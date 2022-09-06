Carbon Emissions: If We Can’t Measure Them, How Can We Manage Them?

Investors are increasingly interested in companies focused on researching and developing ways to efficiently measure our carbon dioxide emissions, reflecting growing awareness of the need to find the right metrics for the most important variable we must keep under control if we are to mitigate the climate emergency.

The phrase “what cannot be measured cannot be managed”, generally attributed to Peter Drucker, seems to apply to this question: until business and government know how much carbon dioxide they’re pumping into the atmosphere, their promises to commit to decarbonization are just so much hot air. What’s needed is a set of generally accepted practices that allow the output of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases to be reliably assessed, and to apply those metrics to create carbon dioxide markets.

While some argue that it’s too late to subject carbon emissions to a market mechanism, others point out that it’s the only way to generate the incentives to make decarbonization a reality. What’s more, carbon dioxide markets already exist in various forms in more than 40 countries, with China the latest to sign up. While critics say carbon markets increase the cost of making certain goods and is liable to misuse, the reality is that it is the only viable solution; we simply have no choice. Indeed, some recent research shows that carbon markets could serve not only to reduce emissions and achieve the goal of limiting a global temperature increase to 1.5ºC or 2ºC at most, but also contribute to reducing inequality by incorporating redistributive mechanisms.

In practice, we would also need to continue raising raise carbon prices, while moving from market schemes that are just used to transfer emissions from one company to another to those that convert the reduction of carbon dioxide into a dividend or a legal tender based on a blockchain, generating income linked to the long-term future of the planet.

Measuring carbon emissions correctly, giving us reliable emissions audits, is the only way to create such markets. Which is why the companies dedicated to turning that need into reality are have an increasingly bright future.

This post was previously published on Enrique Dans’ blog.

Photo credit: iStock