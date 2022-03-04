CAI Launches Neurodiverse Solutions To Expand Workplace Neurodiversity

ALLENTOWN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CAI, a global technology services firm, today announced the launch of the new CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, an end-to-end neurodiversity employment program, to help organizations realize the benefits of neurodiversity. CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, formerly Autism2Work, has an improved, unique and proven methodology that employs this untapped talent pool in a wide range of skillsets.

“Neurodivergent individuals possess remarkable skills and experiences who drive innovation and growth in the workplace” Tweet this

Over the last year, the program has realized a 38% increase in the number of neurodivergent individuals placed in employment. The newly enhanced program creates more career opportunities for a broader range of neurodivergent individuals, inclusive of and beyond those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). In addition, CAI has added globally recognized leaders in neurodiversity, adopted new screening and assessment technologies to better serve clients and is positioned to provide exponential growth opportunities in the coming decade.

“Neurodivergent individuals possess remarkable skills and experiences who drive innovation and growth in the workplace,” said Tom Salvaggio, President of CAI. “We are committed to being the global leader in providing a pathway to meaningful careers, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion for organizations around the globe.”

“The increasing need for highly-skilled, top talent is a challenge facing nearly every industry,” added Mike Park, Executive Vice President of CAI Neurodiverse Solutions. “Our neurodiversity-certified recruiters, along with our Talent Discovery Session and assessment process allow us to tap into an underutilized, yet extremely talented workforce.”

CAI Neurodiverse Solutions recruits, assesses and manages neurodiverse talent whose skills’ advantage can solve complex business challenges. This unparalleled program helps to identify unique talents and find the best fit for long-lasting and rewarding careers. It provides a bridge that connects DE&I goals, business needs and sourcing solutions. In 2021, CAI received the Melwood Ability Impact Award, as well as the top score on the Disability Equality Index, a recognition that CAI is dedicated not only to their own diversity but to cultivating inclusion for other organizations and neurodivergent individuals.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For more on CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, please visit www.cai.io/neurodiverse-solutions

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 6,500 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. CAI has over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for Fortune 1000 clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, CAI has the freedom and focus to do what’s right—whatever it takes. CAI’s tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors and are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

Contacts

Derek Herman

Director of Communications

610-291-0705

[email protected]

—

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations, organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock