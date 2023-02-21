Boone Productions’ the Nap Time Show Featured in World Screen’s TV Kids In-demand Showcase for Diversity & Inclusion

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Nap Time Show, the premier children’s series from Detroit-based company Boone Productions, LLP, is one of three shows featured in the TV Kids In-Demand spotlight for series placing diversity & inclusion front and center.

“I am excited to continue using our show as a vessel to disrupt the norm of overstimulating children’s shows you see today.” Tweet this

Interactive and full of fun, The Nap Time Show is an episodic preschool series targeting children ages 2-6 and the families they comprise. With a mission to develop a positive relationship between children and rest, The Nap Time Show uses imaginative play, magical music, wildlife adventures and a vintage nurturing appeal to meet families where they are.

“We understand kids don’t exist in a vacuum separate from their families, so we created The Nap Time Show as a holistic offering that everyone can take something from,” said Sierra L. Boone, President and Executive Producer of Boone Productions. “I am excited to continue using our show as a vessel to disrupt the norm of overstimulating children’s shows you see today.”

TV Kids is the children’s and family focused arm of World Screen, a 36-year-old publication and the leading source of information for the international media business.

Check out the full feature, which includes an address from Sierra L. Boone, here.

You can watch full episodes of The Nap Time Show here.

ABOUT BOONE PRODUCTIONS, LLP.

Boone Productions is a family-led, art-based and love-founded prodco which seeks to use the power of story to spark intergenerational healing, understanding and growth on a foundation of intersectional liberation principles.

We believe the inner child is the source of connection to true identity, and through connection to self we can find deeper connection to each other across differences.

Family is our foundation. Community is our cause.

Learn more about our company and content offerings below:

The Nap Time Show

https://thenaptimeshow.com

https://www.youtube.com/@TheNapTimeShow

