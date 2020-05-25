Black Gay Man Reflects on a Life Defined by Love, Authenticity, Activism and Connection.

.

Growing up, Harold Cottman was taught that being gay was worse than being a murderer and a fate worthy of death. It took Harold until medical school in the 1980s to come out to the embrace of his close group of friends – who also happened to be gay. While the next four decades weren’t always a cakewalk, living through racism, loss, and the HIV/AIDS crisis, Harold also managed to find love, joy and purpose as an out and proud gay man.

Story 1 – 0:08

1980s: Black Gay Man On Coming Out In The South: “While I Did Come Out, I Didn’t Really Feel Free.”

Story 2 – 7:45

Living In San Francisco In The 1980s: “That’s Where I Could Really Be Myself.”

Story 3 – 14:33

Gay Man Reflects On The Love Of His Life: “He Had A Burning Love For [Me] And He Let It Be Known.”

Story 4 – 22:38

1990s: From Combatting HIV/AIDS To Desegregating Bars, Black Gay Man Works To Better His Community.

Story 5 – 29:54

1980s-2000s: Finding An Oasis At The Russian River “Was Important For Me In Terms Of My Mental And Physical And Spiritual Health.”

Story 6 – 36:21

Living As An Elder In Philadelphia Today. “I Want To Let People Know And See What A Special Person I Am.”

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:08 So, you know, for me, the last thing that I wanted to be was a gay man because growing

00:15 up in a very Christian fundamentalist family, Southern Baptist, Southern Methodist background,

00:22 that was said in many instances by adults around me, that it was worse than being a

00:28 murderer to be a homosexual. But it became clear to me through various circumstances

00:34 that, you know, what I was, was gay.

00:37 I mean, one of the early indications of that for me was watching the movie Rebel Without

00:43 A Cause. And when Sal Mineo was in the picture, you know, I felt funny. And at the time, being

00:52 a seven year old kid, I couldn’t figure out, didn’t figure out what that was all about.

00:58 Later on in life, in my teens, as I began in junior high school to find myself attracted

01:06 to my male classmates, it began to make sense to me that what I was feeling was a sexual

01:12 attraction for Sal Mineo in the movie.

01:15 I didn’t want to feel that sexual attraction. In fact, at one point in high school, I came

01:22 up with this mantra that I would say to myself often on the way to school. I’m attracted

01:27 to women. I’m not attracted to men. I’m attracted to girls. I’m not attracted to boys. And I

01:32 thought maybe by saying this mantra over and over again that I would change.

01:37 You know, for years, I really fought against the feelings that I had for other men. I remember

01:46 when I was in college, freshman orientation, where there was one table set up for the Afro

01:55 American Students Organization, and then there was another table that was set up for the

02:00 Graduate Homophile Association. It was the first year at Harvard that they actually had

02:05 a Graduate Homophile Association and they were obviously signing up members. And I remember

02:13 being conflicted about whether I should go to the Afro table or whether I should go to

02:18 the Graduate Homophile Association table. It never occurred to me that I could do both.

02:24 And so I went to the Afro table and signed up and did not go to the Graduate Homophile

02:29 Association table to sign up. And that was a reflection of how I handled being a gay

02:39 man who was not out when I was in college.

02:42 And I remember in the South, hearing the expression that, you know, a rooster who has no interest

02:51 in a hen is only worth being made in the chicken salad. And I didn’t want to be that person.

02:56 Okay. And so I really fought against it for years to the point where in my twenties, you

03:04 know, I, in dealing with that issue and other issues, I really became very anxious and very

03:11 depressed. You know, this resulted in me, you know, having to get into therapy to try

03:18 to sort things through.

03:20 And you know, it was while I was in therapy that I found out that people in my circle,

03:26 they weren’t, I wasn’t the only one in my circumstance, that there were other people

03:30 who had the same kinds of issues and that I could work them through. And at the same

03:36 time, when I would come home to Philadelphia, I would sneak down to what’s now called the

03:42 Gayborhood and hang out in various – quote – Peep Shows – unquote – to see what was happening.

03:50 So I wasn’t completely in the closet in terms of all of my activities. You know, there were

03:57 still times when I would, as I say, sort of venture out.

