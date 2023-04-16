Can Any Man Truly Win with Women?

You heard me right. Fellas, you can’t win with women. You never will. There is no silver bullet. No “One sentence will get her to like you.” No “one text you can send” will get her to change her mind. I really wished there had been a silver bullet back in the day. I have a financial hole in my pocket to prove how much I searched for that one “line.”

There’s nothing.

So that’s it!? There’s nothing you can do?

Yes, there is absolutely nothing you can do to attract every single woman you possibly meet, and I’ll explain why.

My Dating Journey…

From 2014–2020 I learned and studied dating, pick-up techniques, chatting up women, relationships, romance, what women like in men, and all the rest. I listened to female dating coaches and male dating coaches. I purchased 52 books and watched hundreds of hours of content on youtube.

Why? Well, I’ve always loved pursuing great women and enjoyed the company of a special woman. At that moment in my life, I realized I was ready to find THE woman for me. So I wasn’t going to take the task lightly.

I loved it! I’m an extrovert, so I applied everything I learned and sucked it in immediately. Did it all.

Now I want to be clear; I wasn’t doing this to be a “player” or a “fuck boi.” I was doing it because I wanted the woman of my dreams. I had clairvoyance enough to know I wasn’t going to get the perfect woman cause they don’t exist. But I knew I could get my version of perfect.

I knew it.

I also had two sources of dating — online dating and meeting women in real life. On the weekend, I would be out with my friends, whether at the bars, clubs, social events, parties, mixers, or anything with the opposite sex who were single; I’d always be in the market to find someone.

I don’t care what anyone says. It was such a good learning experience. I developed an abundance of social skills that have helped me to this day!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Because I used both online dating apps and meeting people in real life, I learned the true difference between meeting women in real life and meeting women I approached online. Cause let’s face it, fellas. Women rarely approach men, and if they do, it’s typically the women we don’t want (Sorry). So what’s the difference?

Meeting Women In Real Life

Pro’s

You harness better social queues: much quicker as you have to be quick, or you’ll get buried out there in those social settings; remember, the best-looking women have been approached far more then you’ve ever approached them.

much quicker as you have to be quick, or you’ll get buried out there in those social settings; remember, the best-looking women have been approached far more then you’ve ever approached them. Authentic connection: Meeting women in real life allows for genuine interaction and the ability to read body language, which is key for building trust and rapport. Studies have shown that nonverbal cues play a significant role in communication, with up to 93% of communication being nonverbal. Yes, it’s that serious.

Meeting women in real life allows for genuine interaction and the ability to read body language, which is key for building trust and rapport. Studies have shown that nonverbal cues play a significant role in communication, with up to 93% of communication being nonverbal. Yes, it’s that serious. Immediate feedback: In-person interactions provide real-time feedback, allowing you to adjust your approach and improve communication skills, trust me the feedback is good or bad. You gotta have tough skin. I’ve straight up had women tell me to “f**K off”. I’ve literally just said, “hello,.”

In-person interactions provide real-time feedback, allowing you to adjust your approach and improve communication skills, trust me the feedback is good or bad. You gotta have tough skin. I’ve straight up had women tell me to “f**K off”. I’ve literally just said, “hello,.” Reduced competition: Compared to online dating, where women can be bombarded with messages and options, meeting women in real life means you are not competing against numerous other dudes, and having the confidence to approach her increases your chances of standing out.

Compared to online dating, where women can be bombarded with messages and options, meeting women in real life means you are not competing against numerous other dudes, and having the confidence to approach her increases your chances of standing out. You learn what some women like to hear: and certain things most women don’t want to hear. This makes your failures and embarrassments your greatest tool for confidence and future vocal engagements.

and certain things most women don’t want to hear. This makes your failures and embarrassments your greatest tool for confidence and future vocal engagements. You’re unique: What makes you different is doing the complete opposite of what most men do, and you learn that after failed attempts and seeing other men act stupid. Experience will always be the greatest teacher.

What makes you different is doing the complete opposite of what most men do, and you learn that after failed attempts and seeing other men act stupid. Experience will always be the greatest teacher. Real face-to-face interaction: with women you think you are attracted to gives you a good taste of who you might connect with online.

with women you think you are attracted to gives you a good taste of who you might connect with online. Shared interests: Meeting women through activities or social groups increases the likelihood of shared interests and hobbies, which has been proven to be an essential factor in long-lasting relationships.I love writing and met a lot of women through writing groups via “Meet-Up”.

Meeting women through activities or social groups increases the likelihood of shared interests and hobbies, which has been proven to be an essential factor in long-lasting relationships.I love writing and met a lot of women through writing groups via “Meet-Up”. Galvanized confidence: Approaching and talking to women in real life helps build confidence, social skills, and assertiveness, but doing it consistently means your confidence is often at a peak state.

Approaching and talking to women in real life helps build confidence, social skills, and assertiveness, but doing it consistently means your confidence is often at a peak state. Enhanced attractiveness: A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that physical attractiveness is more accurately assessed in person than in photos, giving you a better chance of making a good impression. So you could go from a 5 online to a 7 in real life.

A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that physical attractiveness is more accurately assessed in person than in photos, giving you a better chance of making a good impression. So you could go from a 5 online to a 7 in real life. Serendipity factor: Meeting women in real life adds an element of spontaneity and serendipity that can create memorable experiences and unique stories that can strengthen a budding relationship. I’m unsure, but I might have heard some women LOVE this.

Meeting women in real life adds an element of spontaneity and serendipity that can create memorable experiences and unique stories that can strengthen a budding relationship. I’m unsure, but I might have heard some women LOVE this. Chemistry assessment: Physical chemistry is more easily evaluated in person, allowing both parties to determine if there’s potential for a romantic connection.

Cons

It’s a crap shoot. : Approaching a woman you find attractive is the biggest shot in the dark. Boundaries matter, and you must approach them with caution and respect.

Approaching a woman you find attractive is the biggest shot in the dark. Boundaries matter, and you must approach them with caution and respect. Looks do matter: so even if you’re conventionally attractive, certain women have the luxury of having a niche type within a type within a type, and unless you fit that, you’re rejected.

so even if you’re conventionally attractive, certain women have the luxury of having a niche type within a type within a type, and unless you fit that, you’re rejected. Rejection sensitivity: Meeting women in real life can result in facing heavy rejection directly. As I said, they will not hold back, and a lot of people will often applaud them for verbally castrating you if you have rejection sensitivity, this will bury you. Studies have shown that rejection sensitivity is linked to lower self-esteem and increased anxiety.

Meeting women in real life can result in facing heavy rejection directly. As I said, they will not hold back, and a lot of people will often applaud them for verbally castrating you if you have rejection sensitivity, this will bury you. Studies have shown that rejection sensitivity is linked to lower self-esteem and increased anxiety. Limited options: In-person interactions may offer fewer potential partners compared to online dating platforms, which can provide a wider range of choices and increase the likelihood of finding a compatible match. Dating in Paris, Ohio, is different than dating in Brooklyn, NYC.

In-person interactions may offer fewer potential partners compared to online dating platforms, which can provide a wider range of choices and increase the likelihood of finding a compatible match. Dating in Paris, Ohio, is different than dating in Brooklyn, NYC. Time investment: Meeting women in real life can be a time suck. This is why I mixed my social time with opportunities to meet new people.

Meeting women in real life can be a time suck. This is why I mixed my social time with opportunities to meet new people. Your best approach: outfit, look, engagement, humor, and all the rest won’t change shit. Attraction can’t be forced.

outfit, look, engagement, humor, and all the rest won’t change shit. Attraction can’t be forced. Even if you’re nothing but a gentleman: it won’t stop a woman from being horrible, rude, and blunt with you. Sometimes some women project other douchebag’s bad behavior on you.

it won’t stop a woman from being horrible, rude, and blunt with you. Sometimes some women project other douchebag’s bad behavior on you. Social anxiety: For those with social anxiety, approaching and interacting with women in real life can be intimidating and challenging.

For those with social anxiety, approaching and interacting with women in real life can be intimidating and challenging. Missed opportunities: In real-life settings, it can be challenging to identify if someone is single or interested in dating. This can result in missed opportunities for connection due to the ambiguity of social cues. I have definitely tried to chat it up with women unbeknownst to me who have boyfriends; they were just friendly.

In real-life settings, it can be challenging to identify if someone is single or interested in dating. This can result in missed opportunities for connection due to the ambiguity of social cues. I have definitely tried to chat it up with women unbeknownst to me who have boyfriends; they were just friendly. Impact of first impressions: First impressions carry significant weight in face-to-face interactions, and studies have shown that they are often formed within seconds. This can be a disadvantage if you struggle to make a strong first impression in person.

First impressions carry significant weight in face-to-face interactions, and studies have shown that they are often formed within seconds. This can be a disadvantage if you struggle to make a strong first impression in person. Other men: You know the type! The “leader of group” when a party of people that features men and women who occasionally will have the obligatory “cavemen” that try and make you look stupid. They claim to be protecting the women. But most of the time, they’re just doing performative alpha male BS.

