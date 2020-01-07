How To Build and Sustain a Business in 2020

—

The world we are is a world of competition, complexities, and constant changes. It is filled with diverse kinds of wants and needs. Humans are diverse and have needs that we desire to have all. Our wants and needs are the reasons for the demand for goods and services, and business ventures exist to supply these demands. These ventures are filling up the supply gap in the human want and need curves.

There are many cases where starting a business is not a problem. To a lot of people, business growth and business management are the major factors that appear as problems. Business growth talks about increasing the size and capacity of a business, while business management focuses on managing the resources involved in running the business. Demand for a good refers to a situation where an individual or organization can exchange certain resources for a good produced or service rendered. Our needs are problems, and most business ventures exist to solve these problems. Business is more than having ideas that can solve a problem. After having an idea, you need to consider your business management and business growth before they become an issue.

The good news is, business management and business growth are not as difficult as you think. Here are four tips that will help you build a business system that will stand high and stay high:

• Stay in your line of passion: The first line of thought in building your business is your interest and passion. The fuel that sustains a business in good times and bad times is passion. It ensures your heart is buried in what you do and insulates it from discouragement. Passion keeps you going on the days when your business outputs are not so good. When your customers know you are profit-driven and solution-driven, they will respect and be loyal to your brand.

• Identify your target market: This is particularly important in building your business. The truth remains that everyone does not need your products and services. Smart business people pick out the people who will benefit from the utility of their products. This induces the approach of marketing and sales promotion. When you know who your message is targeted towards, then what to say and how to say it will not be a problem.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

• Select your competition weapon: It is almost certain that you are not the only one in your line of products and services. You are in the circle of competition, and you need to accept it. These competitors and market players fight with two main weapons, which are price and quantity. Every business owner must pick one of these, use it to the best of their ability, and build their market on it. For instance, in all Primark stores, there is one common thing – they sell for low prices. Applaudably, this doesn’t compromise their ethics. They understand that a lot of fashion enthusiasts are loyal customers of top brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Gucci, but millions of others cannot afford the top brands. They understand this, so they make cheaper alternatives.

The quality of their products is incomparable to big brands, but affordability is the force they fight with – that is the weapon of low pricing. All customers are quality freak, but not all of them can afford the demands of high quality, hence the alternative of low prices. Whichever of these weapons you choose to use in your business, use it to the best of your advantage.

• Delay gratification: This is one point that can save any startup any day. As our wants are insatiable, so is a business want. You will always desire good things and big things for your business, but not all of them should come first. In business management and business growth, so many needs will pop up, but the majority of them are not very essential. You have to be patient about putting your resources into meeting some needs.

Patronage is a response to a value well added. In other words, your business will develop and grow faster when you seek to add value to customers.

If you choose to focus on the points stated above, others may have complaints about how difficult business development and business growth are, but yours will be a different story.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo courtesy iStock.