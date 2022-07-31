Can You Be a Good Person With a Mental Health Condition?

Presented by BetterHelp.

Have you ever worried that you might not be a good person due to a mental health condition? Although this is a common worry to have, the answer is simple. Your mental health diagnosis has no foundation in whether or not you are a good person. Anyone can be a good person, regardless of their diagnosis.



Let’s take a look at all that goes into being a “good person” and what it even means in the first place.

What Constitutes Being a Good Person?

You may now be wondering, what even constitutes being a good person? Can I be a good person if I have some symptoms due to my mental health condition that cause me to act differently? Can I be a good person if I don’t like myself?

There are many things that constitute being a good person. However, the truth is that it is subjective. Every community, culture, and individual person has their own idea of what makes someone good. The only thing that can make you good is believing that you are good and doing morally good things that align with your values and the well-being of yourself and others.

Here are some of the commonly accepted traits of a good person.

Feeling Content in Yourself

Although it is common not to be content in yourself when you have a mental health condition, being able to understand that you are good is a good indicator that you are. If you struggle with loving yourself, humanistic therapy is a good approach. The therapy looks at who you are in a positive light and centers you in your treatment, helping you see yourself in a new way.

Doing Good Things for Yourself and Others

A good way to know that you are a good person is if you frequently do kind things for yourself and others. Your worth does not depend entirely on how you serve others, though, so don’t worry if you do not have the time or energy to volunteer or do something for someone.

Treating yourself well means valuing yourself enough to know when you need help, learning not to hurt your body, and opening yourself up to kindness and love. Although these things are hard to do, they are possible with a trained mental health therapist.

Remember, you’re not a bad person if you can’t do these things yet. Look for ways that you already treat yourself and others with kindness and know that these are admirable things.

Following the Law (In Most Situations)

Most of society can agree that following the law makes you a good person. However, there are times when good people have broken the law for good causes. It is still a grey area. If you have broken the law in your life in any way, it doesn’t mean you’re a bad person.

Even someone who has killed in self-defense could be a good person. A lot of times, bad things happen when trauma is in the mixture. If you have experienced trauma, it may cause you to get into difficult situations. That doesn’t mean you are flawed as a person.

Expressing Empathy

Finally, many people agree that good people are able to feel and express empathy. However, not everyone naturally knows how to be empathetic. For this reason, there are classes and therapists that offer lessons on empathy. You can learn empathy, even if you haven’t felt it before. Empathy is being able to feel the emotions and pain of others and put yourself in someone else’s shoes emotionally.

Some people may be extremely empathetic and suffer due to it. This fact also doesn’t make you a bad person. Empathy issues on either end of the scale can be worked on over time.

Can a Sociopath Be a Good Person?

“Sociopath” is no longer a clinical term. It used to be used for those that are now diagnosed with an antisocial personality disorder. This condition is characterized by difficulty with empathy, showing emotion, social connection, and more. It can cause violent outbursts, breaking the law, and a lack of regard for the safety of yourself and others.

Although we often see many criminals with antisocial personality disorder or other personality disorders that are labeled “sociopaths,” the reality of the matter is that there are many people who are also not criminals with this condition. Labeling them as “bad” people based on the actions of some people in their group is not a good idea.

If you have antisocial personality disorder, this doesn’t mean you’re automatically a bad person. Anyone with any mental health condition (or none at all) can commit a crime or react unkindly to others.

Can I Be a Good Person With a Personality Disorder?

You may have heard as well that having a personality disorder of any type makes you a bad person or cuts you off from resources. You may even hear that it’s not possible for you to be “cured” or get help.

The truth is that there are millions of people with personality disorders in the world, and the vast majority are good, normal people who are living their lives. A diagnosis does not limit you from being a good person.

However, if there are behaviors you have that hurt you or other people, it may be time to look into getting help. Your behaviors do not define you, but they can cause problems in your life.

How To Be a Better Person

If you have behaviors that are hurting you or someone else in your life, there are several ways to get help. The first approach is finding a humanistic therapist who focuses on client-centered treatment. If you have experienced trauma, a trauma therapist is likely a good choice for you.

Finally, being a good person is all about the effort you make each day and the person you are inside. No one is born bad, and there is no reason why you have to be “bad” now. You are a human, as we all are, and having a mental health condition doesn’t change that.

There’s never a wrong time to admit you need help and take the first step towards healing.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock