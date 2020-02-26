Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / C-PTSD and What It’s Like to Have Multiple Episodes of Trauma

C-PTSD and What It’s Like to Have Multiple Episodes of Trauma

When painful experiences happen more than once.

by Leave a Comment


What is C-PTSD?

C-PTSD stands for Complex Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome. Unlike PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome) C-PTSD means that the person has experienced multiple episodes of trauma. For example, let’s say that they were the victim of abuse. They suffered numerous instances of being abused. Each incident is different, but they all are repeated experiences of the same topic. It’s challenging to recover from C-PTSD because the trauma builds on itself.

Trauma hurts us deeply

It can be difficult to understand C-PTSD if you haven’t been through it. It helps to hear it from somebody who suffered through the condition. A C-PTSD survivor says, “Although it is not realistic to compare traumas because all illnesses are valid. As someone with C-PTSD, it often feels overwhelming to have a multitude of traumatic events to have to work within therapy.” each event that you have experienced as a survivor has a different meaning. One thing that can help is discussing your trauma and therapy. Different kinds of therapy can help PTSD. Two common types of treatment are EMDR and trauma-informed therapy.

EMDR

EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing) Is a type of mental health treatment that focuses on processing memories associated with trauma. It is an excellent form of treatment for C-PTSD. The individual will watch their therapist’s fingers move back-and-forth while thinking about a traumatic memory. EMDR can be extremely intense for an individual. The client thinks about negative core beliefs they associate with the trauma. Then the therapist asks them to think about a positive feeling about themselves that they can substitute when imagining the trauma. The goal of EMDR is to process these traumatic events and reframe them in the client’s mind so that they are not upsetting any longer. Though EMDR can be extremely powerful, it can also be draining for the client. At the end of the EMDR sessions, the goal is for the client to feel less traumatized and more empowered.

Trauma-informed therapy

In trauma-informed therapy, an individual talks about the traumatic events they’ve experienced. The therapist helps them process the trauma. A trauma-informed therapist understands how traumatic events can impact a client and helps them work through these experiences. In trauma-informed therapy (unlike other types of treatment) is focused on distressing memories. The client isn’t talking about daily life challenges but zeroing in on the traumatic memories that they’ve gone through in their lives. It’s challenging to work through these memories, and it may take months or even years to understand the impact of the trauma. It’s essential to work with a therapist who understands trauma and its effects on your mind and body. A regular clinician may not have the experience with understanding how people heal from traumatic events. With a trauma-informed therapist, you don’t have to worry about your therapist’s qualifications because they have helped people heal from their past wounds.

Online therapy and C-PTSD

Online therapy is an excellent place to work through trauma. Some therapists are extremely experienced in helping clients process traumatic events. One of the advantages of online therapy is that it has an intimate setting where you can talk about sensitive topics. When you have been through C-PTSD, you might not want to talk about your trauma with a therapist in person. You’re sitting in an anonymous office, and it’s hard to feel comfortable expressing your traumatic experiences. It’s an environment that is outside of your home. But with online therapy, you can discuss traumatic events in the comfort of your own home or anywhere you feel safe. It is confidential, and the client gets to control where and where they receive treatment. Online therapy can help trauma survivors with C-PTSD feel safe enough to talk about their pain, and begin to heal.

Stock photo ID:1167743222

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.