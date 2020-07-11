Bird Symbolism in Psycho: Women as Prey

We take a look at the bird imagery in Hitchcock’s Psycho and how the stuffed birds reveal Norman Bates’s attitude toward women.
.
.
Transcript:
in Hitchcock’s Psycho the recurring bird
motif sends us clues about the
personalities of the two main characters
Marion crane and Norman Bates throughout
the film bird images illustrate the
male-female relationship as one of
predator and prey and reveal Norman’s
hatred of women stemming from his
twisted relationship with his mother
psycho begins with a bird’s-eye view of
Phoenix Arizona named after the
mythological bird that rises from the
ashes we meet Marian whose surname comes
from a long-legged long-necked crane
Norman’s surname Bates is also a verb
for when a bird flutters its wings and
tries to escape the perch something
Norman has struggled to do or the name
could elude to baiting a trap for a bird
when Marian eats with Norman at the
Bates Motel
Norman’s stuffed birds express the
nature’s of the characters Marian sits
next to songbirds and Norman tells her
you eat like a bird comparing her to a
small helpless bird when Norman is
relaxed and light he rests his hand on a
small docile bird the shot is level or
only slightly low ankle giving the
impression that he’s stable and on
threatening but when the agitated Norman
lets out his hostility towards his
mother he’s framed with the intimidating
owl which casts a long shadow just as
Norman’s mother continues to torture his
mind this murderous version of Norman is
shot from below the extreme low angle
making him appear powerful and
threatening the scene returns to a level
shock but it’s a close-up maintaining
the intensity the small previously on
threatening bird is now close to
Norman’s head its beak pointed at him
the image is then visually echoed when
Marian stands and the crow hovers near
her nearly packing her representing
Norman’s latent hostility for his guests
and foreshadowing her dark fate the
contrasting docile and predatory birds
mirror the split nature of Norman’s
personality and the split nature of the
film as Norman prepares to spy on Marian
he’s framed with both the frightening
owl and the gentle turkey as if he’s
questioning which side of his
personality to follow then he spies on
Marian and decides to kill her because
he desires her afterwards he’s framed
only with the bird of prey meanwhile
Marian in her room undresses next to
pictures of birds that are preyed
aside from illustrating the inner and
divided natures of the characters the
bird in songbird form represents women
bird is a common British slang for a
young woman wow I’m not the vision
little bird called Gilda and the bird
motif speaks to the film’s subject of
misogyny Norman says he likes to stuff
birds because why because they’re kind
of passive to begin with suggesting a
desire to sexually dominate women into
submission he notes that his mother is
harmless is one of those stuffed birds
the bird images and their placement in
the meson son highlight Norman’s fear of
women and his desire to render them like
the stuffed birds powerless passive and
finally dead coincidentally Hitchcock’s
02:49
next film was the birds