04:00 It wasn’t until I went back to medical school after taking some time off to sort things

04:07 through that, once again, very strong urge to be with other men came about. My first

04:15 year, you know, I was sort of in a maintaining mode with respect to coming out. I wasn’t

04:22 going to come out, but I was feeling the urge to come out. And then beginning of my second

04:27 year, I really felt it strongly.

04:31 A number of my classmates in medical school in Carolina were gay and I spent my time with

04:40 them. I went out of my way to make friends with them and we became friends and we never

04:44 discussed the whole gay issue directly, but we just hung out together and had good times.

04:50 When I came back to Carolina for Christmas and friends of mine and I, they had invited

04:55 me, my gay friends had invited me to brunch with them.

04:57 And just all of a sudden one of them said, “Well, Harold, you’re no dumb bunny. You

05:01 know what’s going on around here.”

05:02 And I’m going like, “Well, what do you mean?”

05:03 He said, “Well, you know, we’re all gay and we suspect that you’re gay as well.”

05:07 I said, “Of course I am.” So obviously we all came out to each other. You know, we

05:11 were all hugging and kissing. I was crying because, you know, suddenly I felt a sense

05:16 of relief.

05:17 They told me where all the – quote – hotspots were in the area where, you know, gays would

05:22 hook up and everything, and I started going through those areas. The thing was that it

05:31 was the South, and this was in, this was like 1981, 1982. I found out that there was a lot

05:38 of lot of prejudice still around, even in the gay community. My friends and I would

05:44 make plans to meet up at the bar and you know, we’d, say, meet up, plan to meet up at nine

05:49 o’clock. And I’d show up at nine o’clock and the door person would tell me I needed

05:54 a membership in order to get into the club. Not having a membership, of course, I couldn’t

05:58 get in.

05:59 So when I saw my friends on Monday or Tuesday, I said, “Well, hey, you know, you have to

06:03 have a membership to get into that club.”

06:05 And they said, “Well, we don’t have memberships and we were there waiting for you. What happened?”

06:08 And so I told them what had happened as it turned out, the one club in particular, had

06:17 – one of the people who worked at Carolina was friends with the owner and the owner’s

06:23 take on it was that too many African American men in the bar caused the white gay men to

06:31 feel that they didn’t want to be there. And so he’s – his rationale was it was bad for

06:37 his business.

06:38 You know, while I did come out, while there were some places I could go to, I didn’t feel

06:42 really free as it were, because I recognized there were limitations in terms of where I

06:49 could go and where I would be welcomed in.

06:52 Thinking back on it, it made me realize that even among people who are oppressed because

07:00 of what they are – in this case, being gay – they still may not have the sensitivity

07:06 to understand that being bigoted or prejudiced against other people because of skin color,

07:11 for example, is not the right thing to do and can be as hurtful and as painful as, as,

07:18 you know, being a gay man that’s… who’s being… who’s dealing with the situation

07:26 in which they’re being considered less than and being prejudiced against. So that was

07:35 a painful revelation for me, but it was also something that I learned to deal with with

07:40 time.

07:46 Spring of 1982, I finished my second year in medical school and wanted to check out

07:54 the West Coast. Had some friends who lived in San Francisco who invited me out to visit

07:58 with them. And as it turned out, they helped me get an externship at a medical center in

08:06 East Palo Alto, California, which is some 30 miles south of San Francisco.

08:11 And so I had a chance to spend six to eight weeks during my externship in the Bay area.

08:18 And of course, as a gay man, who really relatively new coming out, coming to San Francisco was

08:26 a revelation. I found it to be a lot more open than North Carolina was. I found people

08:33 to be a lot more welcoming. I made very good friends there pretty easily.

08:41 For the most part, I was able to go to the various clubs without – without any difficulty.

08:47 The first club I ever went into was a place called The Pendulum, which as it turns out,

08:54 was a bar where everybody went. All kinds of people, descriptions, ethnic backgrounds,

09:00 sizes. Everything. I met a whole bunch of very wonderful people and became friends with

09:06 them. And they began to tell me about living in San Francisco and what it was like.

