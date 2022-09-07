Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Black Youth: More Likely To Need a Job, Less Likely To Get One

Black Youth: More Likely To Need a Job, Less Likely To Get One

Among the reasons why Black youth should have a higher rate of employment than white youth are because they are less likely to be in school, more likely to have children to support, and more likely to have financial hardships.

by Leave a Comment

Washington — Summertime, but the living is not so easy when you are young, Black, and in search of a job. In a new report released today by the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), Algernon Austin explains why Black youth should have a higher rate of employment than their white peers. Then he compares that against the reality of joblessness among Black youth. Austin finds that to close the gap between what should be and what is, Black youth need over 500,000 jobs.

Among the reasons why Black youth should have a higher rate of employment than white youth are because they are less likely to be in school, more likely to have children to support, and more likely to have financial hardships.

To measure the gap between what should be and what is, Austin looks beyond the popular unemployment rate, which dramatically undercounts joblessness for Black youth. A better measure for Black workers is the employment rate — the share of the group that is working. To close the white-Black youth employment rate gap requires 540,000 jobs.

 

Racial discrimination in the labor market is an important factor keeping the employment rates of Black youth lower than their white counterparts. Austin looks to the success of subsidized jobs programs, like the depression-era Works Progress Administration. Such jobs programs that target communities experiencing high levels of joblessness can help offset racial discrimination and provide employment for Black youth.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“With bold and smart investments, we can reduce joblessness for Black youth. Subsidized jobs programs can reduce social service expenditures and spur economic development which ultimately benefits everyone,” said Austin.

This post was previously published on cepr.net and under a Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 4.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

About CEPR

The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) was established in 1999 to promote democratic debate on the most important economic and social issues that affect people’s lives. In order for citizens to effectively exercise their voices in a democracy, they should be informed about the problems and choices that they face. CEPR is committed to presenting issues in an accurate and understandable manner, so that the public is better prepared to choose among the various policy options.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x