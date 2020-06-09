Black Lives Matter and the Asian American Dilemma: What We Owe

Anti-Black racism is common in Asians. The model minority myth grants Asians privileges in setting of racism toward Blacks. Asians for Black Lives Matter needs to first validate these experiences for true healing and solidarity — perspective of a refugee Asian American psychiatrist and therapist.

The human footprint has been bloody on this earth, marked by dominance, destruction, and slaughter of nature, animals, and one another. Not surprisingly, far from sanitized, American soil is stained by dehumanization of groups of people based on the color of their skin, systemic sanctioning of mass murder, enslavement, segregation, and ongoing active and passive subjugation. As a first-generation refugee Vietnamese American, I must acknowledge that the field of dreams that welcomed me was built on the spilled blood and scarred backs of Black Americans. I have benefited from the anti-discrimination laws in education and employment made possible by Black blistered feet and hoarse cries in the relentless march for equality. Recognizing privilege is not easy when one is part of a minority group who also experiences discrimination in similar and different ways. But it is necessary to examine why it can be difficult to merge both realities — that as Asians, we can be victims and beneficiaries of racial inequity. I believe that one way out of this gut-wrenching and tragic violence is to first ruthlessly and honestly examine the beliefs we hold about ourselves, others, and our world, as individuals and part of a collective. To build and practice empathy in times of peace is easy, the challenge is when we are in the throes of turbulence, at the whims of fear, rage, and hatred. More insidious is the contempt that lurks when our “good person, not a racist” self-image is attacked.

As Asian Americans, we are simultaneously protected and restricted by the model minority myth, which reeks of sentiments in the idiom “wolf in sheep’s clothing.” The narrative that Asians are smart, hard-working, law-abiding, harmless citizens is often protective in everyday scenarios, like being hired for a job, ability to trust in law enforcement, and not having good grades be met with skepticism. Its underbelly is hidden by wealth, illusion of power, and endlessly intoxicating feeling of superiority over less successful minority groups. The implication is that one can overcome centuries of slavery, cultural erasure, generational and ongoing trauma through hard work and strong family values. Who wouldn’t want to feel like they are in control of their fate, that the extra work hours were directly correlated with upper-middle-class status? However, this is a flawed argument that perpetuates racist ideology and divides the communities. The belief, “we worked hard, so we deserve the privilege” is not false or shameful, but when it is set against the backdrop of racism, we must question who is the one deciding our worth and why do they have that power? The “model” minority group can only exist in juxtaposition to the failing and discarded one.

History repeats when we do not understand ourselves, our motivations, strengths and limitations. We are creatures whose memories are capricious, subject to minor alterations that can give rise to major behavioral consequences. To acknowledge our destructiveness does not imply disavowal of our ability to love — to see and understand the pain and joys of another, to shelter and be sheltered. Violence driven by fear, anger, envy, and hatred is intertwined with the longing for safety, acceptance, and love. We are all capable of existing as the hero and villain, oppressed and oppressor, annihilator and builder, and much of the time, the paralyzing in-between. This complexity of our nature has allowed us to survive and cope with the reality of death, the temporariness of our existence, and the helplessness of our naked, vulnerable bodies to the final bow. In the throes of strong emotion, we all bounce from one mental place to the next in hopes of comprehending the incomprehensible. In other words, throughout human history, we have dominated for survival and to feel in control of fate. But beneath the armor of wealth, weapons, status, we are all naked and afraid.

Developing and practicing empathy for our Black neighbors, other groups, and ourselves during the storm requires inclusion of everyone within a larger human group with shared vulnerabilities, hopes and dreams of justice, safety, and equal opportunity. Empathy for the fear, rage and hurt driving violent protests does not equate to advocacy of violence and more pain. It is acknowledging that these feelings are justified in the face of injustice. Empathy also involves recognizing our limitations in truly knowing the unique experiences of another person, and humble ourselves to this untraversable space between us, no matter how small. We can express gratitude for the progress that has been made while working toward further change. With this extra step, we can harness our energetic indignation toward creating a system that supports and protects everyone.

