norman’s head its beak pointed at him
01:31
the image is then visually echoed when
01:33
Marian stands and the crow hovers near
01:35
her nearly packing her representing
01:38
Norman’s latent hostility for his guests
01:40
and foreshadowing her dark fate the
01:42
contrasting docile and predatory birds
01:45
mirror the split nature of Norman’s
01:46
personality and the split nature of the
01:48
film as Norman prepares to spy on Marian
01:51
he’s framed with both the frightening
01:53
owl and the gentle turkey as if he’s
01:55
questioning which side of his
01:56
personality to follow then he spies on
01:58
Marian and decides to kill her because
02:00
he desires her afterwards he’s framed
02:02
only with the bird of prey meanwhile
02:04
Marian in her room undresses next to
02:06
pictures of birds that are preyed
02:08
aside from illustrating the inner and
02:10
divided natures of the characters the
02:12
bird in songbird form represents women
02:14
bird is a common British slang for a
02:16
young woman wow I’m not the vision
02:18
little bird called Gilda and the bird
02:20
motif speaks to the film’s subject of
02:22
misogyny Norman says he likes to stuff
02:24
birds because why because they’re kind
02:27
of passive to begin with suggesting a
02:30
desire to sexually dominate women into
02:32
submission he notes that his mother is
02:34
harmless is one of those stuffed birds
02:36
the bird images and their placement in
02:38
the meson son highlight Norman’s fear of
02:40
women and his desire to render them like
02:42
the stuffed birds powerless passive and
02:45
finally dead coincidentally Hitchcock’s
02:49
next film was the birds

This post was previously published on Youtube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

