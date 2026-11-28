I spent eleven years following dating advice.
Eleven years. Read the books. Watched the videos. Listened to the podcasts. Took notes. Ran the experiments. Made the mistakes. Adjusted. Tried again. Got better at the game and worse at the thing the game was supposed to get me.
And here’s what I have to show for it: I am a man who can hold a conversation with anyone, read a room in ten seconds, and has absolutely no idea whether any of it matters.
That’s the part nobody tells you. Not the manosphere, not the self-help aisle, not the think-pieces, not the dating coaches with the ads. They all assume the advice is the thing that gets you there. None of them mention that you can become extremely good at the advice and still be alone in a way that has nothing to do with competence.
I want to write about this honestly. Not as a man who’s bitter about the industry — though I have my moments. Not as a man who has the answer. As a man who has spent over a decade in the machine and finally got quiet enough to ask the question underneath all the advice.
The question is: who was all of this built for?
Let me start with what happened to me, because that’s the only thing I can speak about with authority.
I was twenty-four when I found my first real dating-advice source. It was a blog. The guy was smart, funny, and had a philosophy. He said: be interesting, don’t be needy, don’t chase, have a life, make her feel safe, lead. I read every post. I took notes.
And then, for about two years, I was a man who was performing all of that perfectly and feeling nothing. I was interesting to women. I was interested in women. But I wasn’t in anything. I was executing a program. Every conversation was a test run of the advice. Every woman was a case study. Every date was field research.
The specific Tuesday I understood this: I was on a date in a restaurant. We were laughing. We were connecting. And midway through, I noticed I was thinking about the third date and how I’d handle the transition from the second to the third, and whether this was a woman I’d want to keep seeing, and whether I was doing anything wrong, and whether I should do the thing the blog said about the follow-up text.
I was on a date with a woman and I was thinking about the blog.
She was sweet. We saw each other for three months. I never told her I was following a script. I barely knew it myself. The script had become so internalized that I couldn’t tell it apart from my own thoughts.
That’s the first thing dating advice destroys: your ability to know what you actually want.
Now here’s where I have to be honest about the second thing, because it’s the part men don’t talk about.
Dating advice is a business. And businesses need broken customers.
The manosphere, the self-help aisle, the dating coaches, the anonymous Reddit accounts, the TED talks, the viral Twitter threads — every single one of them is a business. Every single one of them is designed to keep you in a state of feeling like you haven’t got it yet.
Not because they’re evil. Because that’s how the product works.
If you woke up tomorrow and genuinely didn’t need dating advice, their revenue would drop. So the entire structure of the industry is built around making you feel like you’re perpetually almost there. Not there yet. Almost. Buy the next thing.
I’m not saying every coach is a scammer. Some of them are genuinely trying to help. But even the sincere ones are running a business model that rewards your continued sense of insufficiency. That’s not a moral failing. It’s a structural fact, and it produces the same output whether the coach means well or not.
And women are sold a completely different version of the same insufficiency.
Let me name the two mainstream currents, because I think it matters.
For men, the dominant advice is a strategy. Be interesting. Be confident. Have abundance. Don’t be too available. Lead. Make her feel safe. Build your life. Don’t chase. Everything is a lever, and everything you do is calibrated.
For women, the dominant advice is a condition. He should chase. He should prove himself. He should be sure. He should know what he wants. He should add to your life, not subtract. You don’t owe anyone anything. The right man will come when you stop looking.
And here’s what I want to say about this, because I think it’s the most useful thing in this piece.
Both of those frameworks are correct. And both of them are selling the same thing: the fantasy that you can pre-solve other people.
The men are told that if they follow the right protocol, the right woman will show up. The women are told that if they hold the right standard, the right man will show up. Both are told the variable they can control is themselves, and if they just get that variable right, the other person becomes predictable.
But here’s the thing about being human: nobody is predictable. Not him, not her, not you. And the fantasy that some protocol exists that makes the other person a solved problem is what both industries are selling. That’s the shared lie.
