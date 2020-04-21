Get Daily Email
Blacks And Coronavirus … The Present And the Future From Black Men's POV

Blacks And Coronavirus … The Present And the Future From Black Men’s POV

What are Black men saying about the coronavirus situation?

by

Dr. Vibe asks Black men from America, Canada, and England about their thoughts on the effects of the coronavirus is having on Blacks right now and in the future

Dr. Vibe asks Victory Unlimited (United States), Henri Morris (United States), Clive Henry (England), Jonathan Shaw (Canada) and Mike Ramey (United States) about Blacks And Coronavirus … The Present And The Future From Black Men’s POV.

During the conversation, the panelists talked about:

– How have each of the panelists been effected by the coronavirus situation and the impacts on Blacks
– If the shutdown still justified
– What Blacks need to do during and after this time

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

Become a Member

