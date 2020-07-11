Bird Symbolism in Psycho: Women as Prey

We take a look at the bird imagery in Hitchcock’s Psycho and how the stuffed birds reveal Norman Bates’s attitude toward women.

in Hitchcock’s Psycho the recurring bird

motif sends us clues about the

personalities of the two main characters

Marion crane and Norman Bates throughout

the film bird images illustrate the

male-female relationship as one of

predator and prey and reveal Norman’s

hatred of women stemming from his

twisted relationship with his mother

psycho begins with a bird’s-eye view of

Phoenix Arizona named after the

mythological bird that rises from the

ashes we meet Marian whose surname comes

from a long-legged long-necked crane

Norman’s surname Bates is also a verb

for when a bird flutters its wings and

tries to escape the perch something

Norman has struggled to do or the name

could elude to baiting a trap for a bird

when Marian eats with Norman at the

Bates Motel

Norman’s stuffed birds express the

nature’s of the characters Marian sits

next to songbirds and Norman tells her

you eat like a bird comparing her to a

small helpless bird when Norman is

relaxed and light he rests his hand on a

small docile bird the shot is level or

only slightly low ankle giving the

impression that he’s stable and on

threatening but when the agitated Norman

lets out his hostility towards his

mother he’s framed with the intimidating

owl which casts a long shadow just as

Norman’s mother continues to torture his

mind this murderous version of Norman is

shot from below the extreme low angle

making him appear powerful and

threatening the scene returns to a level

shock but it’s a close-up maintaining

the intensity the small previously on

threatening bird is now close to

Norman’s head its beak pointed at him

the image is then visually echoed when

Marian stands and the crow hovers near

her nearly packing her representing

Norman’s latent hostility for his guests

and foreshadowing her dark fate the

contrasting docile and predatory birds

mirror the split nature of Norman’s

personality and the split nature of the

film as Norman prepares to spy on Marian

he’s framed with both the frightening

owl and the gentle turkey as if he’s

questioning which side of his

personality to follow then he spies on

Marian and decides to kill her because

he desires her afterwards he’s framed

only with the bird of prey meanwhile

Marian in her room undresses next to

pictures of birds that are preyed

aside from illustrating the inner and

divided natures of the characters the

bird in songbird form represents women

bird is a common British slang for a

young woman wow I’m not the vision

little bird called Gilda and the bird

motif speaks to the film’s subject of

misogyny Norman says he likes to stuff

birds because why because they’re kind

of passive to begin with suggesting a

desire to sexually dominate women into

submission he notes that his mother is

harmless is one of those stuffed birds

the bird images and their placement in

the meson son highlight Norman’s fear of

women and his desire to render them like

the stuffed birds powerless passive and

finally dead coincidentally Hitchcock’s

next film was the birds

