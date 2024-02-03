Calm Amidst Chaos: Three Steps to Restoring Peace in the Home Raising Kids on the Spectrum

Jacob* slept later than usual and was naked in his room when I went to get him up at 7 o’clock. As he saw me, he immediately started screaming, “My eye! My eye!” and threw himself on the bed, kicking his legs in the air and flailing his arms. Dodging flying limbs, I desperately tried to get his ADHD medication into his mouth and find out what had him so upset without getting whacked in the face.

This is a typical morning in my home.

My kids live inside their heads more than outside.

Whatever they think about, plan, or act out in their imagination is the center of their world. They have successfully learned to shut out reality. Thus, our home is the headquarters of chaos and friction most of the time.

One child will spin and yell in the center of the room, oblivious to those around him, and the other will be in the bathroom, stuffing toilet paper down the drain and disconnecting the pipes underneath.

As a single mom, managing my family and keeping everyone safe is a challenge. Generally, one of three things happens every day.

Tasks are not completed. Safety is not maintained, and My blood pressure rises as stress takes over.

My way isn’t working, and it’s time for a change.

“But what?” I wonder.

“If you have told a child a thousand times, and the child still has not learned, then it is not the child who is the slow learner.” — Walter Barbe

After thorough research and years of getting it wrong, I decided to do things differently.

The diagnosis

Both of my boys have Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), and one is also Autistic. I adopted both of my boys after fostering them. Their brains are wired in such a way that they don’t learn as typical children learn, and I expend all of my energy, expecting them to change.

On a quest to restore peace in my home, I devised a three-step plan.

Change the environment, not my kids. Lower my expectations to match their developmental age, not chronological age, and Practice surrender and acceptance.

Now, you may be thinking, “These are such simple things. There is no way they will work,” right?

Well, give me a few moments and hear me out. I believe you will see that by practicing these steps, you, too, can be on your way to a more peaceful home for you and your children.

How alcohol affects the developing brain in utero

To give you an idea of what life is like for me, let me explain what FASD is.

FASD is a brain-based disability that is invisible to the outside world. It happened when their first mothers drank alcohol while they were pregnant.

The prevailing symptoms are:

Poor impulse control Hyperactivity Dysmaturity — varying levels of maturity in different areas of development Inability to meet many of society’s age expectations socially and academically Physical aggression Lack of understanding of cause and effect Resistance to change Problems recognizing social cues Reduced cognitive endurance

When a pregnant mother drinks, it does damage to the baby’s brain cells, and there can be a visible difference in the size of their brain.

Kids with FASD often process information a lot slower, have a hard time storing and retrieving information, exhibit difficulties forming connections and associations, and struggle with abstract thinking, predicting outcomes, and comprehending complex concepts.

What does this look like for us?

There is diminished communication and understanding in our home, a lot of broken items due to poor impulse control, an inability to predict the outcome of certain behaviors, and home and personal destruction due to heightened frustrations and sensory overload, culminating in aggression.

Steps to take

#1 Change the environment

When someone has a physical handicap such as blindness, or they are in a wheelchair, does the blind person get yelled at because she keeps bumping into furniture that is placed in the middle of the room? Or is the person in a wheelchair told to stay outside until he can get up the stairs and into the house by himself?

No.

The home is changed to accommodate their disabilities.

If this is the case, how could I expect my kids to do and act in a way their brains are physically incapable of doing?

When demands are put upon them to perform despite their cognitive dysfunction, it can take twice the effort it would take a neurotypical child to complete. Thus, I need to be aware of this at all times and either lower my expectations or change how or what I am asking them to do.

What these adjustments may look like

Limit social engagements to just a few people, make sure they are held outdoors or in wide open spaces, and ensure the environment doesn’t have bright lights and loud sounds. Place boundary flags around the areas where my older son is allowed to play to help him remember not to go near the neighbor’s driveway. Remove all items from the bathroom, including toilet paper and soap, and place them behind a locked door or a door with an alarm. Move non-food items like crayons and markers, which my one child likes to eat, into the main room where he can be easily observed, and Purchase nonbreakable toys that even older children like to play with, such as giant Lego-type bricks, that my oldest son can use to build things and get creative.

#2 Lower my expectations

When I expect my kids to do something they are incapable of doing, our frustrations rise, and my youngest can become physically aggressive. It’s sometimes hard for me to remember that a lot of the time, it’s not that he won’t do what I asked.

It’s that he can’t.

Both of my kids may perform a task brilliantly one day and then fail miserably the next. It’s like the brain fires differently throughout the day, and a connection made one day will not transfer to the next. When this happens, my kids stare at me like I’m talking to them in a foreign language. I become stressed, and they become frustrated.

What I need to do is modify what I’m asking of my children or even change the request itself.

#3 Practice surrender and acceptance

I once read a booklet about a man who had a tent next to a company of whirling dervishes.

A traveler asked the man in the tent, “Don’t they bother you?”

“No,” the man replied.

“What are you going to do about them?” the traveler asked.”

“I just will let them whirl!” the man said. And that was that.

He didn’t get stressed, and his blood pressure didn’t rise. He just accepted the situation for what it was and went about doing his regular routine.

Most stress people take on every day results from trying to change something over which they have no control. If they accept the situation for what it is, they learn to adapt to the circumstances and, thus, have peace of mind.

I’ve only been practicing this new way of operating for a week and a half, and the results are minimal. Still, the few times I’ve put my plan into practice, small amounts of peace have been achieved. Enough that I’m convinced, over the long haul, will add up to a more serene atmosphere in our home.

Stay tuned…

Be on the lookout for part two of restoring peace in our home, where I’ll share more of the challenges and victories of my new way of living.

Names were changed to protect the privacy of the children.

All information was obtained from personal experience and the book Trying Differently Rather Thank Harder: Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders by Diane Malbin.

