Black Renaissance: Black Is Beautiful and LGBTQ [Video]

By YouTube Originals
.
.
Beauty comes in all forms, in all shapes, and in all sizes. In this Black Renaissance clip, Bob the Drag Queen and others discuss power Black LGBTQ icons who have redefined what it means to be beautiful. Watch the full show here: https://youtu.be/aGMVFnnXUpM
For more information about the art and stories shown in Black Renaissance, check out the US Black History collection on Google Arts & Culture which features more than 200 stories about Black art, history, and culture from 80+ expert partners, from the Studio Museum in Harlem to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. g.co/blackhistoryus
The Black Renaissance belongs to and is created by Black storytellers, filmmakers, creators, music directors, and wordsmiths. Learn more about the Black creatives behind this work here: https://blog.youtube/news-and-events/…
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.