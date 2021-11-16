Can We Put the Solar and Wind Intermittency Myth To Bed, Please?

It is one of the most common misunderstandings about renewable energies, seized upon by idiots like Donald Trump: that wind or solar installations can only generate electricity when the wind blows or the sun shines, they are therefore intermittent sources, which means they need to be backed up by nuclear or fossil fuel-fired power plants.

This is the lie that formed the basis of the “what happened in Texas” narrative: when severe storms in February disrupted power supply, some tried to blame the problems on renewables. While some wind turbines did freeze, failures in natural gas, coal and nuclear energy systems were responsible for nearly twice as many outages as renewables. The problem was compounded by a lack of investment in the state’s deregulated power system. Texas is alone in having its own grid. The other lower 48 states are connected to either the eastern or western interconnection grids, and can draw on power supplies across state lines when necessary.

Of course, we have no control over the intermittency of the sun or the wind, but given a certain level of generation and surplus by building many more plants than we need, the electricity generated when the sun does shine or the wind does blow can be stored to cover the times when it does not. Any number of alternatives are available, in addition to batteries — which skeptics and some old-fashioned engineers continue to criticize for being “too expensive” despite their price having fallen by 97% over the last three decades and 88% in the last ten years.

The ever-lower cost of batteries is leading several countries to move toward using them on a massive scale. The combination of cheap solar energy and giant batteries is much cheaper than the electricity produced by fossil fuel or nuclear power plants, and the case of the latter, no one wants them near their homes while the problem of how to handle the waste generated remains unsolved.

Another solution, when energy is plentiful, is to use reversible power plants, a.k.a. pumped-storage hydroelectricity (PSH) or pumped hydroelectric energy storage (PHES), a technology capable of generating energy immediately, within sixty seconds, and that have been built in many countries. The system works, but only in places where dams can physically be built. Like dams, a new solution is a tower, roughly the height of a 35-story building, but it doesn’t require water. When a wind or solar farm makes more energy than the grid needs, an automatic crane on the battery uses the extra electricity to lift a giant brick, weighing 35 metric tons, up to the top of the tower. A tower of concrete blocks can be placed almost anywhere, and bringing down blocks when power needs to be generated is perfectly feasible and, again, relatively simple in a short time.

There are any number of other technically feasible methods, as well as experimental ones. But one method of energy storage with huge potential is green hydrogen, which is produced precisely from the surplus energy from renewable power plants, and which is hydrolyzed, also in a completely clean way, to produce electricity again when needed. Using the hydrogen molecule to store energy and recover it when needed through hydrolysis still results in some loss of energy, and works best on a larger scale than in a vehicle’s fuel cell, but is completely sustainable.

The simple truth is that truly renewable energies such as solar and wind are proving to be the cheapest to operate, and the technology has long since managed to overcome the problem of their intermittency. Don’t be fooled: the transition can, and must, happen much faster than at present, and doesn’t any help from the nuclear power industry. The sooner we understand this and act accordingly, the sooner we will avoid costly mistakes in the future.

