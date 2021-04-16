Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Blythe Baird – “For the Rapists Who Called Themselves Feminist” [Video]

Blythe Baird – “For the Rapists Who Called Themselves Feminist” [Video]

A male friend who identifies as a feminist gives himself permission to make a rape joke.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Blythe Baird, performing at Icehouse in Minneapolis, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
perhaps this body belongs to the first
00:04
time i was raped
00:06
and i think about how [ __ ] up it is to
00:08
begin a sentence with the first time i
00:10
was raped
00:12
and how when i talk to other women about
00:13
this it almost seems like it’s not even
00:15
if you’ve been assaulted
00:17
but when see women have so much in
00:20
common such as loving zumba
00:23
being interrupted experiencing violence
00:26
and when another male friend turns out
00:28
to be a rapist
00:30
the same male friend who wore feminism
00:32
across his chest like a pageant sash
00:35
i cannot help but remember meeting him
00:37
at a sexual violence prevention
00:39
rally in the disappointing irony
00:42
and when another male friend who
00:43
identifies as a feminist gives himself
00:45
permission to make a rape joke and has
00:47
the nerve to call it reclamatory
00:49
never mind that his joke just validated
00:51
the actions of the silent predator
00:53
sitting next to him never mind that the
00:55
joke
00:55
just made a survivor sitting across from
00:57
him relive what was likely the worst
00:59
thing to ever happen to them
01:01
and you men who pose as activists
01:03
scratch your head
01:04
wonder why women are so terrified to
01:06
report while you shrug your shoulders
01:08
and make our trauma into your victory
01:11
lap the reason
01:12
you fist bump your friends over craft
01:14
beers at the bar
01:15
how could i expect this body to be
01:17
perfect for anything but the punchline
01:21
and if i do not laugh i am no longer the
01:24
cool girl
01:25
but the one who cannot take a joke i
01:28
have run
01:28
out of compassion for wolves i have run
01:31
out of compassion for anyone who isn’t
01:33
outraged
01:34
i ran in this stubborn body followed
01:37
i am the opposite of forgiveness i am
01:40
all rage and shriek in flame
01:42
outside of the women’s freshman
01:43
dormitory at yale fraternity pledges
01:46
chanted no means yes
01:47
yes means anal i [ __ ] dead women and
01:50
fill them with my semen
01:51
a woman is found unconscious behind a
01:53
dumpster pine needles in her hair
01:56
naked wounded violated by a star
01:58
stanford athlete meanwhile
02:00
the press is more concerned with how
02:02
this experience has taken away her
02:04
assailant’s
02:05
appetite this is not to say
02:08
all men are hungry this is not even to
02:12
say
02:12
all men are hunting but haven’t we all
02:15
found the bones of a woman stuck like
02:18
leftovers between a full man’s teeth
02:21
there is a fraternity in minnesota that
02:23
paints the stone lions
02:25
outside their front door the color of
02:27
the panties of the last girl they
02:28
successfully assaulted
02:30
you call this rape culture i call it
02:32
this morning [ __ ] i was cackled four
02:35
times on the way
02:36
here if my trauma were made into an art
02:39
museum
02:40
the most popular exhibit would showcase
02:42
portraits of every man who ever
02:44
assaulted me snarling and the smell of
02:46
his sweat on my pillowcase follows me to
02:48
sociology
02:49
and the whole class can tell that most
02:51
days i am more victim than i am survivor
02:54
and in this room
02:55
i try to write a poem about anything
02:56
other than my Sbut all
02:58
that comes out
02:59
is my throat in his hands
03:02
hours before one of my best friends
03:04
raped me on our college campus
03:07
we discussed the prospect of astral
03:09
projection
03:10
he couldn’t understand why i wanted to
03:12
experience it so badly
03:15
why would anyone want to leave their
03:17
body he laughed
03:19
and in this moment we had nothing in the
03:22
world in common
03:32
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x