We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Can You Distinguish Between a ‘Good’ Man & a ‘Real’ Man?

We know what kind of men we really want to be and the kind of men we respect and want to emulate.

There’s an ongoing conversation about what a Man is, what a Man should be, and whether we’re coming up with a whole new definition or just making some tweaks to the old one. Real Man/Good Man–is there a difference?

When I run workshops and ask people to talk about stereotypes and beliefs about men, I’m rarely surprised by the answers. We, by and large, have a similar sense of how guys are perceived in society and what’s expected of us.

It’s why shame works so well to keep us silent, to stop us from expressing ourselves, and from truly finding equal partnership with women and the trans community.

But it doesn’t take much prompting to find out we know a lot more. We know what kind of men we really want to be and the kind of men we respect and want to emulate. We can set those stereotypes aside if we can move through that shame, collectively, because what it’s going to take is an ability to connect with others–both men and women–in a different, more fulfilling way.

I go into this further in my column at The Good Men Project called How the Masculine Police Label “Real Men” vs. “Good Men”.

Previously published on Parkslopetherapist.com.

***

Photo credit: Author

 

About Justin Lioi

Justin Lioi lives in Brooklyn, NY where he has a private practice that specializes in men's counseling. He has worked with families since 2008 and after several years of listening to fathers speak mostly about their children decided to put their needs front and center. He is a former New York actor and Music Together teacher and is an elected member of the National Association of Social Workers. He blogs regularly on men's issues as well as relationships and parenting at www.ParkSlopeTherapist.com.

