Books Are the Most Accessible and Greatest Mentors in Life

I’ve bought more books in the past 12 months than all other years of my professional life combined.

I have access to knowledge from some of the smartest people.

“All I have learned, I learned from books,” Abraham Lincoln said.

I’m learning more than I could have ever learned in a structured learning environment. It’s amazing what you can learn from books if you choose them carefully.

These days, I focus more on results-oriented books packed with actionable habits and routines. They’ve become the mentors I never had.

Books are more accessible than humans. And you can go back to the knowledge over and over again.

Socrates once said, “Employ your time in improving yourself by other men’s writings so that you shall come easily by what others have labored hard for.”

When you read a book, it’s like having an intimate conversation with someone else. You can learn so much from reading that it’s hard not to think about books as mentors.

They have the ability to empower you to be better than who you are today.

Mark Twain was right when he said, “The man who does not read good books has no advantage over the man who cannot read them.”

I get more value from books all sources of knowledge at the moment.

Reading is the best way to expand your knowledge and think differently. Books can provide you with inspiration and encouragement and insight into what others have done.

Books are the right place to find inspiration, knowledge, and wisdom.

A great book is one of the best ways to learn about a new subject or take your knowledge of something more in-depth.

Books have shaped many of our lives and helped us grow as individuals. They’ve given us perspective and helped us reach our goals.

They can teach you how to manage your time better and give you the motivation you need to stick with your resolutions for an entire year.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Books are wonderful mentors, telling you everything you want to know without judging or expecting anything in return.

“In my whole life, I have known no wise people (over a broad subject matter area) who didn’t read all the time — none, zero,” Charlie Munger once said.

If you want to live your best life and be the best version of yourself, then books are one of the most crucial things you need in your life.

“A great book should leave you with many experiences, and slightly exhausted at the end. You live several lives while reading, “ says William Styron.

The way we view books has changed over time.

Books were once just a means for entertainment, but now they are more than that. Books are now seen as mentors and teachers that can help us surpass our limitations.

We can learn about life, love, business, career growth, and designing a better life — virtually anything we want to know.

Books are accessible and affordable too. And because of this, it’s important to take advantage of them while they last.

The old adage says that the best teachers are books — use them to change the trajectory of your life.

If you’re looking for a new perspective or simply want to broaden your horizons, start with these:

The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey, Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell, Atomic Habits by James Clear, Meditations by Marcus Aurelius, and Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman.

Great books can change your mindset — and ultimately how you act.

Build a reading habit today — your best life depends on it.

—

This post was previously published on Thomas Oppong’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock