This week the Wall Street Journal reported that new research confirms “half of young people ages 13 to 25 surveyed said they don’t think that religious institutions care as much as they do about issues that matter deeply to them.” Read the article here.

It appears timely then that last Sunday, October 24th, Trinity Spiritual Center resumed its Courageous Conversations series, gathering online and in the parish hall to tackle an issue that has enormous consequence on all our lives: the prevailing, dominance-based culture of masculinity in the world today.

Curiously, it was the women in the room who had the strongest reaction to the discussion, as we listened to Mark Greene lay out the negative impacts that this culture has on both men and women.

Below is a video of our conversation with Mark Greene, “Breaking Down the Barriers to a Healthier Culture of Masculinity.” It is essential viewing for: parents raising boys, men struggling to find their footing in the shifting sands of today’s evolving expectations, and women who bear the unpaid burden of carrying men’s emotional baggage.

We hope that you enjoy this timely and thought-provoking presentation by Trinity Spiritual Center.

~Mark Grayson, Founding Director

Trinity Spiritual Center

Republished with permission

Shutterstock