Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Brenna Twohy – ‘The Fisherman Takes the Fish Home and Tells Her He Loves Her’

Brenna Twohy – ‘The Fisherman Takes the Fish Home and Tells Her He Loves Her’

A magician talks about the record for holding one's breath.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
One.
00:04
A magician talks about the record for holding one’s breath
00:07
as his assistant lowers herself into a tank of water.
00:11
And he calls it 22 minutes, but I promise you it’s longer.
00:17
I promise you it’s years.
00:20
Two.
00:22
This is how I remember it.
00:24
On our first date, he ran his fingertips across my skin
00:28
like he was reading my palm.
00:30
When I would fall asleep with my glasses on,
00:32
he slid them off and he cleaned them
00:35
and then placed them on my nightstand,
00:37
every single time.
00:40
Once, I took a sip of wine and I shrugged,
00:42
and I set the glass down on the counter and he poured it down the sink.
00:46
And then the entire bottle.
00:48
He said, “Life is too short for bad wine.”
00:52
He said, “You deserve better.”
00:56
Three.
00:58
I love doing magic tricks.
01:01
I love the way I know the lie from the beginning.
01:06
I love the way I can see the turn coming.
01:09
Four.
01:10
This is the hardest part.
01:13
That boy is not made of fists.
01:17
That boy learned how to braid my hair.
01:21
And these things do not untruth themselves when the first door slams.
01:26
And I did not stop loving him all the months I was holding my breath.
01:30
And this is the hardest part.
01:34
The way a fish is still a fish,
01:37
even after she’s been gutted,
01:40
even after her lip’s split clean in half
01:43
from the hook, and the hook, and the hook.
01:45
And do you think the fish blamed herself,
01:49
and her own stupid open mouth?
01:53
Do you think the fisherman apologized?
01:56
Said all he wanted was to hold her.
01:59
Said, “I have touched that hook for years, and it never once pierced me.
02:03
Darling, how could I have known?”
02:08
And do you think the fish forgave him?
02:12
Said, “I’m sorry, too.
02:14
I promise I will try harder to breathe outside the water.”
02:20
(applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.