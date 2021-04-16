Blythe Baird – “For the Rapists Who Called Themselves Feminist” [Video]

By Button Poetry
Blythe Baird, performing at Icehouse in Minneapolis, MN.
perhaps this body belongs to the first
time i was raped
and i think about how [ __ ] up it is to
begin a sentence with the first time i
was raped
and how when i talk to other women about
this it almost seems like it’s not even
if you’ve been assaulted
but when see women have so much in
common such as loving zumba
being interrupted experiencing violence
and when another male friend turns out
to be a rapist
the same male friend who wore feminism
across his chest like a pageant sash
i cannot help but remember meeting him
at a sexual violence prevention
rally in the disappointing irony
and when another male friend who
identifies as a feminist gives himself
permission to make a rape joke and has
the nerve to call it reclamatory
never mind that his joke just validated
the actions of the silent predator
sitting next to him never mind that the
joke
just made a survivor sitting across from
him relive what was likely the worst
thing to ever happen to them
and you men who pose as activists
scratch your head
wonder why women are so terrified to
report while you shrug your shoulders
and make our trauma into your victory
lap the reason
you fist bump your friends over craft
beers at the bar
how could i expect this body to be
perfect for anything but the punchline
and if i do not laugh i am no longer the
cool girl
but the one who cannot take a joke i
have run
out of compassion for wolves i have run
out of compassion for anyone who isn’t
outraged
i ran in this stubborn body followed
i am the opposite of forgiveness i am
all rage and shriek in flame
outside of the women’s freshman
dormitory at yale fraternity pledges
chanted no means yes
yes means anal i [ __ ] dead women and
fill them with my semen
a woman is found unconscious behind a
dumpster pine needles in her hair
naked wounded violated by a star
stanford athlete meanwhile
the press is more concerned with how
this experience has taken away her
assailant’s
appetite this is not to say
all men are hungry this is not even to
say
all men are hunting but haven’t we all
found the bones of a woman stuck like
leftovers between a full man’s teeth
there is a fraternity in minnesota that
paints the stone lions
outside their front door the color of
the panties of the last girl they
successfully assaulted
you call this rape culture i call it
this morning [ __ ] i was cackled four
times on the way
here if my trauma were made into an art
museum
the most popular exhibit would showcase
portraits of every man who ever
assaulted me snarling and the smell of
his sweat on my pillowcase follows me to
sociology
and the whole class can tell that most
days i am more victim than i am survivor
and in this room
i try to write a poem about anything
other than my Sbut all
that comes out
is my throat in his hands
hours before one of my best friends
raped me on our college campus
we discussed the prospect of astral
projection
he couldn’t understand why i wanted to
experience it so badly
why would anyone want to leave their
body he laughed
and in this moment we had nothing in the
world in common
