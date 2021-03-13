Black Renaissance: The Art and Soul of Our Stories [Video]

By YouTube Originals

Black History is iconic. It’s moving. It’s powerful. It’s transcendent.

Join us for Black Renaissance: a one-of-a-kind celebration of Black creativity and culture that pays tribute to those who have shaped Black History and continue to influence our world today.

Watch for exclusive performances, inspiring stories, and special appearances by some of today’s most influential voices, including President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Stacey Abrams, Jason Reynolds, Killer Mike, Bob The Drag Queen, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, Ziwe, Anderson .Paak, Tobe Nwigwe, and many more. Presented by YouTube Originals in partnership with Google Arts & Culture, only on YouTube.

For more information about the art and stories shown in Black Renaissance, check out the US Black History collection on Google Arts & Culture which features more than 200 stories about Black art, history, and culture from 80+ expert partners, from the Studio Museum in Harlem to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. http://g.co/blackhistoryus​

The Black Renaissance belongs to and is created by us — Black storytellers, filmmakers, creators, music directors, composers, visual artists and wordsmiths. These creative contributors include filmmakers and creators Elladj Baldé, Clayton Benn, Big Freedia, Bluprint, Bob the Drag Queen, Donté Colley, Rudy Crew, Linda Elaine, Ziwe Fumudoh, The Grapevine, Kirby Griffin, Hamilton Glass, Maurice Harris, Oumi Janta, Johnny, Jamar Jones, KevOnStage, Naomi Merlain, Hollywood Movement, Christ-Claude Mowandza-Ndinga, Raafi Rivero, Fatima Robinson, Sherrie Silver, TwinsthenewTrend and Yung BBQ; wordsmiths Clover Hope, Jason Reynolds, Dave Schilling and Ele Woods; and composers Pauli ‘The PSM’ Lovejoy, Nigel ‘Mr. Dex’ Hosten and Yaffra.

What is Black Culture: Featuring H.E.R. – 0:00​

Black Women Are the Spark: Ft Yara Shahidi & Stacey Abrams – 6:12​

The Power of Words: Ft Barack Obama & Desus + Mero – 20:46​

Music is the Lifeblood: Ft Anderson .Paak, Killer Mike, & Nas – 31:45​

Athletes & Activism: Ft Jemelle Hill – 53:00​

Black is Beautiful: Ft Bob the Drag Queen – 1:02:00​

Black LGBTQ Pioneers: Ft Maurice Harris & Marsha P. Johnson – 1:07:52​

Afrofuturism: Ft Michelle Obama & Tobe Nwigwe – 1:13:14

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:17 – What is black culture?

00:19 Well, today, it seems to be a ubiquitous force,

00:23 a special spice sprinkled in every stewpot in the world.

00:28 It’s a flavor, an energy

00:30 mimicked, adopted, adapted, adored,

00:33 an adornment people think they can just hang around

00:36 their necks like costume jewelry.

00:38 Don’t they know black culture is precious metal?

00:41 It’s heavy and gorgeous.

00:44 Don’t we know black culture is more than an outfit

00:48 and an accent and a slick tongue?

00:50 It’s more than a creative way to do and say everything.

00:55 It’s more than fresh, more than wailing the blues

00:57 and jazz and soul and two turntables and a mic,

01:01 a beatbox, a breakbeat, a beat machine, a stage show.

01:06 It’s more than a good joke and a belly laugh

01:09 loud enough to remember that black culture is more than pain,

01:14 more than a patchwork of bodies in the bowels of a boat.

01:17 It’s more than blood in the blue water.

01:20 Black culture is trans-transatlantic.

01:24 Black culture is more than the Americas,

01:27 the Caribbean and Europe, and it doesn’t begin

01:30 where freedom ends.

01:33 Black culture begins where life does– in Africa.

01:38 ( music playing )

02:02 – I’m Jason Reynolds.

02:03 I’m an author, a poet, a lover of history,

02:07 and I’ll be guiding you

02:08 through this journey of black art and culture.

02:12 But the only way to begin is to acknowledge that

02:14 this experience is a big one,

02:17 that blackness is as wide as it is tall,

02:19 and it’s impossible to hold or know in its entirety,

02:23 which to me, is what makes it so special.

02:26 That being said, we’re going to cover many things,

02:29 but we won’t cover everything. Not because we don’t want to,

02:32 but because black culture in its essence

02:34 is about evolution and exploration.

02:38 It always has been.

02:39 So if black culture is impossible to hold

02:42 or know in its entirety, then what exactly is it?

02:46 Well, to me, given that we know it’s rooted in Africa,

02:51 the birthplace of all,

02:53 perhaps black culture is the oxygen of the world.

02:57 It gives breath to everything and everyone.

03:01 It is alive.

03:03 It makes, it mirrors, but most of all, it moves.

03:09 ( music playing )

04:15 – HARRIS: All the women who have worked to secure

04:18 and protect the right to vote for over a century,

04:21 I stand on their shoulders.

04:24 – ABRAMS: I think it’s critical for us to not only

04:26 lift up black women, but to recognize that

04:28 we’re also always in coalition trying to get this done.

04:31 – How are you? – I’m successful. How are you?

04:34 – The vaccine that you’re gonna be taking

04:36 was developed by an African-American woman,

04:38 and that is just a fact.

04:40 ( music playing )

04:42 – People are putting their bodies on the line

04:44 and raising their voices to say, “Enough is enough.”

04:49 – Reclaiming my time. – When you are sitting at

04:52 at a seat of power and you look around

04:53 and you just see you and a bunch of men

04:56 and you’re okay with that, be better.

04:58 – WOMAN: Black Lives Matter is a tool to reimagine

05:01 a world where black people are free to exist.

05:04 ( music continues )

05:08 – This moment is for Dorothy Dandrige,

05:13 Lena Horne, and Diahann Carroll.

05:17 – MAN: Three, two… – MAN: Mae Jemison will be making her first trip

05:20 into space today.

05:22 – There is a great need for more women

05:24 in the political arena.

05:26 – CROWD: Free Angela Davis!

05:27 – What does it mean to be a criminal in this society?

05:31 – MAYA ANGELOU: I like being a woman a lot,

05:34 and being a black American woman even more.

05:38 ( music continues )

05:47 – [electronic beeping]

05:48 – MAN: Blast off, and the clock has started.

05:52 – ROSA PARKS: My arrest brought about a protest

05:55 from the people of Montgomery that lasted 381 days.

05:59 – MARTIN LUTHER KING: And the Negro citizens of Montgomery are urged

06:02 to return to the buses tomorrow morning.

06:05 ( music continues )

06:15 – “To Be A Black Girl.”

06:17 I’m inspired by the trails set before us

06:20 by generations of powerful and empowered women.

06:24 Our lineage teaches us that we are integral

06:27 even when society dismisses us.

06:31 God bless black women, the mothers and caretakers,

06:34 the aunties and rulebreakers, the sisters and sister friends

06:38 who have nurtured me, whose grace under pressure

06:42 have made it possible for us to be.

06:43 As Nikki Giovanni says,

06:45 “Art is not for the cultivated taste.

06:48 It is to cultivate taste.”

06:50 And we are the cultivators, unaccredited but ever-present,

06:55 knocking down barriers.

06:57 Our achievements allow us all to rise,

07:00 from the suffrage and the Civil Rights movements

07:02 to putting a man on the moon.

07:04 The one thing I know for sure is

07:07 we are all leaders in every form that we assume.

07:11 “To Be A Black Girl.”

07:17 – Throughout February, we celebrate the luminaries

07:20 of our community, ones who have given us

07:22 the permission and space to aim higher

07:25 through their art, their activism,

07:27 and their audacity.

07:29 For centuries, black artists have used

07:30 their platforms to shed light on the issues facing

07:33 and challenging our communities

07:35 while also celebrating our resilience and innovation.

07:39 The various forms of art created over the years

07:41 have allowed the world to witness our joy,

07:44 our pain, our resistance,

07:46 and most importantly, our humanity.

07:49 As a young woman, the work of legendary writers

07:52 such as Toni Morrison, James Baldwin,

07:54 Countee Cullen, and Gwendolyn Brooks

07:56 honed my storytelling abilities

07:58 by highlighting the complex stories

08:00 of ordinary black people in this nation,

08:03 the people who did the best they could

08:04 with the few resources at their disposal,

08:07 the people who were determined to craft a livable today

08:10 and create a better future by pushing this nation

08:13 to live up to its highest ideals.

08:15 Today we see artists and activists rising up

08:18 and carrying on that same tradition.

08:21 They’re using their voices to bring attention

08:23 to the stubborn realities of systemic injustice

08:26 that have been allowed to persist for too long,

08:29 a constant source of anguish and despair.

08:32 But they’re also showing us what is possible

08:34 when we join together to fight for the future we deserve.

08:38 Here in Georgia, a state that gave us

08:40 Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis,

08:43 Amelia Boynton Robinson and other freedom fighters,

08:46 a coalition of activists, artists, voters, and volunteers

08:49 worked together to flip this state

08:52 for the first time in a generation

08:54 and elect a leadership necessary to enact the policies

08:57 that will move our communities forward.

08:59 This too is history.

09:02 We don’t need platforms, followers or titles

09:04 to serve our neighbors and build our tomorrows.

09:07 We simply need the same integrity and courage

09:10 of those that came before us.

09:12 Our time is now.

09:15 Let’s lift our voices and work our hands

09:18 to create the future we deserve.

09:30 – SHANTELL: This is probably the scariest moment

09:32 in my career that happens repeatedly.

09:37 What if I make mistakes here? What if something goes wrong?

09:41 What if I do something I’m not meant to do?

09:43 There’s so much pressure in this space.

09:52 Being an artist is an absurd career choice.

09:55 So, back to this scary canvas,

09:58 this space for freedom, possibility, ideas.

10:02 That’s a more positive way to think about it.

10:10 When I draw a line,

10:11 I feel like I’m connected to the world.

10:14 When I draw a line,

10:16 I feel like I’m at peace with myself.

10:19 When I draw a line, I feel like the line is sacred

10:22 and it was always there before me.

10:30 As a black queer artist,

10:33 I think there is some responsibility,

10:35 and the responsibility there is to be seen and to be known,

10:39 and when you can be seen and known,

10:41 then you can inspire.

10:43 I did not see anyone that looked like me

10:46 doing what I was doing when I was younger.

10:48 I didn’t know it was possible. I had to imagine something

10:51 that no one ever imagined for me.

10:56 When you’re working in black and white,

10:58 you can’t hide. Everything is visible.

11:02 You have to be confident in that stroke.

11:07 When I’m in the UK, I’m biracial.

11:11 I’m mixed race.

11:13 And then I come to America, and I’m black.

11:16 But then you live in America long enough and you realize that

11:19 it has to be black and white here

11:20 because that black struggle is so real, it’s so big,

11:24 it’s so long that I have to pick up some of that weight.

11:31 When I think about Black History Month,

11:35 I think about words like accountability.

11:37 A, C, C–

11:38 Art is a tool that has legacy.

11:41 Art are instructions that can be carried across time,

11:44 where lessons can be learned.

11:46 All the lessons are out there.

11:48 Until there is real accountability

11:51 and acknowledgment of what has happened,

11:53 it’s always gonna be black and white,

11:56 and we always will have to pick some of that weight up.

12:01 But now we have these free stick figures

12:03 that are helping each other reach

12:06 to this new height of accountability.

12:11 You know, often I think about what needs to shift or change

12:16 for a young black artist to have a real successful career,

12:20 and I think ultimately it’s just value and respect.

12:23 Until the artist, until black artists

12:27 are really valued for who they are,

12:29 until that happens, nothing will change.

12:35 I felt that moment where I should stop

12:38 and for the first time and take account,

12:42 take a moment,

12:44 to see what I’ve created here.

12:54 Every time I draw and every time I finish,

12:57 it’s a surprise to me that it works.

13:00 It’s a surprise to me that it feels good.

13:03 When I was drawing, it allowed me to get things out.

13:06 And initially I was doing that because I was in pain,

13:10 but then I continued to do that because there was joy.

13:13 Drawing is that gift.

13:15 It is that tool that we’re all given

13:17 connecting your heart to your head to your hand,

13:21 and that cycle is a prescription for healing.

13:26 Shantell.

13:28 I’m Shantell Martin, and I’m an artist.

13:35 – Happy Black History Month.

13:36 My name is Ziwe, and I am famously a black woman.

13:39 Today I will be celebrating the Black History Month Baddies.

13:43 Black women not only get things done, they are the spark.

13:46 The first Black History Baddie is Maya Angelou.

13:50 She knows why the caged bird sings.

13:53 Now Maya Angelou is a brilliant author, a poet, a novelist.

13:58 I mean, the woman has credits.

14:00 She brings her experiences as a fry cook, as a sex worker,

14:04 as a coordinator for the SPLC into her art.

14:07 So shout out to Maya Angelou. You will always be in my heart.

14:10 The second Black History Month Baddie is Ida B. Wells.

14:14 She was a journalist who pioneered

14:16 the first known database for lynchings in America.

14:19 This woman won a posthumous Pulitzer prize.

14:22 That legendary behavior is pivotal in terms

14:25 of how I approach journalism and the work that I create

14:28 as a comedian cosplaying as a journalist.

14:31 And the third Black History Month Baddie

14:33 is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. I love Beyoncé.

14:37 She’s been on the charts all my life.

14:39 “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Survivor,” “Say My Name.”

14:42 I mean, have you seen Beyoncé in concert?

14:45 If you haven’t, you know, there are videos on YouTube.

14:49 All three of these black women have given so much

14:52 to black history, and I owe them my career.

14:55 God bless America, God bless black women,

14:58 and God bless me, a black woman in America.

15:08 – KELLY ROWLAND: When black people move,

15:09 we make the world move with us.

15:12 Our power is in the swivel of our hips,

15:16 our dips, sashays and pliés.

15:19 We are choreographers, steppers, ballerinas.

15:24 ( music playing )

15:26 We are the children of Josephine Baker,

15:30 Katherine Dunham,

15:33 Alvin Ailey.

15:36 In the world of dance,

15:37 Alvin Ailey is a divine architect,

15:39 a mover and shaker, literally.

15:43 He created movement.

16:10 Raised by his mother in Rogers, Texas,

16:13 Alvin Ailey first touched the dance floor at 18.

16:17 As a performer and choreographer,

16:19 he communed through dance.

16:21 He knew that with dance,

16:23 he could convey the joys and blues of blackness.

16:28 In 1958, Ailey founded a dance company

16:31 where he could reflect the black experience

16:34 upon the world in his own way–

16:36 Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

16:39 What a feat it was to fashion a space

16:42 for black expression in the heat of the Civil Rights Movement

16:45 when “whites only” was both a law and a state of mind.

16:49 Through his many performances, Ailey transported audiences

16:53 into the many dimensions of what it means to be black.

16:57 From his first show at the 92nd Street Y in New York City

17:01 to his 1960 signature work “Revelations,”

17:05 to his 1971 premiere of “Cry,”

17:09 a 16-minute ballet about a black woman’s journey

17:12 from bitter sorrow

17:13 to brutal hardship

17:14 to ecstatic joy.

17:20 – AILEY: I made “Cry” in 1971

17:22 as a birthday present for my mother.

17:24 It’s a tribute to black women.

17:26 It has to do with the struggles

17:28 of black women in an abstract way

17:31 through images of slavery and servitude,

17:36 and for the second part, rage, anger,

17:41 and finally joyfulness.

17:43 ( music playing )

17:45 – JUDITH JAMISON: “Cry” goes from being in Africa

17:47 and being forced onto a ship and taken across the seas

17:51 and forced into slavery,

17:53 putting up with the hardships of living in a ghetto,

17:56 but triumphing over all the badness

18:00 that this life can bring by black women, you know,

18:06 and still triumphing over all of it

18:08 with their head held high.

18:12 – ♪ No ♪

18:17 ♪ No ♪

18:19 ♪ Damn you, mister ♪

18:21 ♪ And I dragged him out the door ♪

18:25 ♪ No, no, damn you, mister ♪

18:30 ♪ And I dragged him out the door ♪

18:55 – JAMISON: The dance holds up by itself.

18:59 “Cry” is just this work of art that needs to be seen

19:02 forever and ever and ever.

19:09 – ROWLAND: He made “Cry” and dedicated the performance to

19:12 “all black women everywhere, especially our mothers.”

19:17 This one-woman tour de force is as timeless as the wind.

19:22 He created it on his muse, the legendary Judith Jamison,

19:27 who has passed it on to generations of other Ailey dancers.

19:31 – With “Cry,” it’s not just about stamina physically.

19:36 It’s emotional stamina and spiritual stamina

19:41 because you are carrying the weight of the world.

19:42 [scatting]

19:43 Cut.

19:46 – ROWLAND: Ailey saw dance as a complicated chemistry

19:49 of movement, grace, and strength

19:54 where he could share stories from the past.

19:57 The dance world is forever indebted to Ailey,

20:00 his vision and the safe space

20:03 he created where rhythm births freedom.

20:06 Somehow he knew what we all know,

20:10 that with dance, we own our story.

20:15 ( music playing )

20:49 – When you don’t have a voice,

20:51 art’s how you express yourself.

20:54 And that applies to all cultures,

20:55 but especially black American culture.

20:58 It’s been through art that our story’s been reflected–

21:03 the resilience, the setbacks, the joys, and the hopes.

21:08 – TONI MORRISON: My grandfather bragged all the time

21:12 that he had read the Bible through five times

21:16 from cover to cover.

21:17 And it was illegal in his life to read,

21:22 and it was illegal for white people

21:24 to teach black kids to read.

21:27 But ultimately I knew that words have power.

21:33 – OBAMA: I first picked up Toni Morrison’s novels

21:36 when I was just entering college.

21:39 Her voice changed me.

21:41 She became one of my heroes, somebody who helped me

21:46 understand myself and the world around me.

21:48 I was lucky enough to get to know her later in her life.

21:51 This is where she was as much a poet as a prose writer,

21:56 and she brought an intensity to that world

22:02 even beneath obvious meaning

22:05 that gave all her novels

22:08 an extra force, an extra power.

22:10 How she worked that magic is something that

22:14 I can’t completely describe, because that’s what it was.

22:18 It was magic.

22:19 One of the lines that always stuck with me

22:22 was her belief that language arcs toward

22:25 the place where meaning might lie.

22:28 When she wrote a story, it seemed as if

22:33 she was tapping into something that went beyond

22:38 just the intellectual understanding

22:42 of language and plot.

22:44 She was able to locate her stories

22:48 specifically to the African-American community,

22:52 and yet, as all the best writers do,

22:55 create universal meaning in those narratives,

23:01 and that’s what art at its best can do.

23:05 – There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it,

23:09 if only we’re brave enough to be it.

23:40 – CHRIS ROCK: The white man thinks he’s losing the country.

23:42 He watch the news like, “We’re losing everything!”

23:44 White people ain’t losing [bleep].

23:47 If y’all losing, who’s winning?

23:50 – It ain’t us!

23:53 – Here, on the pulse of this new day,

23:56 you may have the grace to look up and out

23:59 and say simply, very simply, with hope,

24:04 good morning.

24:10 – The ice cream man is coming!

24:18 I hate to see any baseball player having troubles,

24:21 but that’s a great sport for my people.

24:23 That is the only sport in the world

24:25 where a Negro can shake a stick at a white man

24:27 and won’t start no riot.

24:47 – When it comes to life-changing storytellers,

24:50 Frederick Douglass is definitely a cultural oak,

24:54 but he’s just one tree

24:55 in an expanse of literary forest.

24:57 You see, he isn’t the beginning of our relationship

25:00 with the written word.

25:01 Whether it be the hieroglyphs of ancient Egypt

25:04 or even the Adinkra symbols of the Akan people,

25:07 we have always used some form of written language

25:10 through letter or character to document our existence.

25:14 And over time, as we found ourselves

25:17 in places that work to deny our lives,

25:19 our written testament became one of our greatest weapons.

25:24 Though there were prominent black writers

25:26 in the early 1900s, nothing could prepare America

25:29 for what was coming in the 1920s.

25:32 The Harlem Renaissance.

25:34 This movement was as bustling as the city that birthed it

25:37 and would change literature forever.

25:40 There was a freedom in Harlem, and you know what you do

25:43 when you feel like you free?

25:45 Whatever you want.

25:47 But mostly, you tell the truth.

25:50 So, writers like Richard Wright and Langston Hughes

25:53 and Zora Neale Hurston began to write

25:55 the different versions of black life.

25:57 The good stuff, the not so good stuff.

26:01 You know, the human stuff.

26:04 And with each story, each poem, each play,

26:07 our voices grew bolder, bigger, braver.

26:11 We’d see this again during the black arts movement

26:14 of the ’60s and ’70s,

26:15 where “black power” became a refrain,

26:19 where poets shifted and shaped the new black stance

26:22 with a new black stanza,

26:24 where the novelists and playwrights spun our world

26:27 onto pages and stages with precision

26:31 and rebellion and love.

26:35 But seriously,

26:37 what’s precision, rebellion, and love without laughter?

26:40 What’s telling our stories

26:42 if we can’t make light of our struggles?

26:44 Not because our struggles are light,

26:46 but because there’s always light to be found there.

26:48 And so with the influx of all these poets

26:52 came the influx of all these comedians,

26:55 street philosophers who could turn reality

26:57 on its head for “ha ha” and “a-ha” moments.

27:01 So, yeah, we write stories.

27:04 Been writing. And we write jokes.

27:07 Been writing those, too.

27:09 We write poems and we write plays.

27:12 We write shows, we write sermons,

27:15 and we write essays.

27:16 We write and write

27:18 and write ourselves into the world.

27:20 Sometimes punctuated, sometimes not.

27:23 Sometimes misspelled and messy,

27:26 sometimes in gorgeous calligraphy.

27:29 Either way, we write ourselves as un-erasable.

27:36 – DESUS: My favorite book growing up,

27:38 I can name it off the top ’cause I’ve read it

27:39 a million times, “Black Boy” by Richard Wright.

27:42 I read it and I didn’t think– I was like,

27:43 “This can’t be real. This isn’t what real life is.”

27:45 But by that age, I had already started having interactions

27:49 because of race, and that book was like

27:50 the first time other than my family,

27:52 I was like, yo, black people all over the country

27:55 are going through stuff and this is what we go through.

