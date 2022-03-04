BNPL: Just Another Proof of Traditional Banks’ Decadence

Square’s €29 billion acquisition of Afterpay earlier this month, gives Jack Dorsey’s company control over one of the best-known companies of the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) phenomenon, putting the spotlight on a growing trend closely associated with millennial consumption patterns.

Afterpay is an Australian company that has so far provided more than 16 million users with the means to buy stuff from more than 100,000 establishments around the world, deferring payment via four interest-free installments. Together with other fintech companies such as Sweden’s Klarna (valued at $46 billion), the Dubai-based Tabby (some $300 billion after its last financing round) or the American Affirm, they are highly popular among younger people unwilling to pay the costs associated with credit cards. You use one of these applications at the moment of payment, fragmenting your purchase and either paying a quarter back every two weeks interest-free, or accruing interest by taking longer.

Generally, these platforms allow users to make relatively expensive purchases, paying their price in four installments over a six-week period, using an app that carries out the payment on the relevant store’s website. The user’s account is linked to a debit card or bank account, from which payments are automatically drawn. The app is responsible for reminding the user of the payments, and as larger purchases are made, the spending limit is raised. Most of these platforms do not charge interest, generating revenue primarily from what they charge retailers for incentivizing purchases and some late fees.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For a growing number of the “I want it now” generation, BNPL is the way to buy virtually anything from clothing to electronic devices, typically costing under $1,000, without resorting to traditional banking, which appeals less and less. For retailers, it’s an attractive way for consumers to start spending more than they might normally. As JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon notes, these types of companies are proof of Wall Street’s diminishing role in consumer trends. Applications that, according to some, encourage irresponsible behavior by not requiring any type of verification or analysis of the solvency of their users, but which are undoubtedly carving out a niche in a fast-growing market.

In which case, why has traditional banking not moved into a segment like this? Firstly, because they are slow to react to changing market trends, and secondly, because they don’t trust younger people. BNPL companies are relatively small, very efficient, have simple and attractive interfaces, and although they can only do just one thing, they do it very well. In contrast, traditional banks, and their managers, are freaked out by innovation seeing only soaring costs and reduced profit margins. This is yet another segment that fintechs seem to be managing to wrest from mainstream banks, and that other companies are expected to enter.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock