Break the Ghosting Cycle: 7 Tips for Ending the Silence

Here are Easy Tips to Actually Avoid Ghosting!

The eventual slow fade sucks but there are some proven ways you can mitigate this completely! These have worked for me and I know they’ll work for you.

So why the hell are you being ghosted? You’re one of the good ones!

What’s the deal with ghosting anyway? Why does it happen? What causes it?

Let’s put this into context, there are people who have been on 4 dates only to never hear from that person again. There are people who have been dating for a month then suddenly the person vanishes. Or you might have been with someone for 5 months and they disappear. This is the brutal and often harsh reality of ghosting, no one is impervious.

The enhancements of modern dating technology have made it far easier to just disappear on someone. This callous process has completely sucked the energy out of dating like a Nuclear Dyson vacuum. You can’t go on a date without even having a little fraction of ghosting enter the murky corridors of one’s mind.

But let’s go a little deeper with the brief colloquial etymology of the word. “ghosting“ (sometimes known as the “slow fade”) refers to an act that involves one person in the dating equation who ends a relationship by simply vanishing, they have turned into Casper. The ghost does not give an explanation of any sort, leaving the ghosted wondering where they went wrong.

Not a very pleasant experience, right?

The heavy usage of online dating apps and social media these days, means that people are no longer viewed as people. They’re seen as transactional. Even upon a 1st or 2nd meeting, that person is still just another number because they initially met on an app based solely on looks and looks alone. Imagine if you met someone at a bar or even the grocery store, you’d still have a chance to be ghosted. Because even though it’s more of an organic meeting, the habits they’ve learned online or by them dating someone with online experience they all translate over. That’s just how most of our generation deals with things. If we can handle something, we avoid or deny it even exists.

In fact, in a poll conducted by YouGov and The Huffington Post, respondents ages 18–35 were more likely to admit they’ve experienced ghosting on either end than any other age group.

Shit.

Silence speaks louder than any words ever could, if someone doesn’t call or text in a few days. That’s your answer, that’s where you should no longer question and find someone who has enough respect to actually tell you the truth.

These days most people want to save face and rarely wear their hearts on their sleeves. So what are the expectations in this scenario? Should I call you for the next date? Should you call me? How do you like texts? What’s too much? What’s too little? When will I know you’re not interested, and what if I’ve lost interest, how do I let you know? I don’t know anyone who would ask these questions and be upfront on a first date.

If you don’t want to get ghosted, you might have to outline those questions and pepper them throughout dating. I advise before you’ve even met them. Communication. Crazy right?

On rare occasions, rare. Ghosting can be very healthy.

What!?

Yeah, for real.

Why? You ask.

Well, then, you know, right off the bat. Hell, you’ll never have to wonder if the person isn’t interested or any of that malarky. You’ll just flat out know cause they vanished anyway. You get all that time back that you might have lost. Getting ghosted early on is a great thing!

But what if you’re already dating or talking to someone? You really like them, and you’ll do whatever it takes to avoid being ghosted. I’ll run you through some tips to make sure you can at least see it coming, or you both end on very amicable terms without either having to vanish.

1. Ask Questions:

This one’s a gimme, right? When you want to keep the conversation going. Ask questions, I mean specifically when they’re not around I.E texting, phone calls, Snapchat, and Instagram whichever you prefer. If you keep asking questions and trying to get to know someone and they’re not reciprocating, There’s your first sign, a warning shot. This means that the person is either socially defunct or they really couldn’t care less about you at all.

People gravitate towards people who take an interest in, guess what…. Their interests! The more you do this, the less likely someone is to ghost!

2. Use some panache:

Whilst I believe game playing to be a genuine nuisance it doesn’t mean you should play your whole hand (Hear me out), especially before you’ve met the person. Don’t always be available to them. You have your own life too. But at the same time, don’t be ridiculous. If they’ve messaged you an hour later and you message them an hour later, that’s silly. Do what comes naturally; respond when you genuinely have time. If you’ve been on a first date and 4 days, have gone by and not one of you suggests a different time to meet. It’s time to take your talents elsewhere to someone who actually has a clue. Or, at the very least, for your own clarity, ask them out and see what happens.

Give them the basics of who you are and keep them engaged but don’t give them your life story all on one date. The dating app and number exchange is the movie trailer. The date is the actual movie. Make sure your movie is a 5-star classic everyone loves to watch.