09:11 I decided that I had arrived, so to speak. I had found a place where I could be comfortable

09:17 living. I felt really for the first time in my life socially and sexually, very secure.

09:24 Made it a whole lot easier in terms of not only getting to know friends, but also getting

09:30 to have boyfriends, et cetera. And so after that eight week externship, I decided this

09:37 is where I want to go – this is where I want to come, rather, for my training.

09:42 About a year later, in 1983, I spent three months doing externships at San Francisco

09:51 General Hospital through University of California, San Francisco, in part because I wanted to

09:57 hopefully get a residency in psychiatry at UCSF. The doors really were open pretty wide

10:04 for me at that point, and I made even more friends. I got even more connected in terms

10:11 of the San Francisco community, felt even more included overall.

10:17 My internship and residency ended up being in Torrance, California, which was part of

10:24 UCLA Medical Center’s system. But I spent a lot of time going back and forth between

10:29 San Francisco and Long Beach, where I was living because most of my friends were in

10:34 San Francisco. Not that I didn’t have friends in the LA area, I did, but LA struck me as

10:40 being a whole lot more focused on how much money you have, you know, do you look like

10:46 Adonis, et cetera, compared to San Francisco which seemed more inclusive overall. And so

10:53 I spent most of my… most… I spent a lot of time in San Francisco, even though I was

10:57 living in the LA area. Not to say LA didn’t have a lot to offer now because there was

11:03 of course, West Hollywood and the various, you know, bars in West Hollywood. I got associated

11:09 with Black White Men Together while I was in LA, and you know, every week on Saturdays

11:15 we would have rap sessions where we’d sit around and talk about various things, including

11:19 things like racism and classism, sizeism, sexism, the whole bit. And I really got to

11:26 know about a wonderful group of people in LA as well.

11:29 You know, met a person that I ended up spending most of my internship year with, you know,

11:38 as a partner. And, you know, he… he was… that relationship was very important to me

11:44 and helping me to get through my internship because as you can imagine, internship year

11:50 is hell on wheels basically. And to have someone, you know, at home to come home to, and be

11:57 there to help comfort me was really important. Had it not been for that relationship, you

12:02 know, I probably would not have made it as smoothly through my internship as I actually

12:07 did, and I was very fortunate, you know, to have that person in my life for that year.

12:12 But I always looked forward to moving to San Francisco to live, um, because that’s where

12:18 I wanted it to be. You know, that’s where I really wanted to be, and that’s where I

12:21 really felt I could be myself.

12:24 When I finished my residency in 1988 I had been making some inquiries about jobs, psychiatry

12:32 positions in the Bay area, And as it turned out, one of my preceptors at my residency,

12:42 his wife was the director of mental health in San Mateo County, and she needed a psychiatrist.

12:48 And so everything just fell into place and I ended up working in East Palo Alto in part

12:55 time – part time at the clinic I had done my externship with six years before, and part

13:00 time at the County mental health clinic where, you know, basically I was doing the same thing.

13:05 Basically doing, seeing people, medication, evaluations, doing therapy, et cetera. I lived

13:10 in San Francisco from 1988 to 1998. And then in 1998, I moved to Oakland and lived in Oakland

13:17 for 13 years until 2011.

13:19 There is no other place on this planet like San Francisco. I mean there’re large populations

13:25 of gay people in various other cities, but there’s no city like San Francisco. For me,

13:31 as someone who was coming from the North Carolina experience and someone who grew up believing

13:39 that being a gay person was abnormal and somehow bad, to be in an environment where it’s quite

13:47 normal and where it’s considered to be good and beyond considered to be good, it’s special.

13:54 It’s just very, very important.

13:56 There’s this light that gets turned on inside me. They get turned on nowhere else I have

14:02 been, not even in the Gayborhood in Philadelphia. And it is just a very special, special place.

14:08 The people who are there are, I have found, are just wonderful and loving and kind and

14:16 considerate. Not that there aren’t loving, kind and considerate people here in Philadelphia,

14:20 but there seems to be a higher concentration of that kind of person in San Francisco and

14:27 I love it.

