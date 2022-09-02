Can Coffee Be a Career? ADHD, Dyslexia, and Making Four Roles Into One Dream Job [Video]

By Understood

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

when i was in the eighth grade i wanted

coffee in school

and the coffee that they had was like

really terrible so what i did is i

borrowed my dad’s angle grinder and i

cut a hole in the back of my locker

so that i could run the wire to my

coffee maker from my locker to the

outlet that’s hidden behind the lockers

that hole is probably still there

[Music]

from the understood podcast network this

is how did you get that job a podcast

that explores the unique and often

unexpected career paths of people with

learning and thinking differences

my name is eleni matheal and i’m a user

researcher here at understood that means

i spend a lot of time thinking about how

we find jobs we love that reflect how we

learn and who we are

i’ll be your host

[Music]

many of us like to start our days with a

good cup of coffee i know i do

but what if you love coffee so much that

you made it into your career today’s

guest david rubinstein has done just

that he’s a barista an espresso machine

technician a coffee roaster and a

teacher of all things coffee david also

has dyslexia and adhd

we’re going to talk about why having

these four roles works for him and his

learning differences

full disclosure we’ve been friends for a

few years i’ve been able to visit him at

work and see him in action so i’m

excited to have him on the show welcome

to the show david thank you it’s good to

be here

so you’re in a job right now where you

perform a number of different roles

do you want to talk a little bit about

what each of those roles are and why

they appeal to you in context of the way

your brain works and the way your body

works

i work in coffee in a bunch of different

ways so i guess the most customer facing

would be that you’ll see me behind the

bar

i also fix espresso machines and install

them and do all sorts of tech work

around

maintaining and upkeep of

coffee equipment

as well as rose coffee on occasion and

teach classes mostly in the

coffee tech part of the

job and i guess they all appeal to me a

because i can

take this one thing that i love

and kind of work it into four different

jobs which kind of keeps me interested

and stimulated

and

they’re all with my hands which is great

or teaching with my mouth i guess but

also really like showing people is is

part of the way that i teach so again

still with my hands and uh yeah that

feels really good for me

yeah

do you want to talk a little bit about

why working with your hands feels good

and perhaps how it might relate to some

of your differences

being able to

work with my hands means that i don’t

have to really like think in the same

way as if i were like working with a

computer or something like that and

looking at a screen

where i get kind of this tactile

feedback that really like works for me

and helps me understand what i’m doing

the more i have something in my hands

the more i feel it the the easier it is

for me to like retain that knowledge

and do it again and do it better and

repeat it and

yada yada

yeah definitely do you want to talk a

little bit about what your differences

are and how that might relate

yeah so

i was diagnosed as dyslexic from early

childhood and

that was like always you know trouble in

school and kind of having the words jump

off the page and all that i remember

like copying exercises from the

blackboard like one letter at a time and

losing my place every single time and

just being so infuriated with that whole

process i also recently discovered that

i have add or adhd and that’s been

really like

interesting and has put like my

all these different like times in my

life into perspective in a way that i

never had before um and always just was

kind of confused by and even today like

having uh

conversation with somebody and all of a

sudden having this like urge to like run

out and do this one thing and then want

to come back to the conversation

i kind of now have an understanding of

like where that comes from and that’s

been super powerful and great

do you want to talk about whether there

have been any reflections that are

related to like job or career choices

yeah for sure i think the job that i

have today like i have don’t read

anything i don’t organize any numbers or

letters

i’m really happy about that and i’m sure

i picked that career subconsciously

knowing that hey

i can’t do that or consciously i guess

that falls into the dyslexia part of it

and also like having four roles within

my company i think that really like

speaks to my add side and being like i

would not be able to stay with this job

if it didn’t continuously keep me

stimulated

so being able to like pick a career that

has that is you know super powerful a

career that like i kind of don’t have to

that that my my different learning style

doesn’t limit me in fact it probably is

a boon

yeah and i think that

you’re in a pretty unique and like lucky

position in the sense that your

challenges

don’t come up for you at work now that

you’re a little bit more aware are there

any deliberate choices that you’re

making

when you’re thinking about how like your

strengths or like challenges might

translate into day-to-day work

an interesting question i think moving

forward that’s definitely something i’m

going to keep in mind like as i navigate

career and work and today i think like

there’s like this understanding of like

a task at work that i might delegate to

someone else

and i think like those instinctual

choices have served me really well in

the past i don’t do my own scheduling i

don’t do my own billing

i don’t do my own ordering

anything like along those administrative

lines somebody else takes care of and i

get to focus on the things that i’m good

at like the work with my hands the

understanding of these complex

mechanical things interaction with

people say like a cafe shift there’s a

line out the door and you have to make a

thousand drinks in 10 minutes i’m being

able to have this like almost flash

gordon like speed to

execute do you want to explain what

flash j flash gordon is yeah so flash

gordon is like a comic book slash movie

character the flash who

you know uh super speed everything but

also the the whole word came about from

my partner who would be like in the

kitchen like you know chatting or

whatever and she’d like be like oh can

you wash the dishes i’ll be like yeah

sure and then like uh 10 minutes later

she’ll be like hey

what

how are the dishes done you were in

front of me the whole time i didn’t see

you do it or something along those lines

and just this and i think like my

co-workers sometimes feel it also where

they’ll like turn around and be like

it’s all done already that’s flash

gardening

another thing that we’ve talked about in

the past is acknowledging that maybe

management isn’t for you and turning

down some of those opportunities do you

want to talk a little bit about that and

you know why you haven’t gone in that

direction

i really enjoy human connection and

being able to kind of be at eye level

with everyone around me and i i think

like some of the managerial roles that

have been offered kind of would like

change that and like create this kind of

power dynamic that doesn’t allow me to

have that eye level relationship that i

really want with everyone around me and

you mentioned that like not everybody

has has found their

a way to make all their strengths work

for them and you know their learning

differences are apparent in some of

their work and i think like everybody

has that to some extent and even me like

i’m going to be looking for other

opportunities in the future

and there’s going to be things that

don’t perfectly align and it’s just a

continuous navigation through life

of figuring out what works and what

doesn’t

yeah definitely it’s all an experiment

well i know you talked a little bit

about coffee machine repair and i think

you called it the coffee tech side of

things and i think that’s such an

interesting niche and something that i

didn’t really know there was a demand

for or that there was a

field in this do you want to talk a

little bit about how you discovered it

and and why you like it

yeah my family is very

crafty i guess is the best word and i

was an electrician for a little while

did some of that and then did not enjoy

the fact that it didn’t have that human

experience and that human connection so

wanted to move away from that and i knew

that coffee was a passion of mine and i

wanted to

see how i could work in that space but

still

make rent because coffee doesn’t pay a

lot of money so it was kind of like an

understanding of like oh here’s an

interesting skill that i have through

electric work can i kind of at least say

that i know how to fix espresso machines

well enough to get some hands-on

experience in the field on my own and

then i actually know how to do it now so

there was a little bit of that and yeah

that was kind of like the

the the you know i had a out of a friend

that once told me that you’re never

you’re probably not going to be the best

at anything but

if you take this interesting combination

of all the things that you’re pretty

good at you might be the best at this

combination so i kind of like thought

through that i was like well i like

coffee i’m pretty good with my hands and

technical stuff i know some electric

work

should probably poke around on the

inside of the things that are making the

coffee and that’s kind of how i landed

where i am

i’ve heard you refer to it as kind of

like being

the coffee equivalent of a car mechanic

maybe

yeah you know cars need your lean

maintenance your espresso machine needs

early maintenance they both have

plumbing they both have electric

they both have a power source

do you kind of feel like there’s an

element of you know problem solving or

like detective work of like oh what

happened for sure like what can i do

it’s like is it clicking in this way is

it not clicking in that way is there

steam coming from here or not

um

it’s kind of like you know like the

plumber will come to your house you know

we’ll like bang on the wall

hit a little pipe and everything will

start working again and he charges you a

thousand dollars and you’re like why is

that a thousand dollars and he’s like

because i knew where to hit

you didn’t and that kind of like speaks

to you know the experience in the field

and

figuring out how to do that does it

translate as a skill into other areas

i wish it did more they’re pretty

specialized it’s pretty nuanced and the

the places that it does translate to you

know i

guess i know plumbing now i don’t really

plan on being a plumber so yeah i wish

can you fix your own kitchen sink though

i definitely can

that’s helpful yeah

helpful life skill for sure

and you talked briefly about

loving coffee do you want to talk a

little bit about

what you love about coffee and maybe

some fun facts around coffee that you

like to share with people sure so

what i love about coffee is that it’s

drank by so many people all around the

world and it’s kind of this unifying

a human experience that is shared by so

many and that like leaves room for like

amazing conversation an amazing

connection which you know it’s kind of

like almost like connection through

coffee as opposed to just this brown

water that we drink and i love the taste

i think it’s delicious i’d probably be i

don’t know where i’d be without caffeine

in my life so

that’s like some of the things that i

love um interesting facts so if you look

at your whole coffee beans and

you

flip there’s the round side and the flat

side and the flat side kind of has this

indent in it so if it has a lighter

colored

inside

of that little crack than they used

water to process it and if the indent

inside is the same color as the rest of

the coffee bean that means that it was

dried on beds kind of like concrete

slabs that the coffee is like spread in

a single layer

to dry the fruit out so that they can

then easier remove the pit from it other

fun facts

um the tasting notes tasting notes are

like super subjective everyone has their

own and said something about there’s

more tasting notes in coffee than wine

or something is that a fact

yeah there’s three times as many tastes

that are recognized over a thousand

different tastes in coffee and only a

little over 300 in wine so you can say

that it’s three times more nuanced than

wine

although i’m sure some wine people will

get pretty upset at that

maybe we’ll have a wide version of the

show as another episode

they can give their rebuttal

oh and the

world’s largest coffee producing country

is actually not one that you’d think it

is

and it i might be getting this might be

the second largest not the largest um

but it’s actually i think i know the

answer to it do you what do you think it

is i think it’s vietnam yeah you’re

right it is we didn’t hear trivia um but

everyone’s like oh colombia or brazil

but no it’s i remember being surprised

by it because i would have thought it

was like colombia or guatemala or you

know somewhere in central or south

america but

yeah

is there a story around how you

kind of became focused on coffee and how

that

interest

became so prominent

so when i was in the eighth grade i

wanted coffee in school

and the coffee that they had was like

really terrible so what i did is i

borrowed my dad’s angle grinder and i

cut a hole in the back of my locker

so that i could run the wire to my

coffee maker from my locker outlet

that’s hidden behind the lockers

that is ingenious that hole is probably

still there

oh my god was it ever discovered no it

wasn’t actually but there was definitely

like classmates of mine they were like

oh you have coffee can i get a cup but

yeah no no i never got like in trouble

or anything for it it was my little

secret

well that’s an early indication of some

interest in electrical work i suppose

well i think that that was actually a

good segue because i was going to ask

you

you know you have this interest in

coffee do you want to share some other

hobbies or interests that have kind of

come up throughout the years and whether

they led to other jobs and career paths

i was a professional cyclist at for a

point that led to

almost a professional career path but

not quite

do you want to talk a little bit about

that story

yeah i found the intense physical

exercise to

kind of now i realize after this add

diagnosis

be like oh that’s what i was doing to

kind of like

quiet the mind and quiet the body and

kind of have this like intense physical

space to kind of like let all that extra

energy go and i became like really like

addicted to this to this release and

ended up cycling for like local cycling

team here in new york and racing and

doing all that which led to my team

sending everyone on the team to a

training camp in a different country of

your choosing and i had some friends

that i was visiting in israel so i chose

to go there for my

training camp which led to me speaking

to the israeli national team to join

their team which led to a whole new life

experience as i kind of like did not get

back on my return flight to the states

and ended up staying there for five

years

which maybe talks a little bit to i

don’t know going with the flow of the

moment perhaps

maybe

i know you grew up in

you know a fairly conservative orthodox

jewish community do you want to talk a

little bit about that and how and if

that played a role in your understanding

and acceptance of some of your

differences i think that like mental

health is really not spoken about in a

lot of um conservative communities or

it’s overlooked when it’s just like oh

you should just turn to god which is not

really a helpful

way of way to put it so i think there

was definitely some of that which i was

like well i turned to god and it didn’t

work for me so maybe let’s try something

else but also like at the same time like

what is 20 years ago research was just

coming out about like neurodivergence

and dyslexia and and especially like

within more insular communities which

are always 10 years behind at least on

everything so there was nothing so that

was never really like just spoken about

discovered no one ever like tested me

for add

so that was unhelpful

so i’m curious how you ended up with