You know the type! The “leader of group” when a party of people that features men and women who occasionally will have the obligatory “cavemen” that try and make you look stupid. They claim to be protecting the women. But most of the time, they’re just doing performative alpha male BS. Personal safety concerns: Some women are scared for life cause of some other wanker who just made them feel awful. Meeting strangers in real life can pose personal safety risks, particularly for women, and is a legitimate concern for most of them. This is vital when deciding where and how to meet potential partners. Please lead with respect above all else.

Some women are scared for life cause of some other wanker who just made them feel awful. Meeting strangers in real life can pose personal safety risks, particularly for women, and is a legitimate concern for most of them. This is vital when deciding where and how to meet potential partners. Please lead with respect above all else. Difficulty initiating conversation: Approaching and initiating conversation with women in real life can be challenging for some, particularly if they lack confidence or experience in doing so. “It ain’t easy on these streets.”

Ultimately it’s worth it for a crash course in interpersonal relationships with the opposite sex and meeting people to date instantly, and as a man, you need real-world experience. Most flirtatious interactions with a stranger are often expected to be initiated by men. Even with the highest signs of physical interest, there’s no real way of knowing if you’re their type or if you would even have anything in common until a conversation has taken place. Before that happens, there are so many barriers to entry, and they all come at a cost. It’s a necessary evil to put yourself out there, but it’s not sustainable in the long run.

Meeting Women on Dating Apps

Pros

If someone matches, you know they’re attracted to you. It’s up to you to figure out if you’re their type and vice versa, but you know they’re at least attracted to you.

You can see a glimpse of someone’s personality and who they’re trying to present themselves to be in front of the opposite sex.

You get to assess compatibility to some degree (job, age, likes, dislikes, friends, political affiliations, religion, intent)

More options (To some degree)

Better visibility (I would never meet anyone who lives 40+ miles away IRL)

More dates quicker

No approach anxiety

Easy escape route

No other human barrier to entry

Cons

Competition is very fierce.

The best-looking men in the state/city are on there

You need to learn the ins and outs of online dating.

There is a hierarchy, whether you like it or not.

You must have thick skin.

Women have significantly more advantages online than you ever will

To have the best experience, you must pay to play.

If you’re considered conventionally unattractive, you’ll have to work ten times harder than everyone else on there.

What have I learned from doing both of these activities to meet and date women?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You can’t win with women, fellas! What do I mean exactly?

I mean, despite all my best efforts, charisma, body language, humor, and looks maxing.

Every woman is and will be different.

I’ll give you a few examples.

I tried a line with 20 different women in the space of 4 weeks.

I’d locked eye contact with someone in a bar, walked over, and said,

“This is so embarrassing I was going to wear the same thing….”

Yes, it’s corny, cheesy, and cringe. But that’s precisely why I wanted to test it out.

Results:

Some women laughed

Some women looked at me with disgust and ignored me

Some women told me how lame the effort was

Someone said it was weird.

One of the ladies’ male friends told me “to get fu**ed.

Some ladies hated it but found it endearing.

The women who laughed and the women who found it endearing, I got their numbers and went out on a date or two, and one of them was together with me for a year.

Why?

Cause we shared similar humor, we didn’t care for social norms or airs and graces, and some of them just liked me.

That’s really all there was to it.

Which is why you can’t win with women. Cause not all women will like you. What one woman finds incredibly attractive, the other abhors and can’t stand it. What one woman finds creepy, another finds so sexy. There’s never an in-between.

Meeting women in real life is like trying to put together IKEA furniture without instructions; you’re confident at first, but eventually, you’re left with a bunch of confusing pieces, and you’re just hoping you don’t screw it up too badly.

That’s fine! Just like with IKEA furniture, practice makes perfect. Meeting women in real life is a learning experience, and each interaction helps you develop better communication skills and understand how to approach and connect with people. Embrace the challenges and learn from your mistakes, and you’ll eventually become more adept at navigating the complex world of dating and relationships.

What’s the solution, then?

Be the best version of yourself and own every piece of your character. The person who is supposed to be with you will like who you are if you’re a person who is a constant work in progress, just like the rest of us, and you acknowledge and focus on inner and outer growth. You’ll find her.

I promise this.

When you embrace and nurture your true self, you radiate confidence, authenticity, and charisma. When you commit to being the best version of yourself and strive for personal growth, you become more attractive and appealing to those who share similar values and interests.

But it will NEVER be with a learned opener from a dating expert or a single silver bullet dating technique.

It will be from you showing your raw, unabashed beautiful mess of a person you are.

So yes, you can’t win with women. But you were never supposed to.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Women are not prizes to be won. But incredible human beings who want the exact same thing you do.

To be loved.

See them for the wonderful people they are, and learn to love, admire and appreciate the greatness of a good woman!

Remember this and embrace it.

Embrace you.

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” — Oscar Wilde.

I would wish you luck, but I know you don’t need it!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com