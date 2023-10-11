Can a ‘Good’ Christian Read Books by Anne Rice, Phillip Pullman, Erica Jong, and J.K. Rowling?

When I was a little girl, I read a wide variety of books. My parents are from India and were not Christians. During a visit to India when I was 8, I came across a New Testament on my maternal grandfather’s book shelves and read it. My grandfather was one of Gandhi’s followers. He lived in Gandhi’s ashram for several years and held a position in the group.

While Gandhi was a Hindu, he respected all religions. He was open-minded, and my grandfather and his children followed in that tradition. So my grandfather kept not only Indian holy texts such as the Ramayana (in Sanskrit) but also a copy of the New Testament, a copy of the Quran, and other spiritual and philosophical texts.

When I first read the New Testament, it was just an amalgamation of interesting stories and parables. I enjoyed reading about Jesus’ life but it wasn’t more important to me than any other book in the library, many of which were decidedly not Christian.

As a child, I also read books so-called “Christian children’s literature” — C.S. Lewis’ Narnia series and Space Trilogy, J.R.R. Tolkien and Madeleine L’Engle. As I grew older, I enjoyed authors such as Tolstoy, whose themes were decidedly Christian. But I also read books by Camus, Krishnamurthy, and others who were not.

I even read and enjoyed a couple of books that were decidedly erotic — “Little Birds” by Anaïs Nin and “Fear of Flying” by Erica Jong. I was 12 or 13 when I read these. They were in my uncle’s library and he had no problem with me reading them, though he wouldn’t have allowed me to do so when I was 8.

For a while I was searching philosophically and spiritually. I explored Catholicism, Judaism and Buddhism before settling on Objectivism. I loved Ayn Rand in high school. I even read a few chapters of L. Ron Hubbard’s “Dianetics” before deciding it was nonsense.

However, I found none of these satisfying until I eventually became a Christian in my senior year of college.

Suddenly I was devouring C.S. Lewis’ non-fiction along with works by notables such as Dietrich Bonhoeffer. I loved to read and I wanted to learn more about my faith. I found European thinkers to be deeper than American ones, which were often sensationalist or, in my opinion, badly written.

I also continued to read books that I discovered some Christians considered too dark or “sinful”. Books by authors such as Stephen King, Anne Rice, Phillip Pullman, or J.K. Rowling.

Some people think reading these and similar books will hurt our faith as Christians, but my response to that — are your beliefs really so weak that reading alternative viewpoints will destroy them?

I remember sharing with a Christian friend how much I loved J.K. Rowling and she told me I shouldn’t read her books because they whitewashed witchcraft.

“But there’s magic in the Narnia books,” I pointed out. “And in Tolkien.”

“Yes, but the witches are obviously evil,” said my friend.

“The good characters still do magic,” I said. “Gandalf the Grey, for example, or Lady Galadriel in Tolkien. Or Ransom in the Space Trilogy — an argument can be made that he is a magician.”

She refused to acknowledge that I had a point.

“Well, I enjoy the Harry Potter series,” I told her. “I see a real battle between good and evil in those books.”

I reminded her that what might negatively affect her might not negatively affect me and vice versa — we all had to decide for ourselves what we could handle. For example, I have friends who limit their time on social media because it was leading them to negative behavior, but this was a choice they made for themselves, not something being forced on them.

For myself, the books that took me to the darkest places and which I avoid are works of horror by authors such as H.P. Lovecraft and, ironically, some so-called Christian authors who write of the horrors of hell, damnation, and conspiracy theories. I avoid all such books as well as movies that are horrific or too sexually explicit.

These reflect my own choices and my desire to avoid temptation. However, I would never push these decisions on anyone else.

For that reason, I am against censorship and book banning.

This doesn’t just include Christians, however.

Nowadays, people are modifying books such as those by Roald Dahl to make them less “offensive”. They’ve already banned “Huckleberry Finn” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” in some places.

In some places, they’ve also banned “Charlotte’s Web” because it deals with death and several Dr. Seuss books. Then there is “Watership Down” that has been banned in some locations in the United States for its depiction of genocide and in the Soviet Union for its “glorification” of capitalism.

I personally am against banning any book, including ones I personally find offensive or that I would never read. I think it’s important that we stand up against censorship, even if we disagree with an author’s point of view.

Also, when reading works from previous eras, we have to take into account that the culture of the time was different from our own.

So, while I love the works of Jane Austin and the Bronte sisters, I have to admit that they are written in a sexist world, and modern readers may find some of the assumptions offensive.

The same with “Huckleberry Finn”, which was actually banned a year after its publication in 1884. More recently it’s been banned for being racist, yet one pivotal point in the book is when Huck decides he cannot, in good conscience, turn Jim, an escaped slave, over to the authorities. In his culture, that was considered by society to be the “right” thing to do, yet Huck refuses to do so because he considers Jim to be a good and noble person as well as his friend.

The reality is that many books about transformation can have parts that are difficult to read. Yet they can teach us important lessons about our world. That includes children’s books such as “Charlotte’s Web”, “A Wrinkle in Time”, and “Watership Down” — all of which contain some truly dark scenes. Yet, like the Grimm’s fairy tales, they help teach children about reality, which isn’t all rainbows and sunshine.

Other “dark” books that I read as a child include “Summer of my German soldier”, “The Endless Steppe” and “The Diary of Anne Frank”. Should I have been forbidden from reading these? They forced me to think about dark topics and Camus’ “The Plague” actually gave me a nightmare.

But does that mean these books should be banned? I don’t think so. I think parents might want to vet what their children read and what they watch, because each child is an individual. Some children can handle more mature material at an earlier age while for others, it might be better to wait until they are older. Regardless, the books themselves should be available.

However, if you disagree with me, feel free to share. I would be interested to hear different points of view and I promise not to call you names. You are entitled to have your own opinion even if it’s different from mine.

