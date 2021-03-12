Black Renaissance: Black Is Beautiful and LGBTQ [Video]

By YouTube Originals

Beauty comes in all forms, in all shapes, and in all sizes. In this Black Renaissance clip, Bob the Drag Queen and others discuss power Black LGBTQ icons who have redefined what it means to be beautiful. Watch the full show here: https://youtu.be/aGMVFnnXUpM​

For more information about the art and stories shown in Black Renaissance, check out the US Black History collection on Google Arts & Culture which features more than 200 stories about Black art, history, and culture from 80+ expert partners, from the Studio Museum in Harlem to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. g.co/blackhistoryus

The Black Renaissance belongs to and is created by Black storytellers, filmmakers, creators, music directors, and wordsmiths. Learn more about the Black creatives behind this work here: https://blog.youtube/news-and-events/…

00:02 ( filmstrip whirring )

00:19 – I’m getting my hair done!

00:21 – Are you gonna get beads in it? Ooh, beads, right?

00:25 – Beads! – Beads, beads.

00:27 – Two knots. Show ’em what you got going on, mama.

00:30 – Twist. – Oh, yeah!

00:32 What you got going on? – One braid.

00:34 – WOMAN: Black girls are beautiful! Yes! And pose!

00:37 And pose and pose! – [girl giggling]

00:41 – WOMAN: My earliest memory of getting my hair done is

00:46 maybe I was like six or seven,

00:49 and on Saturdays, my mom,

00:52 she had this glass beige kind of headboard

00:58 in her room with this big circle mirror.

01:01 And I would sit in front of her as she twisted my hair,

01:04 and when I was done getting my hair done,

01:06 I would turn around, look at the mirror,

01:09 see how beautiful and cute I looked,

01:11 and then I’d say, “Thank you, Mommy,”

01:13 and I’d give her a hug.

01:25 – WOMAN: And so he would do my hair, and I remember

01:28 he would have my hair laying so flat.

01:31 My relaxers were so fresh every time.

01:35 He always gave me really good haircuts,

01:37 and it was nice.

01:40 I loved coming out of the salon feeling beautiful.

01:44 ( music playing )

01:46 – WOMAN: I actually started to learn how to braid because

01:50 I just wanted to do my own hair.

01:52 I was tired of other people doing my hair because

01:55 I thought I was too grown for barrettes,

01:57 so I started with the Barbie doll heads.

01:59 I would ask my mom to buy me them,

02:01 and I would, like, braid, cut, style,

02:05 you know, everything.

02:07 ( music continues )

02:15 – WOMAN: It wasn’t until I was in high school

02:18 that I had, like, a full weave put in,

02:19 with, like, my leave out, and it was really long.

02:23 I would get, like, 16 inches, 18 inches,

02:26 and I just felt like I was a R&B singer at the time

02:30 and I would have these long, you know, the long hair.

02:32 I would get the rollers and put rollers in it

02:34 and do these curls, these big, loose curls

02:36 in my hair, and I really loved it.

02:39 Like, I thought I was like a model for some reason.

02:42 – WOMAN: Anyways, uh, look at it.

02:47 – WOMAN: At night, I just wrapped up

02:48 the sides of my hair with the hair wrap,

02:51 and in the morning, I would add a curl or two and I was done.

02:55 I still love the convenience of short hair.

02:58 Like that old saying goes, if it’s not broke, don’t try to fix it.

03:02 I’m still rocking my short hairstyles.

03:05 I’m still looking Halle Berry cute.

03:07 It’s the short hair for me.

03:09 ( music continues )

03:21 – WOMAN: I think that black womanhood is so beautiful.

03:26 When I think about the type of, you know,

03:30 care and love that our hair requires,

03:34 and same with us,

03:37 I don’t think there’s one way to view black womanhood.

03:41 I think, if anything…

03:45 it just adds to…

03:50 …the beautiful complexities of black womanhood.

03:58 ( music playing )

04:06 – Hey, everybody, it’s me, Bob the Drag Queen.

04:08 I don’t have makeup on. So embarrassed.

04:11 Today I’m doing a Sylvester-inspired look.

04:15 Sylvester started in gospel, but then ended up becoming

04:19 this, like, disco queen, and I think he was using

04:22 a lot of his gospel stuff into his disco music.

04:26 Basically what I’m going for, is the iconic Sylvester blue eyeshadow.

