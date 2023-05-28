Black Lives in Peril: Medical Tourism in Mexico

The recent end of Title 42 and the surge of migrants at the border reignites an age old debate about immigration. The dangers are not only evident for migrants who are enduring a dangerous trek from South or Central America to the United States, but for American citizens who are traveling in the region. Failure to construct a holistic and equaltarian immigrantion policy puts everyone in peril. The March 3rd kidnapping and subsequent rescue of American citizens in Mexico is yet another tragic reminder of the dangers that Black people face when traveling abroad. According to reports, four American citizens, Demetria Thomas, Marcus Johnson, Joe and Lisa Hernandez, were kidnapped while vacationing in Mexico. Demetria and Marcus were found dead shortly after the kidnapping, while Joe and Lisa Hernandez were rescued. This incident highlights the ways in which race, class, and nationality intersect to create unique risks for African American travelers. It is a reminder that even the most seemingly idyllic travel destinations can pose a threat to black travelers.

The fact that this incident occurred in Mexico, a country that is often romanticized as a destination for sun, sand, and relaxation, is a stark reminder of the importance of being aware of the risks involved in travel to certain parts of the world. While many Black people travel internationally with little incident, it is important to recognize that our experiences may differ from those of our white counterparts due to the pervasive nature of racism and discrimination in many parts of the world.

Incidents like this one underscore the need for greater representation and visibility for Black travelers in the travel industry. The victims in this case, Demetria Thomas, Marcus Johnson, Joe, and Lisa Hernandez, were visiting Mexico for medical tourism and had traveled to the country before. According to reports, they were mistaken for Haitian gang members and drug dealers by their kidnappers. This highlights the importance of understanding the unique risks that Black travelers face when exploring the world, especially in places where stereotypes and prejudices may lead to mistaken identity and wrongful targeting. Despite the risks, many Black travelers continue to explore the world and seek out new experiences.

However, it is no secret that Black people are often underrepresented and underserved in the travel industry, from the lack of diverse travel influencers and bloggers to the limited range of travel products and services that cater to our needs and preferences. By demanding greater representation and visibility in the travel industry, we can work towards a future where black travelers can explore the world safely and confidently.

Black people, we have a right to travel, to explore the world, and to experience all that it has to offer. We should not be afraid to travel because of the risks involved, but we must also be aware of the risks and take appropriate precautions to keep ourselves safe. Black travel groups like Travel Noire offer a supportive community and resources for black travelers, including safety tips, destination recommendations, and travel discounts. Additionally, it is important to research the destination before traveling and to stay aware of any safety concerns or travel advisories. Some basic safety tips for black travelers include avoiding flashing wealth or valuables, staying aware of your surroundings, and keeping important documents and emergency contact information on hand. By taking these steps, Black travelers can explore the world safely and confidently.

The kidnapping and rescue of American citizens in Mexico is a tragic incident that should serve as a wake-up call for black travelers everywhere. We must recognize that our experiences are often different from those of our white counterparts when traveling abroad, and we must demand greater representation and visibility in the travel industry. But we should also not be afraid to explore the world and to embrace all that it has to offer. With awareness, preparation, and solidarity, we can travel safely and confidently, and make our mark on the world.

Some additional safety tips for Black travelers include researching the local customs and laws before traveling, being mindful of cultural differences and potential language barriers, and staying connected with loved ones back home through regular check-ins. It is also important to stay vigilant in crowded or touristy areas, and to avoid traveling alone at night. Black travelers should consider joining travel groups or communities specifically designed for people of color, as they can offer a supportive network and valuable resources for safe travel. By taking these precautions and being mindful of our unique experiences as Black travelers, we can explore the world confidently and without fear.

Previously Published on Historian Speaks

