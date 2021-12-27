Can We at Least Cancel the D-List Historical Racists?

Amid the debate over whether statues of men like Robert E. Lee or Andrew Jackson should be removed from places of honor — due to their participation in racial oppression — most have by now hardened their views into ideological concrete.

On one side are those who insist that no statuary should remain of those who enslaved Black folks, participated in Indigenous genocide or fought for the Confederacy — a government whose cornerstone was white supremacy according to its own Vice-President.

So too, neither schools nor streets, public parks, or government buildings should be named for such persons.

On the other side are those who believe the statues and names on buildings should remain, at least for the founders and presidents, if not, perhaps, for the Confederates who waged war on the nation they launched and led.

To this group, historical figures shouldn’t be canceled for failing to live up to contemporary moral standards. To do so, especially with certain figures like George Washington or Thomas Jefferson, would be a terrible injustice — nearly equivalent to throwing one’s parents under the proverbial bus.

Although I have weighed in on all this previously — and fall largely into the first camp, with some caveats — I know that for most, the thought of stripping honor from some of the nation’s most influential figures is a bridge too far.

But whatever one may think about the fate of significant contributors to the nation’s history like Washington or Theodore Roosevelt, might we at least bring the two schools of thought together around removing the names of D-list historical figures from buildings or removing their statues?

I mean, surely that shouldn’t be a difficult call, right?

Jefferson and Washington? OK, sure, maybe they were too instrumental to the national story to justify canceling them.

But how about a bottom-feeder of minimal relevance like John Trotwood Moore?

What’s that, you say? Never heard of him?

Exactly. That’s my point.

And yet, over the years, thousands of students, myself included, have passed through the halls of a Nashville middle school named for him.

John Trotwood Moore, bigot and defender of lynching, has a school named for him — I went there

John Trotwood Moore Middle School, or JT Moore as it’s known, has been around since 1969, located in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee.

I attended 7th and 8th grade there, from the Fall of 1980 through the Spring of 1982 when it was a junior high.

But despite 30-plus years of work as an anti-racism educator, I never thought to look up anything about its namesake until recently.

Back in the day, no one did, so far as I can tell.

And that’s unfortunate.

First, because if a school is going to be named for someone, the students should know who that person is — otherwise, the naming of such a space serves no function, least of all, an educational one.

And second, because the man for whom this particular school was named was especially revolting.

So, who was John Trotwood Moore?

Moore was known mostly as a journalist and novelist whose fictional stories centered around enslaved Blacks who were unflinchingly loyal to their owners.

His most significant accomplishment was that he became the State Librarian and Archivist of Tennessee and served in that capacity from 1919 to 1929.

In 1999, the Tennessee Historical Quarterly published a retrospective on Moore, in which his nearly religious devotion to white supremacy and the glories of the antebellum South were fully laid bare.

No modern-day denier of the cause for which the Confederacy had been formed, Moore was perfectly comfortable with the purpose articulated at the time of secession — the maintenance of enslavement as a system of labor.

To Moore, enslavement had been an enlightened system, which taught Blacks hard work.

In its absence, no longer aided by the loving prod of their masters, they had become “true to their instinct” of laziness.

Moore insisted that the post-emancipation Constitutional amendments ending slavery and guaranteeing equal protection and the right to vote to Black men — to which he referred as the “the three negro Amendments” — were “a greater sin to him and to us than slavery itself.”

Indeed, he mocked the idea that enslavement had been sinful at all.

At a May 1925 ceremony in honor of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, Moore referred to “the so-called sin of slavery,” which he insisted was “invented by the commercial enemies of the South in order to place a moral turpitude on a brave and progressive people.”

White Southerners, in Moore’s version of it, had “given the Negro a greater opportunity” and treated him “with greater kindness and humaneness than ever did any white race of the past treat a conquered people.”

Ultimately, Moore’s racial thinking was of a kind not unlike that which would later animate Hitler

In return, Moore insisted the “darky,” by virtue of their labor, had made possible the erudition and leadership of the Southern elite, creating the perfect reciprocal arrangement.

As Moore explained: “I love the Negro for the gentleman he made…for the leisure he gave to Washington, Jefferson (and) Monroe…”

Moore’s commitment to the Old South animated his praise for the Ku Klux Klan — which he claimed had “redeemed” the region after Reconstruction — and even the practice of lynching.

As Moore explained, although the “law of the courts and the civilized” was acceptable for addressing the wrongdoing of whites, it was inadequate in response to the misdeeds of Black folks.

Only “the law of the brute,” he explained, would suffice for these, best of all because “one lynching kills the unborn breed of a hundred of them!”

Likewise, Moore defended segregation, responding to one New York newspaper that had criticized the practice in 1908 by insisting that the North shouldn’t interfere with laws in the South, especially laws needed to “keep buck negroes” from taking sexual advantage of white women.

Ultimately, Moore’s racial thinking was of a kind not unlike that which would later animate Hitler.

Explaining the difference between South and North, Moore proclaimed the former superior because of its presumably undiluted racial stock. As he noted:

The South’s greatest glory is this…We have twenty million pure-blooded Anglo-Saxon white people. No other country except England herself can show a greater percent…these people will be the power which will save this Republic from anarchy and disunion.

Students deserve better than this racist for a school namesake

Meanwhile, this is the fifty-third academic year that students have attended JT Moore, either as a junior high or middle school.

When I went there, less than a decade after busing began in Nashville, about 40 percent of the students were Black.

Although desegregation orders were lifted more than 20 years ago, paving the way for an unfortunate reduction in diversity, still, about 28 percent of the students at Moore are Black, with another 10 percent being Asian, Latino, or biracial.

Must we honor this man just because we’ve been doing it for so long, without regard to what he believed?

So, more than 1 in 4 students at Moore are from a racial group that their school’s namesake thought was fit for enslavement, inherently inferior, and worthy of lynching in the event of real (or imagined) criminality.

Another 10 percent are from groups Moore would have found decidedly inferior to Anglo-Saxon stock.

Today, JT Moore’s website notes as a first principle that they “respect the inherent worth and dignity of all people.” But despite their good intentions as educators, how can that be?

How can any school honor the dignity of all students when it’s named for someone who rejected that universal dignity with nearly every sentence drawn by his venomous pen?

Must we honor this man just because we’ve been doing it for so long, without regard to what he believed?

Refusing to remove even one such as him from his position of honor is to say that school pride, the feelings of certain white alums, or tradition for its own sake is more important than the message we send to Black students today in that school.

To all students.

To normalize the honoring of a man such as this is to normalize even the most vicious bigotries. And for what?

It’s not like Moore contributed to the nation in such important ways — as with Jefferson, for instance — that we should feel compelled to memorialize him, settling for an honest accounting rather than outright cancellation.

He wasn’t all that important.

Let his family honor him however they wish, but he deserves no public remembrance at all.

Perhaps some would say that having Black and brown students attend a school named for him is a form of cosmic justice — that it would so upset him that his name should remain on the building just as a way to extend a middle finger to him in perpetuity.

But if our concern is flipping off JT Moore and disturbing his ghostly spirit, there is a far better way to do it.

Remove his name entirely and consign him to the ash heap of history where he belongs.

Shake the national Etch-a-Sketch and make him disappear.

Not just him, but all others like him, for whom their positive contributions, if they even exist — itself a dubious proposition — are so clearly overshadowed by their negative ones.

This post was previously published on Tim Wise's blog.