3. The timing and rhythm of communication

How often someone communicates tells you a lot about how much the person is actually interested. The regularity of communicating is a manifestation that they’re thinking about you. If they text you regularly, then it’s a healthy mutual attraction. If, however, you start to get one-worded answers and they don’t respond on the same day, this is them cowardly and slowly pulling away instead of telling you they’re no longer interested. If you’re initiating all the texts in the relationship, the recipient just isn’t that into you; if you’re not getting any texts back, the recipient isn’t into you at all. Sorry, but I don’t want you to fall into those traps. Stop watering dead plants. They won’t grow back.

4. Be Honest:

Even if it’s a short time of knowing each other. You owe it to them to explain where you’re at. Part of being a good person is communicating your honest opinions and feelings without making someone feel like complete rubbish. It’s all about approach and delivery. It’s perfectly fine to say, “I’ve enjoyed getting to know you, but I don’t think we should see each other anymore/again.” Now the reaction might not be what you’re looking for, but at least you did it!

No one likes rejection, and there are not a lot of people who handle it with the grace of an angel, and there are some other people who handle it like a bull in a china shop. But remember, if you’re willing to dish out rejection be prepared to get some back too.

5. Clear Expectations:

Acknowledge what you want right from the start with respect to communication; if the beginning of your relationship is about texting back and forth and the conversation is relatively benign and short, it lends itself to an easy in, easy out scenario. Game playing is for kids. Sometimes you need to be positively direct and figure out what the person wants. If they’re uncomfortable with such a “bold “question. They’re not the one for you. It’s very simple. Kick ’em to the curb.

6. The 48-Hour Process

If they don’t respond or reply within 48 hours, cut them off. That way, you’re in control. Don’t forget if they couldn’t even communicate their intentions or emotions, they are NOT THE PERSON FOR YOU. This is the bare minimum.

7. But what if they come back?

Well if they do, hear them out first, you never know. Lord knows I’ve heard some pretty lame excuses before. If they hit you back after 2–3 weeks, you’ve got to cut them loose. I know it sounds harsh, right? But consider this, it’s 2022 we have more methods of communication than we ever have had before. Americans, on average, check their phones 46 times per day!! And yet somehow they couldn’t contact you?

Bullshit.

Unless they were stuck on a mountain for 2–3 weeks, I’m not buying it, and you shouldn’t either. If it’s a person is crawling out from beneath their rock to apologize for ghosting, then it probably never worked out with the other person they ghosted you for.

Ghosting truly is a double-edged sword. Whatever happens, relax and don’t take it personally. With positive and polite communication I’m sure you’ll put yourself in the best possible way to avoid it. But it’s not entirely avoidable. Being ghosted feels like the worst form of rejection on the surface, but if you take a long hard look, it’s only rejection if you begin feeling less confident in yourself. When someone has been ghosted there are questions such as where did I go wrong? The date went perfectly! But if you look closely, there are always signs and clues as to where things just didn’t quite add up, how things were set up, communicated to each other, and the regularity of communication.

Just remember, if you haven’t really established a dating relationship or even a relationship, you do not need to ask, “what happened?”, or “Is it something I did?” or look at what things you can do better. It doesn’t mean a damn thing. You’ve probably only known this person for a few weeks. This moron hasn’t even gotten a chance to get to know you well enough to really give you any constructive criticism, fuck ‘em.

That flaw remains with them; they haven’t really seen how cool you are and have fled the scene before the detectives even arrive. Trust me you dodged a bullet. Rejection doesn’t feel good, no matter how emotionally tough you are. It never does. But above all else. Always leave with class, don’t echo your frustrations to them. Maybe have coffee with a friend and air it out.

Don’t worry about it! If you feel like there are a bunch of things you have to change about yourself just for the person not to ghost you!? Trust me; this person is not the one.

Ghosting tells a far deeper story of who they are and has nothing to do with you. If anything, they need to take a good hard look at themselves. Just treat other people the way you’d like to be treated in a dating scenario. The rest will work itself out. Again, if someone really doesn’t have the emotional maturity or give you even a modicum of respect you deserve for giving them your time, they’re not for you and have their own shit to work out first.

Things are far better communicated and birthed naturally through a chance common encounter between a handsome man and a beautiful woman. And remember this experience has saved you from a lifetime of micro disappointments trust me on this one.

I wish you luck. But none of you need it 😉

