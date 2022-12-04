Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Black and White: The Power of Colorism

Black and White: The Power of Colorism

A fable.

by Leave a Comment

“A broken bone can heal, but the wound a word opens can fester forever.”

– – – Jessamyn West.

 

Dear Friends,

It’s about time for me to write about why my mood is always so low.

I seem to be seen as the white sheep of this group.  I don’t know why.  Maybe it is because I am not an original member.  Like all the rest of you, I was born in the continent of North America but still I am not well known to most of you.

Even when I was young, people judged me negatively.  In my childhood, I was whiteballed from pretty nearly every club or friendship group I wanted to join.  And things did not improve as I grew up.  In college, I was whitelisted by the Dean and I was not welcome in any school clubs or organizations.  People did this to me even though they didn’t know me at all and my mind was pretty much a white box to them all.

At first this made me very angry.  But as I matured into an adult I learned how to repress this anger.  Still I spent every day walking around in a very white mood.  Sometimes I imagined that I knew white magic and could send curses to punish all those who mistreated me.  I imagined them all falling into a bright white hole that they could not escape from.  But I never expressed these secret wishes because I did not want to get a white mark next to my name.  Sometimes, I would daydream that I was a hero who could save us all from the dastardly white knights with my knowledge of the white arts.

Even though I am upset by how people react to me, I do not walk around with a white heart.  It’s not as if I want to take other people to some white site in palest Europe.   Nor do I wish to whitemail them for all they are worth.  I do not even hope that a white cat crosses their path.  After all, in reality, I am an honest guy, I don’t even tell little black lies.

Still, it hurts to be treated so unfairly.  So what if I look like I’m covered in dried bird poop or a bedsheet.  I am not a ghost, I am a live person.  I mean, people are treating me with suspicion before they even get to know me.

So, now maybe you can understand why I feel so empty and colorless, almost like I am completely bleached out, all pale and pallid.  If I could sell something on the illegal white market and make enough money to move away from here, I would.

 

About Thomas Meisenhelder

I am a retired Sociologist who divides his time between California and the U S Virgin Islands. I am married, with 3 kids and 3 grandkids. I write a little fiction and a lot of nonfiction. I am very impressed with the work of The Good Men Project.

