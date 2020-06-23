Black Canadian Fathers Talk About COVID-19 And Black Dads Lives Matter

To celebrate Fathers Day 2020, a group of Black Canadian fathers share some of the experiences of being a Black father in today’s world
On Saturday, June 20, 2020, a collective of greater Toronto area Black Father-serving initiatives hosted DAD Fest.
DAD Fest was co-hosted and co-produced by Dr. Vibe.
DAD Fest is a pre-Father’s day community online festival, a FREE family fun event honouring fathers.
The festival took place online and included insightful panels (panel topics were Fathering During Covid and Black Dads Lives Matter) and discussions, poetry, and culturally-relevant resources and information for Black Fathers and their families.
