Bomb Threats, Canceled Events, Empty Schools: How a Bullying Probe Paralyzed a Wisconsin Town’s Democracy

By Mario Koran / Wisconsin Watch

On the day of the third bomb threat, a bell echoed through Kiel, Wisconsin’s empty middle school.

Students had gone home days ago after the first bomb threat, and they would finish the school year virtually. Graduation ceremonies were postponed. Sports games canceled. The Memorial Day parade? Nixed.

Smoky clouds hung like the pall that had enveloped the town in recent weeks. Neighbors grew suspicious of neighbors. Residents peeked out of windows; few ventured into the streets of this northeastern Wisconsin town of 4,000.

Many who spoke to a reporter requested anonymity and out-of-view meeting spots.

“It feels like we’ve been hijacked by something bigger than Kiel,” one school parent said, sitting by the banks of the Sheboygan River. “A year ago, two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have expected any of this. It’s an unbelievable scenario.”

Even before the bomb threats, the possibility of violence chilled conversations. Those who spoke publicly risked stepping into a vicious vortex of Facebook brawls. By May, Kiel’s political factions clashed over the direction of schools, public libraries and even the local farmer’s market.

Kiel’s paralysis in late May and early June followed a descent into incivility that shares elements of school board fights across the country — fueled by a cocktail of political tribalism, COVID-19 anxiety, false claims of election fraud and racial tensions following the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd. The town’s turmoil offers deeply divided Wisconsin an extreme example of what can happen when partisan misinformation aggravates the resentment and distrust already festering in a community.

A news event shook Kiel in mid-May. That’s when the parents of three Kiel Middle School boys told news outlets that their children were under investigation for violating Title IX — a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools — for allegedly bullying a transgender student.

The parents were outraged at the school for what the families described as the mistaken use of the wrong pronouns — using “she” to address the transgender student, who went by “they/them” pronouns. Luke Berg, an attorney from the powerful conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), represented the accused boys. The investigation violated the boys’ right to free speech, he argued.

The public has yet to hear the transgender student’s side of the story, and federal privacy laws shield those details. Berg acknowledged to Wisconsin Watch that WILL withheld some details from the narrative it pushed to the media, including hyper-partisan juggernauts Newsmax and Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

A Kiel music teacher’s report flagged four or five incidents between the boys and the transgender student, Berg said. Rose Rabidoux, the mother of one of the accused boys, added that the teacher documented incidents across multiple days, not an isolated conversation in class. She acknowledged that one of the boys once “lashed out” and threw food at the transgender student — none of which was revealed in initial media interviews.

But the one-sided story had already gone viral after a conservative Twitter account posted the name of the school principal involved in investigating the complaint to its 1.3 million followers. As the story ricocheted across the mediascape, “hateful” messages poured in to school staff, according to Kiel police.

In the days that followed the first bomb threat on May 23, residents phoned police on most anything that appeared suspicious, including a Wisconsin Watch reporter photographing the library. “People are really amped up,” an officer said while confirming the reporter’s identification. “We’re getting calls about everything.”

In the backdrop, mass shootings — first in Buffalo, New York, then Uvalde, Texas — only heightened fears.

Over nine days, six emailed bomb threats would land in school, police and news media inboxes, and the list of targets grew. First, the middle school, then multiple Kiel schools. Eventually all schools, the public library, city hall, wastewater treatment plant, stores and all roads into and out of the city.

Effectively holding Kiel’s core institutions hostage, an anonymous emailer warned the school district to drop the Title IX investigation by June 3 or face additional threats.

On June 2, school board members emerged from a closed meeting to pronounce the Title IX investigation “closed” in an unsigned letter.

WILL and some Kiel residents welcomed the result, while others suggested that school board members submitted to a terrorist’s demands. The person who sent the threats acknowledged the investigation’s closure in a follow up message, but promised threats to any Wisconsin school district attempting to investigate similar complaints in the future, according to WBAY, which received the email.

Stuart Long, a school board member, said the board did not let the threats dictate the outcome, but he acknowledged that they expedited deliberations.