27:57 And it kinda connected me to my blackness.

27:59 – “I Don’t Want To Die Poor” by Michael Arceneaux

28:01 Is a dope collection of, you know, stories and essays and stuff like that.

28:05 He makes these, like, kind of like sad situations,

28:09 like, you know, student loan debt

28:10 and everyday problems and, like, finds humor in them.

28:13 – When I first started acting,

28:16 I discovered “A Raisin in the Sun”

28:18 by Lorraine Hansberry.

28:20 There’s so many wonderful black playwrights.

28:22 I just really admire black women who are fearless.

28:27 I love those women for making a space for me.

28:31 I think the most powerful word in the English language

28:33 is the word “no” because

28:36 “no” is a full sentence

28:38 and it’s also one word.

28:40 We spend a lot of time trying to explain to people

28:43 why you’re saying no, but you don’t have to.

28:45 You can truly just say, “Mm, no,”

28:48 and that’s the end of the sentence.

28:49 – The word that has the most power

28:51 in the English language is “yes.”

28:53 – I think the word that has the most power

28:55 in the human language is “help.” It’s such a powerful word.

28:58 It’s one of the hardest words for people to say.

29:00 It’s hard because of pride and ’cause of certain situations

29:03 for people to ask for help.

29:04 – I think I realized how powerful words can be

29:09 when I said the word “bitch” in front of my mother

29:12 and she was like, “What did you say?”

29:14 And I was like, “Uh-oh! She mad at me!”

29:16 – I realized the power of words very early on with my jokes

29:20 and with my impressions and whatever.

29:21 My dad would make me get up, do impersonations of

29:24 all of my uncles in their various stages of drunkenness.

29:28 – Being funny can save your life sometimes

29:30 because I was in the Bronx House of Detention.

29:32 I was in a 40-man cell, and you know what?

29:35 Those people got the tightest two days of comedy

29:37 I ever done in my life, I tell you what,

29:39 because that’s what you gotta do.

29:41 We’re just sitting there, ain’t no TV.

29:42 So, I’m cracking jokes, and I just remember

29:44 people were just like, they were like,

29:45 “Yo, you’re funny, you’re funny.

29:46 I’ma keep my eye out for you.”

29:47 Also, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention

29:50 I learned the power of words from, where? Hip-hop, hip-hop.

29:52 – Real hip-hop, you know what I’m saying?

29:53 You know that. Shout out to Nas.

29:56 First time I heard “Illmatic,” I was like, “Yo!”

29:58 – “Whoa!” [imitating explosion]

29:59 Yo. Whoa! – The lyrics.

30:03 – If you wanna know what’s going on in the world,

30:06 all you have to do is really look at the art

30:07 or listen to the music.

30:09 ( music playing )

30:14 – ALICIA KEYS: Here I am, and here I’m gonna keep on striving to get better.

30:17 ( music continues )

30:25 – We’re not gonna let anybody hold us down.

30:26 This proves it, and we’ve done good.

30:30 – I like to look at myself as a trendsetter,

30:31 as an artist that’s cutting-edge.

30:36 – EAZY-E: We talk about what’s going on.

30:38 – DR. DRE: We just make music that we wanna make.

30:49 – Music is more than music to me.

30:51 It go further than music, you know?

31:00 – The top country artist for the past two years

31:02 in a row, Charlie Pride!

31:09 – JIMI HENDRIX: You know, when the audience is quiet

31:11 while you’re playing, that’s really great.

31:13 That means they’re listening.

31:14 – JAMES BROWN: We drew a million and 3,000 people,

31:16 the biggest crowd to attend the show in history.

31:29 – When music is your kick, why, that’s it.

31:32 It’s the way it goes.

31:47 – You know, if black culture had some kind of a birthmark,

31:51 probably have to be music, right?

31:54 I mean, no matter where we live, music seems to live in us.

31:58 It’s like a connection.

32:00 You could see it in how we walk.

32:01 You can hear it in how we talk.

32:03 Like, it lives in our joints, in our knuckles,

32:05 in our knees, in our elbows.

32:07 It lives in our mouths, whether opened or closed,

32:10 and reminds who we are and where we’ve been.

32:15 Did you know that there’s a sacred symphony

32:18 coded in the hum of us?

32:21 Did you know that we can teleport

32:23 just by putting our hands together,

32:26 just kinda like…

32:29 back to the talking drum of West Africa?

32:32 Back to the griot and the storyteller telling tales

32:34 while plucking the strings of a cord?

32:37 Back to the collective heartbeat of the journey across the Atlantic Ocean,

32:42 sounds of waves crashing like cymbals against

32:45 the sides of the boats.

32:48 Back to the field hollers and the spirituals,

32:52 back to the sound of steel instruments

32:54 like shovels pushing into the ground

32:56 which is how we kept pace while working,

32:58 how we passed secrets to one another.

33:00 Songs like “Go Down, Moses” and “Wade in the Water”

33:04 were really hidden messages of rebellion and escape.

33:10 Back to the Delta, where we played jugs and spoons.

33:14 Yes, jugs and spoons,

33:18 and slapped our chests and patted our knees

33:20 and stomped our feet to make the beat.

33:23 Where we played the harmonica and eventually the guitar.

33:27 And from green grass and red clay and brown skin

33:31 came the blues.

33:34 Back to New Orleans where the cultural gumbo

33:36 birthed a music all its own.

33:39 Had a swing to it, a bold flavor that matched

33:41 the people who were making it and had way, way too much color

33:45 to be named one, so they called it jazz.

33:50 Back to Sunday service, storefront sanctuaries

33:53 where gospel music could make us feel like

33:56 flying and crying and praying and laughing.

34:00 Make us feel like we might have a chance in this world.

34:05 And when the blues and gospel bled into one another,

34:08 out came some of the best and baddest music to ever exist,

34:13 rock ‘n roll.

34:14 It was a musical movement that birthed rebels,

34:17 people who liked to shake their bodies

34:19 and shake up the world.

34:21 Rebels like Little Richard, Jimi Hendrix, Tina Turner,

34:25 or even Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, whose music was so cutting-edge

34:29 that way in the 1950s

34:32 it was banned on the radio.

34:35 And I know what you thinking.

34:37 Yes, they had radio back then.

34:44 – Hey, we TwinsthenewTrend, and we’re about to listen

34:47 to some black rock ‘n roll. – Yes, sir.

34:49 First up, we’ve got Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.

34:51 We have never heard of this guy before.

34:53 Let’s see what he got.

34:54 ( music playing )

35:03 – Yeah. – Oh.

35:05 – [chuckling] – You see that? He got–

35:08 You see the little, you know, horns he got in his nose,

35:11 out coming out his nose?

35:12 He got a skull on him, on his hand?

35:16 [imitating babbling]

35:18 Like he’s going to throw up or something.

35:20 ( music continues )

35:30 I love how you– you can tell he screamed.

35:32 You can see the veins in his neck.

35:34 – Definitely, man. Yeah. – With the tambourine.

35:38 Next, let’s hear some Little Richard.

35:40 ( music playing )

35:45 – TIM: Oh! – FRED: Okay.

35:47 – TIM: Oh, look at this! He’s got a–

35:48 Look like he got a good perm on his head.

35:51 – What type of hairstyle is– – Black and white,

35:53 you know this was back in the day.

35:55 Now this is classic.

36:04 – TIM: He probably the first “Lil” out of everybody,

36:08 from Lil Wayne, from…

36:10 – Lil Uzi. – Lil Baby.

36:11 – Yeah, Lil Durk. – This was made in 1950, so…

36:15 – They can’t say nothing. – He got the rights.

36:17 – The first Little.

36:19 – They need to pay him his money.

36:20 He needs to copyright all the Littles.

36:28 I like that for sure. Got a good beat. Church vibes.

36:31 – Definitely, man. He made his own language, man.

36:33 [both scatting, laughing]

36:36 – TIM: Last, we got the legend Jimi Hendrix.

36:39 ( music playing )

36:42 He kissing the guitar and everything.

36:44 – Everything. Is that smoke? Oh, what?

36:47 – He got the guitar on fire? – Wow.

36:50 – I don’t even know how you just light that on fire.

36:52 I don’t why he did that,

36:54 but, yeah, he got some magic. – Yeah.

36:56 – He got some magic.

36:58 – There’s something about him we don’t know about.

37:01 – How did he just light the guitar on fire?

37:04 I don’t know how he did that. That’s amazing.

37:06 – FRED: That’s crazy. It’s cool, man.

37:08 We did our little research on all the amazing artists.

37:11 They’re the first ones to make rock ‘n roll.

37:14 – TIM: And just how they just came about with their own flair,

37:17 their own style. – FRED: Definitely.

37:19 – TIM: How they just created their own flow,

37:21 and people now doing what they was doing back then

37:23 that they thought was weird. – Yeah.

37:25 – They trendsetters. – Definitely, yeah.

37:28 – That’s right.

37:31 We created rock ‘n roll,

37:34 and from there to soul, to disco, to funk,

37:37 to punk, to R&B,

37:38 black culture has always been connected to music.

37:42 Matter of fact, we still clapping

37:44 to the sounds of our lives, but nothing has had

37:47 the global impact, and I mean nothing

37:50 has had the global impact or has done more to connect,

37:52 or should I say, reconnect black folks around the world like hip-hop.

37:57 At its core, it has the call and response of field hollers,

38:01 the grit of the blues, the improvisation of jazz,

38:04 the emotions of gospel,

38:06 and the irreverence of rock ‘n roll.

38:08 It samples them all and lays over top

38:11 a unique style of poetry,

38:13 turning rappers into griots in gold chains.

38:17 I know.

38:19 I know y’all know Kendrick Lamar,

38:21 but did you know that before Kendrick was blending his poems with jazz,

38:25 there was a group called the Watts Prophets in the 1960s

38:29 who were doing the same thing?

38:30 Or what about the Last Poets, another group in New York

38:34 around at the same time who also blended poetry and jazz

38:38 and created an early form of what we now call rap?

38:43 And there’s more, many, many more,

38:46 so many artists for you to dig up and discover

38:48 to see how the mixing of all our musical movements and moments

38:52 is what made hip-hop our newest masterpiece.

38:58 ( music playing )

39:09 ANDERSON: Yo, yo, yo.

39:11 Y’all sound great, but y’all know this one?

39:14 ( music playing )

41:58 – Now performing his number-one adult contemporary hit,

42:01 “Make It Better.”

42:02 ( music playing )

43:44 – I was raised to understand that

43:46 every month was Black History Month.

43:50 That every day, my ancestors, contemporaries,

43:54 and dreamers like myself can, shall,

43:58 and continue to make history.

44:01 I would realize through the education I received

44:04 from my parents and my own travels

44:06 that Robert Johnson, Louis Armstrong, Sarah Vaughan,

44:10 and Slick Rick were one and the same,

44:12 native storytellers who shined a light on our purpose,

44:15 preserved our legacy, and without question, rocked the house.

44:20 ( music playing )

44:23 Some might argue that this here scribe

44:26 is talking a whole lot of jazz,

44:28 but anyone fly enough

44:29 and culturally astute enough to listen

44:32 will hear what I’m saying.

44:36 We are here, from the beginning, forever,

44:40 we continue to rise.

44:46 – Can I share a moment where I felt the most…

44:48 – Powerful. – Real true power.

44:51 – Black itself is powerful, and being that I am black,

44:54 a black woman, I am powerful just in my existence.

44:58 – I felt most powerful

44:59 when I went to my first job interview

45:01 and I told them that I graduated from a HBCU.

45:05 – As a black man, there is nothing more powerful

45:08 than to watch other black people win, period.

45:11 – In the future, I want our people

45:13 to be able to tell the stories they want,

45:15 and not just stories of pain and triumph,

45:17 but stories of love, joy, happiness, silliness, coming of age.

45:22 I want the whole breadth of our stories to be told.

45:25 ( music playing )

45:26 We have to understand, for us to do anything major,

45:29 we have to come together in everything we do.

45:31 There’s been initiatives like Buy Black,

45:33 but I want to push it a little further.

45:35 I want to bank black, I want to rent black,

45:37 I want to shop black. I want to do everything black.

45:44 – KILLER MIKE: The souls of our people are born here,

45:47 spaces where first breaths are taken,

45:49 where shape-ups take shapes,

45:51 communities where we communicate in secret signals without words.

45:55 We exist in bodegas, in churches,

45:58 in private and public domains.

46:00 Black folks gather together to break bread.

46:03 We take up space and make neighborhoods whole.

46:06 Community is our light and our source of replenishment.

46:09 Not merely the buildings or physical locales,

46:12 but the people who shelter us from harm.

46:16 We form bonds that become sisterhoods

46:19 and brotherhoods and neighborhoods.

46:22 Make homes and businesses out of empty blocks,

46:24 and pass them through generations,

46:26 investing in the people who made us.

46:29 Community, not just lifeblood,

46:32 but the places that cradle us from afar.

46:34 Connections crafted from birth by our mothers and fathers,

46:38 grandparents, uncles and aunties.

46:41 In destruction, they embrace us eternally.

46:44 In joy, they embrace us eternally.

46:46 We wear them when we have nothing.

46:49 When we leave, the community comes with us,

46:52 our blankets of salvation.

47:19 – For us to be able to have, you know, the NBA arenas

47:24 as a polling site for a lot of communities,

47:26 you know, it’s unbelievable,

47:28 and November’s right around the corner,

47:29 and we all understand that. We know how big that is.

47:32 ( music playing )

47:34 – WOMAN: During this election season,

47:36 more than two dozen arenas and stadiums

47:38 across the country have opened up to voters.

47:41 – We’ve gone from picking cotton to picking presidents.

47:45 – MAN: What was the message you wanted to send, Naomi?

47:48 – NAOMI: What was the message that you got?

47:50 ( music continues )

47:56 – You see how it trickles down into every sport.

47:59 It really woke the world up and let them know that

48:01 we need change, we need more love in the world,

48:04 and try to make it a better place.

48:09 – CROWD: George Floyd! – CROWD: Black Lives Matter!

48:13 – They will always try to figure out a way

48:15 to let you know that you still beneath them.

48:19 – COLIN KAEPERNICK: This country stands for justice for all,

48:22 and it’s not happening for all right now.

48:30 – MAN: Some have made a Facebook page

48:32 calling on people to boycott the St. Louis Rams.

48:41 – MAN: The Clippers were to meet Utah today,

48:42 a playoff game at the Sports Arena.

48:44 It’s not available.

48:45 Can’t we all get along?

48:47 – MUHAMMAD ALI: Policemen pull black people over

48:48 and hit ’em across the head and unjustly try ’em in court,

48:52 and who went to jail? Nobody.

48:53 It happens every day.

48:55 ( music playing )

49:13 – MAN: A black American athlete smashes the theory

49:15 of the Teutonic super race. His name is Jesse Owens.

