Book Review — This Life: Secular Faith & Spiritual Freedom

As already noted, around the ripe old age of 23, my mind circled endlessly around whether life can have any coherent purpose if, at the end, it will be as if none of this happened. To echo Nabakov, our life give us a window of consciousness that flits between two incomprehensibly vast eternities of darkness. Next to these eternities, could human life possibly possess any meaning?

“Of course,” one protests to this younger Michael, “you glean pleasure now.” A few years ago, however, this protest proved small consolation:

Now I remember and cherish the awkward sweetness of my first kiss; now I remember and cherish the joys of past relationships, the learned lessons of mistakes made and sufferings suffered; now I continue to live on and to trudge, albeit imperfectly and with great uncertainty, through this confused existence. But it does not matter. Not ultimately. Because after death, I will no longer remember any of these experiences, as life — the enabler of experience — will have dissipated — forever, irrevocably, permanently. Because my consciousness is, in George Eliot's words, but a "globule of dew on a rose-leaf that at midday there will be no trace of."

The question of what death means for any life haunted me all the more because it seemed that most of my friends either (1) simply didn’t care about the question or (2) had since childhood accepted the answer through religious beliefs that were often but not always obtained not through thought but instead through happenstance of birth and place.

Although my existential obsession perplexed (and annoyed) friends, their apathy confused me even more. Think about it for a moment: If I asked you to meet me at an intersection — let’s say 57th Street and Lexington Avenue — the very first question you’d ask is “Why?” Life asks us to trundle on until 80 or so, yet even though we usually demand a “why” before acting in other realms of life, we rarely hold our entire existence up to the same scrutiny.

Put differently, immediately upon birth we find ourselves thrust into a world we know precious little about; yet few of us demand the same answer from life that we demand before engaging in even the most trivial pursuit:

“Why bother?”

Hägglund’s genius is that he argues that my youthful existential obsession and existential apathy are unhealthy. Spiritual wholeness instead resides in a healthy acceptance of the fact that we will die. It is only after accepting this inevitability that life becomes meaningful. It is only after acknowledging that life’s greatest certainty — death — is itself shrouded in uncertainty that we can move past and accept the paradox of death as a necessary condition of life.

Make no doubt about it. As a philosopher, Hägglund has written a book that respects your intelligence. As such, readers will need to read slowly and carefully, especially if they lack a background (formal or informal) in philosophy.

In addition, politically conservative readers should go in knowing that in the second half of his argument — that concerning spiritual freedom — Hägglund will challenge your beliefs about what makes life truly free by arguing (through Marxist theory) that spiritual freedom is best realized through democratic socialism, for though capitalism offers political freedom at the expense of economic serfdom, such serfdom is unconscionable after one recognizes the shortness of any life.

Indeed, This Life forces readers to wrestle with just how free we really are under American capitalism. Is one free if the vast majority of his or her time is spent doing tasks he would rather not be doing? Acknowledging the reality of death means acknowledging just how valuable our time on earth is, which in turn means questioning any system of structuring society, including our own, which makes so many demands on our time that our time — and therefore life — is not really ours, but our employer’s.