Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin

The Holocaust — the murder of 6 million Jews — turns out not to be the 20th century’s worst story of mass execution.

We know about the Holocaust because people survived it and told us about it.

We know almost nothing about what happened between 1930 and 1947 in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Belarus, Ukraine, and western Russia because almost nobody survived it.

In those years, in those regions, Hitler and Stalin killed 14 million people. Not one was a soldier in uniform. Most never saw a concentration camp — they were starved, beaten, shot and gassed to death. But records are incomplete; the number could go as high as 20 million. And if the German invasion of Russia had gone as planned, Hitler would have starved 30 million just in the first winter.

Eastern Europe was, simply, a killing field.

“Bloodlands” tells us a story we simply don’t know. It has been honored with dozens of awards. If you want to understand the greater holocaust of the last century, it is necessary reading; if you care to contemplate “human nature,” it is even more necessary. [To buy the paperback from Amazon, click here. For the Kindle edition, click here. For the audio CD, click here.]

As Timothy Snyder writes:

Germans killed millions of Polish citizens. More Poles were killed during the Warsaw Uprising alone than Japanese died in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. A non-Jewish Pole in Warsaw alive in 1933 had about the same chances of living until 1945 as a Jew in Germany alive in 1933. Nearly as many non-Jewish Poles were murdered during the war as European Jews were gassed at Auschwitz. For that matter, more non-Jewish Poles died at Auschwitz than did Jews of any European country, with only two exceptions: Hungary and Poland itself.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Why?

Stalin started first, killing his own people — as many as 5 million — well before World War II was on the horizon. His method: starvation.

Germany’s goal was to eradicate Soviet territory and establish “pearls of settlement” — Eastern Europe would be Germany’s farm.

Snyder records all of this, in great detail, like this:

After October 1943, the Jews of Concentration Camp Warsaw were forced to perform yet another task: the disposal of the bodies of Poles taken from Warsaw and executed in the ruins of the ghetto. Poles were brought in trucks in groups of fifty or sixty to the terrain of the former ghetto, where they were executed in or near Concentration Camp Warsaw by machine gunners of the local SS and another police unit.

Jewish prisoners then had to form a Death Commando that would eliminate the traces of the execution. They would build a pyre from wood taken from the ruins of the ghetto, and then stack bodies and wood in layers. Then the Jews poured gasoline on the pyres and lit them. Yet this was a Death Commando in more than the usual sense. Once the bodies of the Poles were burning, the SS-men shot the Jewish laborers who had built the pyre, and tossed their bodies into the flame.

But that level of detail is the smaller of Snyder’s contributions to our understanding of what happened here. His greater and more original perception: Don’t focus just on the victims or the perpetrators. See the big picture. The Germans and Soviets were engaged in the same project: killing people at a distance. They committed similar crimes. In the end, their madness was the same.

Hitler believed that will triumphs over facts. That’s debatable. The facts are not. Here they are.

—

This post was previously published on headbutler.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com