49:25 – In 1936, the Chancellor of Germany

49:28 and the leader of the Nazi Party Adolf Hitler

49:32 hosted the Olympics because, apparently,

49:35 anyone can host the Olympics.

49:37 This of course was meant to be

49:39 Hitler’s way of showing the world how the genes

49:42 of blonde-haired and blue-eyed people

49:44 were dominant, even though Hitler himself

49:46 had neither blonde hair nor blue eyes.

49:48 Nonetheless, this was a war strategy,

49:51 and what better place to attempt it

49:53 than at an event that when it first began

49:55 thousands of years ago was meant to pause all action

49:59 on the battlefield and bring it to the track?

50:02 Like, let’s all stop killing each other for a moment so we can race.

50:06 It’s like breakdancing battles back in the day,

50:08 where if you had a problem with someone,

50:10 you just pop-locked your way through it.

50:12 The point is, Hitler’s goal with the Olympics

50:15 was to demonstrate through sport who the chosen people were–

50:19 the master race.

50:21 But when the son of a sharecropper from Alabama,

50:24 the grandson of an enslaved man

50:26 named Jesse Owens took to the track,

50:28 Hitler’s plans were turned upside-down.

50:31 But to understand the importance of this moment in Germany,

50:34 we gotta understand what was going on in America.

50:37 See, at the time, America treated black people

50:40 like second-class citizens and were lynching black men

50:44 as leisurely as having lunch.

50:45 On top of that, America was in the thick of

50:48 the Great Depression, an economic downturn

50:50 that left millions of people jobless and hungry.

50:54 And you know who lost their jobs first?

50:57 You know who received less help from the government than anyone else?

51:01 Black people.

51:02 So when Jesse Owens showed up to the 1936 Olympics,

51:06 he was coming to represent

51:08 a country that didn’t even regard him as human,

51:12 a country economically broken and at war with itself.

51:17 And you know what Jesse did?

51:19 You know what he had the nerve to do?

51:22 He became an artist on that track,

51:24 his legs like paint brushes painting a portrait of victory.

51:29 But he ain’t just win once, or twice, or even three times.

51:34 He won four gold medals.

51:37 Four gold medals.

51:41 I wonder about the weight of all that

51:43 hanging around his neck.

51:45 I wonder what it must’ve been like

51:47 to have to swallow the fact that whether home or away,

51:50 whether war or sport, he’d be running for his life.

51:55 But most importantly, I wonder if he knew

51:59 he’d be passing the baton, a handoff to the hearts of

52:03 many, many athletes coming after him.

52:05 From John Carlos and Tommy Smith,

52:08 gold and bronze with their fists in the air

52:11 in the 1968 Olympics.

52:13 Or Muhammad Ali protesting the Vietnam War?

52:17 And of course, the WNBA’s unwavering demonstrations

52:20 against racial and gender inequality.

52:22 But I think it’s safe to say

52:24 no athlete over the last 25 years

52:28 has caused a stir or has sacrificed

52:31 what Colin Kaepernick has simply by taking a knee

52:34 during the national anthem.

52:36 And Kap would become the battery that would power

52:39 a coalition of so many other black athletes

52:42 across so many sports, and together,

52:45 a statement would be made, one that Jesse Owens

52:48 couldn’t make at the time.

52:51 One, we are no longer running,

52:54 and two, we are no longer playing.

53:04 – JEMELE HILL: To run, to drive, to push,

53:08 to compete, to excel.

53:11 To make the right move at the right moment

53:15 in order to do the damn thing.

53:18 The images of black athletes excelling throughout history

53:22 are indelibly seared into our brains.

53:25 Serena’s screaming serve,

53:27 the powerful stride of Jackie Joyner-Kersee,

53:30 Tiger’s fist pump, Griffey’s backwards hat.

53:33 For black athletes though, there’s more.

53:37 There is always more.

53:40 They say a picture is worth a thousand words,

53:42 but for black men and women around the world,

53:45 they’re priceless.

53:47 See, it’s never just about the feat.

53:50 It’s never just about the touchdown, or the homerun,

53:54 the race, the putt, or the score.

53:57 Nah, behind what the pictures shows,

54:00 just beyond what is obvious, is what is inferred.

54:04 See, the story of the black athlete in activism

54:07 is also the story of what it means to be

54:10 black in America, and in this country,

54:12 it’s been a long held tradition to either hide, steal,

54:16 or edit that story.

54:18 Throughout time, black athletes have endeavored to tell the truth.

54:23 Sure, sometimes the gestures were obvious,

54:26 the words were loud.

54:28 Sometimes it looked courageous, strong and powerful.

54:33 Other times it was graceful.

54:35 We got the message.

54:37 The shared experience of a smile

54:39 never being too far away from a wince,

54:42 the fact that accomplishment rarely meant acceptance,

54:46 and the all too true reality that even great triumph

54:50 can be coupled with intense anxiety.

54:52 Be it loud or quiet, obvious, purposeful, or not,

54:57 the images and the statements that came with them

54:59 gave something to us.

55:01 What we take from those images

55:03 is what both an athlete and activist provide–

55:06 inspiration, pride, and a hope that one day,

55:10 we are seen as significant and capable

55:13 no matter where we are,

55:14 because we would love nothing more

55:17 than to live in a world

55:18 where a touchdown can just be a touchdown.

55:34 – MAN: We know the death of George Floyd and so many

55:36 other black men by white cops is sparking profound discussions

55:40 and change in America.

55:42 Tonight, the story of one artist trying to change the world.

55:44 – WOMAN: Raafi puts a lot of time and effort

55:46 into deciding exactly what each jersey will look like.

55:50 The details are very specific.

55:53 – RAAFI: If there’s stars on the jersey,

55:54 that’s how many bullets were used to kill the person.

55:57 – You know, if I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon.

56:00 – RAAFI: There’s that saying,

56:01 all we’re asking is for people to stop killing us.

56:03 This project exists because people won’t stop doing that.

56:15 – RAAFI: You know, when I was a kid,

56:16 I was really good at baseball and soccer,

56:18 and you see the kids in the commercials,

56:20 the type of All-American kid,

56:22 and I just thought, like,

56:24 who is more All-American than me?

56:26 If they’re talking about an All-American kid,

56:27 they’re talking about me.

56:30 And at some point in my life,

56:33 I realized that nobody else thought of me that way,

56:36 and that nobody would ever think about me that way.

56:55 I started designing “Unarmed” jerseys in 2013

56:58 after Trayvon Martin’s killer went free.

57:02 I thought, maybe if I put him on a team,

57:05 then people would care.

57:07 – WOMAN: I felt sad.

57:11 I’m glad that these names are being kept in the limelight because they are victims.

57:16 It’s very emotional for me as a police officer especially,

57:21 and I’m really thankful to the artist, yourself,

57:24 for doing what you’re doing.

57:25 We have to get justice for these people

57:28 who were shot and killed unarmed.

57:36 – RAAFI: In the fall of 2020, I drove across the country

57:39 visiting cities where these traumas have taken place.

57:43 I went to Louisville and Kenosha, Minneapolis,

57:46 Denver, Milwaukee.

57:49 When I could, I asked the people I met on the street to help me.

57:52 We installed jerseys and shared stories.

57:56 – RAAFI: Yo!

58:01 – Whoo! – Take care, buddy.

58:05 Hey, man. Let’s go.

58:07 – First of all, what’s your name?

58:10 – MICH: My name’s Mich.

58:12 – Mich, how you feeling right now?

58:13 – MICH: Man, just glad to be a part of something like this,

58:15 just spreading the word,

58:17 doing something that’s important,

58:18 getting the message out there to people who don’t know.

58:21 It’s years and years of history into that jersey,

58:25 in that word, in our skin.

58:27 We ain’t taking no more of this stuff anymore.

58:30 It’s time, it’s time.

58:33 – All right, man. Hey. – RAAFI: Hey.

58:44 I went to George Floyd Square

58:45 and the Elijah McClain memorial site.

58:49 I met activists, police, parents and teachers.

58:53 They told me to keep going.

58:56 I have collaborators now.

58:58 We recently installed

58:59 the first gallery show of “Unarmed.”

59:01 – MAN: Two inches, right? – RAAFI: Two inches, my man.

59:03 The day before our show opened, a woman visited the gallery.

59:08 We didn’t say much, but by the time she left,

59:11 she was crying.

59:17 – MAN: I’m excited to do this

59:18 for George Floyd and Breanna Taylor.

59:22 Feeling these emotions in this moment

59:24 as we delicately place these jerseys in their honor.

59:28 I’m like, wow, I’m a part of something special.

59:31 I’m a part of something that means something.

59:35 I didn’t expect to feel this way.

59:38 It feels good, but…

59:44 it hurts, too, you know? I don’t know.

59:46 Yeah, it feels good, but it hurts at the same time.

59:49 It’s hard to explain.

59:52 I’m a part of something because I feel this movement,

59:54 but unfortunately, we had to lose people for it,

59:58 and I don’t think that’s necessarily

60:00 how it should’ve happened.

60:07 – RAAFI: “Unarmed” has taught me a lot of things

60:09 over these last weeks, months, and years.

60:13 Most of all, it’s taught me that

60:16 it’s time for our country to start treating us

60:20 like we belong here.

60:30 – Our black skin is not a crime.

60:32 It is the beautiful robe of nation builders.

60:35 ( music playing )

60:59 – I hope that you feel the validation of your external beauty,

61:03 but also get to the deeper business

61:05 of being beautiful inside.

61:07 There is no shade in that beauty.

61:12 – RUPAUL: I grew up in a house full of girls,

61:14 and there was always makeup and clothes,

61:15 and everything was there.

61:16 Makeup never hurt anybody.

61:29 – You just take care of the justice,

61:31 and I’ll handle the revenge myself.

61:36 – Welcome aboard. You’re right on time

61:38 for another hip trip on the “Soul Train.”

61:52 – MARTIN LUTHER KING: Yes, I’m black.

61:53 I’m proud of it! I’m black and beautiful!

62:17 – I’m getting my hair done!

62:19 – Are you gonna get beads in it? Ooh, beads, right?

62:23 – Beads! – Beads, beads.

62:25 – Two knots. Show ’em what you got going on, mama.

62:28 – Twist. – Oh yeah!

62:30 What you got going on? – One braid.

62:32 – WOMAN: Black girls are beautiful! Yes! And pose!

62:35 And pose and pose! – [girl giggling]

62:39 – WOMAN: My earliest memory of getting my hair done is

62:44 maybe I was like six or seven,

62:47 and on Saturdays, my mom,

62:50 she had this glass beige kind of headboard

62:56 in her room with this big circle mirror.

62:59 And I would sit in front of her as she twisted my hair,

63:02 and when I was done getting my hair done,

63:04 I would turn around, look at the mirror,

63:07 see how beautiful and cute I looked,

63:09 and then I’d say, “Thank you, Mommy,”

63:11 and I’d give her a hug.

63:23 – WOMAN: And so he would do my hair, and I remember

63:26 he would have my hair laying so flat.

63:29 My relaxers were so fresh every time.

63:33 He always gave me really good haircuts,

63:35 and it was nice.

63:38 I loved coming out of the salon feeling beautiful.

63:41 ( music playing )

63:43 – WOMAN: I actually started to learn how to braid because

63:48 I just wanted to do my own hair.

63:50 I was tired of other people doing my hair because

63:53 I thought I was too grown for barrettes,

63:55 so I started with the Barbie doll heads.

63:57 I would ask my mom to buy me them,

63:59 and I would, like, braid, cut, style,

64:03 you know, everything.

64:05 ( music continues )

64:13 – WOMAN: It wasn’t until I was in high school

64:16 that I had, like, a full weave put in,

64:17 with, like, my leave out, and it was really long.

64:21 I would get, like, 16 inches, 18 inches,

64:24 and I just felt like I was a R&B singer at the time

64:28 and I would have these long, you know, the long hair.

64:30 I would get the rollers and put rollers in it

64:32 and do these curls, these big, loose curls

64:34 in my hair, and I really loved it.

64:37 Like, I thought I was like a model for some reason.

64:40 – WOMAN: Anyways, uh, look at it.

64:45 – WOMAN: At night, I just wrapped up

64:46 the sides of my hair with the hair wrap,

64:49 and in the morning, I would add a curl or two and I was done.

64:53 I still love the convenience of short hair.

64:56 Like that old saying goes, if it’s not broke, don’t try to fix it.

65:00 I’m still rocking my short hairstyles.

65:03 I’m still looking Halle Berry cute.

65:05 It’s the short hair for me.

65:07 ( music continues )

65:19 – WOMAN: I think that black womanhood is so beautiful.

65:24 When I think about the type of, you know,

65:28 care and love that our hair requires,

65:32 and same with us,

65:35 I don’t think there’s one way to view black womanhood.

65:38 I think, if anything…

65:43 it just adds to…

65:48 …the beautiful complexities of black womanhood.

65:55 ( music playing )

66:04 – Hey, everybody, it’s me, Bob the Drag Queen.

66:06 I don’t have makeup on. So embarrassed.

66:09 Today I’m doing a Sylvester-inspired look.

66:13 Sylvester started in gospel, but then ended up becoming

66:17 this, like, disco queen, and I think he was using

66:20 a lot of his gospel stuff into his disco music.

66:24 Basically what I’m going for, is the iconic Sylvester blue eyeshadow.

66:28 I’m gonna give it a bit of a drag edge while keeping it androgynous

66:32 and go for that signature orange Sylvester hair.

66:37 And a little shoulder dress.

66:39 All right, let’s get cracking.

66:40 ( music continues )

67:05 Not only was Sylvester breaking down gender stereotypes

67:08 and beauty standards,

67:11 he really changed the game in a lot of ways.

67:14 Even going to the Gay Pride parade in a wheelchair

67:17 while he was dying in the middle of an epidemic,

67:19 he realized how important it is to be visible, to be seen,

67:23 to be out there.

67:24 And, I mean, I am willing to acknowledge

67:27 I understand that a lot of the freedom I have today

67:29 are because of people like Sylvester doing it way before I ever did it.

67:34 All right, honestly, I think this look is really good.

67:37 I mean, I always am, like, am I gonna get it?

67:40 But I turned it. I always turn it.

67:42 Listen, y’all, happy Black History Month,

67:44 and remember, black is beautiful,

67:48 and it’s mighty real.

67:51 Ow!

67:54 – The black LGBTQ community has shifted

67:57 and continues to shift art,

68:00 whether it be in fashion

68:02 or in music or in film or in television.

68:05 It’s changed the way we walk, the way we dance,

68:07 the way we dress, the way we speak,

68:09 and reminds us that life is best lived out loud.

68:15 And who today shows us this more than the powerhouse that’s Billy Porter?

68:19 His role on the hit show “Pose” and, quite frankly,

68:23 his role as an American icon

68:25 has been nothing short of a firework,

68:27 something for us to look up to and marvel at.

