Ah, the Eiffel Tower, one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world. It’s a proud symbol of France’s commitment to liberty. Can you see the Eiffel Towel from any Paris airports, though?

Last year, when I took a double-decker tour bus of Paris, the guide shared at when the Nazis invaded during WWII, the elevators “mysteriously” stopped working when Hitler wanted to raise a flag. When the Nazis were defeated, the elevators “magically” started working again. The freedom of the Eiffel Tower became a national French symbol of resistance.

Visiting this landmark is a one-of-a-kind experience. I’ve visited the top of the Vegas one, but as a person with a disability, I’m not allowed to go up to the top. So I hope you can visit for me and take a photo from the top.

This blog post will tell you everything you need to know about whether you can see the Eiffel Tower from Paris’ two main airports, how to see the Eiffel Tower on your way into Paris from other destinations, and how to maximize your chances of seeing the Eiffel Tower while at the airports.

Can You See the Eiffel Tower From Any Paris Airports?

When you’re at the airport, you unfortunately won’t be able to see the Eiffel Tower clearly. All of Paris’ airports and those in surrounding towns and cities are too far away from the 7th arrondissement for you to get a good glimpse of it.

Best Vantage Points To See the Eiffel Tower at Charles de Gaulle

If you do want to try to get a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower from Charles de Gaulle Airport, know that it’s going to be hard to see any details and you’ll just see the top of the structure because of how far away it is.

Your best opportunity is the upper floors of the airport terminals. The higher floors give you the best vantage points. But having been to Charles de Gaulle Airport many times, I wouldn’t count on it. Even when you’re on the top floor, it’s hard to see. Your best shot is going to be from the panoramic windows at Terminal 2E.

Best Vantage Points To See the Eiffel Tower at Orly Airport

Although Orly Airport is closer to the Eiffel Tower by car. Because of its more urban location, high buildings and landmarks often block your view of the Eiffel Tower from Orly airport. Especially if you’re coming from North America or just doing a stopover in Paris and the airport is the only chance you’ll get to see the landmark, I highly recommend flying into Charles de Gaulle instead.

What’s the Best Side To Get a View of the Eiffel Tower From the Plane?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to see the Eiffel Tower during take off or landing from Charles de Gaulle airport or any other Parisian airports. The Eiffel Tower is 20+ kilometers from all of the major airports near Paris, so it’s too far away to get a glimpse.

It may be hard to see the Eiffel Tower in the plane even if you fly over it with atmospheric conditions, but you’ll have a better chance on a clear day if your plane is flying nearby or directly over it.

Seeing the Eiffel Tower When Taking off From Charles de Gaulle Airport

It’s a no to the question “Can You See the Eiffel Tower from any Paris Airports?” but you might be able to see the Eiffel Tower when taking off from the airport depending on the flight path of your plane.

If your plane is heading to a destination East, South, or SouthEast of Paris, it’s unlikely you’ll see the Eiffel Towel. The Eiffel Tower is west of Charles de Gaulle. So don’t worry about where to sit — you’ll miss it either way!

However, if you’re flying West to North America or Southwest to Spain, Portugal, or North Africa, there’s a chance you could see the iconic Eiffel Tower landmark. You’ll want to sit on the right side of the plane for the best chance of catching a glimpse.

Seeing the Eiffel Tower When Landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport

Charles de Gaulle Airport is North East of the Eiffel Tower on a traditional map. If you’re flying in from the North or West (think North America, London, Scotland, or Ireland), your best bet is to sit on the right side of the plane. That’s where you’re going to be most likely to see the Eiffel Tower from your window seat.

However, if you’re flying to Charles de Gaulle Airport from the North Africa, the South of France, Spain, or Portugal, your best bet is to sit on the plane’s left. The plane will pass the Eiffel Tower on its eastward trajectory toward Charles de Gaulle.

If you are flying in from the East of the airport, you won’t see the Eiffel Tower on either side, so it doesn’t matter what side you sit on.

