Black Women in Canada’s News

Black Canada Talking™ is a live online event that provides Black Canadians an opportunity to give their takes and POVs on stories that are of importance to them.

On the October 3, 2021 edition of Black Canada Talking™ the guests were: Sarah Onyango and Cesar Ndema-Moussa.

Over the last few weeks, a number of Black Canadian women have been making the news … Annamie Paul’s resigned as leader of the federal Green Party of Canada, Ginelle Skerritt was named the new CEO of the York Region Children’s Aid Society, Renée Amilcar was named new head OC Transpo (Ottawa Transit) and Rachel Décoste was named new Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at the National Film Board of Canada.

Watch the full video of the conversation:

Listen to the audio-only version:

Sarah and Ceasar discuss the significance and the impacts of these events.

You can contact Sarah Onyango via: https://chuo.fm/show/black-on-black/

You can contact Cesar Ndema-Moussa via: https://www.facebook.com/cesarrimyemery