“Did we cave? Absolutely not, we did not cave. Were the threats keeping our feet to the fire to keep pushing us towards a resolution maybe sooner than later? I would have to say yes,” Long said. “It was expedited in the sense that everybody wanted this to end.”

Questions loom about how the outcome might affect future Wisconsin school investigations — and about what Kiel’s saga indicates about the trajectory of Wisconsin’s democracy.

The district’s swift closure of the investigation will send a chilling message to schools and districts that protecting transgender students could put them in danger, said Elizabeth Tang, senior counsel for education and workplace justice at the National Women’s Law Center.

“The right wing extremists will see that this tactic has worked,” she said. “Any reasonable person would conclude that an anti-trans terrorist used threats to force the school to close its Title IX investigation.”

‘The water was boiling’

Residents long saw Kiel as a place where families stroll along river banks after grabbing a bite at Dairy Queen. At the Kiel Picnic, the summer’s premier event, parents send their kids to the tilt-a-whirl, grab a beer, then make the celebration Wisconsin-official with fried cheese curds from the Future Farmers of America stand.

But sometime over the past two years, an insidious force began tearing at the community’s fabric, about two dozen residents told Wisconsin Watch. Exactly when that shift started depends on whom you ask, but Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser said it started in the schools.

“The political atmosphere has definitely been amped up with the school board elections, and there was a critical race theory issue going around,” Funkhouser said. “The water was boiling, and when (the Title IX investigation) came to the light, it really kind of brought the pot to a full boil and overflowed at times.”

The Title IX-related backlash poured gasoline on Kiel’s political bonfire, but an earlier bullying investigation provided the kindling.

In July 2020, two months after Floyd’s murder and amid nationwide protests against violence inflicted upon Black Americans, the mother of a Black Kiel High School student discovered racist messages in her son’s football teammate group chat. Wisconsin Watch will dive deeper into the episode in a follow up story.

She took the messages to school officials, and the superintendent eventually filed a complaint on her behalf with the school district. When the school district took little action, the ACLU helped her escalate the complaint to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. As part of a settlement, the school district hired a consultant to educate staff and students about racism and harassment.

Later, in 2021, a local resident accused the consultant of promoting critical race theory. Soon a faction of the mostly white community viewed the theory as one of the biggest threats to Kiel’s children.

CRT is a decades-old academic concept asserting that white supremacy from America’s past lives on in its laws and institutions — shaping racial disparities across society today. But in the early days of the pandemic, writer Christopher Rufo sharpened the phrase into a kind of weaponized, catch-all for the “woke” racial ideologies that progressives back and conservatives scorn. “Critical race theory is the perfect villain,” he told the New Yorker in 2021.

Republican lawmakers nationwide have since pushed often vague bans on CRT and broader efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in public schools, despite a lack of evidence that K-12 schools taught or endorsed the academic theory.

Wisconsin has some of the country’s starkest disparities between white and Black residents in education, public health, housing, criminal justice and income. But in late 2021 and early 2022, Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed legislation to prohibit educators from referencing a host of concepts, including “critical race theory,” “multiculturalism,” “equity,” and “social justice.” Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the bill.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The anti-CRT messages spilled onto the pages of the Tri-County News, Kiel’s newspaper.

“My mother and her family fled Russia and came to America to escape Marxism. Now it’s here in the form of CRT!” wrote Dennis Steinhardt, the brother of Kiel Mayor Michael Steinhardt.

One local group, Tri-County Citizens, coalesced around an effort to keep CRT out of schools. Its website, which has since stopped functioning, prominently featured a video of Rufo asserting a connection between CRT and Marxism. Tri-County Citizens and another group, Common Sense Kiel, accused school board incumbents of advancing CRT and backed three challengers for their seats. The challengers did not respond to Wisconsin Watch’s interview requests.

The school district’s handling of race suddenly dominated the school board contest, alongside falling pandemic-era test scores and false claims of “pornography” in the local library. The weaponization of CRT had worked — making a faction in Kiel more concerned about a manufactured threat than the documented bullying of a Black student.

The bullied student eventually transferred to a more diverse neighboring school district, where he graduated this spring.

