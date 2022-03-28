Capitalism & Racism: The Diseases of Western Civilization

Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare.

~ Audre Lorde

Bessel van der Kolk wrote a book called, The Body Keeps the Score. Resmaa Menakem wrote a book called My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending our Hearts and Bodies. Alicia Galvez wrote a book called Eating NAFTA: Trade, Food Policies, and the Destruction of Mexico. One thing that these books have in common is an argument about how social conditions shape our embodiment: the traumas of our social lives, of our social conditions, of our society, can be explored through our blood pressure, our auto-immune diseases, our emotions.

Michael Pollan (though rightfully critiqued for a focus on the “right” kind of body) made the case that heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, to name a few, are the “diseases of Western civilization.” By making this claim, he was arguing that what happens to/in the body isn’t specific to humanity in general, but to humanity in a particular time and place. That said, his argument still places disease in the body.

I’d like to shift the focus sociologically. Society is an organized collective bound by a particular time (history) and a particular place (geography). Thus, as sociologists study society and the people in those societies, what we are really exploring is how we are organized and how context shapes the particular way a particular place is organized. This is why we focus on social institutions, and how those institutions shape the lives of the people who live inside of them. Thus, if there is a social problem, we situate the problem within the system of social organization, within social institutions.

So, here’s the shift: the “diseases of Western civilization” aren’t diseases of the body, but diseases of social organization, of which our bodies suffer the consequences. To heal these diseases, we can’t just heal our bodies (though we absolutely should do that), we have to heal our social institutions.

It is now understood that the 1918 Flu pandemic was most impactful in the places that were slow to institute preventative measures (e.g. shutting down schools, social distancing, mask wearing); which is to say, the localities that recorded greater human losses were the same localities that hadn’t implemented pandemic protocols soon enough (Lewis, 2021). There has been reporting recently, in regards to the COVID pandemic, that highlights how politics are shaping vaccination rates, and thus, the loss of life: “red” counties are losing more of their loved ones to COVID than “blue” counties. This is partially about personal choice, but it isn’t only about personal choice: vaccine mandates, vaccine access, and vaccine information are all informed by the social institutions that shape our lives. Thus, if our local government officials, our employers, our personalized algorithmic social media feeds and our television news anchors are telling us to be hesitant of vaccines (in varying ways), then that institutional context shapes the kinds of personal choices we (think of to) make.

When talking about food and health, Laura Minkoff-Zern warns against an educate-the-individual approach. Why? Because most of us already know that broccoli is better for us than ice cream, but some of us live in food deserts and/or food swamps and thus, have more access to ice cream than broccoli. Never mind the costs of organic fruits and vegetables. As Minkoff-Zern points out, social class shapes our access to resources and two of the key resources needed for “healthy eating” are money and time. Thus, increasing nutritional education for individuals to “make better food choices” isn’t going to impact what we really need: more money and more time. In the same way, leaving it up to the individuals to make their own choices around COVID isn’t going to save lives; governmental and employer backed vaccine mandates and mask policies, informed by evidence-based research and reporting will.