14:29 So I was in the Pendulum one night and you know, the place was festive and rocking as

14:38 it usually was. And, you know, I was sitting there and, you know, someone sent me a drink.

14:45 The bartender pointed out who had sent me the drink and, you know, I moved over to where

14:50 he was and we started talking and you know, one thing led to another and we went back

14:57 to the place I was staying together and spent, you know, spent the night together.

15:01 And we exchanged addresses and obviously we exchanged phone numbers. And, you know, I

15:06 got a letter from him saying that, you know, he thought I was a very special person and

15:11 he wanted to spend more time with me. And I wrote him back and said, you know, the feeling

15:15 is very much mutual.

15:17 And so we started, you know, commuting back and forth. He lived in Salinas. I lived in

15:23 Long Beach at that point, and so we just started commuting back and forth. One weekend I would

15:31 go to Salinas. One weekend, he would come to Long Beach. And for most of a year, that’s,

15:37 you know, the way – that’s how… that’s how we spent time together.

15:41 We just had, I mean, a wonderful, wonderful relationship. Very loving, very kind, very

15:49 warm,, very gentle person. In fact, I have a bear he gave me, that has a locket on it

15:55 that says “Here’s looking at you” and his picture’s

15:58 inside the locket. And you know, that was one of the many very sweet things that he

16:04 did for me at the time we were together.

16:09 And you know, he wanted to move in with me in Long Beach. So I said, “Look, let’s

16:14 wait until I move to San Francisco and, you know, see if the relationship lasts at that

16:22 point, then we know it’s for real.” This is all in my head. And he was very sad about

16:28 that because he really loved me and he wanted to spend more time with me and you know, he

16:34 wanted to build a life together.

16:35 After about a year of us being together, you know, we were actually at the movie, “The

16:43 Princess Bride,” and he asked me, What would you do if I broke up with you?”

16:46 And I said, “Well, I’d be heartbroken, of course, and it’d be very difficult to deal

16:50 with.”

16:51 And we went back to his place, we’re having dinner and he said, “I have to break up

16:54 with you because it’s too hard, you know, being away from somebody you love so much

17:00 and you know, you can’t – you don’t want me to move to Long Beach with you. And you know,

17:06 that’s something I really want to do but, you know, I really need to find somebody that

17:09 I can be with more than I’m with you.” And I left actually and got a hotel room and basically,

17:19 you know, was very devastated.

17:22 I would see him in San Francisco with, you know, his new boyfriend, et cetera. And you

17:27 know, I had moved on as well in terms of being related – in relationships with other people,

17:32 but never to the extent that I was in relationship with him. And, you know, I really missed him.

17:38 We were cordial. I mean, there was no bitterness or anger or anything, you know, we still spoke

17:43 to each other, et cetera. And I was happy for him because he seemed to be happy.

17:49 But a few years on, I got a call from him that, you know, things weren’t going well

17:55 in his relationship. His partner was cheating on him. His partner was being abusive. I was

18:01 in a two bedroom apartment in San Francisco, and you know, one of them – I was only using

18:07 one bedroom. The other bedroom was my den, and I was, I told him, “Look, if you want

18:11 to come and live with me, no strings attached, no charges, et cetera. I just would love to

18:18 be you in – to have you in a safe place rather than being in a place where you’re being abused.”

18:23 He eventually did break up with this guy and moved back home to be with his parents, and

18:29 that’s when we began to see each other again. You know, rekindle the relationship that we

18:35 had.

18:38 You know, he at that point had been diagnosed with AIDS and was living in a housing situation

18:46 where guys who had AIDS were being taken care of basically by the people who ran this particular

18:54 program, et cetera. And so he couldn’t move out and move in with me at that point. But,

19:01 you know, we saw each other a lot. You know, usually every weekend and spent a lot of time

19:07 together.

19:08 And it was interesting. One of the things that happened when we were together was that

19:14 his parents had wanted to meet me and his father was, like, from Arkansas, and his mother

19:19 was from Mississippi and Thomas was white. And of course, I’m African American. And they

19:26 were not happy about their son being gay at all, but, but dating an African American was

19:32 something that they really had difficulty with.

19:36 When he got sick and we got back together and, you know, I was there for him, you know,

19:43 he told me that they told him that he should – he would have been better off staying with

19:48 Harold and then going with this other guy, which to me was an affirmation of the fact

19:53 that they recognized that, you know, I loved him.

19:56 We had a good couple of years together and you know, he was telling me at various points

20:03 that he knew he wasn’t going to live long. I didn’t want to hear it because – and I didn’t

20:08 want to accept that fact. For example, we went to see the renovated Monterey Bay Aquarium,

20:15 and it was saying, you know, “We’ll open in 1996.” This was like 1992, latter part.

20:20 And he’s saying, “Well, you know, I won’t be around to see that.”

20:22 And I’m going like, “Don’t say that, you know, just don’t think that way, you know?”

20:28 But he knew what was going on with his own body and you know, he passed away in July

20:35 of 1993 at the ripe old age of 27. It was very, very devastating, very difficult, um,

20:44 to deal with that this loving spirit had moved on.

20:48 And, you know, but, you know, I grew to accept it. And the thing – the thing that I did that

20:57 really helped me let go was I went and bought 12 roses and at the Russian River, there’s

21:05 a place called Gold Rock where the Russian River flows into the Pacific Ocean where something

21:10 smaller becomes part of something much bigger. And a lot of people go there to remember people

21:18 who have passed on. And I took – I took my 12 roses and dropped them in the Russian River

21:25 and watched them flow out into the Pacific. And I got this very strong sense of peace

21:32 and very strong sense of calm that Terrence was okay, he wasn’t suffering anymore, that

21:38 he was now part of something bigger and he was at peace and that I ought to be at peace.

21:44 And that took – it took a lot of the pain away.

21:50 There’s no question that Terrance was, you know, the love of my life, of all the other

21:56 people that I’ve been with, because you know, he was the one who seemed to me, saw me for

22:03 who I really was as a person, the very special person that, you know, I was and am, and he

22:11 verbalized that a lot. You know, that to me is something that comes along – well, maybe

22:19 for some people that comes along more than once in a lifetime, but for me, it’s come

22:22 along once in a lifetime, and I’m very grateful to God for it because he just had a burning

22:29 love for Harold, and, you know, he let it be known.

22:38 So one of the – one of the things that happened rather quickly when I moved to San Francisco

22:45 was that I got involved in with various organizations dealing with various quote politics with respect

22:53 to the gay community, especially with respect to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Part of – part of

23:00 that involvement included my working with San Francisco Black Coalition on AIDS.

23:04 One of the things we realized pretty quickly was that, in terms of the population of people

23:12 being involved in clinical trials, that there weren’t many men of color involved in those

23:18 clinical trials. It involved ultimately having the Black Caucus in Congress, which was one

23:28 of the most supportive organizations, or groups I should say, within Congress with respect

23:33 to HIV/AIDS-related research, writing legislation saying that basically organizations receiving

23:42 federal dollars needed to have people of color on their oversights committee – research oversight

23:49 committees. And also that in terms of the participants in the clinical trials, that

23:55 those participants needed to be reflective of the community, that the trials are being

24:00 held in. And this is the early 90s when the AIDS epidemic was still raging.

24:07 Because of the federal oversight and federal legislation, more and more, you had men of

24:12 color and women being included in its clinical trials, as well as having people of color

24:18 included in the oversight boards that oversaw the clinical research.

24:23 We also had the advent in the early 90s of needle exchange programs. And you know, I

24:31 was fortunate enough to have interaction with various people out of New York who had – who

24:38 were starting needle exchanges in New York and beginning to see some indication that

24:44 in terms of reducing the spread of HIV, Hep B, Hep C, et cetera, that those new exchanges

24:49 were effective.

24:50 And so, San Francisco AIDS Foundation established a 501(c)4 board that was basically responsible

24:59 for overseeing the needle exchange programs in San Francisco, and the programs expanded

25:05 from San Francisco to Oakland to Berkeley, et cetera. And over time, as people did research

25:13 into this area, we had the hard science to show very clearly that the needle exchange

25:20 programs could reduce the transmission of HIV, Hep C, Hep B, et cetera.