A spoon at a knife fight

Tony Johannes knew that his school board seat was in jeopardy in April when he read a letter in the newspaper titled “God remains in charge.” ​​

“Christianity and Critical Race Theory (CRT) cannot coexist; therefore, I cannot vote for any of the current board members who voted to support CRT,” it said.

Johannes, who held his seat for only six months after his appointment to the board, describes himself as “just a math teacher from Sheboygan who likes to watch the Bucks.” The letter in the paper confused him; he and his family are church-going Christians — he previously served as his church’s president, he said, and he’d never endorsed CRT.

“That was the moment I realized I was in trouble,” he said. “People either had their mind made up or they were no longer willing to listen.”

Just days earlier, a group of 70 local teachers sought to correct CRT-related inaccuracies in their own letter to the editor.

“First, Critical Race Theory is an academic legal theory taught in higher education. We discuss diversity,” the letter stated. “We discuss tolerance and respect to maintain a school that is a safe and welcoming place for all of our students.”

But Johannes saw his challengers’ message as louder and more persuasive than his stance that the school board should focus on preparing kids for college or careers when they graduate.

He also appeared to be financially outmatched. Glossy, expensive-looking banners touted his challengers, while the marker ink on Johannes’ hand-drawn signs bled in the rain.

“It felt like I was bringing a spoon to a knife fight,” Johannes said.

The school board challengers narrowly swept three incumbents, giving self-professed anti-CRT members a majority on the seven-member board.

In the past, Kiel’s local races generally stayed nonpartisan, with little meddling from state political parties, said Eli Shaver, chair of the Calumet County Democratic Party. In 2022, nearly every local race became partisan.

Statewide, school board races traditionally are sleepy, nonpartisan contests in which campaigns might raise a few hundred dollars, said Matt Rothschild, executive director of Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks money in politics.

But the Wisconsin Republicans are tightening their focus on local politics.

Ahead of the 2022 spring primaries, the Wisconsin Republican Party sent about $284,000 to county GOP offices statewide, while the Democratic Party of Wisconsin sent just $85,000 to its county parties, according to a Wisconsin Watch analysis.

That included the state GOP’s injection of $18,000 in Calumet and Manitowoc Counties, where Kiel is located. It was nine-times more than state Democrats sent to the two county parties.

“The Democratic Party was caught a little flat-footed in terms of injecting money,” Shaver said. “We really were not ready for the degree to which the Republican Party came into the area.”

That came amid a GOP push to reshape school governance on race and gender nationwide, in line with former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s 2021 declaration that “The path to save the nation is very simple. It’s going to go through the school boards.”

The same issues that roiled conservatives in Kiel showed up in nearby school districts, Shaver added, but they didn’t draw the same level of animosity as in Kiel.

Another first for Shaver: watching local political action committees form in Kiel.

Kiel-area resident Matt Piper, who registered a PAC called Citizens for Authentic Pride, said expenditures went toward printed flyers. The group also paid for an ad that ran in the local newspaper.

Tracking spending in Kiel’s school board race is difficult. The Kiel Area School District said every candidate filed as exempt from disclosure, meaning that candidates and committees raised and spent less than $2,000 in a year.

In April, Ty Bodden, who chairs the Republican Party of Calumet County, announced his state Assembly candidacy by touting an 80% success rate in managing local school and county races.

Bodden, who did not respond to requests for comment, wrote that his priorities include “banning the (New York Times’) 1619 project, Critical Race Theory and any equity-based curriculum for our schools.”

“If we see large-scale involvement of political parties in elections at this level, you are going to run out so many good candidates,” said Johannes. “Because either you have to affiliate yourself with a party, or you have to have a large war chest of your own.”

Pushing book bans

School board incumbents faced a whack-a-mole battle against misinformation. Their challengers’ attack lines morphed faster than they could respond, roping in other Kiel institutions along the way. That included the public library.

The library’s trouble started in November 2021, when a man called police to claim that he spotted pornography on the shelves.

The call put two books under the microscope. One, “Making a Baby,” deals with pregnancy; the other, “It’s Perfectly Normal,” contains illustrations of human anatomy, gender and sexuality — “something that a parent and child could sit down together to read and open a conversation about the human body,” said Julia Davis, director of the Kiel Public Library.

That book also has images of same-sex couples, which helps explain why the American Library Association has four times since 2003 listed it among the most challenged books of the year.

Upon visiting the library, Funkhouser, the police chief, saw the books’ cartoon-like drawings of embracing couples.

“The content of the books was clearly intended, in my opinion, to be educational and informative, not erotic in nature,” Funkhouser wrote in a report.

The complaint initially drew little attention, Davis said. But as the school board election approached, challengers began accusing the library of providing pornography to children. Candidates vowed to “keep pornographic materials out of schools.”

“It turned into a big talking point: ‘We need those candidates to save us from the pornography,’ even though no one seems to be able to show us that it exists,” Johannes said.

Members of Tri-County Citizens and other local conservatives fueled the outrage. In a video, Ryan Harden, leader of Common Sense Kiel and the parent of a middle schooler, connected the issue to schools by pointing to a policy that allows people to return public library books to a school library.

On social media, Harden called public library staff “perverted” and urged others to file complaints, circulating a form letter.

The library received 18 complaints by May, although seven or eight contained nothing beyond a signature, Davis said. Still, the complaints triggered a “reconsideration process” in which the library board would meet to consider their permanent removal.

The book’s supporters packed the library basement for that meeting, by far outnumbering complainants. Lifetime users of Kiel’s library, victim’s rights advocates, grandparents and school board members condemned book-banning.

“I’ve seen fascism, I’ve seen terror. And the problem is we start banning books, that leads to one thing and never ends very well,” said Jason Grube, a war veteran and father of three. “It always ends in terror. This is the United States of America. It is not the Middle East. It’s not the Taliban, and it’s certainly not 1939 Germany.”

More than 20 people offered public comments; only two supported limiting access to books. One pro-censorship speaker conceded that the books were not pornography, but said the library should shield young kids from them.

The library board overwhelmingly voted to keep the books on the shelves — a win for those resisting backlash politics in Kiel. But it was only one battle in a larger war.

‘Go Gladiator with this one’

For Harden, everything changed on January 6, 2021 — the day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, aiming to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory over Trump. Although four people died during the episode and about 150 law enforcement officers were injured, Biden’s confirmed victory most bothered Harden.

“Everything flipped upside down for me, as it did with millions of others,” he said. “It made me lose faith in government and policy, in the judicial system, as well as the congressional system.”

“We’ve been lied to and lied to, to the point where a tyrant has taken over,” he added.

Harden began to mobilize folks who felt the same, becoming one of Kiel’s most prolific organizers. He pushed to end school mask mandates during the pandemic. Then he worked to flip the school board to advance his brand of conservatism.

A host of factors caused Kiel to erupt during the Title IX investigation, Harden said.

“It was the crossroads of COVID, isolation, bad grades, bad teaching policies, bad administration,” he said. “And the thing that blew the top off the volcano was the Title IX and cleverly marking a bullying charge as a sexual harassment charge.”

Using the Facebook group he started, now branded “Common Sense Kiel,” Harden has excoriated the school district for falling test scores, warned of Marxist indoctrination of students and pushed back the use of self-selected pronouns, which he said creates more gender confusion. The rhetoric mobilized the group’s nearly 200 members.

Along with Tri-County Citizens, Common Sense Kiel spurred like-minded residents to attend school board meetings, pass out fliers and knock on doors ahead of the election. The groups’ talking points, amplified on social media and in the newspaper, framed school board campaigns.

“We were just concerned citizens reaching out to our neighbors,” said Piper, a self-described proud member of Tri-County Citizens. Rabidoux, the mother of one of the boys scrutinized in the Title IX proceeding, said she also contributed to the group’s efforts, and Mike Joas, elected to the school board in April, attended meetings.

Harden said local conservatives previously lacked an asset like him — someone skilled at political messaging, confident enough to livestream for 20 minutes on the dangers of CRT and able to deliver those messages to ears and eyeballs.

Harden said he filmed the campaign videos for all three challengers and built their websites. He rallied others to get involved over social media.

“The choices we make now — I guess we’ll just go Gladiator with this one — will echo in eternity,” Harden said with conviction in one video address.

—

This article first appeared on Wisconsin Watch and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock.com