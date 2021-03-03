“Broadway Will Be Back” – Initiative to Support the Broadway Community and NYC’s Tourism Industry!

The shutdown of Broadway theaters has created a grave disappointment to audiences and artists alike and represents an enormous cultural and financial loss to New York City. (http://www.broadwayrecords.com) announces the Broadway WILL Be Back campaign!

Broadway will certainly need strong audience attendance for it to thrive upon its reopening. To ensure that success, we at Broadway Records wish to keep Broadway fans excited until they can once again attend Broadway shows. — Van Dean, President and Founder of Broadway Records

Theatre audiences are heartbroken, and tourism is suffering without Broadway’s draw. We want to support the Broadway community and the city as much as possible until it reopens,” said Hugh Hysell, Director of Marketing for Broadway Records. “We hope Broadway WILL Be Back Campaign will build optimism among Broadway audiences until their favorite live art form returns to the greatest city in the world.

In support of the Broadway WILL Be Back campaign, Broadway Records will work with the Times Square Alliance (www.TSq.org) and other leaders in NYC’s Tourism industry to promote the Broadway Dream Vacation Sweepstakes.

To enter the Broadway Dream Vacation Sweepstakes, visit www.broadwayrecords.com/contest

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Upon Broadway’s reopening, one lucky Grand Prize winner will experience a week-long vacation in NYC, see 7 terrific Broadway shows including Ain’t Too Proud, Aladdin, Come From Away, Girl From The North Country, Hadestown, Harry Potter & The Cursed Child and The Lion King, enjoy shopping sprees at beloved NYC institutions, dine at premium restaurants, and receive VIP experiences and tours of the city.

In addition to the Times Square Alliance, participating tourism partners include: The Edge, The Empire State Building, Radio City Music Hall, Intercontinental New York Times Square Hotel, FAO Schwarz, The Shops at Hudson Yards, Hershey’s Chocolate World, Madame Tussauds, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, Fireman Hospitality Group, Etcetera Etcetera, Johns Pizzeria Times Square and Big Bus Tours.

The Broadway Dream Vacation Contest Grand Prize winner will receive airfare for two to NYC, a 7 night stay at Intercontinental New York Times Square Hotel, a pair of tickets to 7 shows (including the 2019 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical Hadestown), shopping sprees (including FAO Schwarz, Shops at Hudson Yards, Hershey’s Chocolate World), special experiences at iconic NYC attractions (Empire State Building Observatory, The Edge, Madame Tussauds, Ripleys Believe It Or Not), culinary experiences at wonderful NYC restaurants (Etcetera Etcetera, Trattoria Dell’Arte. Red Eye Grill, Brooklyn Diner, Bond 45, John’s Times Square and others), tours (from Big Bus Tours) and a gift basket with CDs and new vinyl releases from Broadway Records. Ten First Place winners will receive 3 CD packs from Broadway Records!

Entries will be accepted until September 1st, 2021, and the winner will be given a span of time to plan their vacation. The contest is open to residents of the 50 states and District of Columbia. Please go to BroadwayRecords.com for the full list of rules of entry.

Good Luck!

About The Times Square Alliance

The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square – cultivating the creativity, energy and edge that have made the area an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life for over a century.

Founded in 1992, the Alliance keeps the neighborhood clean and safe, promotes local businesses, manages area improvements and produces major annual events with partners including New Year’s Eve, Solstice in Times Square and Taste of Times Square.

As the custodians of Times Square, the Alliance works every day to improve the quality of life for the neighborhood residents and businesses while driving economic growth in New York City. www.TSq.org Instagram and Twitter: @TimesSquareNYC; Facebook: /TimesSquareNYC

About Broadway Records

Broadway Records has partnered with the Black Theatre Coalition to create Black Writers Amplified, an album consisting entirely of new works by Black musical theatre writers, a project to immediately take steps toward significantly increased representation of Black writers in musical theatre. Black Writers Amplified will be released in 2021 and act as a resource for artistic directors, producers and other theatre creators to find and support new voices and emerging Black talent. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the “Broadway For Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love”, “We Are The World” by Broadway United and “Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice” music videos and From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. www.BroadwayRecords.com

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

GET SOCIAL WITH BROADWAY RECORDS:

facebook.com/BwayRecords Twitter/Instagram:@BwayRecords

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Cover Art Credit: Times Square Pop Art, a photograph by David Pyatt, used with permission of the artist. Photo credit: Danny Perez for the Times Square Alliance