So if you’re reading this, and you’ve spent years in the machine, and you’re good at the machine but you don’t recognise yourself in it anymore — I don’t have a formula for you. I don’t think there is one.

What I have is a question, and it’s the only one I’ve found that the industry can’t answer for you.

If every single rule turned out to be wrong, what would you actually want?

Sit with that. Not the version of the answer you’d give a friend. Not the one that sounds impressive. The one that’s underneath all the calibration. The one that was there before the first blog post, the first video, the first person who told you what to be.

If you can find it — and it might take a while, and there might be nothing there at first, because the industry has been running in your head for so long you can’t hear your own voice underneath it — if you can find it, that’s the only advice worth having.

Not because it will get you anyone. Because it will get you back.

And I don’t have a clean way to end this. The advice didn’t destroy me. I did, by following it long after I knew it wasn’t working. And I don’t know when I started doing that, or when I’ll stop, or what comes after.

What I know is that last year, I went on a date and I didn’t think about the blog once.

Not because I’d mastered anything. Because for forty-five minutes, I forgot to run the program.

It didn’t go anywhere, that date. She was nice and I wasn’t ready and we both knew it inside an hour.

But I noticed something I hadn’t felt in eleven years.

I didn’t leave the restaurant wishing I’d done it differently.

I left it thinking: that was just a person. And I was just a person. And that’s all it ever needed to be.

I don’t know if that’s the start of something. I don’t know if it’s the end of something.

I just know I’d never heard my own voice in a room like that before. And when I did, I wasn’t sure I recognised it.

But I was listening.

That’s the first time in eleven years I was listening to something that wasn’t for sale.