68:31 But remember, no one just becomes.

68:35 Before Billy, there was Marsha.

68:40 In almost every image I’ve seen

68:42 of the late Marsha P. Johnson,

68:44 her smile seems to bully the rest of her face.

68:48 It’s big and toothy,

68:51 a bright crescent moon beneath two starry eyes.

68:55 There’s always some kind of flowers woven through her hair,

68:57 or maybe she got on a hat or a scarf.

69:00 Either way, you see color. You see joy.

69:04 And that joy, I imagine, was a hard-fought joy,

69:07 a joy salvaged from the American meat grinder

69:10 of hate not just of black people,

69:12 but also of queer people.

69:14 So to be black, and in Marsha’s case, transgender

69:17 was to fight for joy, and fight she did.

69:21 In the 1960s, queer communities in New York City

69:24 were being raided by police officers who treated

69:27 being gay as if it was some kind of criminal activity.

69:30 Queer folks were being brutalized without consequence.

69:33 But eventually, like with all bullying,

69:37 the bullied fought back.

69:39 We now call this moment the Stonewall rebellion,

69:44 named after a bar in Greenwich Village

69:46 where gay people, many of whom were black,

69:49 rose up and resisted.

69:51 The rebellion lasted five days

69:53 and would be the start of the Gay Rights Movement.

69:56 That following year, 1970,

69:59 the first Gay Pride Parade would take place.

70:02 And that same year, Marsha P. Johnson would create a physical space

70:07 where young trans people could live proudly,

70:10 where joy wouldn’t be plucked out at the moment it broke ground.

70:14 For what most don’t understand, what most don’t know,

70:17 is that for people within the black LGBTQ community,

70:21 the dance of it all, the drama and shine,

70:25 has always been a fight for joy,

70:28 a theater of survival

70:31 where no one is playing a role.

70:35 And one more thing, the category is freedom.

70:45 – MAURICE HARRIS: As a black gay creator,

70:47 I create a lot of things,

70:48 and flowers is one of my main mediums

70:50 that I use to express myself.

70:52 ( music playing )

70:55 We’re gonna make some Marsha P. headpieces,

70:58 but I wanted to make them extra-fancy because it’s Marsha P.

71:02 I love the way Marsha just, like, claimed this as her own,

71:07 and really just like, “I’m giving myself my own crown,

71:11 and it’s gonna be made of flowers.” I’m here for it.

71:14 Do you guys know why she put the P. in Marsha P.?

71:19 “Pay them no mind.” Isn’t that good?

71:21 I love that. We love you, Miss Marsha P.!

71:26 Thank you for being you. Thank you for trailblazing

71:29 and making a way for me to be who I am today.

71:35 I think Marsha would be proud of me. What do you think?

71:39 – So we’ve come to the end of our journey for now,

71:42 and on this journey, we’ve explored the boundlessness of black culture

71:46 through so many incredible artists and icons,

71:50 which begs the question, what will you do?

71:54 How will you add a brushstroke, a horn solo,

71:58 a two-step, a photograph?

72:00 How will you reimagine cool and reinforce self-love

72:04 regardless of the judgment?

72:06 You can, you will,

72:09 because quitting isn’t an option.

72:11 How will you jump and swing and dive for the ball

72:14 and stand for us all?

72:16 What kind of runway will you turn the sidewalk into?

72:20 You can, and you will,

72:23 because quitting is not an option.

72:26 What kind of song will you sing into the hairbrush?

72:29 What new way will you learn to laugh,

72:32 because quitting is not an option.

72:36 What new march will you learn

72:38 to climb this glorious mountain of culture?

72:41 The foothold’s already there for you,

72:43 the pathway up laid out, the brush cleared.

72:47 All you have to do is step with some intention.

72:51 Lift you chin and your knees high

72:54 as you climb over rock and root.

72:57 You can, you can.

73:01 But once you make it to the top, and you will,

73:05 tell me, what masterpiece will you carve from this stone?

73:15 – To all of you out there who are just getting started,

73:19 who are finding your place within this next generation

73:21 of leaders and artists and change makers,

73:25 look, I know this time in your life

73:26 might feel overwhelming.

73:29 You’re coming into your own, trying to create a new path

73:33 for yourselves just like so many gifted black artists

73:36 on this program once had to do for themselves,

73:40 and that means taking risks, making mistakes,

73:44 deciding who it is you are underneath all the pressures

73:48 and expectations that other folks want to put on you.

73:52 It’s a lot, and that’s not even considering

73:56 the unique power of this moment in history.

74:01 Your generation knows all too well that

74:03 those old fault lines of fear, racism and discrimination

74:08 based on the color of your skin weren’t erased by a civil war

74:12 or the passing of the Civil Rights Act,

74:15 and certainly the election of a black president.

74:19 You’ve seen too much, too much hate in the news

74:23 and in your social media feeds,

74:26 too many torches burning and racist flags waving,

74:30 too many black folks shot cold or choked out,

74:34 too many folks ransacking the very center of our democracy.

74:40 And too often, this behavior goes unchecked and unpunished,

74:45 leaving us with the sad realization

74:48 that in America, liberty, justice,

74:51 and accountability are not for all,

74:56 and it all leaves a pit in your stomach.

75:00 It courses through your nerves the minute you step out the door,

75:05 and it feels like a threat not just to our country

75:09 or even to our rights,

75:11 but to us, to our safety,

75:15 to our lives.

75:17 And when you’re faced with all of that,

75:20 the natural response is to want to turn inward,

75:25 to harden yourselves against the outside world.

75:29 Look, I understand that instinct.

75:31 Believe me, I do.

75:34 But I’ve also learned that shutting everything out

75:38 is only a temporary fix.

75:41 And you and me? We need something that lasts.

75:45 In politics, yes, we’ve gotta participate,

75:49 we’ve gotta vote, but even more than that,

75:54 we need something that allows us

75:56 to live fully and freely,

75:59 to be who we are every second of every day.

76:04 And that means we gotta let people in,

76:08 into our stories, into our experiences,

76:12 into our hopes and our fears and our rawest vulnerabilities.

76:17 We gotta talk it out.

76:19 We gotta write it out, rhyme it out,

76:20 sing it out, shout it out,

76:23 and do it with all the sweetness and spice

76:26 and frustration and joy

76:29 and celebration that makes us who we are.

76:34 We’ve gotta share it with our girlfriends and our brothers,

76:37 with our neighbors and our mothers.

76:40 We’ve got to share it with everybody,

76:43 because that’s how we help people see the truth of who we are.

76:48 Now, to me, that’s what the Black Renaissance is all about.

76:54 All the creators and artists who by baring their truest selves

76:59 are shining their light out wider

77:02 out on to all of our stories,

77:04 illuminating all their beauty

77:06 and their pain so that as a community,

77:09 as a country, we can find our way

77:13 through this world together.

77:15 That’s what we celebrate this month,

77:19 and what we should be celebrating

77:20 every day of our lives–

77:23 the truth that our lives matter,

77:27 our stories matter.

77:30 And when we share them,

77:32 that’s better for everyone.

77:36 So, I simply hope that all of you out there

77:39 see yourselves as part of this renaissance,

77:44 because we’re not gonna get very far without you.

77:47 I want you to see the beauty in your experiences.

77:51 I want you to put your stories out there,

77:55 because when you do those things,

77:57 you’ll let the world in,

78:00 and you’ll bring us all a little closer together.

78:04 I cannot wait to see the art, the songs,

78:08 the hope you all will create in the years to come.

78:12 Love you all.

78:17 ( music playing )

81:33 ( music playing )

