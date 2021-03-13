Black Renaissance: The Art and Soul of Our Stories [Video]

By YouTube Originals
Black History is iconic. It’s moving. It’s powerful. It’s transcendent.
Join us for Black Renaissance: a one-of-a-kind celebration of Black creativity and culture that pays tribute to those who have shaped Black History and continue to influence our world today.
Watch for exclusive performances, inspiring stories, and special appearances by some of today’s most influential voices, including President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Stacey Abrams, Jason Reynolds, Killer Mike, Bob The Drag Queen, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, Ziwe, Anderson .Paak, Tobe Nwigwe, and many more. Presented by YouTube Originals in partnership with Google Arts & Culture, only on YouTube.
For more information about the art and stories shown in Black Renaissance, check out the US Black History collection on Google Arts & Culture which features more than 200 stories about Black art, history, and culture from 80+ expert partners, from the Studio Museum in Harlem to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. http://g.co/blackhistoryus
The Black Renaissance belongs to and is created by us — Black storytellers, filmmakers, creators, music directors, composers, visual artists and wordsmiths. These creative contributors include filmmakers and creators Elladj Baldé, Clayton Benn, Big Freedia, Bluprint, Bob the Drag Queen, Donté Colley, Rudy Crew, Linda Elaine, Ziwe Fumudoh, The Grapevine, Kirby Griffin, Hamilton Glass, Maurice Harris, Oumi Janta, Johnny, Jamar Jones, KevOnStage, Naomi Merlain, Hollywood Movement, Christ-Claude Mowandza-Ndinga, Raafi Rivero, Fatima Robinson, Sherrie Silver, TwinsthenewTrend and Yung BBQ; wordsmiths Clover Hope, Jason Reynolds, Dave Schilling and Ele Woods; and composers Pauli ‘The PSM’ Lovejoy, Nigel ‘Mr. Dex’ Hosten and Yaffra.
What is Black Culture: Featuring H.E.R. – 0:00
Black Women Are the Spark: Ft Yara Shahidi & Stacey Abrams – 6:12
The Power of Words: Ft Barack Obama & Desus + Mero – 20:46
Music is the Lifeblood: Ft Anderson .Paak, Killer Mike, & Nas – 31:45
Athletes & Activism: Ft Jemelle Hill – 53:00
Black is Beautiful: Ft Bob the Drag Queen – 1:02:00
Black LGBTQ Pioneers: Ft Maurice Harris & Marsha P. Johnson – 1:07:52
Afrofuturism: Ft Michelle Obama & Tobe Nwigwe – 1:13:14