And the damage is symmetrical in structure, even if it looks different in shape.
I’ve watched men in the manosphere damage themselves with the advice. And I’ve watched women damage themselves with the mirror-image advice. And I’ve noticed something strange, which is that the two groups genuinely hate each other while running the exact same program.
The manosphere says: don’t be needy, don’t chase, have standards, walk away if she doesn’t meet them.
Feminist dating advice says: don’t shrink yourself, don’t chase, have standards, walk away if he doesn’t meet them.
These are the same sentences. The same four sentences. The same underlying philosophy. And both sides are convinced they’re at war with each other.
Both sides are also teaching the same thing to their respective audiences: the solution to your pain is better calibration.
Which means neither side has to look at the fact that the pain might not be a calibration problem at all.
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Here’s where I get uncertain. Because I don’t have the answer and I don’t want to pretend I do.
I know the advice is often wrong. I know it destroys the ability to know what you want. I know it’s sold by a business that profits from your insufficiency. I know it’s structurally identical on both sides of the gender line.
What I don’t know is whether any of it is fully wrong.
Because some of it worked. When I stopped chasing, women did respond differently. When I built a life, I did feel better. When I had standards, I did respect myself more. That’s real data. And I can’t pretend it isn’t.
I think the truth is somewhere in a place that’s less dramatic than either industry wants to admit. The advice is partially right and structurally wrong. It’s working on the wrong problem. It’s the wrong shape for the wound.
And I think if there’s a way forward, it isn’t in better advice. It’s in something older and less elegant that the industry can’t sell.
I’ll tell you what I think that is, and then I’ll stop.
I think the solution is to stop asking dating advice what to do and start asking it what it’s for.
Because here’s the thing about all of it — the manosphere, the feminist dating books, the coaches, the podcasts, the endless threads. They’re all answering a question that was set by the culture. And the question is: how do I get someone?
But that’s not a question that has an answer, because “someone” isn’t a category. You can’t solve for a category. You can only meet a person.
The industry can teach you to appeal to the category. It cannot teach you to recognise the person. And I think for eleven years, I was so busy calibrating to the category that I never learned to do the second one.
I know how to be chosen. I still don’t fully know how to choose.
That’s the thing the advice took from me. Not my ability to attract — my ability to want. The specific, ordinary, unvarnished wanting that you can’t run through a strategy first.
So if you’re reading this, and you’ve spent years in the machine, and you’re good at the machine but you don’t recognise yourself in it anymore — I don’t have a formula for you. I don’t think there is one.
What I have is a question, and it’s the only one I’ve found that the industry can’t answer for you.
If every single rule turned out to be wrong, what would you actually want?
Sit with that. Not the version of the answer you’d give a friend. Not the one that sounds impressive. The one that’s underneath all the calibration. The one that was there before the first blog post, the first video, the first person who told you what to be.
If you can find it — and it might take a while, and there might be nothing there at first, because the industry has been running in your head for so long you can’t hear your own voice underneath it — if you can find it, that’s the only advice worth having.
Not because it will get you anyone. Because it will get you back.
And I don’t have a clean way to end this. The advice didn’t destroy me. I did, by following it long after I knew it wasn’t working. And I don’t know when I started doing that, or when I’ll stop, or what comes after.
What I know is that last year, I went on a date and I didn’t think about the blog once.
Not because I’d mastered anything. Because for forty-five minutes, I forgot to run the program.
It didn’t go anywhere, that date. She was nice and I wasn’t ready and we both knew it inside an hour.
But I noticed something I hadn’t felt in eleven years.
I didn’t leave the restaurant wishing I’d done it differently.
I left it thinking: that was just a person. And I was just a person. And that’s all it ever needed to be.
I don’t know if that’s the start of something. I don’t know if it’s the end of something.
I just know I’d never heard my own voice in a room like that before. And when I did, I wasn’t sure I recognised it.
But I was listening.
That’s the first time in eleven years I was listening to something that wasn’t for sale.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: laura adai on Unsplash