Seeing the Eiffel Tower When Taking off From Orlyairport

Orly Airport is located about 20 minutes South of the Eiffel Tower by car, so you’ll only see the landmark if you’re traveling North or Northwest or Northeast when you’re taking off. If you’re headed Northeast, sit on the left side of the plane. So if you’re going to London, The Netherlands, Belgium, or Luxembourg, you’ll want to be on the left side of the plane.

However, if you’re heading to North America, then I would sit on the right side of the plane because the plane’s nose will head left so you’ll see the Eiffel Tower on the right side.

Seeing the Eiffel Tower When Landing at Orly Airport

If you want an Eiffel Tower view from a plane and you’re traveling from North or South America, I wouldn’t fly into Orly. You’ll have a much better chance at Charles de Gaulle. However, if you’re flying to Paris from the North (and Northwest and Northeast) you’ll have a good chance of seeing it a few minutes before you land.

If you’re coming Northwest or North from Ireland or the UK, then I’d recommend sitting on the left side of the plane as you’ll be more likely to see the Eiffel Tower. If you’re coming in from The Netherlands, Belgium, or the North of France, then you’ll want to sit on the right side of the plane for the best chance of seeing the Eiffel Tower.

The Best Time of Day To See the Eiffel Tower at a Paris Airport

Can you see the Eiffel Tower from any Paris Airports during the day? What about at night? Which is better for your visibility? Night time will generally offer you more opportunities because the Eiffel Tower is lit up at night. This makes it a glistening landmark in the center of the city.

Equipment To Help You See the Eiffel Tower From a Paris Airport

If you want to maximize your chances of seeing the Eiffel Tower from a Paris airport or the plane, there are a few items that can be helpful to you in getting a better view.

Best Binoculars To See the Eiffel Tower

Binoculars will be your friend if you want to see the Eiffel tower from any of the Parisian airports because they can help you see things at a very far distance.

I really like these 30×50 Zoom binoculars* because for the price, they’ve got some of the best visibility and offer you lowlight and daylight viewing possibilities. Binoculars are an incredibly useful tool to have with you when traveling.

If, like me, you travel solo and you don’t always speak the language of the places you’re visiting, having binoculars can help you avoid walking in the wrong direction because you can see street signs that are far away and compare it to your Google Maps to make sure you’re headed in the right direction. Bringing these with me on trips was a game-changer!

Best Zoom Camera Lenses To See the Eiffel Tower

Your camera’s Zoom lens may also be helpful in giving you a better glimpse from far away. The type of lens to bring with you will depend on the type of photography you do, but I enjoy a versatile lens that lets me shoot a wide variety of things. As an art historian, I may have to shoot a street or a very high ceiling one minute. Then, five minutes later, I’m heavily zooming in on a micro detail of a painting.

If you’re a Sony camera person like I am, please do yourself a favor and pick up the Tamron Sony E-Mount 28-200 lens.* I love this lens. It’s fairly lightweight for such a wide-range lens, and it shoots beautiful, crisp photos. It pairs perfectly with my Sony A7 IV full frame DSLR camera.* I never go on trips without it.

I don’t typically travel with a Canon camera, but when I do, I bring the Tamron 28-300 EF mount lens.* I love Tamron’s affordable pricing and high quality. I’m just not willing to fork out first-class ticket prices for a camera lens, so this does what I need it to do. For Canon cameras, I like the EOS R7.* I just use the Sony cameras because I like their feel and use better, but I understand why so many people are heart eyes for Canons.

Seein the Eiffel Tower From Any Paris Airports

Unfortunately, not. Your best bet will be spotting a glimpse from above on your way in/out, or doing a day layover to hit a few popular Parisian sites.

Products in this post with a * are affiliate products. I do not recommend products I haven’t tried and I stand by my recommendations. If you click on the link and purchase the product, I may earn a small commission from the sale.

