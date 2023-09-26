Can We “Be the Change We Wish to See in the World”?

Everybody wants to change the world

Attributed to Gandhi, the phrase “Be the change you wish to see in the world” is a powerful one that has lost some of its immense power due to cynicism.

When we observe all the loss in the world, all the pollution, poverty, injustice, inequality, and loss of biodiversity, it can feel wrong to think that an individual person can make a difference.

And, in one sense, that is true. No individual will reform world governments. No one person will stop the use of toxic fuels, legislate for justice and equality. That’s hubristic.

No one person can do it all, but Gandhi is directly talking to one person — you, the individual. What change can you make?

Despite the rise of overconsumption, wealth and class injustice, race and gender inequality, you are you, with a free mind if you claim it.

Before planes, pollution, and over-population

Here is a passage from Gandhi in 1913:

We but mirror the world. All the tendencies present in the outer world are to be found in the world of our body. If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. This is the divine mystery supreme. A wonderful thing it is and the source of our happiness. We need not wait to see what others do.

It is remarkable that Gandhi wrote this in 1913, that is, before the first world war. That global conflagration killed up to 20 million people at a time when the total population of the world was still less than two billion people.

We think we are living in the end times, now, but it’s important to remember that every generation has collectively felt some version of that dismay. The first two world wars, were in fact, the end of humanity and humane possibility, for many millions, after all.

The key here is the word collectively. When we view society as, the word implies, social beings, we can see hopelessness. Everyone jumps on the same insanity car going off a cliff.

Now, view the cynical reading of anyone who disparages “the change you can be in the world” and note that it suggests virtual signaling, an appeal to be as selfless as Gandhi, pretentious posing, and assuming that flawed people cannot do good things. It’s audacious.

It’s true. But take the self which Gandhi is appealing to, separate it from the wider contagion of public conformity, and it is something more than just how wonderful you appear to the rest of the world.

To “be” the change means to change yourself regardless of how everyone else views it. Then, wait and see how the world mirrors that change.

A scornful, or pessimistic way to see this famous quote is to only notice the “change the world” part, and assume those full of idealism and fantasy fairy wishes are out to “change the world,” as heroes and saviors.

This is not what Gandhi meant.

Today, we feel oppressed by population, pollution, and even planes that deliver pandemic worldwide. There is a collective us, but there is also a self that is you, who has some power of your own choices.

Take that power that feels small, Gandhi says, and use it.

Change happens

A critical point to appreciate from this quote is that change does happen.

The world does change. It changes not from flawless people fixing things with miracles, but from average people — even criminals like Jesus or Gandhi — influencing others with revolutionary thought.

Rather than trying to change the world, we change ourselves. Maybe we have a little more compassion, or we take a little less of consuming the planet we have been told we are entitled to take. Maybe we listen a little more to those who are marginalized, or considered expendable. Maybe we love more, although that takes patience, hard work, and non-conformist choices that go against the norm.

Add, most people do not see that they change the world. They see what is in the scope of their time and place. The great turning of the wheel happens slowly. Then, it’s all at once, as it did after outlawing slavery, allowing votes and representation, ending child labor, or considering that with unions, we are entitled to some time of our own.

One starfish at a time

No doubt, you have heard the story of a young woman or man tossing starfish back into the sea because the tide is rolling out and they will perish otherwise. A wise man happens upon this scene and laments:

There are miles of beach! There are many thousands of starfish. You cannot save them all.

The star thrower takes a moment to consider this.

Then, scooping up another starfish gently returned to the sea, replies:

“It made a difference for that one.”

For me, Star Thrower is an analogy. The Earth is a heating beach, the starfish are all of those left behind, the disenfranchised, the lonely, the addicts, the burning forests, the flooded towns, the left for dead of all species and ecosystems.

Please don’t buy the world a coke

Let’s not just blame Coke, or Pepsi.

Does anyone remember when Pepsi solved racism with the Kendall Jenner ad? Such marketing goes back even further than that.

The scoffing and sardonic among us also influence us. The ancient “buy the world a coke” ad campaign — or any such shallow, inclusion marketing — has become exposed as performative and fake.

And the cynics do have a point. We cannot consume our way, or share a plastic bottle of carbonized-false-hope-our way out of our mess. We cannot greenwash our way out of crisis.

At the same time, we cannot give up.

People will tell you that you cannot save us all. You cannot change the world. Still, it is also true that the one who saves one starfish at a time does what it is possible to do.

Loren Eiseley wrote the Star Thrower story in the 1960’s. There are many versions. Eiseley is not Gandhi. Neither is Jane Goodall who wrote:

“What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what difference you want to make.”

Every person, not just famous people, make a difference. We forget that when we think of those larger than life figures like Gandhi. I did not know that it was Loren Eiseley who created Star Thrower. Yet, because these tales and ideas become social memes, we are in fact, influenced by them. Like me, you may have heard of these themes from your fourth grade teacher — another unknown, unsung person who makes a difference.

That is why the Be the change idea is popular. Perhaps that is why it has become almost a cliche. But the idea is well worth exploring when you consider that the self, the social sphere, and the biosphere are entirely connected.

As individuals, we cannot make a perfect world. Yet, if we act upon what little sphere of influence we do have, we make a difference as the saying goes, to one starfish at a time.

Thus, it is even more than that, because when you make a daily choice that makes a difference, someone may notice it. And, precisely because we are a social species, we can change the world.

And we do.

—

***

Photo credit: Mick Haupt on Unsplash