25:26 So I was very fortunate to be able to be involved in those things back in the early 90s, really

25:35 using my, you know, medical training to back up the politics that I had, which was something

25:41 I always wanted to do.

25:43 And one of the difficulties we had early on in San Francisco was that, but not just in

25:48 San Francisco, also in New York, many social advocates in the African American community,

25:55 you know, began to say, “Well, this is just another way of pushing IV drug abuse or IV

26:02 drug use into the African American community.”

26:05 Because I was a physician in San Francisco. When I was able to say to people things like,

26:10 first of all, if you’re concerned about people getting into drug rehab, you know, there is

26:15 no drug rehab in the grave. So the first thing is you have to keep people alive. So that

26:20 means you need to cut down on the transmission of potentially deadly infections like HIV/AIDS

26:26 at that point. And one way to do that is with needle exchange.

26:30 And the other thing is we can use needle exchange as a bridge to treatment for people, not only

26:35 in terms of drug rehab treatment, but also in terms of of general medical treatment that

26:41 people would not be getting if in fact they weren’t involved in a needle exchange program.

26:46 Over time, you know, the people who had opposed needle exchange, and it took years, but over

26:52 time, people in the African American community who had opposed it, needle exchange, when

26:56 they saw the scientific evidence began to be less vocal.

27:00 You know, in terms of other, you know, gay political things that I got involved with,

27:05 there was the issue of – there was some bars in San Francisco, particularly in the Castro,

27:12 who were exclusive with respect to not wanting to have large numbers of African American

27:19 men in their bar. And so often what people would do would be to ask if a white person

27:27 came up, they’d asked for one ID if that. Okay, if an African American or Latinx man

27:33 came through, they want three IDs or four IDs, you know.

27:37 We knew about this and so again, through connections in the community, we went to the board of

27:43 supervisors and said, you know, “This is happening in San Francisco. This shouldn’t

27:48 be happening in San Francisco. One piece of valid ID should be enough.”

27:51 Everybody on the board of supervisors passed a law basically saying that in the city of

27:56 San Francisco, city and County of San Francisco, only one piece of ID, one piece of valid ID

28:02 was sufficient to allow the entrance of a person into a place where ID was required.

28:09 That began to open up more of the bars and other establishments that had been exclusive

28:16 with respect to trying to exclude African American men.

28:21 Having gone back there to visit 20-plus, 30 years later, I can tell you that the Castro

28:28 is a much more inclusive place than it was when I was there 20 or 30 years ago and I

28:33 think some of that has to do with some of the efforts that we were making at that time.

28:39 I think some of that has to do with what I call the “Obama” effect. You had an African

28:43 American president who was very much an advocate with respect to many HIV, many LGBTQ-related

28:51 issues. I think that had an overall positive effect in terms of helping some people who

28:58 might not have wanted to be more inclusive, to be more inclusive.

29:02 My grandmother always used to say, people can’t ride your back unless you bend over.

29:09 You have to stand up for yourself. If something – if you see something is wrong with respect

29:14 to how people are being treated, it’s your responsibility to call attention to that and

29:21 then to do what you can do. That’s simply what I was acting out in all of those areas

29:27 where I decided to get involved.

29:30 So for me, it goes back to my training at my grandmother’s knee, basically, and in my

29:37 family, that you stand up for the right and you do what’s right in terms of helping people

29:43 not be oppressed. And that’s just part of who I am.

29:50 A friend of mine in ‘89, we were talking, I had met him when I first came to San Francisco

29:59 – well, actually when I came back to San Francisco – and we were talking, and he asked me if

30:06 I’d ever been to the Russian River area. And I told him no and he said, “Well, you have

30:10 to go.”

30:11 One Saturday, we jumped in his car and took Route 1 up to the Guerneville area. Guerneville

30:18 is sort of like the central city at the Russian river. We had a very lovely drive up 1, of

30:25 course, with the Pacific on the left, mountains on the little mountainous areas on the right.

30:32 Beautiful the whole ride. And we get up to this area.

30:36 It’s sort of like San Francisco in the suburbs, so to speak. And you know, it’s country, lotta

30:44 redwoods, a lot of greenery, a lot of animals, all this wonderful, you know – quote – wildlife

30:50 – unquote. And all of these, you know, gay men in these various resorts. And we went

30:57 to one of the resorts and hung out for the day, and it was – we just had a great time.

31:02 It was great. You know, the drinks were great, the food was great. People were great.

31:07 And so I decided I got to come back to this place as soon as possible. And so about a

31:12 month, month and a half later, I booked a cabin at the same place where we had stayed

31:18 and went for the weekend and just started again. Started making friends. People were

31:23 very friendly, very open, very open, very welcoming. And you know, I made a whole new

31:30 cadre of friends at the river, in addition to my friends in San Francisco. And so I had

31:37 another alternate – I had another alternative place to go socialize and hang out.

31:42 And so I did so for the better part of two or three years, from 89 to 91, 92 and then

31:50 I was at – at one of the local bars. I was talking with a guy there, nice guy. And we

31:58 ended up spending some time together and he mentioned to me that his landlords had a cabin

32:02 for rent. And his place was across the street from the cabin for rent, and it was this complex

32:09 of eight cabins all around gardens and everything, gardens all around.

32:14 And I went and talked to the landlords. They liked me. I liked them. And so, you know,

32:19 within a couple of weeks, I moved in and began to furnished my little cabin at the – at the

32:24 river. I had a great time, a great time living there because, you know, I could spend all

32:30 my weekends there if I chose or I could spend my weekends in San Francisco in my apartment.

32:34 A lot of times when I was at work and I was doing a lot of work then in psychiatric emergency

32:40 services, which could be very draining, and if I decided at four o’clock I wanted to go

32:45 to my cabin at the river, you know, when I got off at five I was there by 6:30. And I

32:50 could spend the evening, you know, I’d make myself some dinner and I spend the evening

32:54 sitting on my porch, you know, watching the deer come through the back gate or the rabbits

33:00 jumping around and gnawing on flowers, et cetera, or the raccoons and their – their

33:05 kids running through, so to speak.

33:07 And I just – I just had wonderful time. I, you know, it was relaxing. It was very, very

33:13 country, which I love. The neighbors were very friendly, very nice. And I just had a

33:20 wonderful time and my landlords really – we became very fast friends and they took good

33:26 care of me, believe me.

33:27 So I just had… it was… it was an idyllic lifestyle. I mean, there was a time from 92

33:35 to 93 where I didn’t have to work for various reasons and so I spent most of my time at

33:41 the river and I got to know people even better living there. The men were very welcoming.

33:48 Again, in terms of socializing and, you know, finding people to spend time with. I had no

33:57 difficulty at all. Again, I felt very socially and sexually secure there. Felt very safe

34:05 there.

34:06 I loved it so much, even after I moved out of my cabin in 2000 after I bought my house

34:11 in Oakland, I would still go back to visit and spend time with my landlord friends and

34:19 spend time hanging out at the main local… local bar. And, you know, just keeping my

34:26 friendships going and enjoying the cuisine up there, ‘cause he got great restaurants

34:33 in that area.

34:34 In fact, I was just there recently to do a retreat and it brought back a lot of good

34:40 memories for me to be at the Russian River again during that retreat. It so happened

34:45 that we had to cut the retreat short because we were in the potential fire zone area, so

34:50 we had to evacuate early. So on my way out of town, I decided to stop at this Mexican

34:57 restaurant and have dinner and… the dinner was exceptional, just wonderful dinner. The

35:03 people were so nice. It just brought back again all those very positive memories I had

35:07 about living there. You know, that’s why I said so long, you know, to my partner, um,

35:12 and everything. So those memories were there as well.

35:16 And I just… I just really loved the river. The people are just exceptional, really exceptional,

35:25 and it’s… it’s a combination of gays, hippies from the sixties, and it’s just a gemisch,

35:32 so to speak, a mixture of people that get along.

35:36 I think it was most important for me to have the oasis of the river, because I tended…

35:44 I tend to get overly involved with respect to work and it becomes difficult for me to

35:53 take a break. Okay. And having the cabin at the river, knowing I had the cabin at the

35:58 river, I always had an excuse to take a break and being able to do so on a given evening,

36:05 on a given weekend, when I had my holidays, you know, I could go there or I could come

36:09 to Philly, it really was important for me in terms of my mental and physical and spiritual

36:17 health.

36:19 Yeah, I moved back to Philadelphia in 2011. You know, being 68 and in a community that,

36:30 let’s face it, in all honesty, loves youth, I’ve slowed down a bit in terms of the socializing

36:40 and going out to bars, et cetera. It took me a couple of years actually, when I came

36:50 home, before I really started going out and socializing, you know, in the gay community.

36:59 And I was fortunate in having a coworker who is gay. He and I were talking one day and

37:08 you know, I came out to him and you know, he said to me, “Well, of course, I’m gay,”

37:13 which I had suspected because, again, I have good gaydar.

37:17 And you know, we started talking and he was saying, “Well, you know, have you ever been

37:20 out?”

37:21 I said, “Well, no, not really.”

37:22 So he said, “Well, let’s go check out a couple of places.” So one Saturday we went

37:27 to first, went to the Tavern on Camac street and had a great time there listening to the

37:33 music and then went over to the Bike Stop and, you know, had a nice time there.

37:40 And you know, he was saying, “Well, you know, there’re various other places around.”

37:44 And he pointed out various places to me that, you know, people go and everything. And I

37:47 was very grateful and thankful and made a mental record of these things in my head saying,

37:52 you know, I will go check these places out in another time. And several of them, I have.

37:59 You know, in the ensuing, you know, six years since I’ve been here and, you know, I enjoyed

38:08 going out. I enjoy being in the company of other LGBTQ people.

38:13 So I go out less frequently than I used to, you know, some years ago for various reasons.

38:20 And I find that I enjoy being around my house more these days. I find also that given the

38:29 fact that, you know, my mother’s older, in her 90s, and needs assistance, that that

38:36 takes up a great deal of my time as well.

38:38 I have been involved in work within my church. And so I just overall don’t, as I say, don’t

38:52 go out as much as I used to. And I think part of it is, for me, part of it is relates to

39:00 being self conscious, about being older because obviously the gay community is very much – LGBT

39:08 community is very much focused on youth. And I don’t feel… I don’t feel as connected

39:16 I think overall as I used to when I was younger. And I think a lot of that is my stuff, and

39:25 I think a lot of it is just the stuff that’s in the community, so to speak.

39:30 So, you know, my life is a lot quieter now, goes along a lot more slowly now. I think

39:39 overall that, you know, I’m happy and contented. That doesn’t say that, you know, I wouldn’t

39:48 like to make a connection with somebody or somebodies and have, you know, a partner.

39:54 You know, I think I would, but I also think the reality is that I need to get out and

40:02 about more if I were going to do that. And so, you know, part of me is saying, Well,

40:07 you know, you’re older and you’re slowed down now. Another part of me saying, Yeah, but

40:11 if you want to make connection with people, you’ve got to get out and get about, you know,

40:16 and connect with people. And so I’m sort of having a little tug of war, if you will, between

40:23 those parts. And I think the part that’s winning is the part that’s saying, you know, I need

40:30 to get out more.

40:32 I went to a conference, several months ago where

40:44 the LGBT folk in the conference, you know, got together and did some socializing, and

40:51 I found it to be extremely exhilarating to be in a group of LGBTQ people out doing social

40:59 things. And there’s an affiliate group that is related to that group that I have recently

41:07 joined and I expect that, given, the fact that I have joined that group, that I will

41:13 be getting out more. I’ve joined the William Way center here in Philadelphia and have gotten

41:23 called by various of their staff about various social events that they have going on that

41:30 I’ve been invited to. And so I think that’s going to be another mechanism through which,

41:35 you know, I can get out and about and just meet people and socialize with people, let

41:44 that people know and see, you know, what a special person I am.

41:50 It’s just very special being a LGBTQ male, and I love being around other people who shared

41:59 that description and I don’t want to lose that. You know, because I spent a lot of time

42:05 denying it and running away from it, and now I need to keep my connection and run to it,

42:13 and I intend to do that.

