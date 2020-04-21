Dr. Vibe asks Black men from America, Canada, and England about their thoughts on the effects of the coronavirus is having on Blacks right now and in the future

Dr. Vibe asks Victory Unlimited (United States), Henri Morris (United States), Clive Henry (England), Jonathan Shaw (Canada) and Mike Ramey (United States) about Blacks And Coronavirus … The Present And The Future From Black Men’s POV.

During the conversation, the panelists talked about:

– How have each of the panelists been effected by the coronavirus situation and the impacts on Blacks

– If the shutdown still justified

– What Blacks need to do during and after this time