your dyslexia diagnosis i think it was

more like oh we were trying to like

study like the talmud and the torah for

many hours a day and it got to this

point where i was like very very

apparent and very clear like that i

could not read one letter of it my mom

is in the teaching field so i think that

was like kind of her push to like

see where this is coming from and then

once i did get the diagnosis

not much was really done with it it was

like oh you’re dyslexic cool still read

the talmud have fun so yeah so like i

think there was kind of like this

even though you have the letters um

or you know you’re dyslexic and and you

have this learning difference um i don’t

think there was any understanding of

like oh let’s do something about it it

was kind of ignored

do you think that anything in particular

happened that helped you shift away from

you know the stigma of that and being a

little bit more open and like getting to

the place where you’re comfortable

enough talking about it on a podcast

yeah i definitely think there was i

think the biggest one was when i came

back to the states i was really looking

for community and i had been exposed

briefly to partner acrobatics or

acroyoga when i was living in israel and

when i came back to the states i kind of

found my community through that and

that’s a space that very much like um

celebrates communication openness

working through problems it’s very

collaborative and i think just being in

spaces like that really helped me both

look inwards because there’s a lot of

introspection in like oh why didn’t this

work or how can we make this better and

just again being around people in places

that celebrate individualism really

really helps

with coming to your own individualism

and really

celebrating that

what have you come to like love and

appreciate about your differences oh

that’s such a good question i really

like love this ability to

you know you have a task list of 15

things and to just like you know one

after the next just go go go go go and

get it all done that’s your like that

sense of accomplishment is really great

and i really enjoy that ability what

about what about from the dyslexia

i don’t know if this is connected but i

do have like i’m really good with

languages

the spoken word is like much much more

maybe like that part of my brain

developed a little bit more to kind of

compensate i speak three languages and

understand to others and they all come

really easily and naturally to me

what languages are they

i speak english yiddish and hebrew and i

understand german and arabic wow i

didn’t know that

yeah

how did you go about learning those

languages if you could necessarily read

in those languages i think just like

more immersion i still can’t read any of

those languages but just being hearing

them around me and kind of like

facial recognition and and context it

really comes pretty naturally to me

super cool

i wish i could do that

at some point in the conversation you

mentioned you know like eventually you

might be looking for the next thing so i

i would love to hear your philosophy

around jobs or careers and

you know what you’re thinking

in the long term

yeah i think that there’s like two

different ways to approach work there’s

the

i want to do the thing that i love or i

want to make enough money to do the

things that i love and i’m pretty well

rooted in that i want to do the thing

that i love camp doing a job that pays

well that doesn’t fill me it just feels

really exhausting and draining so i

think it’s kind of like take all these

like the unique combinations of yourself

like all the different things that you

love throw it on a sticky note throw it

on the wall and i’m sure over time like

the right thing will will come to you

yeah

that’s great advice

thanks for being here david i was going

to say do you want to say thank you in

all five languages

thank you

[Music]

this has been how’d you get that job a

part of the understood podcast network

20:43

you can listen and subscribe to how’d

20:45

you get that job on apple spotify or

20:47

wherever you get your podcast and if you

20:50

like what you heard today tell someone

20:51

about it

20:52

how’d you get that job is for you so we

20:54

want to make sure you’re getting what

20:55

you need go to you.org that job to share

20:58

your thoughts and to find resources from

21:00

every episode that’s the letter u as in

21:02

understood.org

21:05

that job do you have a learning

21:07

difference in a job you’re passionate

21:09

about email us at that job

21:11

understood.org if you’d like to tell us

21:13

how you got that job we’d love to hear

21:16

from you

21:17

as a non-profit and social impact

21:18

organization under civilize on the help

21:20

of listeners like you to create podcasts

21:22

like this one to reach and support more

21:24

people in more places we have an

21:26

ambitious mission to shape the world for

21:28

difference and we welcome you to join us

21:30

in achieving our goals learn more at

21:32

understood.org

21:34

mission

21:35

how to get that job was created by

21:37

andrew lee and is produced by gretchen

21:39

viestra and justin d wright who also

21:42

wrote our theme song laura key is our

21:44

editorial director at understood scott

21:46

cashier is our creative director seth

21:48

melnick and brianna berry are our

21:50

production directors thanks again for

21:52

listening

21:54

[Music]

22:16

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock