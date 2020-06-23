Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Black Canadian Fathers Talk About COVID-19 And Black Dads Lives Matter

Black Canadian Fathers Talk About COVID-19 And Black Dads Lives Matter

A group of Black Canadian fathers celebrated 2020 Fathers Day by sharing some things that are on their minds and in their hearts

by Leave a Comment

To celebrate Fathers Day 2020, a group of Black Canadian fathers share some of the experiences of being a Black father in today’s world

On Saturday, June 20, 2020, a collective of greater Toronto area Black Father-serving initiatives hosted DAD Fest.

DAD Fest was co-hosted and co-produced by Dr. Vibe.

DAD Fest is a pre-Father’s day community online festival, a FREE family fun event honouring fathers.

The festival took place online and included insightful panels (panel topics were Fathering During Covid and Black Dads Lives Matter) and discussions, poetry, and culturally-relevant resources and information for Black Fathers and their families.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

Stock photo ID:930905126

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x