04:30 I’m gonna give it a bit of a drag edge while keeping it androgynous

04:34 and go for that signature orange Sylvester hair.

04:39 And a little shoulder dress.

04:41 All right, let’s get cracking.

04:42 ( music continues )

05:07 Not only was Sylvester breaking down gender stereotypes

05:10 and beauty standards,

05:13 he really changed the game in a lot of ways.

05:16 Even going to the Gay Pride parade in a wheelchair

05:19 while he was dying in the middle of an epidemic,

05:21 he realized how important it is to be visible, to be seen,

05:25 to be out there.

05:26 And, I mean, I am willing to acknowledge

05:29 I understand that a lot of the freedom I have today

05:31 are because of people like Sylvester doing it way before I ever did it.

05:36 All right, honestly, I think this look is really good.

05:39 I mean, I always am, like, am I gonna get it?

05:42 But I turned it. I always turn it.

05:44 Listen, y’all, happy Black History Month,

05:46 and remember, black is beautiful,

05:50 and it’s mighty real.

05:53 Ow!

05:56 – The black LGBTQ community has shifted

05:59 and continues to shift art,

06:02 whether it be in fashion

06:04 or in music or in film or in television.

06:07 It’s changed the way we walk, the way we dance,

06:09 the way we dress, the way we speak,

06:11 and reminds us that life is best lived out loud.

06:17 And who today shows us this more than the powerhouse that’s Billy Porter?

06:22 His role on the hit show “Pose” and, quite frankly,

06:25 his role as an American icon

06:27 has been nothing short of a firework,

06:29 something for us to look up to and marvel at.

06:33 But remember, no one just becomes.

06:38 Before Billy, there was Marsha.

06:42 In almost every image I’ve seen

06:44 of the late Marsha P. Johnson,

06:46 her smile seems to bully the rest of her face.

06:50 It’s big and toothy,

06:54 a bright crescent moon beneath two starry eyes.

06:57 There’s always some kind of flowers woven through her hair,

06:59 or maybe she got on a hat or a scarf.

07:02 Either way, you see color. You see joy.

07:06 And that joy, I imagine, was a hard-fought joy,

07:09 a joy salvaged from the American meat grinder

07:12 of hate not just of black people,

07:14 but also of queer people.

07:16 So to be black, and in Marsha’s case, transgender

07:19 was to fight for joy, and fight she did.

07:24 In the 1960s, queer communities in New York City

07:26 were being raided by police officers who treated

07:29 being gay as if it was some kind of criminal activity.

07:33 Queer folks were being brutalized without consequence.

07:35 But eventually, like with all bullying,

07:39 the bullied fought back.

07:41 We now call this moment the Stonewall rebellion,

07:46 named after a bar in Greenwich Village

07:48 where gay people, many of whom were black,

07:51 rose up and resisted.

07:53 The rebellion lasted five days

07:55 and would be the start of the Gay Rights Movement.

07:58 That following year, 1970,

08:01 the first Gay Pride Parade would take place.

08:04 And that same year, Marsha P. Johnson would create a physical space

08:09 where young trans people could live proudly,

08:12 where joy wouldn’t be plucked out at the moment it broke ground.

08:16 For what most don’t understand, what most don’t know,

08:19 is that for people within the black LGBTQ community,

08:23 the dance of it all, the drama and shine,

08:27 has always been a fight for joy,

08:30 a theater of survival

08:33 where no one is playing a role.

08:37 And one more thing, the category is freedom.

08:48 – MAURICE HARRIS: As a black gay creator,

08:49 I create a lot of things,

08:50 and flowers is one of my main mediums

08:53 that I use to express myself.

08:55 ( music playing )

08:57 We’re gonna make some Marsha P. headpieces,

09:00 but I wanted to make them extra-fancy because it’s Marsha P.

09:04 I love the way Marsha just, like, claimed this as her own,

09:09 and really just like, “I’m giving myself my own crown,

09:13 and it’s gonna be made of flowers.” I’m here for it.

09:16 Do you guys know why she put the P. in Marsha P.?

09:21 “Pay them no mind.” Isn’t that good?

09:23 I love that. We love you, Miss Marsha P.!

09:28 Thank you for being you. Thank you for trailblazing

09:31 and making a way for me to be who I am today.

09:38 I think Marsha would be proud of me. What do you think?

